Shoppers Over 60 Saw ‘Much Longer’ Lashes After Using This Growth Serum for 2 Months

Like glowing skin and a pearly white smile, a full lash line can work wonders in giving you a bright, healthy appearance. However, the wear and tear of makeup, frequent rubbing, and extensions can break down these delicate hairs. Not to mention, you may see your lashes naturally thin out as you get older due to reduced hormone production and a slowing of the hair growth cycle. These combined factors can make creating the appearance of long, thick lashes increasingly difficult, which is why so many shoppers turn to lash growth serum.

The Babe Lash Essential serum, for instance, has nearly 9,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and so many reviewers say it's "saved" their eyelashes. The formula combines glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture into dry hairs, with ginseng, an ingredient that may help protect cells from environmental stressors like blue light and UV rays. The serum also contains grapeseed oil, which according to a previous Shape interview with dermatologist Dr. Hadley King, is rich in anti-inflammatory vitamin E and strengthening linoleic acid.

"I could tell my lashes were different, but until I put on mascara a couple weeks ago, I had no idea what a difference there was," wrote one 70-year-old shopper who raved that the new growth was "literally almost to [their] brows." Another fan in their late 60s noted that their lashes are "much longer" after two months of consistent use. A third user in their 50s called the serum "a wonder product" because their lashes are "so long and so much thicker" thanks to daily use. "Everyone assumes I have fake lashes," they added.

Any form of hair loss can be a tricky issue to tackle, especially when aging plays a role. However, the right ingredients can make a big difference in growing and maintaining a full lash line.


