I Browse Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 5 Best Deals This Weekend

Some weeks are such a whirlwind that it feels as though the time between Monday and Friday disappears in a blink of an eye. Since I’m a shopping writer (aka, someone who spends eight hours staring at products every day), my personal tornado of busyness usually consists of learning about skin-care, testing sneakers, and sifting through the thousands of sales the internet has to offer. Of course, the deals don’t stop when the clock hits five on Friday, which is why I’ve compiled the top five Amazon discounts you should take advantage of this weekend:

EleVen by Venus Williams Eleven Legacy 7/8 Legging

TBH, my jaw dropped when I saw the price of these EleVen by Venus Williams leggings. A luxury activewear brand developed by (of course) tennis legend Venus Williams, this line has produced some of my favorite pairs of sleek, flattering compression tights — and that means a lot, considering I’ve tried hundreds. This pair in particular comes in a matte midnight blue and an eye-catching aqua, and features four-way stretch and moisture-wicking capabilities designed for the sweatiest of workouts.

Buy It: EleVen by Venus Williams Eleven Legacy 7/8 Legging, from $24 (was $78), amazon.com

Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence

In the last few years, my skin has gone from blemished and dull to bright and plump, and I swear this serum is the secret sauce. Even supermodel Emily Ratajkowski credited it with restoring her complexion after her skin “freaked out” during quarantine. Snail mucin, a common K-beauty ingredient which has long been used to heal wounds, is literally magic for erasing hyperpigmentation from my acne scars. Plus, so many shoppers say it also reduces the appearance of wrinkles and age spots. “[It] literally aged me backwards,” wrote one reviewer.

Buy It: Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence, $19 (was $25), amazon.com

Asics Gel-Excite Trail Running Shoe

Finding super high-quality running shoes in the $30 to $50 range sometimes feels impossible (trust me, I would know). However, every once in a while Amazon comes through with an amazing deal, like in the case of these Asics trail sneakers. Designed for both pavement and off-road surfaces like mud, dirt, and gravel, these lace-ups are an outdoor wanderer’s best friend. “They are ridiculously comfortable,” wrote one shopper who wears their pair for “hiking,” “standing all day,” and walking “long distances” with their dogs.

Buy It: Asics Women’s Gel-Excite Trail Running Shoes, $37 (was $75), amazon.com

Maars Charger 40 Oz Insulated Travel Tumbler

If my budget allowed it, I would wholeheartedly join the Stanley Cup tumbler frenzy. Unfortunately, spending $45 to keep 40 ounces of iced coffee cold just isn’t a sound investment for me. Fortunately, there are so many other stainless steel alternatives for this trendy beverage holder, like the Mars Charger 40 Oz Insulated Tumbler, which is now just $19 (its lowest price in 30 days). Shoppers say they can rely on it for everyday use. “I work in a hot factory and fill this with ice water and I still have ice in my cup after 12 hours in the heat,” wrote one user.



Buy It: Maars Charger 40 oz Insulated Travel Tumbler, $19 (was $25), amazon.com

Pura D’Or Apple Cider Vinegar Thin2Thick Shampoo Set

Despite the “no-poo” trends of earlier years, most people I know still rely on shampoo and conditioner for clean, soft hair. Since most of us must replenish our stock at some point, it makes sense to at least pick a set that supports scalp health and hair growth. This duo from shopper-loved brand Pura D’Or, for instance, contains apple cider vinegar, which helps to eliminate bacteria and fungus, reduce scalp buildup, and even seal cuticles to maintain color treatment and shininess. “My hair really does feel thicker,” wrote one shopper who previously struggled with thinning from a dry scalp.

Buy It: Pura D’Or Apple Cider Vinegar Thin2Thick Shampoo Set, $30 (was $40), amazon.com