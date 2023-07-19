Fitness Exercise Recovery The Best Cold Plunge Tubs for Chilling Out and Post-Workout Recovery We said brrrrr, it’s cold in here. There must be some ice baths in the atmosphere. By Kristen Geil, NASM-CPT Kristen Geil, NASM-CPT As the Senior Fitness Editor at Shape, Kristen oversees the Fitness category and covers workout trends, exercise tips, recovery, and more. Previously, Kristen was the Chief Content Officer at aSweatLife.com, where she led content and editorial strategy. She has experience in copywriting and digital marketing, and she's an award-winning freelancer who works with B2C clients in health and wellness. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on July 19, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How We Selected What to Know FAQ Why Trust Shape We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Shape / Alli Waataja Ironically, cold plunges are so hot right now. Celebrities from David Beckham to Lizzo have been braving the chilly waters in the name of recovery and hoping to enjoy all of the benefits of ice baths. ICYDK, a cold plunge is a type of cold therapy characterized by taking a short (no more than 15 minutes) dip in water that’s below 60 degrees. Hippocrates reportedly endorsed the wellness habit, and most recently, Dutch motivational speaker and athlete Wim Hof has evangelized the practice, especially when done simultaneously with specific breathing and meditation techniques. Physically, some of the research-proven benefits of cold plunges and ice baths include improving circulation, reducing inflammation, and reducing stress, as Shape previously reported. Gina Caifano, FNP-C, NASM-CPT, the CEO of The Garage Chicago Gym, adds “Cold therapy can be anything from cryotherapy, a cold shower, or ice baths. Cold therapy activates our parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for our rest and digest response.” If that sounds familiar, it’s because the parasympathetic nervous system works in opposition to your sympathetic nervous system — the fight-or-flight one. “We need both nervous systems to be activated, and when we do HIIT workouts, drink coffee, or get upset at work, we get into the sympathetic drive," she explains. With that perspective, cold therapy and cold plunges could be seen as an essential part of your wellness routine that balances out any type of stress you experience. But if you don’t happen to live near a plunge-able body of water, you can still enjoy an at-home ice bath or cold plunge with specially designed pods and tubs for maximum chilling. We researched dozens of cold plunge tubs and ice baths to find the best at-home options that are easy to set up, simple to use, and most importantly, won’t leak all over your house or yard. Our Top Picks Best Cold Plunge Tub Overall: Plunge The Plunge at Plunge.com Jump to Review Best Budget Cold Plunge Tub: The Pod Company The Ice Pod at Podcompany.com Jump to Review Best for Beginners: Polar Recovery Tub at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Small Spaces: Ice Barrel Cold Therapy Training Tool at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Hot and Cold Temps : Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa at Amazon Jump to Review Best Design: Redwood Outdoor Alaskan Cold Tub Plunge at Redwoodoutdoors.com Jump to Review Best Portable: Cryospring Portable Ice Bath at Cryospring.com Jump to Review Best Cold Plunge Tub Overall Plunge Standard Cold Plunge Tub Plunge View On Plunge.com Why We Like It: You get plenty of customization options to choose the perfect length, style, and cooling speed for your needs.It’s Worth Noting: The purchase includes in-home delivery and placement in your preferred space, but not set-up. Our pick for best cold plunge tub overall, the Shark Tank-endorsed Plunge, wowed us with its professional-level specs. The sparkling white tub could almost be mistaken for a luxury bathtub with a long, soaking-style aesthetic. If you want even more room to spread out, you can opt for the XL Plunge, which is 6 inches longer than the OG. Either way, we realized quickly that this cold plunge tub isn't for small spaces; it's best suited for someone with a house, garage, or yard versus someone who would place this in an apartment or on a small balcony. While the classic cooling style goes down to 39 degrees, you can also opt for a Hot and Cold Plunge, which heats up to 103 degrees (just build in some time for that heat — it takes about 12 hours to go from 50 degrees to 103). Plunge also offers a Plunge Pro model, designed for outdoor use and warmer climates, that cools water up to three times faster than the classic model. Be warned, the chiller is a little louder on the Plunge Pro, but we don’t see this as an issue if you’re keeping the tub outside. We found that it took a couple of hours for the water to fully chill, but we tested this in the summer, so we expect this time to shorten in the winter. Each Plunge also includes a few of the essentials to max out your experience: a cell phone holder, an insulated cover, a skimmer net, and a rubber ducky (which is totally delightful). Your order also includes free in-home delivery, and the team will place the tub wherever you want — as long as it’s within two floors above or below entry level. The high-tech filtration system sifts through hair, skin cells, and any other debris that might find its way into your tub. You might be deterred by the fact that delivery doesn’t include set-up, but the Plunge team promises a “plug and play” set-up experience that seems to mostly involve waiting for the water to cool down — and we found that Plunge delivered on this promise. We were able to easily set it up ourselves without any assistance or customer support. Plus, with plenty of set-up tutorials on their site, we feel confident that even the least handy cold plunger will be able to manage a DIY set-up. Overall, the number of customization options available and the easily navigated website and support made this a clear winner for us. Our testers called the Plunge "sleek, streamlined to use, and durable," and while it's quite expensive, you get what you pay for. Price at time of publish: $4,990 for Cold Plunge Standard Dimensions: Standard: 67” L x 31.5” W x 24” H; Pro: 73” L x 32.5” W x 27” H | Temperature: Down to 39 degrees | Location: Indoor or outdoor | Includes: In-home delivery, insulated spa cover, 1-year warranty, skimmer net, hose filter, cell phone holder, rubber ducky Best Budget Cold Plunge Tub The Pod Company The Ice Pod The Ice Pod View On Podcompany.com Why We Like It: The insulation keeps temps cold for up to 24 hours, even at a lower price point.It’s Worth Noting: While the cost is low upfront, buying ice adds up quickly. For less than the cost of a new pair of jeans, you can have your own cold plunge tub with The Ice Pod. The freestanding tub is lightweight and easy to set up, although we didn't think the included hand pump was very effective (we ended up using a bike tire pump instead). We were pleasantly surprised to see the insulating material used in the middle layer of the tub. Translation: Your ice baths will stay chilled for up to 24 hours, depending on your climate. The inner layer is made with waterproof PVC plastic, while the external layer is UV resistant to stand up to the sun. If you want to splurge and level up your ice bath, you totally can. The Pod Company also sells a Pro 2.0 Ice Pod, which has extra insulation and an insulated cover, which we found to keep ice chilled overnight. You can also add on a water chiller if you don’t want to go the ice bag route (but at nearly a thousand bucks, that’s a pricey add-on and kind of defeats the "budget" purpose). Note, however, there’s no difference in dimensions between the Ice Pod and the Pro 2.0 — which sets this cold plunge tub apart from the Plunge. The website states that the Ice Pod fits users up to 6’9”, but seeing the dimensions (only a 32” diameter and 29” high), we have a hard time believing that would be a comfortable fit. Our 6'2" tester found the tub large enough to fit him while seated, FWIW. Another big difference from the Plunge is that the Ice Pod chills much more quickly. We found that it generally took us about 10 minutes to fill the tub about 2/3 of the way with the hose, then another 10 minutes to add ice and let it chill. One big caveat: The Ice Pod is a low cost upfront, but buying bags of ice adds up. We needed about 60-80 pounds of ice to fill it, which cost us around $20. You'll need to top off ice before each session. Price at time of publish: $150 for Standard Ice Pod Dimensions: Standard: 32” L x 32” W x 29” H | Temperature: Self-chilled | Location: Indoor or outdoor | Includes: Hand pump, cover lid, drainage hose, 6-month warranty, home delivery | Capacity: 79 gallons Best for Beginners Polar Recovery Tub Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: At well under $200, it’s much more affordable than other cold plunge tubs.It’s Worth Noting: You’ll need to buy a separate chiller or BYO ice. If you’re just starting your cold plunge journey, you’ll probably want a more affordable option as you determine whether or not you’ve got the guts to be a consistent user. For under $200, we think the Polar Recovery Tub gives beginners the best bang for their buck. The tub is made with a UVC-resistant PVC inner lining with an inflatable ring around the top rim for more comfortable relaxing (as much as you can relax in 50-degree water, anyway). Eight legs raise the cold plunge tub off the ground for better durability, and a protective cover is included (although it’s not insulated). The tub is also super lightweight, weighing in at under 7 pounds when packed flat — so if you want to change its location, you can do so easily. The biggest points against the Polar Recovery Tub are its size and the fact that it doesn’t come with a water chiller. Size-wise, the manufacturer claims that the tub is appropriate for people up to 6’7”, but our research suggests it’s not comfortable for anyone topping 6’2”. Also, you’ll need to purchase a separate water chiller or supply your own bags of ice to use this cold plunge tub. Not a dealbreaker, especially considering the low price point, but we think it’s important to note. Price at time of publish: $190 Dimensions: 31” W x 27.6” H | Temperature: Self-chilled, unless you purchase a separate water chiller | Location: Indoor or outdoor, although we’d recommend outdoor | Includes: Protective cover, 1-year warranty, air pump, tap Best for Small Spaces Ice Barrel Cold Therapy Training Tool Ice Bathtub Amazon View On Amazon View On Icebarrel.com Why We Like It: At only 31” wide, the footprint is space-efficient.It’s Worth Noting: The plastic material is thick and durable, but not optimized for keeping water cold. If you’re not hashtag-blessed with a huge backyard or garage, space is of the essence. The Ice Barrel Ice Bathtub strategically uses vertical space to maximize its 105-gallon capacity. The durable plastic barrel stands 42 inches high and easily fits taller users, especially when compared to the Polar Recovery Tub. The 105-gallon capacity is among the largest we saw when researching, and at 55 pounds, the empty tub may not qualify as “lightweight,” but it’s relatively easy to use. Plus, your order includes the ice bath, a stand, a lid, a protective cover, and a step stool. However, at nearly $1,200, we were disappointed that this tub isn’t fully insulated. The material is high-quality, thick plastic, but you shouldn’t expect your ice to stay frozen for hours. Price at time of publish: $1,200 Dimensions: 31” L x 31” W x 42” H | Temperature: Self-chilled, unless you purchase a separate water chiller | Location: Indoor or outdoor, although we’d recommend outdoor | Includes: Lid, protective cover, step stool, stand The 5 Best Theragun Massage Guns, Tested and Reviewed Best for Hot and Cold Temps Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why We Like It: You can enjoy a variety of temperatures, up to 104 degrees.It’s Worth Noting: Set-up and maintenance are more involved than other options we researched. Want a plunge tub that can do both? The Coleman SaluSpa can be used as a cold plunge and a hot tub — and it’s inflatable to boot. You’ll have to add ice to make it a true Wim Hof-approved cold plunge (its lowest temperature setting is 68 degrees), but when heated using the simple control panel, the waters reach a balmy 104 degrees. Say it with Miley: It’s the best of both worlds. Another fun aspect? You don’t have to suffer your cold plunges solo. The Coleman inflatable cold plunge fits up to four adults, and its extra-durable material ensures the inflatable tub stands up to outdoor elements. Just know that this isn’t an unbox-and-enjoy situation. You’ll have to do a fair amount of set-up and maintenance (yes, chlorine is involved), and the tub isn’t easy to move once in place. Luckily, your order includes an automatic pump to make set-up a tad easier. Price at time of publish: $650 Dimensions: 77"L x 77"W x 28"H | Temperature: 68 to 104 degrees, plus the option to self-chill | Location: Indoor or outdoor, although we’d recommend outdoor | Includes: Cover, pump, ChemConnect dispenser, filter cartridge (VI), repair patch | Capacity: 242 gallons Is Taking a Hot Or Cold Shower After a Workout Better for Recovery? Best Design Redwood Outdoor Alaskan Cold Tub Plunge Redwood Outdoor View On Redwoodoutdoors.com Why We Like It: Made with Scandinavian Thermowood, the cold tub looks beautiful and doesn’t absorb water quickly — so it’ll last years.It’s Worth Noting: The $2,000 price tag includes a stepstool, but not a cover or a water chiller. If you’re all about the Finnish aesthetic, the Redwood Outdoor Alaskan Cold Tub Plunge brings instant hygge to your house. The key: Scandinavian thermowood, a manmade material derived from Nordic spruce that removes moisture from the wood and makes it more durable and mold-resistant. The circular tub is fairly compact (about 37 inches at its widest and just under 41 inches tall), and it comes with a matching step stool to complete the look. Another nice note: It’s fully assembled before delivery, so there’s no set-up required. The cold plunge tub may be beautiful, but you will have to chill the water yourself — either via ice bags or a separate water chiller. We were also a little surprised that for the high price point, you don’t even get the matching cover (which will cost you an extra $99). Price at time of publish: $1,999 Dimensions: 37"L x 37"W x 40.5"H | Temperature: Self-chilled, unless you purchase a separate water chiller | Location: Outdoor | Includes: Step-stool | Capacity: 130 gallons Best Portable Cryospring Portable Ice Bath Cryospring View On Cryospring.com Why We Like It: The cold plunge tub folds down to fit in a backpack.It’s Worth Noting: The lid includes a tie-down strap for extra insulation and protection from the elements. If you’ve ever wondered how wellness influencers seem to do their cold plunges in the most scenic locations, the answer is probably the Cryospring Portable Ice Bath. This baby inflates in just two minutes (with the assistance of a pump/vacuum combo, helpfully included) so you can easily get that golden hour shot. Then, when you’re ready to jet, use the vacuum to deflate the tub, and voila — it packs down for storage in a duffle-style backpack. This cold plunge would be perfect for anyone who’s addicted to the chill and wants to take it with them on the road. The triple-layer cushioned bottom makes this tub durable enough for outdoor use, and you’ll also enjoy an air-gap insulating body and locking lid to keep ice frozen for longer. Plus, the stainless steel water tap will last longer than the plastic ones we saw on other models. Price at time of publish: $990 Dimensions: 58" L x 32" W x 27" H | Temperature: Self-chilled, unless you purchase a separate water chiller | Location: Outdoor | Includes: Travel backpack, pump/vacuum, skimmer net, garden house adapter, suction safety screen, repair kit, synching straps, lid | Capacity: 135 gallons The 11 Best Heating Pads of 2023 for Every Body Part How We Selected We found the best cold plunge tubs and ice baths through a lot of good old-fashioned research. First, we asked Gina Caifano, FNP-C, NASM-CPT, the CEO of The Garage Chicago Gym, to share everything she knows about cold plunges — which is a lot, considering The Garage hosts a weekly CHILL class dedicated to ice baths and breathwork. Knowledge in hand, we researched the best ice baths on the market, seeking out a variety of options and price points. We considered size, capacity, chilling mechanism, insulation, and included accessories. Whether you’re new to the cold plunge world or a seasoned chill pro, we’ve for a cold plunge that will work for you. What to Know About Cold Plunges Thinking about — ahem — taking the plunge? Here’s what to know about cold plunge tubs and the benefits of cold plunges. Benefits of Cold Plunges The benefits of cold plunges go beyond that sudden feeling of alertness. Cold plunges, especially when alternated with hot therapy, improve the elasticity of your blood vessels through vasodilation (aka the widening of your blood vessels) and constriction. Cold plunges can also reduce joint and muscle soreness, especially when used for athletic recovery. Even if you dread the lead-up to a cold plunge, your mental health will likely thank you later. Caifano cites improved mood and reduced stress, noting that the psychological benefits of cold plunges are what hooked her and her athletes. “The cold exposure benefits the parasympathetic nervous system and also stimulates the release of endorphins — the body’s natural pain killers and mood enhancers,” she explains, noting that it’s a similar feeling to a runner’s high. And similar to working out, cold plunges are also associated with improving our response to stress. “[Cold plunges] help decrease levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, and increase dopamine and serotonin neurotransmitters for mood regulation,” explains Caifano. “All of these biochemical changes contribute to the overall ability to cope with stress and enhance resilience.” Self-Chilling vs DIY Cold Plunge The biggest decision you’ll make when buying a cold plunge tub is whether you want to invest in a self-chilling model or go the DIY cold plunge route, which involves dumping ice into your tub to chill the water. Self-chilling cold tubs are more expensive than DIY models, thanks to the added tech. However, if you’re serious about a daily plunge or you live in a warm climate, the self-chilling models may be worth it. Your water will be chilled whenever you want to hop in, and you won’t have to buy bags and bags of ice at a time. On the other hand, if you’re new to cold plunges and not ready to dive all the way in, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with a DIY ice bath. You’ll just need to plan ahead a bit to make sure you have ice on hand (and a place to store any ice until you’re ready to plunge). You also won’t get as exact temperature control, but you can use a floating thermometer to track the temperature until you reach your desired chill. Ideal Temperatures While you’ll find various prescriptions all over the internet, experts generally agree that a cold plunge should be between 50 and 59 degrees Fahrenheit (although you can certainly adjust that based on your own tolerance for the intensity). Tips for First Timers First, know that everyone has a different response to cold plunges, notes Caifano. “Depending on where you are mentally or physically, you may feel that post-endorphin high, and you may not,” she cautions. “Duration and intensity of exposure can affect the body’s response. I always recommend you ride the wave post-cold therapy — try to stay calm and relaxed so you can tune into what your body is going through.” She recommends shorter durations to start, even if that’s as little as ten seconds. Then, gradually increase your exposure based on comfort and tolerance. “The first time you cold plunge, ease yourself in like you would a cold pool,” she explains. “Focus on controlled breath and work your way up to three minutes at a time.” That’s the threshold most research recommends in order to maximize the benefits. Frequently Asked Questions How long should you cold plunge? Aim for three minutes, suggests Caifano. In order to avoid hypothermia, ice baths and cold plunges shouldn’t exceed 15 to 20 minutes. How often should you cold plunge? Start by aiming for 11 minutes per week, spread out over two to three sessions. Once you’re comfortable with that frequency, you can increase your cold plunges to daily, if you want! Are ice baths dangerous? Ice baths are generally not dangerous, as long as you don’t stay in the bath too long at frigid temperatures, which can lead to frostbite or hypothermia. Start by consulting with your medical provider to make sure ice baths and cold plunges are right for you. As you adapt to cold plunges, stick with durations and temperatures that are just a bit uncomfortable before increasing the intensity of your plunges. If you start feeling dizzy or shivering excessively, get out of the ice bath immediately, taking care not to slip. Keep your temps between 40 and 60 degrees and keep your plunges to under 20 minutes at an absolute maximum. Why Trust Shape Kristen Geil is Shape’s senior commerce editor, and she frequently covers new wellness trends, tested products, and at-home wellness equipment. For this article, she spent hours researching the best cold plunge tubs and reaching out to experts to understand the benefits of cold therapy. She’s a NASM-certified personal trainer who’s written several articles on post-workout recovery trends. 