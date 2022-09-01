Sarah Bradley

Sarah is a freelance writer with a focus on health and wellness. She has written for publications like Women's Health, Healthline, and Parents. She taught creative writing for five years, and has a bachelor's degree in English from Southern Connecticut State University.

Highlights:

Sarah has written for Verywell Health since August 2020.

Her work has been featured on sites like On Parenting from The Washington Post, The Writer, and O the Oprah Magazine.

Experience

Sarah has written reported features and personal essays on health and parenting for Women's Health, Healthline, Real Simple, and Parents, among other publications. Her professional writing started with an impulse to chronicle life with her three sons, but grew into a mostly full-time, work-from-home job. She lives in Connecticut with her husband, where she juggles all of this stuff plus homeschooling (yes, her life is busy...no, she doesn't know how she does it either).

Education

