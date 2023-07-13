And the good news is compression socks come in a variety of sizes, colors, lengths, and compression levels (some are tighter than others), making them ideal for nurses who might want to change it up depending on their work schedule or dress code. But with all that variety, it can be hard to know what compression sock offers the right fit, so to speak. To help you understand what’s out there, we spoke with nurses and podiatrists and asked them for their recommendations. Here’s what we found to be the best compression socks for nurses.

Compression socks provide a host of benefits for the lower body. They’re designed to provide gradual pressure as the sock moves up the leg, helping prevent blood clots, known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Most designs typically reach right below the knee and gently squeeze the leg while being worn. This light pressure promotes blood flow and can even help cut down on swelling and inflammation.

“When we stand or walk for long periods, everything wants to drain towards gravity and this contributes to pooling or swelling in the lower extremities,” explains Chanel Houston Perkins , DPM, FACFAS, DABPM. “Which can create a heaviness in the muscles, tightness in the skin and irritation on the nerves, thereby leading to painful stimuli.”

Spending all day on your feet can take a toll on your entire body, but for nurses, it comes with the job. Whether working a 12-hour night shift or running rounds, the good news is compression socks can provide instant support and relief.

Price at Time of Publish: $32 | Sizes: 1, 2, 3 (size 1 being the smallest circumference and then moving its way up) | Compression level: 15-20 mmHg | Colors: 7

If you’ve ever complained that your compression socks cause your toes to bunch up, the VIM & VIGR Graduated Compression Leg Sleeve is a great option. A favorite of Dr. Perkins since podiatry school, the sock applies pressure that starts at the ankle and gradually provides support throughout the legs. With a medium compression level, they should be comfortable for nearly everyone, while still providing flexibility to move around. But if you’re looking for arch support with your compression sock, a sleeve is not for you. Opt for one of the VIM & VIGR closed-toe compression socks instead.

Why We Like It: Covers nearly every foot and calf size.

Crafted with mostly cotton, the breathable material is designed to wick up moisture when you sweat, and the soft-cushioned bottoms provide extra relief to tired feet. Due to the high compression level, they might be too tight for some. The brand recommends that if you’re in between two sizes, go with the size based on your calf circumference for a better fit.

If you’re looking for a strong compression sock that packs a lot of support, Clove Compression Socks are for you. A must-have for nurses, Schroeder says she loves that they stay tight all day. “If I know I’m going to have a long day of rounds, I opt for my Cloves because I know when I get home, I won’t be in any pain.”

It’s Worth Noting: Compression may be too much for some.

Why We Like It: Excellent calf support and comes in a variety of colors.

With 15-20 mmHG, they are an ideal everyday compression sock for those working on their feet. However, the top band that holds the sock just below the knee can be tight, so you might need to size up if you’re worried about too much pressure there.

Durable, stretchy, and designed to last, Doc Miller Calf Compression Socks are a must for Casey Ann Pidich, DPM . “I wear them during travel under my cozy sweats,” she says. “They are comfy, not itchy, and work great.” Created with 77% nylon and 23% spandex, you can expect them to hold up to daily use, while also providing comfort and the perfect amount of support.

Why We Like It: Comes in a wide range of sizes, all the way up to 5XL.

For your average nurse wanting to relieve fatigue in the legs, these light compression socks mainly support blood flow and circulation. However, if you suffer from certain medical conditions such as chronic venous insufficiency, lymphedema, or congestive heart failure, you will want a stronger compression sock. And due to its bamboo material and light texture, these compression socks don’t hold up super well in the washing machine.

When you’re looking for a compression sock that provides just a little bit of extra support, Ostrichpillow Bamboo Compression Socks does the trick. With three different color-blocking designs to choose from, the socks provide the lowest form of compression at 8-15 mmHg.

Why We Like It: It provides gradual compression that’s ideal for everyday wear.

With 38 different styles that range from socks with lifesavers or llamas with stethoscopes, to more traditional prints like stripes and solid colors, you can spice up any pair of scrubs with a bit of flair by just adding a pair of these socks to your outfit.

Known for their ultra-comfortable medical and nursing wear, like scrubs and scrub cabs, FIGS compression socks provide the brand’s signature high-quality material and functional design. Made with a blend of nylon and lycra, the socks are super stretchy and soft, and come cushioned with padding along the toes and heels. FIGS says these provide Class 1 Compression, which equals roughly 20 mmHg. “They’re a great pair to throw in my bag if I find myself needing some extra support by the middle of my shift,” says Sara Bernard, NP, in Chicago, Illinois. “And I love the colors they have to pick from.”

Why We Like It: A large variety of colors, styles and even a ‘Nurses are awesome’ pair.

They currently only come in a pack of three, so if you want just one pair you’ll end up snagging a few extra. TBH, we don’t anticipate this being an issue, considering how often nurses need to wear compression socks.

If you’re looking for a great deal, Sooverki Compression Socks has you covered. Created with 85% nylon, the lightweight, flexible material provides medium compression that’s breathable and ideal for all-day wear. There are also no stitches in places that will rub or cause pain, like the toe or ankle, and the small percentage of elastane provides just enough grip to keep the socks from riding down.

It’s Worth Noting: They do not provide as much support as other compression socks.

Why We Like It: You get three in one pack.

It should come as no surprise that Bombas Women’s Everyday Compression Socks earned our top spot as the best compression socks for nurses. The brand is a stand-out in the undergarment world, and these socks were a clear winner among podiatrists and healthcare professionals we spoke with. The lightweight, breathable formula provides medium compression — which makes them snug enough to feel supportive, but not too tight. “Nearly every nurse I work with swears by these,” says Katrina Schroeder, RN, in Jacksonville, Florida. “They’re just a staple in our wardrobes.” Made with extra strong cotton, they don’t ride down or lose compression over time. An added bonus: When you purchase socks from Bombas, they donate a pair to an organization that will give it to someone in need.

Why We Like It: Great arch support and just the right level of compression.

What to Know About Compression Socks for Nurses

Benefits

Compression socks, specifically for nurses, are beneficial because they provide constant support and reduce the discomfort that is likely to occur from standing and moving around all day. They can also improve lymphatic drainage, says Dr. Perkins.

“A common benefit I see in my podiatric practice is that compression socks help greatly enhance circulation in the legs,” she says. “Specifically, the venous return of blood flow back up to the heart, which prevents blood from pooling in the legs, thereby decreasing swelling oftentimes seen in the legs, ankles, and feet.”

Compression Levels

When you’re shopping for compression socks, they’ll likely come in a variety of sizes like small, medium, or large, but you’ll also notice a mmHG (millimeters of mercury) label on the tag. This signifies their degree of compression, and you can select which range you want based on what you’re looking for. Dr. Pidich says there are typically three compression levels.

8mm-15 mmHg : For playing sports, plantar fasciitis, and shin splints

: For playing sports, plantar fasciitis, and shin splints 15mm-20 mmHg: For everyday wear and travel, and helping to prevent varicose veins during pregnancy

For everyday wear and travel, and helping to prevent varicose veins during pregnancy 20mm-30 mmHg: For more moderate to severe varicose veins, treating moderate to severe edema (swelling), and helping to prevent deep vein thrombosis.

Sizing and Fit

Knowing how snug your compression socks should be can be tricky if you’ve never worn them. While they should be tight enough to gently squeeze your legs, they should not be uncomfortable. If you feel numbness, pinching, loss of circulation, or any sort of pain while wearing them, the compression is likely too high, and you should go down a level.

And it’s important to note that compression socks can be too loose. Typically this looks like the socks falling down while being worn or no sense of tightness when wearing them. On the other hand, it’s totally normal to remove compression socks and have some small ‘marks’ or impressions left behind. They should quickly disappear.



Frequently Asked Questions Can you sleep in compression socks? According to Dr. Pidich, unless your doctor orders you to wear them to bed specifically, there’s no need to sleep in them. “During sleep, our bodies are horizontal,” she says. “Therefore, gravity isn't working against our veins. They can also bunch up and accidentally occlude [or block] circulation while you sleep.”

How long should you wear compression socks? The short answer is for as long as you are standing. There’s no real benefit to wearing compression socks when you are lying down, but during times of standing, walking or doing any weight-bearing activity, they can be beneficial. Dr. Perkins adds that this should usually be no longer than eight hours.

