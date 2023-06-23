Editor’s Note: These were the best at-home laser hair removal devices after twelve weeks of our testing. We are currently testing for an additional six months in order to go into more detail on the level of hair removal, total required treatment time, quality of the devices, and overall experience. This story will be updated when that testing is complete.

To help you find the best at-home laser hair removal devices, our team tested a baker’s dozen worth of devices to help narrow down the best of the best.

These devices have come a long way over the years, and are now available in dozens of varieties to meet any budget, pain threshold, and treatment area in need. These effective at-home treatments give beauty lovers a more accessible alternative to getting rid of unwanted hair for good. While at-home laser hair removal devices certainly require persistence and commitment, there are some incredibly effective and easy-to-use devices that deliver results on-par with in-office laser treatments.

It’s worth noting that many of the top-performing at-home laser hair removal devices aren’t actually lasers. They are “intense pulsed light” or IPL’s, which use broad spectrum light to target pigments in the unwanted hair and destroy the hair follicle. “A specific pigmented target is matched to a specific light wavelength, which destroys it while minimizing bystander damage,” explains Board Certified Dermatologist, Ranella Hirsch , M.D. Unlike single wavelength lasers which are used by professionals, IPLs are cheaper, cover larger surface areas, and are safe for at-home use.

Laser hair removal is hardly the most glamorous on a list of beauty treatments, but there’s no denying the satisfaction that comes from the silky smooth results — although for the record, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with keeping things au naturale too. But if a smoother, hair-free finish is your preference, shaving away unwanted face or body hair weekly — or daily, ugh — can feel like a daunting chore. That’s where laser hair removal comes into play: offering a more permanent solution for anyone looking to rid their parts of hair. However it’s also one that’s often attached to a hefty expense and a high pain tolerance. Here’s what you need to know about at-home laser hair removal .

Prime Day Early Deal Best with Cooling Ulike Sapphire AIR+ Dark Green IPL Hair Removal Handset 5 Ulike View On Amazon View On Ulike.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Features 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Like It: The sleek design and emerald color made this an attractive pick. It’s Worth Noting: There was no color sensor to protect against an incompatible skin or hair color from using the device. There’s something undeniably chic and sophisticated about the look and feel of this device that makes the whole at-home hair removal process feel a bit more pampering, rather than chore-like. The system comes with the device, a razor, and protective glasses that you can throw into the fancy green leather travel case (included) for easy storage. And that’s hardly the coolest thing about it. The device is also equipped with cooling technology that helps to lower the surface temperature of skin to 50 degrees and soothes any stings or discomfort that come with the hair-removing zaps. The device has five intensity levels ideal for treating various areas of the body and face, and thanks to the “ice chip” feature, even the highest level five setting feels bearable. While it’s not a wireless device, the seven-foot cord length made for easy maneuvering without sitting in front of a power outlet. This device is gentle enough and efficient enough to power through for two to three treatments per week. We stuck with that schedule and saw visible reduction in hair growth, and significant thinning in as little as four weeks, with more impressive longer-lasting results after eight-weeks. Price at time of publish: $254 (originally $359) Type: IPL | Flashes: unlimited flashes| Warranty: 2 years | Plug: Yes

Best Overall Silk'n Infinity Hair Removal Device 5 Silkn View On Nordstrom View On Silkn.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Features 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Like It: The gliding feature with constant pulsing was time efficient. It’s Worth Noting: While there is a user manual, we found the information left a lot to be desired. The hefty price tag may be a lot to swallow but with continued use, this device will deliver results that rival the results of in-office laser hair removal treatments, and you get the convenience of using it whenever and wherever you want. The device was lightweight and handles well, sitting comfortably in our hands with one finger on the back of it to trigger the base electrode. It comes with both a pulsing setting to activate a single galvanic circulation when working on smaller areas, and gliding setting, when you hold in the button to activate a constant galvanic circulation pulse every 1.5 seconds. This gliding feature is a must for time efficiency, so you can move around an area without having to stop and start every second. The device also has five energy levels, and requires that you start at one before moving up, so you're not traumatized from going too high, too quick. Although enough when we ramped it up to a level five, we only experienced heat, and the occasional zap when navigating over bumpy areas like the knee, but no stinging or pain. We found the user guide made the device sound more complicated than it actually is. (Just plug the power cord, and it's ready to use, no pre-charging required). It's fairly easy once you get it going but you’ll have to stick with it for a few weeks to reap the benefits. Our tester noticed a significant reduction in hair thickness after three treatments — using every other week. Price at time of publish: $429 Type: IPL | Flashes: Pulse or glide, unlimited flashes | Warranty: 1 year | Plug: Yes

Best Under $250 nood The Flasher 2.0 5 NOOD View On Amazon View On Bluemercury.com View On Trynood.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Features 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Like It: The included goggles and wide treatment area made this seem more expensive than it is. It’s Worth Noting: The hair loss results were patchy. This at-home hair removal device is a friendlier option on multiple levels. For starters, the price tag makes it an inviting option for someone looking to test the waters of at-home hair removal, without the investment. It’s also one of the easiest to use as well as one of the most gentle. The FDA-approved device features a large digital display (for ease of use), and a wide treatment area that makes the process go by quicker, since there is more surface area covered per flash. It has seven levels, and while you’ll need to crank it up high for real results, even the highest levels six or seven are doable in terms of pain. We described it as less than a rubber band snap on the pain scale. We found it gentle enough to use twice weekly but long-term results will require persistence and patience. Treatment time can be as quick as fives-minutes for a smaller area like armpits, or up to 15-minutes per leg. While the light flash can be a little startling, the actual treatment itself is gentle with minimal discomfort. The results aren’t as smooth as some of the pricier devices on this lineup, but it certainly delivers a painless bang for your buck. Price at time of publish: $229 Type: IPL | Flashes: 600,000 | Warranty: 1 year | Plug: Yes

Best for Face Smoothskin Pure Mini 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Smoothskin.com Why We Like It: The lightweight device and size made this ideal for small areas. It’s Worth Noting: It took a long time to treat large areas, like the legs. Don’t let the name mislead you: This may be the slightly smaller sister device to the SmoothSkin Fit we also tested, but it’s equally as effective, especially when it comes to treating smaller, more sensitive areas on the face or bikini line. It features a smart skin sensing technology that continuously reads skin tone and automatically adjusts the energy accordingly, making it one of the most energy-efficient options. It has two comfort settings—power and gentle—and two treatment modes, stamp or glide, which are all equally as effective and come down to a matter of preference and the area you’re working around. The four-point contact sensor helps ensure that the device is correctly aligned before each zap, protecting both your eyes and skin. The compact, lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver around nooks and crannies of the face and body, and even the power mode feels relatively painless — although gentle mode is a great option for more sensitive skin types. We noted a hot flash when the laser activates, which can be a bit alarming at first, but once you get used to it, it became oddly calming. If you’re only working in small areas on the body or face, it will deliver the same results for less money than a full sized device. Price at time of publish: $329 Type: IPL | Flashes: Pulse or glide, unlimited flashes | Warranty: 2 year | Plug: Yes The 14 Best Facial Hair Removal Products of 2023, According to Dermatologists

Best for All Hair Colors Iluminage Touch Kit With Precision Adapter + Epilator Cartridge 4.6 Skin Store View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore View On Brookstone.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.8 /5

Features 4 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Like It: This device also has an epilator and razor attachments. It’s Worth Noting: It was slow to see lasting results.

The system comes stocked with an electric razor and epilator attachment that are ideal for helping you get better, smoother, longer-lasting results. It’s also designed to work for those with lighter hair, which is nearly impossible to find in the world of at-home hair removal — most blondes and redheads need to visit an office for a professional treatment. While we weren’t overly impressed by these extra bells and whistles, since we found we got a closer shave with our traditional razor, and struggled with attaching the epilator — we were impressed by the hair removal device itself. The flashes are incredibly bright, so we recommend wearing goggles, or even sunglasses (not included), for eye protection. The device boasts a patented elōs technology which combines IPL and Radio Frequency (RF) for a smoother, pain-free treatment that works on all hair colors. There are three settings (low, medium, and high) and our tester found no issues maxing out at the highest level without any pain or redness. It took about six sessions before we noticed that hair was growing back slower and patchier, and with continued use, we’d expect to see worthwhile results that paid off on this investment. Price at time of publish: $449 Type: IPL and radio frequency | Flashes: 300,000 | Warranty: 2 years | Plug: Yes

Best IPL RoseSkinCo. Lumi IPL Hair Removal Handset 4.9 RoseSkinCo. View On Roseskinco.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Features 5 /5

Comfort 4.8 /5

Effectiveness 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Like It: The small, handheld device was easy to maneuver. It’s Worth Noting: It took over eight weeks of treatment to start seeing results. There are six intensity settings and three treatment modes — stamp, glide, and auto — each suited to a specific body part or need, like ingrown hair or coarse stubble. We found the stamp mode most effective for treating the bikini line and armpits, as it delivers pulses with each click; while glide mode was the preferred option for arms, as it pulses every second helping to set an even tempo as you slowly inch the device around treatment areas. The auto mode was ideal for legs since it activates every second as long as the device's window makes contact with skin, which helps with even treatment throughout the work area. There was some slight discomfort while treating underarms, upper thighs, and arms on the higher level settings (like five and six), however when re-adjusted to a three or four intensity, we noted the pain was minimal and barely noticeable. After continued weekly use, we noticed less hair growing back, and that hair was significantly thinner than before. Long-lasting results require consistent weekly treatments but it’s worth it in the end — especially for less than $200. Price at time of publish: $189 Type: IPL | Flashes: Pulse, glide, or auto, 900,000 flashes | Warranty: 1 year | Plug: Yes



Best Wireless JOVS Mini Wireless Hair Remover 4.2 JOVS View On Jovs.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Features 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Why We Like It: The wireless design made this sleek, compact, and portable. It’s Worth Noting: It took three hours to reach a full charge.

If you’ve been searching for a wireless option, here’s one that will give you a bit more freedom to move about the cabin, or bathroom, or wherever you feel the urge to squeeze in a treatment. The sleek device is heavier than expected given its compact size, but not uncomfortably so. There are six intensity levels, three treatment modes (one for body, face and intimate areas), and an automatic flash option that allows you to maneuver around your body without having to press a button to activate the laser each time. There was a bit of a learning curve when using the device — and not much in terms of instruction or tutorials — so we especially appreciated the different intensity levels as we got used to things. However, once we got the hang of how to hold the device and ensure each zap was aligned flush against a treatment area, we found it to be a quick and relatively painless hair removal process. We noted the highest intensity (level six) was important in seeing change to hair growth, as no noticeable change happened on the lower settings. After using the device twice a week for seven weeks, we reported a noticeable decrease in hair growth, and prolonged results after continuing with weekly treatments for another month. Price at time of publish: $199 Type: IPL | Flashes: Pulse and auto, 400,000 flashes | Warranty: 1 year | Plug: No The 10 Best Electric Razors for Women of 2023

Best Splurge JOVS Venus Pro II Hair Remover 4.8 JOVS View On Jovs.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Features 5 /5

Comfort 4.8 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Like It: The built-in cooling feature calming skin for a pain-free experience. It’s Worth Noting: This device is only suitable for black and brown hair. There are few hair removal devices that maneuver as well as this pretty emerald one. The 330-degree rotating head is also detachable, giving you complete flexibility and control to navigate around any treatment area — large or small. There are six different modes, each one paired for a specific treatment area, including arms mode, underarms mode, bikini mode, legs mode, face mode, and skin rejuvenation mode. This straightforward methodology makes it exceptionally easy to know which mode to use at any given time. It also boasts an auto flash mode that flashes as soon as the device makes contact with the skin so you don’t have to manually activate the flash for each area. We found each of these features helped to simplify the at-home hair removal process making it ideal for first-time IPL-users. It also features an ICE cooling head made from ultra-thin sapphire that cools skin on contact to help counteract and ease any discomfort or sting that comes from treatment. We also love the cordless charging dock that disinfects and cleans the device while it’s not in use. Price at time of publish: $429 Type: IPL | Flashes: Pulse or auto, unlimited flashes | Warranty: 1 year | Plug: Yes