Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Workout Leggings and Bottoms The 8 Best Bike Shorts of 2023 for All Your Summer Athleisure Looks From high-waisted compression to seamless athleisure, these are our top 8 picks for the best bike shorts for women. By Caroline Thomason Caroline Thomason Caroline is a media dietitian in the greater Washington, DC area. She writes for top-tier wellness outlets, partners with brands as a nutrition expert, and runs a nutrition private practice. She has completed or written hundreds of media interviews and articles in the media. As a dietitian, she is the best at breaking down science-based information in an easy-to-digest way for consumers. In her private practice, she works with women who want to stop dieting and find confidence with food. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Other Options to Consider How We Selected What To Know FAQ Why Trust Shape We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Shape / Brian Kopinski Bike shorts, sometimes called compression shorts or spandex, have recently become popular for a trendy and functional style whether you are working out, simply looking for comfortable athleisure, or just want summertime shorts that will prevent chafing. Not to be confused with cycling shorts — think: full butt pad — bike shorts for women offer a nice alternative to leggings, especially in the summer months. When looking for bike shorts you’ll want to find material that is sweat-wicking and quick-drying. Some major deciding factors to consider are the fit and amount of compression, the inseam length, and whether or not you might like grippers on the bottom hem to prevent rolling up. When evaluating the current bike shorts on the market, we looked at price, inseam lengths, compression, suitability for different activity levels, styling, comfort, and any unique features each product offered. To help you determine the best bike shorts for your lifestyle, Shape reviewed 14 popular bike shorts from big-name brands such as Old Navy, Lululemon, Halara, and smaller retailers alike. We conducted comprehensive research on bike shorts we’ve worn and brands you love. We consulted with experts who spoke about their recommended bike shorts to wear in a variety of activities, from walking to yoga to weight training, to develop a full picture of how each held up with different movements (and which didn’t live up to the hype). After our comprehensive testing, here are the best bike shorts for women on the market. Our Top Picks Best Bike Shorts Overall: Glowmode High Rise Bike Shorts at Shopglowmode.com Jump to Review Best Bike Shorts Under $20: HeyNuts Biker Short with Side Pockets at Amazon Jump to Review Best Compression: Spanx Booty Boost Active Bike Shorts at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best High-Waisted: Alo High-Waist Biker Short at Aloyoga.com Jump to Review Best Bike Shorts with Pockets: A. Putnam Biker Shorts at Aputnam.com Jump to Review Best Size Inclusivity: Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Biker Shorts at Gap.com Jump to Review Best Weighted: Omorpho G-Biker Short at Omorpho.com Jump to Review Best Seamless: Halara Running Biker Shorts at Thehalara.com Jump to Review Best Bike Shorts Overall Glowmode Feather Fit High Rise Bike Shorts Glowmode View On Shopglowmode.com Why We Like It: We liken Glowmode’s shorts to Lululemon’s Align spandex as they are similar in overall fit and comfort. It’s Worth Noting: You may experience some pilling if you wear these out quickly. These bike shorts are comparable to Lululemon Align shorts since there is no seam at the top hem, they have a buttery-smooth feel on your skin, and they don’t ride up. Glowmode makes several products in its Feather Fit consistency. They offer other options that include pockets, crossover style in the front, and inseams ranging from 4 to 8 inches. While these bike shorts for women do not have a lot of compression, we love the way they cling to the skin without getting too hot. But if you’re looking for bike shorts in every color of the rainbow, this brand may not be it for you as they only come in black and navy blue. We think these bike shorts are perfect for lounging around the house, stretching in yoga class, or running errands around town. Price at time of publish: $20 Sizing: XS-XL | Colors: 2 | Pockets: No | Material: Elastane, Polyamide | Inseam Options: 4 to 8 inches | Compression: Yes Best Bike Shorts Under $20 HeyNuts Essential Biker Short with Side Pockets Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like it: This is our budget-friendly pick that comes with high-waisted compression. It’s Worth Noting: If you’re not a fan of pockets, these might not be for you. With 29 colors to choose from, this spandex fit the bill for your athletic sportswear needs on a budget. Although you won’t feel like you’re wearing budget quality bike shorts, as these are designed with 30 percent spandex to offer tight compression that holds you in in all directions. “As a busy mom of three, sports dietitian, and triathlete, bike shorts must meet several lifestyle expectations,” shares Dani Lebovitz, MS, RDN, dietitian and triathlete based in Franklin, TN. “I love the high-waisted compression HeyNuts Essential Biker Shorts on Amazon because they have pockets to hold your phone, snacks, and keys; come in different inseam lengths to suit your style; stay in place, meaning it doesn’t ride up your backside, and won’t roll down the waist; and the seam-free waist and gusset make them so comfortable you’ll want to wear them all day. But the best part is the buttery smooth Lululemon-like feel for a fraction of the cost.” Price at time of publish: $19 Sizing: XS-XL | Colors: 29 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Nylon, Spandex | Inseam Options: 4-8 inches | Compression: Yes Best Compression Spanx Booty Boost Active Bike Shorts Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Why We Like It: Spanx has historically been known for its undergarment compression, and these bike shorts are no different.It’s Worth Noting: You might like the waistband pocket if you need a place to put your keys or your phone to keep your hands free. No longer just an undergarment brand, Spanx is now leading the charge in compression shorts that you’ll want to live in. These bike shorts for women have four-way stretch capabilities, which leave you feeling unrestricted and flexible no matter what activity you’re doing in them. Made with a combination of nylon and elastane, these ultra-stretchy and compressive bike shorts will make you feel supported from your belly button to your quads. The waistband is made from cotton, but that’s it. If you are a runner or just need a place to store your belongings to keep your hands free, you’ll love the single pocket in the waistband as well. Uniquely made with inseam options from 5 to 8 inches, you can decide the right amount of coverage for you. Price at time of publish: $62 Sizing: XS-3X | Colors: 1 | Pockets: Yes, waistband only | Material: Nylon, Elastane, Cotton| Inseam Options: 5 to 8 inches | Compression: Yes The Best Compression Leggings of 2023 Best High-Waisted Alo 7" High-Waist Biker Short Alo Yoga View On Aloyoga.com Why We Like It: We love the trendy, high-waisted look that Alo bike shorts offer.It’s Worth Noting: Alo doesn’t offer a variety of inseam options for you to choose from, but rather the inseam varies based on the size you need. “The Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Shorts are the best high-waisted biker shorts for women who are looking for a comfortable, stylish, and functional pair of high-waisted biker shorts,” shares Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT, a registered dietitian and personal trainer. Alo is well-known for its soft, breathable fabric made with four-way stretch and sweat-wicking material. These bike shorts for women have a high-rise waistband that provides support and a flattering fit, and they have a relaxed fit through the legs so you can move freely during your workout,” Chun adds. However, if you’re looking for specific inseam ranges to choose from, Alo might not be your best option as the inseam length changes based on the size you order. Price at time of publish: $68 Sizing: XXS-L | Colors: 8 | Pockets: No | Material: Polyester, spandex | Inseam Options: 6.5 to 8 inches | Compression: Yes Best Bike Shorts with Pockets A. Putnam Biker Shorts A. Putnam View On Aputnam.com Why We Like It: With four total pockets in a variety of sizes, you won’t run out of room for your belongings. It’s Worth Noting: If you prefer extra compression to hold your shorts firmly in place, these might not be the bike shorts for you. Pockets can make or break your experience with bike shorts. If having your hands free so that you can focus on the task at hand is important to you, look no further. These bike shorts were designed for golfers, but if you love plenty of pockets, we think you’ll love these too. These bike shorts have four pockets — two per side — and varying sizes. If you have trouble with shorts riding up, you’ll love the silicone grippers on the bottom hem. However, these shorts do not have as much compression as some of our other top picks, so if that’s an important quality to you, we recommend going with another pick. If you are a golfer, they feature golf tee holders to boot! Price at time of publish: $70 Sizing: XS-XXL | Colors: 1 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Polyester, spandex | Inseam Options: 5 inches | Compression: No Best Size Inclusivity Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Biker Shorts Old Navy View On Gap.com Why We Like It: Old Navy’s commitment to size inclusivity shows with its high-quality bike shorts up to 4X sizing. It’s Worth Noting: The deep inseam side pockets are a huge bonus, too. Old Navy has had a glow-up in recent years with a huge emphasis on high-quality clothing in wider size ranges. We love its PowerSoft Side Pocket Bike Shorts for its sizing options up to 4X. Made with a side pocket built into the seam, you’ll love the buttery, soft feel of these bike shorts. A combination of polyester and spandex gives these shorts a significant amount of compression to make sure you’re feeling tucked-in in all the right places. With a variety of colors and inseams to choose from, you can find the customized style you’re seeking for your body type. Price at time of publish: $27 Sizing: XS-4X | Colors: 11 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Polyester, spandex | Inseam Options: 3 to 8 inches | Compression: Yes The Best Size Plus-Size Leggings for Working Out and Hanging Out Best Weighted Omorpho G-Biker Short Omorpho View On Omorpho.com Why We Like It: You can increase your workout intensity without any additional effort.It’s Worth Noting: If textures on your clothing bother you, you might want to skip these. Remember ankle weights? There’s no need for Velcro anymore when retailers sew the weight into the fabric! These bike shorts for women have seven ounces of microweight distributed evenly across the material to provide an increased challenge to your workout. Great for biking, exercise classes, or just wearing around, these shorts will increase the challenge of your workout without the hand cramp of holding weights all day. The material stays in place nicely despite the micro-weighted material. They are machine washable and can be thrown in with your typical laundry. The waistband pocket is big enough to hold your phone while you’re busy. Price at time of publish: $89 Sizing: XS-XL | Colors: 1 | Pockets: Yes, waistband | Material: Nylon, spandex | Inseam Options: 8 inches | Compression: Yes The 7 Best Ankle Weights, According to Customer Reviews Best Seamless Halara Seamless Flow High Waisted Running Biker Shorts Halara View On Thehalara.com Why We Like It: The seamless design is comfortable and won’t bunch up. It’s Worth Noting: If you love pockets, this might not be the right bike short brand for you. Known for its athletic dresses on TikTok, Halara also makes a seamless bike short that doesn’t give you a camel toe. The high-waisted design offers a feeling of comfortable support despite the fabric being made of only 10% elastane. However, if pockets are important to you, you’ll want to reconsider this one. We love these shorts as a loungewear option or even sleepwear as they’re uber comfortable with no seams. Halara doesn’t have a great reputation for size inclusivity as its sizing ranges only from small to large with a 6-inch inseam. Although for its price point, we think they’re hard to beat if your sizing fits. Price at time of publish: $15 Sizing: S-L | Colors: 3 | Pockets: No | Material: Nylon, elastane | Inseam Options: 6 inches | Compression: Yes Other Bike Shorts for Women to Consider Senita: “The Senita Baselines are high-rise shorts that have pockets to carry your phone or fuel. They are made with fast-drying, sweat-wicking fabric. They are comfortable and supportive with a snug fit perfect for any type of workout,” shares Amy Goblirsch, RD. Baleaf: The Baleaf Women's Biker Shorts is another top choice for affordable biker shorts. Priced at $26, these shorts are a great value. While they may not be as durable as some other brands and light-colored options could be slightly see-through, the Baleaf Women's Biker Shorts are an affordable and comfortable option for everyday wear or exercise. Overall, with its moisture-wicking fabric, comfortable fit, and stylish options, these shorts are highly recommended for women seeking a reliable and inexpensive choice in biker shorts, Chun tells us. Good American: Known for its trendy design and size inclusivity, Good American is another brand you might find appealing. Athleta: Athleta makes an Ultra High Rise that is ultra-comfy if you’re looking for extra compression and more total coverage. For folks with a long torso or postpartum women, we like this pick. Aerie: For a flattering criss-cross style waistband, Aerie has a Crossover Bike Short that transitions well from the gym to town. Lululemon: While Lululemon Align bike shorts are a big fan favorite, many new brands have arrived on the scene at a more affordable price point. If you’re looking for a classic, consistent bike short that isn’t cost-prohibitive, we love Lululemon Aligns with a 6-inch inseam. How We Selected After consulting with experts in personal training and athletics, we identified the most important features when shopping for the best bike shorts for women: price, comfort, waistband, compression, inseam length, and overall fit. From there, we completed comprehensive market research to choose the fan favorite, best-selling bike shorts to test. We reviewed the most popular shorts in the real world or spoke to experts who wear them every day. We made sure to consider a variety of movements, from walking and rowing to weight training and yoga that you might participate in while wearing bike shorts. Throughout our research, we detailed the key features of each product and how they compared to one another. After testing, we felt that the Glowmode Feather Fit was the best bike short overall. What to Know About Bike Shorts for Women Material When shopping for bike shorts, look for sweat-wicking material that is quick to dry. Wicking material pulls sweat away from the skin so that it can evaporate from the fabric. Then, if the fabric is quick-drying, it will easily evaporate and the material won’t stick to your skin. Fit Bike shorts made with spandex or elastane offer compression while still giving you the ability to move around in them. Some bike shorts for women have compression in the waistband and a looser fit around the thighs while others offer compression all the way down. Lebovitz shares how she shops for fit: “I look for a pair that is high-waisted to reduce bulging at the waistband, maximum comfort, and a butter-soft feel that reduces friction between my legs to minimize chafing. Bike shorts should have a 4-way stretch and feel supportive. My favorite pair has a smooth, wide waistband, meaning there isn’t any elastic that leaves a line on your skin.” Length The length of your inseam matters for ultimate comfort! Consider the kind of activity you’ll be doing, how much coverage you like, and how long your bike shorts need to be to provide the best coverage to prevent chafing. Four-inch inseams will likely provide good coverage, but some skin-to-skin contact between your legs. Eight-inch inseams will fall at the base of your thighs and hit a few inches above your knee, giving you the most coverage. Grippers on Hem Some bike shorts come with silicone grippers on the hem like A. Putnam’s golf shorts. The extra grip prevents the shorts from riding up even when there is a lot of moisture from sweat. How to Style A high-waisted bike short style elongates the look of your frame and is great for folks with short torsos. It also helps support your abdomen and keeps you feeling tucked in for maximum comfort. Depending on your comfort level, you can style bike shorts with a sports bra, crop top, or oversized sweatshirt. Frequently Asked Questions Do you wear underwear with bike shorts? Many people opt out of wearing underwear with bike shorts. Especially if the compression keeps you feeling supported, you might choose to go commando too! You can find shapewear material that is antimicrobial and neutralizes odors for even more security.Lebovitz shares that she personally does not wear underwear with bike shorts, and a proper gusset should be more comfortable on your lady bits than undies. How do you wash bike shorts? To prevent pilling, wash bike shorts by turning them inside out and washing them on a delicate cycle. Tumble-dry them without heat (or air-dry) to squeeze the most longevity out of them. Who are bike shorts for? Size inclusivity makes it possible for everyone to wear bike shorts. Old Navy, Girlfriend Collective, and Spanx have the most inclusive bike short lines. “Anyone can wear bike shorts, as they are summer’s athleisure wear. They make wearing dresses and skirts that much more comfortable, especially if you hate the feeling of your thighs rubbing together,” offers Lebovitz. Why Trust Shape As a registered dietitian, Caroline Thomason has 10+ years of experience in the wellness space. She has worn dozens of bike shorts over the years and worked with many clients and colleagues alike who have strong bike short opinions. For this piece, she worked closely with athletes and personal trainers to get the inside scoop about real-world insights on bike shorts in a variety of categories. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit