Shoppers with ‘Extremely Fine Hair’ Noticed a ‘Much Fuller’ Scalp Thanks to This $9 Growth Shampoo

Losing clumps of hair in the shower or your hair brush, may be the first sign that you’re shedding more than usual. While this problem is extremely common, it can lead to a thinner-looking mane, and in extreme cases, even bald patches. The first step to addressing the issue should be seeing your dermatologist. However, as you wait for your appointment, an over-the-counter topical treatment can manage fallout and even spur regrowth.

Take the Avalon Organics Therapy Thickening Shampoo, for instance. While no product is an overnight cure, shoppers saw a noticeable difference within weeks of consistent use thanks to its effective ingredients. The formula’s aloe vera base soothes scalp inflammation, which increases dandruff and disrupts hair growth. Other ingredients like niacin and rosemary increase the circulation of nutrients to your scalp, and the latter has even been linked to blocking DHT, the hormone responsible for hair loss. Finally, emollients like jojoba oil moisturize your strands, leaving them soft and bouncy. (Pssst: Find out if the results of a $16 hair-thickening serum really compare to this $78 version.)

Buy It: Avalon Organics Therapy Thickening Shampoo, from $9, iherb.com and amazon.com

Free from fragrance, sulfates, and phthalates, this formula is rather minimalist. However, so many shoppers who are dealing with hair thinning swear by its results. One Amazon reviewer with “extremely fine hair” noticed that their mane became “much fuller” after starting this treatment. “So far, my hair looks better and my scalp feels wonderful,” they added. After incorporating the shampoo into their routine, another user noted that their bald patches began to “regenerate hair” and raved that their scalp is “nearly back to its original thickness” after just two months. A third called it “absolute magic” for encouraging new growth after one week (and shared before and after pictures to prove it).

Hair loss isn’t the end of the world, but it can definitely be a huge source of stress. If you need a little help, try out this growth shampoo by buying it from $9 on Amazon and iHerb.

