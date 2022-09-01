Rebecca Rakowitz is a freelance writer for various publications including Shape, Pregnancy and Newborn, eHow.com, and Guerrero Media. She has more than seven years experience reporting on health, parenting, commerce, and lifestyle topics. Rebecca was previously an editorial assistant at Parents and assistant producer at That New Mom Life, a podcast by Parents. She is a proud graduate of the University of Alabama (roll tide!), and her forever fun fact is that she went to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding (and they totally waved to her!).