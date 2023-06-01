Beauty Hair The 13 Best Dry Shampoos to Keep Hair Fresh and Clean Between Washes Stop calculating your optimal hair wash day with these editor-tested dry shampoos. By Danielle Page Danielle Page Danielle Page is a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist whose work has appeared in National Geographic, NBC, USA TODAY, The New York Times, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Elle, AskMen, Women’s Health and many others. Page has held full-time roles as an editor and brand journalist at major publications including The Huffington Post, Bustle, and currently USATODAY.Her ghostwriting client roster includes award-winning celebrities, a-list wellness experts, and well-respected career coaches. A regular contributor to many well-known websites in the lifestyle space, she’s most known for her work covering health, travel, and relationships. She resides in Astoria with her black cat, Nightmare. To help you choose the best dry shampoo, we've compiled a list of the best dry shampoos on the market. Some winners were recommended by our editors, others we found through testing in our New York lab, and still others we selected through expert interviews. Whether you're looking for added volume, oil absorption, or a refreshing scent, these products will leave your hair looking fresh and fabulous in no time. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Batiste Dry Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Scent: Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Powder: Billie Floof Dry Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Sweaty Hair: Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-Powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best for Color-Treated Hair: Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Fine Hair: Olaplex Detox Dry Shampoo at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best for Thick Hair: Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Curly Hair: Ouai Super Dry Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Why We Like It: This innovative formula actively cleans hair and repels dirt and odor. It's Worth Noting: One bottle lasts a long time—just a small amount gets the job done! Living Proof's Ph.D. Dry Shampoo constantly tops "best of" dry shampoo lists for a good reason. The patented OFPMA molecule in this dry shampoo keeps hair clean by driving away dirt and oil, leaving hair feeling as fresh and clean as if you'd just shampooed. This lightweight formula is virtually translucent and versatile enough to work on any hair type, whether you want to add more volume to fine hair or fight frizz. Plus, its time-released scent smells clean without being overpowering, keeping hair smelling fresh for longer. “This is hands down my favorite dry shampoo,” says Shannon Bauer, senior commerce editor. “I have oily hair but only wash it once or twice a week (a mix of laziness and wanting to keep my hair healthy with less styling/stripping) and a dry shampoo helps me stretch wash day out to day four or five. It actually makes hair cleaner — not just masks oil — without adding a gritty texture.” Price at the time of publish: $43 Key Ingredients: Rice starch and a microporous mineral blend Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 5.5 Oz Scent: Light citrus Best Budget Batiste Dry Shampoo 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Why We Like It: An absolute steal at just $9, this dry shampoo is a tried and true performer.It's Worth Noting: It works best when combed through, which may be challenging for tight curls. Batiste has been in the dry shampoo game before most of us knew what dry shampoo was. A staple for over 30 years, the company has stayed competitive with its pricing, earning this dry shampoo the best budget option. This proven formula easily absorbs dirt and oil, leaving hair clean and revitalized with just a few sprays and a comb through. For such a low price, greasy strands are no match for this waterless powder. “If I’m in a pinch — on vacation or just swinging through the drugstore — I’m going to grab Batiste every time because I know it works,” Bauer says. “It works great on my oily hair but fair warning this can feel a little drying if you spray too much.” Price at the time of publish: $9 Key Ingredients: Butane, isobutane Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 6.73 Oz Scent: Lavender Best Splurge Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo 4.4 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Why We Like It: This product looks, feels, and smells luxurious. Most importantly, we found it was effective at absorbing oil and adding volume.It's Worth Noting: The product seal may be difficult to break. The Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo just feels fancy. Maybe it's the clean, nearly invisible finish that leaves hair looking clean without any residue, the signature Côte d'Azur scent, or how it volumizes and revitalizes hair effortlessly on all hair types. Though some may find the scent a little overpowering, we think it's worth the splurge and think you will, too. “I love that the experience is luxe with this pick. Whether sitting on my vanity or when I get a whiff of the perfumed scent as I apply, it feels like a treat. The best part is how much volume I get, even greasy strands get the Dolly Parton-treatment with a few zhushes of this,” Bauer explains. Price at the time of publish: $23 Key Ingredients: Translucent starch blend, Isobutane, Propane Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 1.5 Oz Scent: Côte d'Azur The Best Hair Growth Serums If You're Thinning Out or Shedding a Worrisome Amount Best Scent Drybar Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Sephora Why We Like It: It’s lightweight enough for daily use, with an addicting scent that isn't overpowering. It's Worth Noting: This formula also works great for styling. Due to its popularity, chances are you've caught a whiff of Drybar's Detox Dry Shampoo in passing. We found the added fragrance lingers after applying but isn't overpowering at all. It smells warm and fresh, with hints of coconut and vanilla. Not only does it smell great, but it also goes a long way for styling hair. If you plan to add curls after applying, this formula volumizes and holds shape. The invisible formula lives up to its name — we didn't notice any visible chalkiness or white residue whatsoever. “Confession: Sometimes I need to wash my hair not because it looks dirty, but because it smells,” says Bauer. “The Drybar dry shampoo is amazing at sopping up oil but the fresh scent is like an antiperspirant for my hair — it doesn’t replace a shower, but it helps.” Price at the time of publish: $27 Key Ingredients: Isobutane, Propane, Rice Starch Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 5.5 Oz Scent: Coconut Best Powder Billie Floof Dry Shampoo 4.2 Mybillie View On Amazon View On Mybillie.com Why We Like It: This aerosol-free alternative is easy to apply. It's Worth Noting: This dry shampoo comes in two different shades to help it blend more seamlessly. Making a dry powder shampoo that applies easily is no simple feat, but Billie Floof's Dry Shampoo bottle design earns it a spot on our list. The round bottle releases just enough powder to work through hair, though the size is on the smaller side and we discovered that the round shape of the bottle can feel a bit awkward to hold. This ultra-fine powder comes in both dark hair and light hair shades, making it virtually invisible after application. Price at the time of publish: $14 Key Ingredients: Rice Starch, Corn Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 1.2 Oz Scent: Amber Best for Sweaty Hair Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-Powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Target Why We Like It: This fine mist can be sprayed on damp hair to absorb moisture and sweat. It's Worth Noting: The alcohol makes this quick-drying in the hair, but it can also dehydrate strands if overused. Looking like you jumped in the pool after your workout is a sign that it was a killer session, but needing to style that situation is an immediate mood killer. Bumble and bumble developed the solution: A dry shampoo that can be used on damp hair. There are powders — bamboo extract and silica — suspended in the fine mist to soak up oil and sweat. We liked how quickly this dries, it’s almost instantaneous after spritzing, and it helps to get rid of sweat moisture, too. Super active individuals — Shape senior commerce editors Kristen Geil and Bauer, plus personal trainers — swear by the stuff. “Anyone who has sprayed a powder dry shampoo on hot or sweaty hair knows it turns into a gummy mess. This lets me remove the grease and moisture, so my hair looks and feels fresh again. If I’m especially damp, I’ll blast with a blow dryer as my final step,” Bauer says. “I have a tendency to criminally overuse dry shampoo when it’s in a spray form, and this delicate little powder comes out in manageable amounts so it’s way easier for me to apply,” adds Geil. Price at the time of publish: $31 Key Ingredients: Bamboo extract, Silica, UV filters Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 4 Oz Scent: Clementine, hyacinth, sandalwood Best for Color-Treated Hair Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Why We Like It: Color-specific sprays make this dry shampoo formula a perfect match for color-treated hair.It's Worth Noting: The "light tones" formula works great on gray hair, according to customer reviews. Finding the right dry shampoo for color-treated hair can be tricky. Darker tones want a formula that doesn't appear powdery, and lighter tones don't want to appear ashy. That's where Morrocanoil's color-specific dry shampoos solve this problem with ease. This ultra-fine formula enhances hair color while protecting against UV rays leaving hair feeling cleansed and refreshed, while the product itself is virtually undetectable. Price at the time of publish: $26 Key Ingredients: Hydrofluorocarbon, Butane, Rice Starch, Alcohol, Argan Oil Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 5.4 Oz Scent: Floral The Best Hair-Thickening Shampoos, According to Customer Reviews Best for Fine Hair Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Dermstore Why We Like It: The starches in this dry shampoo formula pack a punch for delivering volume to fine hair.It's Worth Noting: This product works well on all hair types but will make those seeking more volume especially happy. Olaplex has been a leader in the hair care space for quite some time now, and their latest dry shampoo product doesn't disappoint. This dry shampoo is formulated with a special blend of starches, delivering a powerful volumizing result for even the finest hair. This product also has Olaplex's patented ingredient that actually repairs damaged hair to rejuvenate its look and feel. Price at the time of publish: $30 Key Ingredients: Aluminum Starch, Rice Starch Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 6.3 Oz Scent: Lemon Best for Thick Hair Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta Why We Like It: This formula easily absorbs into the thickest of hair to refresh and revitalize.It's Worth Noting: Some reviews mention it may dry out the scalp when used daily. Using a dry shampoo when you have thick hair can take a lot of time and effort. Kristen Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo works wonders for those looking for a faster way to boost hair between washes. It absorbs quickly into hair and cleanses effectively. It's exceptionally good at soaking up excess product, so reach for this the day after heavily styling hair. Plus, it's a steal at just under $15. Price at the time of publish: $15 Key Ingredients: Isobutane, Propane, Dimethylimidazolidinone Rice Starch, Alcohol Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 4 Oz Scent: Fresh and Sweet Best for Curly Hair Ouai Super Dry Shampoo 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora Why We Like It: The added minerals and starch ingredients refresh curls without drying them out. It's Worth Noting: Customer reviews note a slight residue after applying. OUAI has a reputation for putting out great-smelling hair products. Fans of the brand will be happy to hear that this dry shampoo features its signature scent, Melrose Place, featuring a blend of champagne, bergamot, and rose notes. Beyond smelling great, this formula works well for curly hair, giving curls a needed boost thanks to the volcanic minerals in this formula. Price at the time of publish: $26 Key Ingredients: Panthenol, Isobutane, Propane, Alcohol, Rice Starch Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 4 Oz Scent: Melrose Place Best for Frizzy Hair Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Macy's Why We Like It: This all-natural option hydrates frizzy hair flyaways.It's Worth Noting: This formula also works great for those with sensitive scalps. Soothe frizzy hair naturally with Klorane's Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, a gentle plant-based formula that refreshes hair and feels barely there. Featuring organic oat milk, the natural blend of starches tames flyaways and adds volume naturally. The result? Smooth, clean, revitalized hair you'd never guess wasn't washed just this morning. “This is my pick for the winter months as the ingredients can hydrate my hair and scalp and help prevent frizz (hats are not kind to my wavy hair),” Bauer says. Price at the time of publish: $14 Key Ingredients: Butane, Propane, Isobutane, Rice Starch, Aluminum Starch, Oat Kernel Oil Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 4 Oz Scent: Generic Best for Oily Hair IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Target Why We Like It: Charcoal works as a natural oil-absorbing ingredient in this dry shampoo.It's Worth Noting: This product's strong scent may be overpowering for some. IGK's First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo stands out for its unique charcoal-infused formula. It detoxifies the hair by removing impurities and absorbing oil, leaving it feeling clean and refreshed without overly drying. It felt cooling on the scalp and doesn't leave behind any residue — so hair actually feels like hair, not dry, powdery strands. In fact, those of us with coily hair thought this dry shampoo did an exceptional job soaking up excess oil without stripping strands of moisture. The product applies white out of the can and feels wetter than others on this list at first, but once a few minutes have passed it begins to dry down. An added bonus: we found this dry shampoo gave hair an added boost of volume at the roots. Particularly beneficial for those with oily scalps, some found this formula worked well when applied overnight for refreshed hair the next morning. Price at time of publish: $32 Key Ingredients: Charcoal Powder, Butane, Propane, Rice Starch Hair Type: Oily Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 4 Oz Scent: Cocoa and Sandalwood Best for Dry Hair OGX Extra Strength Refresh + Restore Coconut Miracle Oil Dry Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Safeway.com Why We Like It: Budget-friendly and extremely absorbent, this formula is well-suited for hair that's on the drier side.It's Worth Noting: It may feel too heavy for fine hair. Coconut oil is the key ingredient in this dry shampoo formula, which moisturizes and hydrates extremely dry strands. And though it may seem counterintuitive, we found that adding an oil-based product to oily hair was surprisingly effective. The OGX dry shampoo was efficient at absorbing oil and doesn't leave a visible residue. Our hair felt soft, smooth, and totally clean after using it. We found that this product even worked well on oily hair types, although the oil-based formula did feel heavy on those of us with fine hair. If you love hair products with a tropical smell, you'll love the sweet coconut scent. Price at time of publish: $11 Key Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Gardenia Florida Fruit Extract, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract, Aluminum Starch Hair Type: Dry-Normal Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 4 Oz Scent: Coconut/floral How We Tested We chose this list based on our own research, expert recommendations, our tested insights, and our personal editor picks; both Geil and Bauer included their personal findings and notes for these picks. For the products that were tested in our New York lab, we made sure to feature testers with a wide variety of different hair types and colors to ensure every hair type and concern was represented in our insights. Testers were asked to score each dry shampoo based on its ease of use, oil absorption, texture/feel, volume, and visibility/chalkiness. We compiled our insights, compared them against our own research, expert recommendations, and personal editor picks, and narrowed down our top picks for each category. What To Know About Dry Shampoo Dry shampoos have become essential to many people's hair care routines. When shopping for a new dry shampoo and testing it out, it's important to consider your hair type, routine and personal preferences to ensure you have the right product for the job. Here are a few things to remember when shopping for dry shampoo. Key Ingredients Almost every dry shampoo features one or more starches as a key ingredient, absorbing oil and giving hair a refreshed look. Rice and cornstarch are two of the most common starches, and each works for different hair needs. "Finer textures will pair well with rice starch because it's lightweight and won't weigh hair down," says Abramite. "Corn starch will suit coarser textures with more intense oil absorption." Sulfate-Free Formulas Sulfates are chemicals used in hair products like shampoos and are responsible for the lathering effect when washing wet hair. However, more and more product companies have moved away from using sulfates in hair products since there's evidence that sulfates can damage hair. It's best to shop for sulfate-free dry shampoos to prevent hair damage. Scent When you're shopping for a new dry shampoo, don't underestimate the importance of how it smells to you. "The fragrance in dry shampoo can be as important as choosing a new perfume," says Abramite. "Make sure it agrees with your taste in scents for fresh-smelling hair." Frequently Asked Questions How do I apply dry shampoo? Each dry shampoo formula comes with its own set of instructions on how best to apply the product. Typically, dry shampoo is applied directly to the scalp by picking up the hair in sections and aiming for the roots, explains Abramite. "Let the powder sit on the hair for a couple of minutes to absorb the oil, then massage the roots lightly and finish by brushing the hair from scalp to ends with a cushion brush to remove any excess residue," says Abramite. How do I know if I applied too much dry shampoo? It's always easier to add than omit when applying dry shampoo. Abramite recommends starting with a light application to test out the product first. "If oil is still visible and the hair isn't perked up, spray again at the roots until you feel refreshed," she says. 