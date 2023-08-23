Shoppers Say This $30, Silky Smooth Tennis Skirt Is 'Just as Good as' Expensive Lookalikes

Tennis skirts are everywhere lately. Celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Hilary Duff, and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted in the athleisure staple, and the trend shows no sign of slowing down. Even if you’re not a tennis, golf, or pickleball player, these skirts can be a stylish option for all of your summer workouts, adventures, or hangouts. But like many of our favorite athletic wear picks, tennis skirts often come with a large price tag. Popular styles from big-name brands can average $50 or more. Luckily, we’ve found a top-rated tennis skirt on sale on Amazon for just $30.

Amazon

The Baleaf tennis skirt is a steal, but its low price doesn’t mean that it’s low quality. In fact, reviewers have praised the comfort, “great quality,” and cute design. The skirt has a flattering A-line silhouette with a high waist, and the built-in mesh shorts offer added coverage while you move without sacrificing breathability.

And who doesn’t love a skirt with pockets? This pleated tennis skort has three hidden pockets to help you store your phone, keys, or golf and tennis balls while you hit the courts. Additionally, the pockets are lined with mesh to minimize their appearance and prevent bulkiness.

Reviewers say that this budget-friendly skirt rivals pricey, brand-name options. One reviewer noted that they were hesitant to buy the skirt because they are someone who typically “only buys brand-name clothes,” but the skirt exceeded their expectations. They called it “very flattering” and were pleasantly surprised to find that they “actually like it better than” some of the more expensive skirts that they’ve tried previously. A second reviewer added that the skirt is “just as good as” brand-name picks, with a third shopper saying that they love the skirt “so much more” than their expensive tennis skirts.

The skirt is well-suited for a ton of different outdoor activities. One Amazon shopper called the Baleaf skirt their “favorite active skort” for playing pickleball. Golfers are also big fans of the skirt with several praising the skort’s hidden pockets and the “silky smooth fabric.”

Whether you’re planning to hit the tennis courts or just enjoy a nice walk, a good tennis skirt is a must-have for summer and fall. Score this best-selling Baleaf pleated tennis skirt on sale now at Amazon to show up in style for your next outdoor sweat session.

