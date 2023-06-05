Get ready to be pretty in pink — the trend shows no signs of loosening its grip on society any time soon.

As the name suggests, Barbiecore is a loud celebration of feminine style and takes outfit inspiration from Y2K, the '80s, ballet, and of course, the doll, itself—we can also thank Margot Robbie in the soon-to-be iconic role. Consequently, the shorts, sports bras, and exercise dresses it's inspired feature fun cutouts, strappy backs, and of course, lots and lots of pink.

As you may have noticed from celebrities, influencers, and designers, all forms of pink, from pastels to neons, have been having a moment. But activewear, too, is starting to embrace the ultra-girly magic that is Barbiecore.

For the true Barbie pink shade, look no further than Year of Ours. They launched a full collection of hot pink workout wear that’s fit for our favorite doll. The medium support ribbed gym bra is a staple and pairs perfectly with the cross waist Veronica legging . The Court Skort is flirty and fun for summer.

TikTok viral brand, Set Active, took the trend in a balletcore direction with wrap skirts and one shoulder tops . But every hardworking girl (being a pilot, mom, doctor, and veterinarian is tough stuff) also deserves a day off and you can snag the azalea pink color in lounge bralettes , sweatshirts , and sweat shorts , too.

Minus the plastic, this trend is fantastic. And just in time for a hot girl summer, Aerie is back with their bestselling shorts from last season, the Ruched Flowy Shorts in the bubblegum tint. Rather than an underwear shaped liner, these have lightweight biker shorts (with phone pocket!) that won’t give you a wedgie or panty lines. For the ultimate in feminine style, pair with this floral long line Hold Up! Sports Bra .

We were most impressed that the hem never rode up and the waistband stays where you want it, even when we tested the 9-inch version on a long, sweaty run . If flowy shorts are more your jam, the hot pink color is sold in the Training Day Shorts as well. Or top off your look with the On the Court Visor.

This Barbie squats more than Ken and she needs a pair of shorts to keep up with her. Don’t let the bold due fool you, these shorts live up to their Power name. The four inch inseam is great for preventing thigh chafing and the compression fabric really lifts and highlights that booty. Plus, there’s a zippered pocket in the back and slip pocket on the side.

After the brightest of the bright, we’re ready for a baby pink option. Misty Pink from Gymshark gives us just that in a pastel tie dye print. We’re partial to the long line sports bra that’s perfect for hot yoga, brunch, or strolling the Trader Joe’s freezer section — we Barbie girls can do it all. The blushing tone is also available in the Elevate leggings and Rest Day Slides .

The Transcend Stash Tights are my favorites to wear on long flights and you can even get it as a matching set in the Salvia Pink. If you’re in the market for a new bikini, consider the Venture Crop and it’s criss-cross back detailing.

We can picture Barbie herself rocking this high neck Transcend Support Top (it’s even on sale for $30) with the cutout back in her signature color. The fabric on the Transcend line is out of this world soft and stretchy. It has a second skin, figure-hugging fit and shelf bra with removable pads for light support.

I’m in my tennis girl era. Taking up a new hobby has been great for my weekend plans but not so kind on my wallet (it’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me). Next on my list of ‘fits is this Alo Courtside Dress in sugarplum pink. The dress features a sweetheart neck and built-in shorts and bra. The strappy Lavish bra would be perfect for a barre class or the fan-favorite AirLift Leggings are also sold in the candy-like shade.

The thick Nimbus’ have maxed out cushioning; these babies are beyond cloud-like to bring each step down to Earth with ease. We like to think of it as running with the Barbie-treatment.

This Barbie’s heels are on the ground [cue: group scream about flat feet]. After Sneaker Awards testing this past spring, our entire Shape commerce team became enamored with the Asics Nimbus — three of us wore the shoe while training for a half marathon . And as the saying goes, teamwork makes the hot pink sneakered dream work, or something like that.

Fill your fitness wardrobe with the happy hue — I already snagged my favorite shorts, Track That High Rise , and I'm eyeing the matching Everlux Asymmetrical Tennis Tank Top . “This tank is definitely a bit of a crop, so know that you’ll be showing a little skin when you wear it,” warns Geil.

The viral color of summer is a girly pink shade, fittingly called lip gloss, from Lululemon. The ultra vibrant coral is more warm-toned than the typical “It” girl color. And if you love the shade, you’re in luck: Lululemon has it in spades, from their popular Align tanks and leggings to an on-trend pleated tennis skirt . “I wore this skirt for a tennis match recently, and I love the movement from the pleats,” adds Kristen Geil , Shape commerce editor. “The shorts never once rode up, and the side pockets were perfectly sized for tennis balls.”

How to Style the Barbiecore Trend

One of the biggest trends of the past year is dopamine dressing; essentially dressing in a way that boosts your mood. While any color can be a dopamine color if it makes you smile (yes, even your beloved all-black everything), Barbiecore fits right into the psychology of saturated colors boosting the joy hormone. Here’s how to style the happy hue.

Monochromatic

Pink is one of those colors that looks amazing in monochrome and we know Barbie would approve of this plan. Buy your workout wear in a range of pinks for a mix-and-match wardrobe. Baby pink tops, like the Gymshark longline bra, look great paired with a brighter tone, like the Set Active wrap skirt or Aerie flowy shorts.

For a high-octane look, buy the same shade of one line, like Lululemon’s lip gloss. You’ll really turn heads in the Everlux Asymmetrical Tennis Tank Top with corresponding Track That shorts.

Contrasting Colors

To the color wheel! If we consider art theory, directly across the wheel from pink is green. All pinks have a shade of green that would complement it and the same is true for your wardrobe. To avoid a baby nursery aesthetic, consider mixing intensities — like mint green and hot pink or kelly green and a dusty pink. Try Sweaty Betty’s Seamless Workout Tank in Pomelo Green with the Power Biker Shorts in Hot Pink.

Color-blocking is another trend with staying power and a popular combo is pink and orange. That blend works here too and looks striking when you select shades of matching strengths, for example, neon orange and neon pink or bubblegum pink and tangerine. Year of Ours has the ideal bright pink and orange shades to combine, such as the tangerine Sport Leggings and hot pink Ribbed Gym Bra.

Pair It With Neutrals

If you’re not quite ready to full send on all-pink, all the time, rose tones are the perfect pair for neutrals. They look equally great with black, navy, white, and brown shades. I’m a huge fan of the look of bright pinks and black, like the Athleta Transcend Support Top in Salvia Pink with the Transcend Stash Tights in Black.

Or the reverse: a full outfit of neutrals makes the vibrant color of the Asics Nimbus in Pink Rave really pop — no one can miss you flying by during intervals.

Why Trust Shape

Shannon M. Bauer is a Senior Commerce Editor for Dotdash Meredith's Beauty & Style Group, including Shape and Byrdie. She has seven years of experience writing, editing, and producing beauty, fashion, and wellness content for top print and digital publications. Shannon is in her Barbiecore era and has tried (and loved) the Lululemon Track That Shorts, Asics Nimbus, and Athleta Transcend Support Top in the pink shades.

