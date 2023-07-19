With that perspective, cold therapy and cold plunges could be seen as an essential part of your wellness routine that balances out any type of stress you experience. But if you don’t happen to live near a plunge-able body of water, you can still enjoy an at-home ice bath or cold plunge with specially designed pods and tubs for maximum chilling. We researched dozens of cold plunge tubs and ice baths to find the best at-home options that are easy to set up, simple to use, and most importantly, won’t leak all over your house or yard.

Physically, some of the research-proven benefits of cold plunges and ice baths include improving circulation , reducing inflammation , and reducing stress , as Shape previously reported. Gina Caifano, FNP-C, NASM-CPT, the CEO of The Garage Chicago Gym , adds “Cold therapy can be anything from cryotherapy, a cold shower, or ice baths. Cold therapy activates our parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for our rest and digest response.” If that sounds familiar, it’s because the parasympathetic nervous system works in opposition to your sympathetic nervous system — the fight-or-flight one. “We need both nervous systems to be activated, and when we do HIIT workouts, drink coffee, or get upset at work, we get into the sympathetic drive," she explains.

ICYDK, a cold plunge is a type of cold therapy characterized by taking a short (no more than 15 minutes) dip in water that’s below 60 degrees. Hippocrates reportedly endorsed the wellness habit, and most recently, Dutch motivational speaker and athlete Wim Hof has evangelized the practice, especially when done simultaneously with specific breathing and meditation techniques.

Ironically, cold plunges are so hot right now. Celebrities from David Beckham to Lizzo have been braving the chilly waters in the name of recovery and hoping to enjoy all of the benefits of ice baths.

Best Cold Plunge Tub Overall Plunge Standard Cold Plunge Tub Plunge View On Plunge.com Why We Like It: You get plenty of customization options to choose the perfect length, style, and cooling speed for your needs. It’s Worth Noting: The purchase includes in-home delivery and placement in your preferred space, but not set-up. Our pick for best cold plunge tub overall, the Shark Tank-endorsed Plunge, wowed us with its professional-level specs. The sparkling white tub could almost be mistaken for a luxury bathtub with a long, soaking-style aesthetic. If you want even more room to spread out, you can opt for the XL Plunge, which is 6 inches longer than the OG. Either way, we realized quickly that this cold plunge tub isn't for small spaces; it's best suited for someone with a house, garage, or yard versus someone who would place this in an apartment or on a small balcony. While the classic cooling style goes down to 39 degrees, you can also opt for a Hot and Cold Plunge, which heats up to 103 degrees (just build in some time for that heat — it takes about 12 hours to go from 50 degrees to 103). Plunge also offers a Plunge Pro model, designed for outdoor use and warmer climates, that cools water up to three times faster than the classic model. Be warned, the chiller is a little louder on the Plunge Pro, but we don’t see this as an issue if you’re keeping the tub outside. We found that it took a couple of hours for the water to fully chill, but we tested this in the summer, so we expect this time to shorten in the winter. Each Plunge also includes a few of the essentials to max out your experience: a cell phone holder, an insulated cover, a skimmer net, and a rubber ducky (which is totally delightful). Your order also includes free in-home delivery, and the team will place the tub wherever you want — as long as it’s within two floors above or below entry level. The high-tech filtration system sifts through hair, skin cells, and any other debris that might find its way into your tub. You might be deterred by the fact that delivery doesn’t include set-up, but the Plunge team promises a “plug and play” set-up experience that seems to mostly involve waiting for the water to cool down — and we found that Plunge delivered on this promise. We were able to easily set it up ourselves without any assistance or customer support. Plus, with plenty of set-up tutorials on their site, we feel confident that even the least handy cold plunger will be able to manage a DIY set-up. Overall, the number of customization options available and the easily navigated website and support made this a clear winner for us. Our testers called the Plunge "sleek, streamlined to use, and durable," and while it's quite expensive, you get what you pay for. Price at time of publish: $4,990 for Cold Plunge Standard Dimensions: Standard: 67” L x 31.5” W x 24” H; Pro: 73” L x 32.5” W x 27” H | Temperature: Down to 39 degrees | Location: Indoor or outdoor | Includes: In-home delivery, insulated spa cover, 1-year warranty, skimmer net, hose filter, cell phone holder, rubber ducky

Best Budget Cold Plunge Tub The Pod Company The Ice Pod The Ice Pod View On Podcompany.com Why We Like It: The insulation keeps temps cold for up to 24 hours, even at a lower price point. It’s Worth Noting: While the cost is low upfront, buying ice adds up quickly. For less than the cost of a new pair of jeans, you can have your own cold plunge tub with The Ice Pod. The freestanding tub is lightweight and easy to set up, although we didn't think the included hand pump was very effective (we ended up using a bike tire pump instead). We were pleasantly surprised to see the insulating material used in the middle layer of the tub. Translation: Your ice baths will stay chilled for up to 24 hours, depending on your climate. The inner layer is made with waterproof PVC plastic, while the external layer is UV resistant to stand up to the sun. If you want to splurge and level up your ice bath, you totally can. The Pod Company also sells a Pro 2.0 Ice Pod, which has extra insulation and an insulated cover, which we found to keep ice chilled overnight. You can also add on a water chiller if you don’t want to go the ice bag route (but at nearly a thousand bucks, that’s a pricey add-on and kind of defeats the "budget" purpose). Note, however, there’s no difference in dimensions between the Ice Pod and the Pro 2.0 — which sets this cold plunge tub apart from the Plunge. The website states that the Ice Pod fits users up to 6’9”, but seeing the dimensions (only a 32” diameter and 29” high), we have a hard time believing that would be a comfortable fit. Our 6'2" tester found the tub large enough to fit him while seated, FWIW. Another big difference from the Plunge is that the Ice Pod chills much more quickly. We found that it generally took us about 10 minutes to fill the tub about 2/3 of the way with the hose, then another 10 minutes to add ice and let it chill. One big caveat: The Ice Pod is a low cost upfront, but buying bags of ice adds up. We needed about 60-80 pounds of ice to fill it, which cost us around $20. You'll need to top off ice before each session. Price at time of publish: $150 for Standard Ice Pod Dimensions: Standard: 32” L x 32” W x 29” H | Temperature: Self-chilled | Location: Indoor or outdoor | Includes: Hand pump, cover lid, drainage hose, 6-month warranty, home delivery | Capacity: 79 gallons

Best for Beginners Polar Recovery Tub Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: At well under $200, it’s much more affordable than other cold plunge tubs. It’s Worth Noting: You’ll need to buy a separate chiller or BYO ice. If you’re just starting your cold plunge journey, you’ll probably want a more affordable option as you determine whether or not you’ve got the guts to be a consistent user. For under $200, we think the Polar Recovery Tub gives beginners the best bang for their buck. The tub is made with a UVC-resistant PVC inner lining with an inflatable ring around the top rim for more comfortable relaxing (as much as you can relax in 50-degree water, anyway). Eight legs raise the cold plunge tub off the ground for better durability, and a protective cover is included (although it’s not insulated). The tub is also super lightweight, weighing in at under 7 pounds when packed flat — so if you want to change its location, you can do so easily. The biggest points against the Polar Recovery Tub are its size and the fact that it doesn’t come with a water chiller. Size-wise, the manufacturer claims that the tub is appropriate for people up to 6’7”, but our research suggests it’s not comfortable for anyone topping 6’2”. Also, you’ll need to purchase a separate water chiller or supply your own bags of ice to use this cold plunge tub. Not a dealbreaker, especially considering the low price point, but we think it’s important to note. Price at time of publish: $190 Dimensions: 31” W x 27.6” H | Temperature: Self-chilled, unless you purchase a separate water chiller | Location: Indoor or outdoor, although we’d recommend outdoor | Includes: Protective cover, 1-year warranty, air pump, tap

Best for Small Spaces Ice Barrel Cold Therapy Training Tool Ice Bathtub Amazon View On Amazon View On Icebarrel.com Why We Like It: At only 31” wide, the footprint is space-efficient. It’s Worth Noting: The plastic material is thick and durable, but not optimized for keeping water cold. If you’re not hashtag-blessed with a huge backyard or garage, space is of the essence. The Ice Barrel Ice Bathtub strategically uses vertical space to maximize its 105-gallon capacity. The durable plastic barrel stands 42 inches high and easily fits taller users, especially when compared to the Polar Recovery Tub. The 105-gallon capacity is among the largest we saw when researching, and at 55 pounds, the empty tub may not qualify as “lightweight,” but it’s relatively easy to use. Plus, your order includes the ice bath, a stand, a lid, a protective cover, and a step stool. However, at nearly $1,200, we were disappointed that this tub isn’t fully insulated. The material is high-quality, thick plastic, but you shouldn’t expect your ice to stay frozen for hours. Price at time of publish: $1,200 Dimensions: 31” L x 31” W x 42” H | Temperature: Self-chilled, unless you purchase a separate water chiller | Location: Indoor or outdoor, although we’d recommend outdoor | Includes: Lid, protective cover, step stool, stand The 5 Best Theragun Massage Guns, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Hot and Cold Temps Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why We Like It: You can enjoy a variety of temperatures, up to 104 degrees. It’s Worth Noting: Set-up and maintenance are more involved than other options we researched. Want a plunge tub that can do both? The Coleman SaluSpa can be used as a cold plunge and a hot tub — and it’s inflatable to boot. You’ll have to add ice to make it a true Wim Hof-approved cold plunge (its lowest temperature setting is 68 degrees), but when heated using the simple control panel, the waters reach a balmy 104 degrees. Say it with Miley: It’s the best of both worlds. Another fun aspect? You don’t have to suffer your cold plunges solo. The Coleman inflatable cold plunge fits up to four adults, and its extra-durable material ensures the inflatable tub stands up to outdoor elements. Just know that this isn’t an unbox-and-enjoy situation. You’ll have to do a fair amount of set-up and maintenance (yes, chlorine is involved), and the tub isn’t easy to move once in place. Luckily, your order includes an automatic pump to make set-up a tad easier. Price at time of publish: $650 Dimensions: 77"L x 77"W x 28"H | Temperature: 68 to 104 degrees, plus the option to self-chill | Location: Indoor or outdoor, although we’d recommend outdoor | Includes: Cover, pump, ChemConnect dispenser, filter cartridge (VI), repair patch | Capacity: 242 gallons Is Taking a Hot Or Cold Shower After a Workout Better for Recovery?

Best Design Redwood Outdoor Alaskan Cold Tub Plunge Redwood Outdoor View On Redwoodoutdoors.com Why We Like It: Made with Scandinavian Thermowood, the cold tub looks beautiful and doesn’t absorb water quickly — so it’ll last years. It’s Worth Noting: The $2,000 price tag includes a stepstool, but not a cover or a water chiller. If you’re all about the Finnish aesthetic, the Redwood Outdoor Alaskan Cold Tub Plunge brings instant hygge to your house. The key: Scandinavian thermowood, a manmade material derived from Nordic spruce that removes moisture from the wood and makes it more durable and mold-resistant. The circular tub is fairly compact (about 37 inches at its widest and just under 41 inches tall), and it comes with a matching step stool to complete the look. Another nice note: It’s fully assembled before delivery, so there’s no set-up required. The cold plunge tub may be beautiful, but you will have to chill the water yourself — either via ice bags or a separate water chiller. We were also a little surprised that for the high price point, you don’t even get the matching cover (which will cost you an extra $99). Price at time of publish: $1,999 Dimensions: 37"L x 37"W x 40.5"H | Temperature: Self-chilled, unless you purchase a separate water chiller | Location: Outdoor | Includes: Step-stool | Capacity: 130 gallons