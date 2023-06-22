To help you determine the best bike shorts for your lifestyle, Shape reviewed 14 popular bike shorts from big-name brands such as Old Navy, Lululemon, Halara, and smaller retailers alike. We conducted comprehensive research on bike shorts we’ve worn and brands you love. We consulted with experts who spoke about their recommended bike shorts to wear in a variety of activities, from walking to yoga to weight training, to develop a full picture of how each held up with different movements (and which didn’t live up to the hype). After our comprehensive testing, here are the best bike shorts for women on the market.

When looking for bike shorts you’ll want to find material that is sweat-wicking and quick-drying. Some major deciding factors to consider are the fit and amount of compression, the inseam length, and whether or not you might like grippers on the bottom hem to prevent rolling up. When evaluating the current bike shorts on the market, we looked at price, inseam lengths, compression, suitability for different activity levels, styling, comfort, and any unique features each product offered.

Bike shorts, sometimes called compression shorts or spandex, have recently become popular for a trendy and functional style whether you are working out, simply looking for comfortable athleisure, or just want summertime shorts that will prevent chafing. Not to be confused with cycling shorts — think: full butt pad — bike shorts for women offer a nice alternative to leggings, especially in the summer months.

Best Bike Shorts Overall Glowmode Feather Fit High Rise Bike Shorts Glowmode View On Shopglowmode.com Why We Like It: We liken Glowmode’s shorts to Lululemon’s Align spandex as they are similar in overall fit and comfort. It’s Worth Noting: You may experience some pilling if you wear these out quickly. These bike shorts are comparable to Lululemon Align shorts since there is no seam at the top hem, they have a buttery-smooth feel on your skin, and they don’t ride up. Glowmode makes several products in its Feather Fit consistency. They offer other options that include pockets, crossover style in the front, and inseams ranging from 4 to 8 inches. While these bike shorts for women do not have a lot of compression, we love the way they cling to the skin without getting too hot. But if you’re looking for bike shorts in every color of the rainbow, this brand may not be it for you as they only come in black and navy blue. We think these bike shorts are perfect for lounging around the house, stretching in yoga class, or running errands around town. Price at time of publish: $20 Sizing: XS-XL | Colors: 2 | Pockets: No | Material: Elastane, Polyamide | Inseam Options: 4 to 8 inches | Compression: Yes

Best Bike Shorts Under $20 HeyNuts Essential Biker Short with Side Pockets Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like it: This is our budget-friendly pick that comes with high-waisted compression. It’s Worth Noting: If you’re not a fan of pockets, these might not be for you. With 29 colors to choose from, this spandex fit the bill for your athletic sportswear needs on a budget. Although you won’t feel like you’re wearing budget quality bike shorts, as these are designed with 30 percent spandex to offer tight compression that holds you in in all directions. “As a busy mom of three, sports dietitian, and triathlete, bike shorts must meet several lifestyle expectations,” shares Dani Lebovitz, MS, RDN, dietitian and triathlete based in Franklin, TN. “I love the high-waisted compression HeyNuts Essential Biker Shorts on Amazon because they have pockets to hold your phone, snacks, and keys; come in different inseam lengths to suit your style; stay in place, meaning it doesn’t ride up your backside, and won’t roll down the waist; and the seam-free waist and gusset make them so comfortable you’ll want to wear them all day. But the best part is the buttery smooth Lululemon-like feel for a fraction of the cost.” Price at time of publish: $19 Sizing: XS-XL | Colors: 29 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Nylon, Spandex | Inseam Options: 4-8 inches | Compression: Yes

Best Compression Spanx Booty Boost Active Bike Shorts Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Why We Like It: Spanx has historically been known for its undergarment compression, and these bike shorts are no different. It’s Worth Noting: You might like the waistband pocket if you need a place to put your keys or your phone to keep your hands free. No longer just an undergarment brand, Spanx is now leading the charge in compression shorts that you’ll want to live in. These bike shorts for women have four-way stretch capabilities, which leave you feeling unrestricted and flexible no matter what activity you’re doing in them. Made with a combination of nylon and elastane, these ultra-stretchy and compressive bike shorts will make you feel supported from your belly button to your quads. The waistband is made from cotton, but that’s it. If you are a runner or just need a place to store your belongings to keep your hands free, you’ll love the single pocket in the waistband as well. Uniquely made with inseam options from 5 to 8 inches, you can decide the right amount of coverage for you. Price at time of publish: $62 Sizing: XS-3X | Colors: 1 | Pockets: Yes, waistband only | Material: Nylon, Elastane, Cotton| Inseam Options: 5 to 8 inches | Compression: Yes The Best Compression Leggings of 2023

Best High-Waisted Alo 7" High-Waist Biker Short Alo Yoga View On Aloyoga.com Why We Like It: We love the trendy, high-waisted look that Alo bike shorts offer. It’s Worth Noting: Alo doesn’t offer a variety of inseam options for you to choose from, but rather the inseam varies based on the size you need. “The Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Shorts are the best high-waisted biker shorts for women who are looking for a comfortable, stylish, and functional pair of high-waisted biker shorts,” shares Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT, a registered dietitian and personal trainer. Alo is well-known for its soft, breathable fabric made with four-way stretch and sweat-wicking material. These bike shorts for women have a high-rise waistband that provides support and a flattering fit, and they have a relaxed fit through the legs so you can move freely during your workout,” Chun adds. However, if you’re looking for specific inseam ranges to choose from, Alo might not be your best option as the inseam length changes based on the size you order. Price at time of publish: $68 Sizing: XXS-L | Colors: 8 | Pockets: No | Material: Polyester, spandex | Inseam Options: 6.5 to 8 inches | Compression: Yes

Best Bike Shorts with Pockets A. Putnam Biker Shorts A. Putnam View On Aputnam.com Why We Like It: With four total pockets in a variety of sizes, you won’t run out of room for your belongings. It’s Worth Noting: If you prefer extra compression to hold your shorts firmly in place, these might not be the bike shorts for you. Pockets can make or break your experience with bike shorts. If having your hands free so that you can focus on the task at hand is important to you, look no further. These bike shorts were designed for golfers, but if you love plenty of pockets, we think you’ll love these too. These bike shorts have four pockets — two per side — and varying sizes. If you have trouble with shorts riding up, you’ll love the silicone grippers on the bottom hem. However, these shorts do not have as much compression as some of our other top picks, so if that’s an important quality to you, we recommend going with another pick. If you are a golfer, they feature golf tee holders to boot! Price at time of publish: $70 Sizing: XS-XXL | Colors: 1 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Polyester, spandex | Inseam Options: 5 inches | Compression: No

Best Size Inclusivity Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Biker Shorts Old Navy View On Gap.com Why We Like It: Old Navy’s commitment to size inclusivity shows with its high-quality bike shorts up to 4X sizing. It’s Worth Noting: The deep inseam side pockets are a huge bonus, too. Old Navy has had a glow-up in recent years with a huge emphasis on high-quality clothing in wider size ranges. We love its PowerSoft Side Pocket Bike Shorts for its sizing options up to 4X. Made with a side pocket built into the seam, you’ll love the buttery, soft feel of these bike shorts. A combination of polyester and spandex gives these shorts a significant amount of compression to make sure you’re feeling tucked-in in all the right places. With a variety of colors and inseams to choose from, you can find the customized style you’re seeking for your body type. Price at time of publish: $27 Sizing: XS-4X | Colors: 11 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Polyester, spandex | Inseam Options: 3 to 8 inches | Compression: Yes The Best Size Plus-Size Leggings for Working Out and Hanging Out

Best Weighted Omorpho G-Biker Short Omorpho View On Omorpho.com Why We Like It: You can increase your workout intensity without any additional effort. It’s Worth Noting: If textures on your clothing bother you, you might want to skip these. Remember ankle weights? There’s no need for Velcro anymore when retailers sew the weight into the fabric! These bike shorts for women have seven ounces of microweight distributed evenly across the material to provide an increased challenge to your workout. Great for biking, exercise classes, or just wearing around, these shorts will increase the challenge of your workout without the hand cramp of holding weights all day. The material stays in place nicely despite the micro-weighted material. They are machine washable and can be thrown in with your typical laundry. The waistband pocket is big enough to hold your phone while you’re busy. Price at time of publish: $89 Sizing: XS-XL | Colors: 1 | Pockets: Yes, waistband | Material: Nylon, spandex | Inseam Options: 8 inches | Compression: Yes The 7 Best Ankle Weights, According to Customer Reviews