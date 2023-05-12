Beauty Skin Care I'm Shape's Resident Shopping Expert, and These Are the 5 Best Beauty Deals on Amazon This Weekend Including a hair growth set and a firming eye cream for half-off. By Chloe Irving Published on May 12, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Amazon. After weeks of procrastination, I finally did a spring cleaning of the expired and used products in my beauty closet (I test skin and hair-care for a living, so it was definitely a process.) Now that I finally have space in my drawers, I’m ready to immediately refill them with all my go-tos on sale at Amazon. I am, after all, a shopping writer, and finding discounts is just what I do. Below are my five discounted favorites I’m starting with this weekend: Ouidad Curl Tone Anti-Brass Conditioning Mask, $16 (was $32), amazon.com LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream, $17 (was $30), amazon.com Viviscal Densifying Shampoo and Conditioner, $22 (was $32), amazon.com Kleem Organics Neck Firming Cream, $27 (was $42), amazon.com Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ Eye Cream, $30 (was $47), amazon.com Ouidad Curl Tone Anti-Brass Conditioning Mask Amazon A longtime favorite of beauty editors, Ouidad is a must-know brand that's reputation is cemented by the brightening, smoothing wonders this mask has worked on my just-highlighted hair. In addition to toning away brassy hues, this formula employs vitamin E, which re-hydrates bleached hair, and rice water, which is believed to stimulate new hair growth. Buy It: $16 (was $32), amazon.com LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Amazon This lightweight retinol cream is the perfect texture for my oily, summer skin. Since I began incorporating it into my routine three times a week, I’ve seen a major improvement in dullness and acne. It has more than 25,500 five-star ratings, and according to Amazon shoppers, the formula is a “holy grail” for eliminating wrinkles. In addition to retinol, it’s also formulated with aloe, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E to keep skin soothed and hydrated. Just be sure to apply sunscreen the morning after use. Buy It: $17 (was $30), amazon.com Viviscal Densifying Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon There are way too many causes of hair thinning (i.e. stress and tight ponytails) to not be protecting your mane with anti-shedding products. This shampoo and conditioner set from Viviscal, for instance, delivers the anti-inflammatory properties of algae and strengthening effects of keratin in order to promote healthy growth and protect your existing strands. Plus many shoppers who gave the set a perfect rating (of which there are thousands) reported a “significant” increase in the thickness of their hair. Buy It: $22 (was $32), amazon.com Kleem Organics Neck Firming Cream Amazon Lately I’ve gotten more into neck care. According to a previous Shape interview with dermatologist Rita Linkner, M.D., “tech neck,” aka repeatedly staring downwards at phones and computers, is causing the skin around our necks to become droopier and more jowly in appearance. This moisturizer from Kleem Organics manages sagging and creasing with the help of plumping hyaluronic acid and anti-aging green tea, and it’s under $30 right now. Buy It: $27 (was $42), amazon.com Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ Eye Cream Amazon My 61-year-old mom loves Neutrogena products, and she specifically raves about this smoothing eye serum for crows feet and fine lines. This straightforward formula balances retinol, which minimizes wrinkles by increasing cell turnover, with soothing and hydrating glycerin. The result? Reduced puffiness and less prominent skin creases within about a week, according to reviewers. Snag it for 36 percent off while you can. Buy It: $30 (was $47), amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Shop More Shape-Approved Picks Shoppers Rave About These $188 and $30 Shaping Swimsuits for a Flattering Fit, but Which Is Best? Shoppers with Night Sweats Say They Sleep 'Much Better' After Trying These Cooling Pajamas Nurses Compare These Hoka Shoes to ‘Walking On a Cloud,’ Even After Standing All Day