I'm a Fitness Writer, and These Are the 5 Amazon Deals I'm Shopping This Weekend for Up to 70% Off

Confession: Last week I blew nearly my entire shopping budget on a pair of Spanx Seamless Leggings. Although they’re heavenly soft and totally worth it, I already own about 100 workout tights and still have items on my shopping list that I actually need. Luckily, as Shape’s shopping writer, I find deals for a living and can always source what I need from Amazon without overspending. Whether you’re trying to save on basics or simply want to itch that spending urge without going overboard, here are five major Amazon discounts to treat yourself to this weekend:

Eweedos Yoga Pants

Amazon

Obviously I took an epic L by not searching for leggings on Amazon first, because it turns out I could have saved big. This best-selling pair from Eweedos is weightless, silky smooth, and extremely flattering. Plus, it has more than 28,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who call them “the best,” even comparing them to styles from higher end brands like Lululemon and Nike. The high-waisted design looks so comfortable, I might just need to get them, especially while they’re on sale for 44 percent off… oops.

Buy It: from $19 (was $36), amazon.com

Adidas Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe

Amazon

The cost of running shoes has literally made me cry before, especially when I have to replace a pair after just a few months (distance runner problems). Considering the quality of the shock absorbent padding (a must for my chronic knee pain) and grippy soles of these Adidas road running shoes, $38 is a great deal that’s going to save me both money and tissues. Plus, more than 12,700 Amazon shoppers love them for everything from running errands to hitting the gym.

Buy It: from $38 (was $70), amazon.com

Cake Beauty Do Gooder Volumizing Dry Shampoo

Amazon

It turns out that there’s a limit to how long a slicked-back ponytail will conceal sweaty hair for. When I’ve overdone that option but still can’t fit in a wash after the gym, a volumizing dry shampoo that leaves my mane soft and clean (looking) is my BFF. The Cake Beauty Do Gooder dry shampoo formula in particular is paraben, sulfate, and phthalate-free, and includes limonene, which has antimicrobial properties. It’s on sale for just $10 right now.

Buy It: $10 (was $19), amazon.com

Asics Break Through Split Shorts

Amazon

My jaw dropped when I spied these Asics workout shorts that are on sale for 70 percent off (!!) because they’re my all-time favorites. Light and airy, they make running and walking outside on hot days tolerable thanks to the sweat-wicking fabric and non-clingy fit. The drawstring closure allows you to tie them for a no-slip fit or leave them loose to lounge or sleep in. Plus, they come in 10 colors. Sold.

Buy It: from $10 (was $32), amazon.com

Maybelline Fit Me Poreless Primer

Amazon

I consider SPF primers to be a must-have item for achieving a clear, glowy complexion while protecting your skin from harmful UV rays, and I love that you don’t have to spend a ton to find a great formula. This now-$6 sunscreen from Maybelline, for instance, is my holy grail for creating a smooth makeup base and minimizing my pores. Plus, it stays put all day. Thousands of shoppers love that it’s lightweight and “spreads easily.”

Buy It: $6 (was $9), amazon.com

