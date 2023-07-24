The active ingredient you’ll find in all antiperspirants are aluminum salts. This is what works to prevent sweating and fight underarm odor. While deodorant is often used as a catch-all phrase, antiperspirant always features aluminum, the ingredient that plugs the pores to prevent sweat. Finding a great antiperspirant that lasts all day can be tricky—we asked multiple dermatologists for their best recommendations for over-the-counter antiperspirants that they like to recommend to their patients.

Let’s face it: Having bad body odor or huge sweat stains can be pretty embarrassing. Yes, it happens, but thankfully it can be prevented using an effective antiperspirant that is long-lasting and strong against odors, too.

Best Overall Degree Unlimited Invisible Solid 96-Hour Antiperspirant & Deodorant Stick Target View On Target View On Walmart View On Walgreens Why We Like It: It offers unparalleled and long-lasting protection. It’s Worth Noting: The scent is more musky than floral. If you’re looking for hours and hours of protection from excessive sweating, look no further than the Degree Unlimited Invisible Solid 96-Hour Antiperspirant & Deodorant Stick. Geeta Yadav, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology, recommends this pick to her patients. “This is a very potent and hardworking deodorant,” she explains. “It works with your body to sense stress, heat, and movement, and reacts accordingly to block sweat and odor for up to 96 hours.” AKA it works harder when it’s back, er, pits, are put to the test. While we still recommend applying daily, we appreciate the days of odor and sweat protection for busy days and hard workouts. This deodorant has more of a masculine scent, so if you prefer more floral and feminine scents, you probably won’t love this one. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 2.7 ounces | Type: Stick | Fragrance: Yes

Best for Excessive Sweating Dove Clinical Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: This is a clinical protection pick that covers odor, too. It’s Worth Noting: The formula may take some time to fully dry. When you see the words “clinical protection” on a deodorant, you know it’s going to be a safe bet against excessive sweating. This pick from Dove contains 20 percent aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex gly, along with waxes and sunflower seed oil, too. Dr. Yadav recommends this clinical-strength deodorant from Dove to her patients because it is one of the strongest options on the market and offers up to 48 hours of protection from wetness and odor. “It’s also alcohol-free and moisturizing, so it’s very gentle on the armpits and won’t cause discomfort when used after shaving,” she explains. Some folks have complained that this formula takes a while to dry down. Additionally, some might find the scent to be a bit overpowering—but we think a strong scent is expected when it comes to a clinical-strength antiperspirant. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 1.7 ounces | Type: Stick | Fragrance: Yes

Best Unscented Vanicream Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 4.8 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Herbspro.com Why We Like It: It leaves out potentially irritating factors, like fragrances and botanical ingredients. It’s Worth Noting: This may not be a strong enough formula for excessive sweaters. If you have sensitive skin, look no further than Vanicream. This deodorant is unscented and is ideal for those who need sweat protection, but have easily irritated underarms. “Vanicream is known for its ultra-gentle formulations, making this a great pick for those who have very sensitive skin,” says Dr. Yadav. “It’s unscented and has no botanical ingredients, so it won’t cause irritation in those who are prone to reactivity.” If you’re worried about odor from a lack of masking fragrances, odor is caused by bacteria mixing with sweat. Without pouring sweat, thanks to the aluminum, there is less chance for odor, too. While great for sensitive skin, some users have complained that this pick didn’t work for them — if you are an excessive sweater, you might want to try a different option from this list. Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 2.25 ounces | Type: Stick | Fragrance: No

Best Stick Mitchum Women Advanced Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant Invisible Solid Walmart View On Walmart View On Newegg.com View On Sears.com Why We Like It: It smells great and doesn’t leave any deodorant marks on your underarm. It’s Worth Noting: You need to be gentle when applying in order to prevent damage to the stick These sticks from Mitchum are a bit hard to find, but well worth the hunt. Not only does this pick help protect from odor for 48 hours, but it also works to soothe your underarms, thanks to aloe and vitamin E. An added bonus if you struggle with razor burn or irritation, too. We love the classic, fresh powder scent of this stick, and that it goes on smoothly and doesn’t leave any wipe marks on your underarms. Unfortunately, this stick can sometimes break mid-way through, so make sure you are careful when applying and don’t roll up too much product. Price at time of publish: $8 Size: 2.7 ounces | Type: Stick | Fragrance: Yes

Best Spray Degree Ultra Clear Black + White Pure Clean Antiperspirant & Deodorant Dry Spray 4.7 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Why We Like It: This is a long-lasting product that dries quickly and prevents odors. It’s Worth Noting: The scent is strong, and it releases more fragrance as you sweat. You don’t find people using deodorant sprays as often anymore, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t effective. This pick from Degree is one of Dr. Yadav’s favorites because it goes on clear, dries quickly, and won’t cause yellowing in white shirts. “When you move, it releases more fragrance molecules to help combat any odor,” she explains. “It also fights odor and sweat for up to 72 hours.” Some of the downsides of this option are that the scent is really strong, and might be off-putting to some. Additionally, some have complained that this formula leaves a white, crumbly residue on their underarms. Price at time of publish: $6 Size: 3.8 ounces | Type: Spray | Fragrance: Yes

Best Wipe Carpe On-the-Go Antiperspirant Underarm Wipes Amazon View On Amazon View On Mycarpe.com Why We Like It: It’s essentially a two-in-one product, offering cleansing and preventing sweat. It’s Worth Noting: The wipes are single-use, which isn’t great for the environment. Sometimes you need deodorant on-the-go, but don’t have enough room to pack a whole deodorant stick in your bag. That’s where deodorant wipes come in. Dr. Graf loves this pick from Carpe for her patients. “These wipes are a good option to use if you need some extra protection on the go,” says Dr. Graf. “It has an aluminum-based active ingredient to prevent unwanted sweating, while also including skin-healthy ingredients like vitamin E.” This pick might leave a stubborn residue on your underarms — which could be ideal in terms of keeping you sweat-proof, but also is difficult to remove at the end of the day. Additionally, because these are single-use deodorant wipes, they aren’t the most eco-friendly. Price at time of publish: $39 Size: 45 wipes | Type: Wipes | Fragrance: No

Best for Sensitive Skin Almay Sensitive Skin Antiperspirant & Deodorant Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Why We Like It: It’s hypoallergenic and, as the name states, designed for sensitive skin. It’s Worth Noting: Since this is a gel deodorant, it can leave stains.

t can be tough to find an effective antiperspirant that doesn’t simultaneously irritate your skin, too. This pick from Almay is specifically formulated for folks with sensitive underarms, so you don’t have to worry about irritation. “This is a good option for sensitive skin because it is hypoallergenic and free of common skin irritants like fragrances and alcohol, while still being effective at preventing sweat,” explains Dr. Graf. Additionally, Dr. Yadav recommends this formula to her patients because the clear gel-stick is hypoallergenic and is very gentle on the skin. Plus, it goes on clear, leaving no residue, and doesn’t feel sticky. Some folks complain that this gel formula takes too long to dry. Also, we found it can stain clothes more than other options on our list. Price at time of publish: $4 Size: 2.25 ounces | Type: Gel | Fragrance: No

Best for Workouts Certain Dri Everyday Strength Clinical Antiperspirant Solid Deodorant Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: While this is our best-for-workouts pick, it’s also great for heavy sweaters. It’s Worth Noting: Since this is a solid deodorant, it can crumble easily and slide on chalky. A fit chick needs a strong deodorant for sweat-producing workouts — and this pick from Certain Dri fits the bill. “This is a clinical-strength option, so it’s a good fit for protecting against the excess sweat that accompanies a workout,” says Dr. Graf. “It has high concentrations of aluminum zirconium complex to effectively stop perspiration.” Typical antiperspirants contain 10 to 15 percent aluminum salts. With 20 percent aluminum zirconium complex, the Certain Dri Everyday Strength Clinical Antiperspirant Solid Deodorant is tough against strong odors and can also be used by anyone who doesn’t work out often, but is still a heavy sweater. Some issues that users find with this pick are that it crumbles easily, comes off chalky, and stains clothes occasionally, too. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 2.6 ounces | Type: Stick | Fragrance: No

Best Gel Secret Derma+ Invisible Gel Antiperspirant & Deodorant Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: It’s got an innovative dispenser design, contains coconut oil, and prevents sweating. It’s Worth Noting: The formula is strongly scented and takes some time to dry.

Not only do we love this formula, but we also like the squeeze-tube application, too. The Secret Derma+ Invisible Gel Antiperspirant & Deodorant is a good option if you want a gel-formulated antiperspirant. “It has an aluminum-based active ingredient to prevent sweating, while also containing coconut oil to nourish the skin and prevent irritation,” says Dr. Graf. The downsides to this formula is that it’s difficult to dry down, and might not actually feel like it’s completely dry after application. Additionally, the scent is pretty strong, so if you don’t like scented deodorant, opt for a different formula. Price at time of publish: $11 Size: 2.5 ounces | Type: Gel | Fragrance: Yes

Best Natural Tom's Of Maine Antiperspirant Deodorant Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: The formula is free of synthetic fragrances and preservatives. It’s Worth Noting: The natural formula easily pills and can stain your linens. Although antiperspirants aren’t totally considered “natural,” this pick from Tom’s of Maine has the most natural ingredients in this lineup. It doesn’t contain any artificial fragrances or preservatives, but effectively fights odor using aluminum chlorohydrate. Some of the downsides of this pick are that it can stain clothes pretty easily, and it tends to pill under your armpits, too. Price at time of publish: $21 Size: 2.25 ounces | Type: Stick | Fragrance: No