The 5 Best Amazon Weekend Deals for Up to 75% Off, According to Shape’s Shopping Expert

Most people can’t wait for warm weather. However, I am unfortunately in that small (but loud) group of individuals who crave the cold, and would rather stay inside with the AC blasting than get a sunburn in the summer rays. In addition to binging shows and living room yoga, one of my favorite indoor activities has been scrolling through Amazon. True, as Shape’s resident shopping expert, I technically already do this all day for a living. However, with Amazon Prime Day on the horizon (the annual event happens every summer, though this year’s dates haven’t been announced yet), and Memorial Day sales still lingering from last weekend, finding discounts on the site recently has been utterly delightful. Below are the five deals I’m definitely adding to my cart before they sell out:

Beyond Yoga WFH Fleece Sweatpants

Amazon

Beyond Yoga is the type of activewear brand that I wish I owned more pieces from because it’s so high quality and long-lasting (plus, Jennifer Lopez wears their leggings on repeat). The only obstacle is the price, which is why I was thrilled to see these ultra-soft joggers on sale for up to a whopping 75 percent off depending on your size and color preferences. Available in forest green, sapphire blue, and my personal favorite, vintage white, these sweats are bound to keep you super comfortable and are cute enough to create a sporty, put-together look.

Buy It: from $27 (was $108), amazon.com

Sally Hershberger 24K Dry Shampoo

Amazon

I am so sick of dry shampoos that remove the grease from my hair but leave it looking flat and crunchy. Personally, if I’m going to invest in a hair product, I want it to significantly improve the appearance of my mane, and this spray checks all the boxes. In addition to freshening up unwashed hair, it protects strands from UV damage with the help of antioxidant-packed green tea (a huge win for those with color treatment). The formula also contains caffeine, an ingredient that can stimulate hair growth, and keratin, a protein that strengthens and smooths your curls.

Buy It: $24 (was $32), amazon.com

Reebok Nano X2 Crosstrainer

Amazon

I own about 20 cross-training sneakers at the moment (something that’s bound to happen when you test them for a living), but this Reebok pair is always what I reach for first. As a runner and weightlifter with chronic knee pain, I always look for a shoe with a sturdy outer, shock-absorbing padding, and tractioned bottoms that allow me to lunge and pivot without slipping. These Reeboks have kept my joints feeling protected without slowing me down, and they’re nearly 40 percent off right now.

Buy It: $84 (was $135), amazon.com

Astura Pain Relief Cream

Amazon

Whether it’s from working out or sitting for too long by my computer, my lower back always seems to hurt by the end of the day. This cream has done wonders for easing that discomfort and allowing me to sleep restfully. Key ingredient magnesium signals tight muscles to release, while arnica relieves soreness and inflammation. Plus, menthol leaves behind a cooling sensation that feels so nice on these hot summer nights. All this considered, I’m buying three tubes of Asutra’s Pain Relief Cream (for the price of one!) to get me through the rest of the season.

Buy It: $10 (was $30), amazon.com

Gaiam Extra Thick Yoga Mat

Amazon

Having this plush, luxurious yoga mat from Gaiam has been a game changer for my home workouts. Where I once winced during cat cows from feeling my knees on the hard floor, I now feel nothing but pillowy goddess under my sensitive joints. Plus, unlike some brands luxury mats, the surface of this one is textured, making slipping in a down dog a non-issue. I use mine everyday for yoga, pilates, stretching, and even weightlifting. At just $22, it will pay for itself within weeks.

Buy It: $22 (was $35), amazon.com