I Browse Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart for Up to 70% Off

By Chloe Irving
Published on May 5, 2023

Being a shopping writer is both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, I have an enormous wishlist of fantastic products I need to save up for; on the other hand, I’m a pro at finding these goods at a discount. In fact, it’s been about two years since I’ve purchased something at full price on Amazon — an achievement I take immense pride in. For this reason, I take a little time out of every Friday to share what I consider the absolute best, no B.S. sales on things that are truly worth the investment. Below are my five picks of the weekend in beauty, fitness, and wellness.

Asics Gel-Kayano 28 Running Shoes

ASICS Women's Gel-Kayano 28 Running Shoes

I always begin with sneakers because, IMO, they’re simultaneously one of the most necessary — and most annoyingly expensive — items you can buy. This pair in particular was introduced to me by my mom, a Boston Marathon alumnus who worked in the running shoe industry for years. Since, then, the Asics Gel Kayano 28s have become my favorite footwear for managing my chronic knee pain. I’ve tested out over 100 pairs and can guarantee you’ll find these to be a 10 out of 10 for jogging, walking, and just staying comfortable. 

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Eye Cream

L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Eye Cream

This eye cream is another of my 61-year-old mom’s favorites (a fitting theme considering Mother’s Day is just around the corner!). She swears it keeps her under-eyes bright and puff-free, which makes sense, considering this formula contains hero ingredients like plumping hyaluronic acid, wrinkle-reducing retinol, and vitamin C, one of the only topicals known to reverse the aging effects of sun damage. Just be sure to protect your skin with SPF while using this sensitizing cream. 

Elefor Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Massage Gun

Too often, massage guns are ridiculously pricey, a trend that sways even those with chronic aches from trying the pain-soothing device. The Elefor device’s deep-tissue percussion not only relieves soreness, but also increases blood circulation and improves your range of motion, ultimately preventing injury. Considering this massager is currently 70 percent off (!!!) it’s definitely worth a try if you suffer from constant discomfort in your back, neck, and limbs. One of the attachable heads was even designed specifically to soothe tired feet. 

The North Face Camden Soft Shell Hoodie

THE NORTH FACE Women's Camden Soft Shell Hoodie

A wind- and water-proof hoodie might not seem like a necessity, but I’ve found that mine allows me to get outside for runs, walks, and hikes on those chilly spring days I’d otherwise spend shuttered in my apartment. Made from 100 percent fleece, this layer feels surprisingly light and cool, but expertly shields me from chilling rains and breezes thanks to a layer of moisture-proof recycled polyester. As an added bonus, The North Face products last for years without wearing down.

Lanmeri Vegan Hair Growth Serum

Lanmeri Vegan Hair Growth Serum

All my research into hair thinning via dozens of articles has taught me that the right ingredients can make a major impact in stopping and preventing shedding — an annoyance that can be brought on by everything from stress to tight ponytails (and I’m guilty of having both at the moment.) This serum contains circulation-promoting caffeine, thiamin-rich mung bean, and inflammation-soothing turmeric, all of which give your scalp the help it needs to strengthen and even regrow healthy follicles. 

