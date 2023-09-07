The 52 Best Cozy Gifts For Staying In, Chilling Out, Winding Down, and Resting Up

Whatever resonates with you, we’ve curated a bunch of cozy gifts for the person in your life who’s worthy of some recognition in the form of something warm and snuggly. That person might be you, to which we say: You deserve it.

That being said, the practice of hygge—the Danish concept centered on creating “ a feeling that we are safe, that we are shielded from the world and allow ourselves to let our guard down ”—has proven emotional, physical, and social benefits. In other words, a cozy lifestyle is good for your health.

The weather is cooling down, the sun is setting earlier, and you just want to feel cozy. That might look a little different for everyone. Maybe they want to spend more time nourishing your soul with a soothing night in, or paying extra care to their overworked and underappreciated body. Maybe it’s just a gentle reminder that it’s okay to splurge on what we consider non-essentials.

For Workout Recovery Lovers Hyperice Normatec Go Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Bloomingdales This is a gem for anyone who has had sore calves. It’s essentially a portable air compression massager developed by doctors, and a very therapeutic excuse to slow down and focus on recovery between workouts. Price at time of publish: $399

lululemon Double Roller 4.8 lululemon View On Lululemon We tested a bunch of foam rollers, and this is one of our favorites. The design is clever—and just generally cool to look at—and gives you two foam rollers in one. A foam roller can ease muscle pain and soreness, reduce inflammation, support flexibility, and more. It’s also a tangible reminder for anyone who knows they should spend more time recovering from workouts but doesn’t carve out the time to stretch. Read our full review: The Best Foam Rollers of 2023, Tested by Shape Price at time of publish: $64

Pvolve Massage Ball Set Amazon View On Pvolve.com These hit the spot. These minimalist massage balls promote blood circulation and improve flexibility by working out knots and releasing tension. A perfect complement to your bestie’s recovery routine. Price at time of publish: $30

Wthn Body Cupping Kit Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Goop.com View On Lunya.co This is a great kit if you know someone into or curious about body cupping, but they don’t want to spend spa prices on it. Or, if they might want to continue the practice while traveling. They get all the same benefits—muscle tension and minor body ache relief, healthy circulation, increased flexibility, and athletic recovery support—for a fraction of the price and without having to leave their home. Price at time of publish: $68

Clove Compression Socks Clove View On Goclove.com We asked nurses what their favorite compression socks are for long shifts. These nearly knee-high socks providing gradual pressure are beneficial for anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet. These particular compression socks are among our favorites if a loved one is looking for strong compression, cushioned bottoms, and really fun styles. Read our full review: The 7 Best Compression Socks Nurses Can’t Live Without Price at time of publish: $28

Joggy Re-Chargies Joggy View On Getjoggy.com For anyone who needs a little extra incentive to wind down after a long day, these hibiscus-flavored CBD gummies are a tasty option. Especially for those of us who are just really bad at sleeping well, or need a more tangible reminder to center ourselves before bed. They recommend swapping it out for that glass of wine. Price at time of publish: $58

ArchTek Foot Stretcher ArchTek View On Archteksocks.com There are few better feelings than a satisfying stretch. Yes, it’s good for circulation, balance, and preventing injuries. But it also just hurts so good. This handy accessory slips right over your foot and includes a long strap so that you can really get that stretch. It’s the life hack your stretch-passionate friend didn’t know they needed. Price at time of publish: $25

Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer Amazon View On Amazon I want to be the woman in this product photo: She is relaxed, in a supine position, neck gently placed over this genius piece of foam. You just need to use it for ten minutes a day, and it soothes stiff necks and helps restore cervical spine alignment. It’s simple, portable, and soothing. Perfect for anyone in your life who loves to chill hard. Price at time of publish: $20

Live the Process Orion Bodysuit Live the Process View On Livetheprocess.com Whether someone’s headed to a Pilates class or lounging around the house, the Orion bodysuit is a fun diversion from the classic bodysuit styles. It has a flattering cut-out and comes in playful colors, like Chili Flake and Dragonfruit. Perfect for anyone looking to spice up or add to their athleisure collection. Price at time of publish: $158

Pointe Studio Happy Grip Sock Pointe Studio View On Pointestudio.com View On Simplyworkout.com For the Pilates girlies, these are a very cute option for class. They’ve got gripped bottoms, a padded ankle rest, compression arch support, and… they have little smileys on the toes. I know that if I needed a burst of motivation mid-workout and saw my feet smiling back at me, I’d get a joyful jolt of energy. Price at time of publish: $14 The 27 Best Lululemon Gifts for Everyone On Your Nice List

Nike Phoenix Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt Nordstrom View On Nike.com View On Nordstrom View On Finishline.com I live in my Nike fleece over-oversized crewneck sweatshirt. It goes with everything—I’d pair it with sweats or a skirt or over a sundress—and it’s endlessly comfortable. A gift for anyone who enjoys an easy, cozy moment. And you’ll probably be tempted to get one for yourself. Price at time of publish: $53

Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe Casper View On Casper All robes should be 50% blanket. This puffy, duvet-like robe with pockets is a dream. They say the perfect gifts are things you’d buy for yourself. Price at time of publish: $136

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Pant Set Lunya View On Lunya.co As you mature, you learn the importance of a quality sleep set. Look no further than Lunya’s silk lounge outfit. It comes with an oversized top and side-slit pants. Luxury. Senior editor Kristen Geil loves these so much, she has four pairs. “The first two pairs, I asked for as gifts — I’m a hot sleeper who loves luxury,” she explains. “The second two pairs, I’ve bought for myself because I can’t bear wearing any other pajamas.” Price at time of publish: $278

Alo Yoga High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com These are a staple in my lounging wardrobe. The Alosoft material lives up to its name—these are so soft—and also happen to be very flattering. Plus, they double as workout pants for when a lounge morning turns into a sweaty afternoon. For anyone who ditched hard pants in 2020 and never looked back. Price at time of publish: $108

For Winding Down After a Long Day Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow Ostrichpillow View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ostrichpillow.com A quality ergonomic pillow is hard to beat, especially one that works for any sleeping position. This makes it an especially great gift since it’s inclusive for all sorts of sleepers in your life! Sinking your head into a cushy, supportive pillow after an exhausting day? Gimme. Price at time of publish: $120

Pipersong Meditation Chair Pipersong View On Pipersong.com A chair designed to let you work/read/exist cross-legged, squatting, kneeling, and more? I never want to static sit again. This is one of those products that made the rounds in my group chats. Everyone wanted one, but it’s definitely a bit of a splurge. For someone in your life who you know would be stoked to receive this, it’s a game-changing gift. Price at time of publish: $349

Loftie Lamp Loftie View On Amazon View On Byloftie.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue We’re in the sunrise lamp era: These are nightstand light fixtures that gradually wake you up and wind you down in the mornings and evenings, signaling to your brain that it’s time to wake up or go to sleep. I love this one in particular because it actually looks like a lamp, rather than the more futuristic orbs in the market. I’d be overjoyed to add this to the bedroom, and likely so would anyone in your life who is precious about their morning and evening routines. Price at time of publish: $249

Moon Juice Magnesi-Om Sephora View On Sephora View On Moonjuice.com I first discovered this natural calming magnesium L-Theanine powder because a ton of wellness influencers were drinking it on my feed. While I take product placement on my Instagram with a healthy dose of skepticism, this one was beloved by a lot of credible follows (read: registered dietitians or MDs). And so I gave it a try, and now it’s in my nighttime tumbler every day before bed. I love the berry flavor, and I’ve found it helps me ease into sleepytime. A great gift for anyone who enjoys a non-alcoholic nightcap and is probably pretty online. Price at time of publish: $42

alice Nightcap Mushroom Chocolates alice View On Alicemushrooms.com These are decadent and trendy. Called Nightcap, it’s a tin of chocolate squares with organic reishi, L-Theanine, chamomile, magnesium, and zinc to promote deep sleep. They taste like fancy dark chocolate, and it’s lovely to add a sweet little chocolate square to your bedtime routine. “I grew up in a ‘bedtime snack’ household, and these satisfy my sweet tooth while also signaling to my brain that it’s time to wind down,” adds Geil. Price at time of publish: $29

Heyday Gift Card Heyday View On Heydayskincare.com If the person you’re shopping for seems to have everything they need but loves a good facial, consider a gift card to Heyday. They have locations all over and provide customized, educational skincare treatments in under an hour — making it perfect for the friend who has a constantly packed schedule or needs to carve out time for self-care. Price at time of publish: Starting at $25

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot If your friend’s preferred mode of reducing muscle tension is while being completely horizontal, you should consider getting them an acupressure mat. This one comes in a bunch of fun colors, is super affordable, and has tens of thousands of 4+ star reviews. Price at time of publish: $24

For Setting the Ambiance on a Healthy Night In Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Allmodern.com For anyone who enjoys essential oils and also gets excited about beautiful pieces of home decor, the Vitruvi ceramic diffuser is a perfect hybrid. Plus, for the health-conscious, this uses all-natural oils, keeping chemicals out of your home. Price at time of publish: $99

Canopy Humidifier 4.2 Canopy View On Amazon View On Getcanopy.co This is my favorite humidifier. It’s aesthetically quite pleasing, and it’s great for your skin, especially in the dry months. For someone who cares deeply about hydrated skin but isn’t super into all the creams, gels, pills, cleansers, or masks. It could also just be a beautifully designed contraption that spews dewy, hydrated air into their room. Read our full review: The Best Humidifiers for Your Skin Price at time of publish: $150

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Hot Air Popcorn Maker Beautiful by Drew Barrymore View On Beautifulbydrew.com Honestly, anything from the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection is an A+ gift, but I’m especially intrigued by the hot-air popcorn maker. For anyone trying to veer away from microwave popcorn to something a bit healthier but still just as convenient will love this. Price at time of publish: $35

Starface Hydro-Stars Starface View On Amazon View On Starface.world These are a perfect inclusion for a self-care package. These star stickers are meant to cover and help heal blemishes. I love that they also make a statement: There’s no shame in acne, and shrinking spots can be stylish. Price at time of publish: $15

Owala 40-Ounce Tumbler Owala View On Target View On Nordstromrack.com View On Owalalife.com You can’t have too many tumblers, in my opinion. And a 40-ounce one is a main fixture for anyone looking to stay consistently hydrated. Owala makes fun, highly giftable reusable drinking vessels. Price at time of publish: $38

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Who wouldn’t want this gorgeous electric pour-over kettle??? It’s great for making pour-over coffee, but I’d be just as happy to use it for my bedtime tea. It’s art. Price at time of publish: $195

Clevr Sleeptime SuperLatte Clevr View On Clevrblends.com For anyone who loves beverages, nighttime rituals, and sleep-supporting botanicals, this powder is a tasty option. All you have to do is add water. Price at time of publish: $28

Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock Amazon View On Amazon View On Bookshop.org It’s tough to gift a book to someone, given everyone has very specific tastes and genre preferences. That being said, learning to reimagine how we experience time is universal. For anyone looking for a more mindful, healthier way to approach life, the latest Jenny Odell book is a lovely gift. Price at time of publish: $27

The Get Out A-Frame Tent The Get Out View On Freepeople.com View On Thegetout.shop This is a gift that thinks outside of the box — and out of the house, to boot. These joyful A-Frame tents are a perfect camping essential, but they also double as a creative night camping under the stars in your backyard. Both a gift and an activity. Price at time of publish: $480

Quiet Mind The Original Weighted Pillow Quiet Mind View On Onequietmind.com This new weighted pillow is a cool alternative to the weighted blanket. It’s a quality choice if someone feels claustrophobic underneath an entire blanket or simply doesn’t have the space for one. It’s like giving someone the gift of an anytime hug. Price at time of publish: $179

Avocado Wooden Bath Tray Avocado View On Avocadogreenmattress.com Not every tub comes with convenient surfaces to place bathtime accessories on. Whether that’s a candle, a glass of wine, a mocktail, or your e-reader, this wooden bath tray does the trick and looks nice. Plus, it has a little slit at the end for a washcloth or eye mask. Spa vibes. Great for anyone with a gorgeous freestanding tub with minimal-to-no counter space. Price at time of publish: $85

100 Senses The Full Body Float Duo 100 Senses View On 100senses.com This bath duo is the gateway to pure relaxation. It comes with both a head and body bath pillow so that one can fully float and relax in the tub. I can’t believe I ever held myself up in the bath before. This is a luxury for anyone who takes baths. Price at time of publish: $88

Aplós Hemp-Infused Calme AplÃ³s View On Aplos.world View On Boisson.co View On Thezeroproof.com There is certainly no shortage of alcohol-free alternatives these days. It’s amazing! But it could be overwhelming to cut through the noise and find the right bottle to gift to your sober or sober curious friends. Aplós Calme is infused with hemp for a highly chill sipping experience, and the bottle is a beautiful accompaniment to a dinner party. Price at time of publish: $48

Our Place Cast Iron Perfect Pot 4.9 Our Place View On Fromourplace.com Nothing says cozy night in like making a big ole batch of soup or stew. If someone spends a lot of time making soothing dishes in the kitchen, this cast iron pot from Our Place is a thoughtful addition to their stovetop. And even if they already have a pot or two, they might not have one in one of their autumnal colorways. Price at time of publish: $131

For Spa-From-Home Feels Quiet Hours Facial Ice Roller Quiet Hours View On Quiethours.com A morning roll along your face with this very cold roller helps make your face look a little less red and puffy. It’s a staple in skincare toolkits these days, especially for people who enjoy a moment of zen in the morning. Surprise your friend with a matching ice roller, one that has a more modern look. Price at time of publish: $40

Maude Tub Kit Maude View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Getmaude.com From one of my favorite intimacy brands, Maude’s tub kit includes mineral salts and a coconut milk bath kit. The scents are on another level. This is for the bath connoisseur in your life, or, if you’re tight, a good housewarming gift for a couple’s first home. (If they have a tub, that is.) Price at time of publish: $36

Osea Gua Sha Glow Duo Osea View On Oseamalibu.com Osea makes some of the loveliest, most luxurious face and body products. This gua sha duo comes with a seaweed-infused face oil and a Jade facial massager. Perfect for releasing tension in the face, and a gift to transport anyone to the coast. Price at time of publish: $72

Experiment Avant Guard Reusable Sheet Mask Experiment View On Experimentbeauty.com This is a perfect gift for someone who loves to indulge in a self-care moment but is hyper-aware of the environmental toll on all of those single-use beauty items. Experiment’s reusable silicone sheet mask can be used with any serum or cream. (Or, you can buy a serum directly from the brand.) Price at time of publish: $19

Chillhouse Chill Tips 4.8 Chillhouse View On Amazon View On Chillhouse.com View On Revolve Nail salon art for a fraction of the cost. Chillhouse designs some of the most contemporary and cool nail tips that use non-damaging glue. For anyone who’s really into nail art. Price at time of publish: $16

Dieux Skin Forever Eye Mask DieuxSkin View On Amazon View On Dieuxskin.com For anyone who feels so wasteful throwing away their eye masks after every use, the Forever Eye Mask from Dieux is meant to last way longer. It can hold gels, serums, and creams, and the brand claims that after testing it with daily use, it lasted at least a full year. Price at time of publish: $25

Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Shoppremiumoutlets.com If you know someone who could use an excuse to unwind, clear their pores, and force themselves away from a screen, consider this at-home facial steamer. They can even add essential oils to it. Price at time of publish: $69

Hinu Hair Growth Oil Hinu View On Hinu.co The scent of this alone keeps me coming back. It’s packed with healthy hair care ingredients: Aloe vera extract, amla oil, avocado oil, green tea extract, peppermint oil, and rosemary oil, to name a few. For anyone looking for a natural hair growth product that is as effective as it is dreamy, I highly recommend this. The minimalist bottle with leafy green oil is also very giftable. Price at time of publish: $35

Ceremonia Sunday Reset Duo Ceremonia View On Ceremonia.com View On Credo Beauty This gentle deep cleanse duo includes a papaya scalp scrub and a Babassu hair mask. These are great for exfoliating the scalp and strengthening your hair. You’re not likely to find these at your local pharmacy or grocery shelves, which makes them an extra thoughtful gift. Price at time of publish: $50