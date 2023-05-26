The 5 Best Memorial Day Weekend Amazon Deals for Up to 75% Off, According to Shape's Shopping Expert

Memorial Day weekend brings so many opportunities to travel, finish house projects, and spend time with friends — but as usual, I forgot to make plans. Instead of letting early onset FOMO get to me, I’ve decided to be open to spontaneous fun and adventure. Worst comes to worst, I can always spend time relaxing at home doing one of my absolute favorite things: scrolling through Amazon for discounts.

In my years of serving as Shape’s resident shopping expert, I’ve truly taken my browsing skills from amateur to professional level, and the list of on-sale goodies I’m shopping this weekend proves it. From a best-selling massage gun for 75 percent off to a flattering swimsuit (from my favorite high-end brand) for a fraction of the price, I’ve combed through Amazon’s beauty and fitness sections for what I consider the best deals of the weekend. Keep reading to see the ones I’m adding to my cart:

Putting pressure on achy muscles not only feels amazing, but is also crucial in preventing injury. Recovery tools, specifically massage guns, are one of the easiest ways to increase circulation to a body part in order to relieve inflammation and pain. The only catch? They’re usually very pricey. With this in mind, I was beyond psyched to see Amazon’s best-selling percussion massager on sale for 75 percent off (!!!) this weekend. It has more than 8,000 perfect ratings, and dozens of reviews declaring it a “life saver.” One shopper even dubbed it “peace of mind at your bedside” for those with chronic pain.



Buy It: $50 (was $200), amazon.com

Another Amazon best seller with nearly 24,000 perfect ratings, these recovery slides completely live up to the hype. Last Christmas, I gifted everyone in my family a pair, and we now all wear them constantly (which is pretty embarrassing when we’re out in public.) Each step in these slippers feels like resting your foot on a pillow. More importantly, they support and soothe my sensitive knees and eliminate foot pain in minutes.





Buy It: $24 (was $36), amazon.com

Oribe Moisture and Control Hair Masque

Any time I receive a product labeled “masque” instead of “mask,” I expect an absolutely luxurious experience, and this hair repairing formula did not disappoint. In addition to smelling incredible, it leaves my dry, chemical-treated strands looking full, shiny, and bouncy. In the month it took me to get through the bottle, I noticed significantly less frizz and split ends, and even saw my hair grow faster thanks to the reduction in breakage. To put it simply, anyone going blonder for summer should definitely invest in this treatment to keep their mane feeling healthy, especially since it’s more than 30 percent off RN.



Buy It: $44 (was $66), amazon.com

La Blanca Island Goddess Swimsuit

I bought my first La Blanca one piece last year and it might as well be the only swimsuit I own because it’s the one I always reach for. For how comfortable, flattering, and high-end they look and feel, I find that it’s worth it to spend the $100 or so that they typically cost. But right now this style is as low as $29, so I simply must buy multiple. The low back and trendy square neckline are simple and sexy, and the ruching along the sides is so figure-flattering. Better still, it comes in a ton of cute colors.



Buy It: from $29 (was $120), amazon.com

It’s the least exciting item on this list, but it’s a necessity for preventing signs of aging — and more importantly, harmful sun damage. This spray-on formula is incredibly lightweight, white cast-free, and convenient to apply in a hurry. Plus, the non-comedogenic formula is easy on oily and acne-prone skin. However, the best part of this SPF mist is that it comes in pack of three for just $20 (aka, less than $7 a piece.) One order will get you through weeks of sunny days ahead.



Buy It: $20 (was $29), amazon.com

