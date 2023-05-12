I'm Shape's Resident Shopping Expert, and These Are the 5 Best Beauty Deals on Amazon This Weekend

Including a hair growth set and a firming eye cream for half-off.

By Chloe Irving
Published on May 12, 2023

Amazon Roundup
Amazon.

After weeks of procrastination, I finally did a spring cleaning of the expired and used products in my beauty closet (I test skin and hair-care for a living, so it was definitely a process.) Now that I finally have space in my drawers, I’m ready to immediately refill them with all my go-tos on sale at Amazon. I am, after all, a shopping writer, and finding discounts is just what I do. Below are my five discounted favorites I’m starting with this weekend:

Ouidad Curl Tone Anti-Brass Conditioning Mask

Ouidad Curl Tone Anti-Brass Conditioning Mask

Amazon

A longtime favorite of beauty editors, Ouidad is a must-know brand that's reputation is cemented by the brightening, smoothing wonders this mask has worked on my just-highlighted hair. In addition to toning away brassy hues, this formula employs vitamin E, which re-hydrates bleached hair, and rice water, which is believed to stimulate new hair growth.

Buy It: $16 (was $32), amazon.com

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face

Amazon

This lightweight retinol cream is the perfect texture for my oily, summer skin. Since I began incorporating it into my routine three times a week, I’ve seen a major improvement in dullness and acne. It has more than 25,500 five-star ratings, and according to Amazon shoppers, the formula is a “holy grail” for eliminating wrinkles. In addition to retinol, it’s also formulated with aloe, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E to keep skin soothed and hydrated. Just be sure to apply sunscreen the morning after use. 

Buy It: $17 (was $30), amazon.com 

Viviscal Densifying Shampoo and Conditioner

Viviscal Densifying Shampoo and Conditioner

Amazon

There are way too many causes of hair thinning (i.e. stress and tight ponytails) to not be protecting your mane with anti-shedding products. This shampoo and conditioner set from Viviscal, for instance, delivers the anti-inflammatory properties of algae and strengthening effects of keratin in order to promote healthy growth and protect your existing strands. Plus many shoppers who gave the set a perfect rating (of which there are thousands) reported a “significant” increase in the thickness of their hair. 

Buy It: $22 (was $32), amazon.com

Kleem Organics Neck Firming Cream

Neck Firming Cream with Peptides & Retinol

Amazon

Lately I’ve gotten more into neck care. According to a previous Shape interview with dermatologist Rita Linkner, M.D., “tech neck,” aka repeatedly staring downwards at phones and computers, is causing the skin around our necks to become droopier and more jowly in appearance. This moisturizer from Kleem Organics manages sagging and creasing with the help of plumping hyaluronic acid and anti-aging green tea, and it’s under $30 right now. 

Buy It: $27 (was $42), amazon.com

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ Eye Cream

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream

Amazon

My 61-year-old mom loves Neutrogena products, and she specifically raves about this smoothing eye serum for crows feet and fine lines. This straightforward formula balances  retinol, which minimizes wrinkles by increasing cell turnover, with soothing and hydrating glycerin. The result? Reduced puffiness and less prominent skin creases within about a week, according to reviewers. Snag it for 36 percent off while you can.

Buy It: $30 (was $47), amazon.com

