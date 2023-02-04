Shoppers Over 60 Saw ‘Much Longer’ Lashes After Using This Growth Serum for 2 Months

“Everyone assumes I have fake lashes.”

By Chloe Irving
Published on February 4, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Babe Original Babe Lash Essential Serum Tout
Photo:

Shape / Pamela Jew

Like glowing skin and a pearly white smile, a full lash line can work wonders in giving you a bright, healthy appearance. However, the wear and tear of makeup, frequent rubbing, and extensions can break down these delicate hairs. Not to mention, you may see your lashes naturally thin out as you get older due to reduced hormone production and a slowing of the hair growth cycle. These combined factors can make creating the appearance of long, thick lashes increasingly difficult, which is why so many shoppers turn to lash growth serum.

The Babe Lash Essential serum, for instance, has nearly 9,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and so many reviewers say it’s “saved” their eyelashes. The formula combines glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture into dry hairs, with ginseng, an ingredient that may help protect cells from environmental stressors like blue light and UV rays. The serum also contains grapeseed oil, which according to a previous Shape interview with dermatologist Dr. Hadley King, is rich in anti-inflammatory vitamin E and strengthening linoleic acid. (BTW: Shoppers say Sydney Sweeney’s favorite eye masks “visibly reduce” puffiness and wrinkles.)

Babe Original Babe Lash Essential Serum

Amazon

Buy It:  Babe Lash Essential Serum, $29 (was $44), amazon.com

“I could tell my lashes were different, but until I put on mascara a couple weeks ago, I had no idea what a difference there was,” wrote one 70-year-old shopper who raved that the new growth was “literally almost to [their] brows.” Another fan in their late 60s noted that their lashes are “much longer” after two months of consistent use. A third user in their 50s called the serum “a wonder product” because their lashes are “so long and so much thicker” thanks to daily use. “Everyone assumes I have fake lashes,” they added. (Pssst: Shoppers with damaged hair say Vegamour’s new breakage-repairing line “truly transformed” their strands.)

Any form of hair loss can be a tricky issue to tackle, especially when aging plays a role. However, the right ingredients can make a big difference in growing and maintaining a full lash line. Shop this serum ASAP while it’s 34 percent off at Amazon. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Olaplex Dry Shampoo
Olaplex’s Dry Shampoo Is So Volumizing, Shoppers Compare It to Getting a Blowout
Luv-Me-Care-Hair-Serum.jpg
Shoppers with Thinning Hair Noticed a ‘Drastic Improvement’ In Thickness After Using This Growth Oil
Sydney Sweeney
Shoppers Say Sydney Sweeney’s Favorite Eye Masks ‘Visibly Reduce’ Puffiness and Wrinkles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Surprising Bright-Eye Hack Will Make You Look ‘Wide Awake,’ According to Shoppers
Best Eyelash Growth Serums
The 10 Best Eyelash Growth Serums of 2023 for Long, Strong Lashes
Grande Hair Serum
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Lash Serum Made a Hair Treatment That Adds ‘Inches’ To Strands
Vegamour Products
Vegamour's Shopper-Loved Hair Growth Products Are On Sale for Up to 25% Off Right Now
Dakota Johnson Cyber Monday
Shoppers Over 45 Noticed ‘Significantly’ Thicker Hair After 2 Weeks of Using This Serum — and It’s 25% Off
Vegamour Gro Hair Serum
This Hair Growth Serum From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Is 30% Off for Cyber Monday
Vegamour Sale
Editors, Celebrities, and Shoppers Swear By This Hair Growth Brand, And Its Entire Site Is 25% Off RN
Selena Gomez Dermalogica Toner
Selena Gomez’s Latest TikTok Includes a Toner Shoppers Call ‘Incredibly Hydrating and Nourishing’
Black Friday Hair Growth Roundup
These 6 Shopper-Loved Hair Growth Treatments Are Up to 70% Off Ahead of Black Friday
Vegamour Hair Serum
People with Thinning Hair Call Vegamour's Famous Growth Serum a 'Life Changer' — and It's 25% Off 
Nail-Aid-Keratin-3-Day-Growth
Amazon’s Best-Selling Nail Strengthener ‘Significantly’ Reduces Damage, Shoppers Say — and It’s $4
Ultrax-Labs-Hair-Surge-Shampoo
Shoppers Noticed ‘Significantly’ Thicker Hair After 2 Weeks of Using This Shampoo — and It's 33% Off
Kate Hudson
This $5 Kate Hudson-Approved Treatment Made an 'Immediate' Difference in Shoppers' Fine Lines