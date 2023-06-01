But which dry shampoo is best for your hair type? What ingredients should you look out for, and are there any you should avoid? To help you choose the best dry shampoo, we've compiled a list of the best dry shampoos on the market. Some winners were recommended by our editors, others we found through testing in our New York lab, and still others we selected through expert interviews. Whether you're looking for added volume, oil absorption, or a refreshing scent, these products will leave your hair looking fresh and fabulous in no time.

Dry shampoo has become a game-changer for those in-between wash days when you still want your hair to look and feel its best. If you're unfamiliar, dry shampoo is a hair product that cleans hair without water. "It’s a spray powder that removes oil, dirt, and impurities for a pick-me-up in between washes," explains Amy Abramite, creative director and stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. Dry shampoo gives hair a weightless lift with a fresh new fragrance, reviving hair without ever having to set foot in the shower.

Best Overall Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Why We Like It: This innovative formula actively cleans hair and repels dirt and odor. It's Worth Noting: One bottle lasts a long time—just a small amount gets the job done! Living Proof's Ph.D. Dry Shampoo constantly tops "best of" dry shampoo lists for a good reason. The patented OFPMA molecule in this dry shampoo keeps hair clean by driving away dirt and oil, leaving hair feeling as fresh and clean as if you'd just shampooed. This lightweight formula is virtually translucent and versatile enough to work on any hair type, whether you want to add more volume to fine hair or fight frizz. Plus, its time-released scent smells clean without being overpowering, keeping hair smelling fresh for longer. “This is hands down my favorite dry shampoo,” says Shannon Bauer, senior commerce editor. “I have oily hair but only wash it once or twice a week (a mix of laziness and wanting to keep my hair healthy with less styling/stripping) and a dry shampoo helps me stretch wash day out to day four or five. It actually makes hair cleaner — not just masks oil — without adding a gritty texture.” Price at the time of publish: $43 Key Ingredients: Rice starch and a microporous mineral blend Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 5.5 Oz Scent: Light citrus

Best Budget Batiste Dry Shampoo 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Why We Like It: An absolute steal at just $9, this dry shampoo is a tried and true performer. It's Worth Noting: It works best when combed through, which may be challenging for tight curls.

Batiste has been in the dry shampoo game before most of us knew what dry shampoo was. A staple for over 30 years, the company has stayed competitive with its pricing, earning this dry shampoo the best budget option. This proven formula easily absorbs dirt and oil, leaving hair clean and revitalized with just a few sprays and a comb through. For such a low price, greasy strands are no match for this waterless powder. “If I’m in a pinch — on vacation or just swinging through the drugstore — I’m going to grab Batiste every time because I know it works,” Bauer says. “It works great on my oily hair but fair warning this can feel a little drying if you spray too much.” Price at the time of publish: $9 Key Ingredients: Butane, isobutane Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 6.73 Oz Scent: Lavender

Best Splurge Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo 4.4 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Why We Like It: This product looks, feels, and smells luxurious. Most importantly, we found it was effective at absorbing oil and adding volume. It's Worth Noting: The product seal may be difficult to break. The Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo just feels fancy. Maybe it's the clean, nearly invisible finish that leaves hair looking clean without any residue, the signature Côte d'Azur scent, or how it volumizes and revitalizes hair effortlessly on all hair types. Though some may find the scent a little overpowering, we think it's worth the splurge and think you will, too. “I love that the experience is luxe with this pick. Whether sitting on my vanity or when I get a whiff of the perfumed scent as I apply, it feels like a treat. The best part is how much volume I get, even greasy strands get the Dolly Parton-treatment with a few zhushes of this,” Bauer explains. Price at the time of publish: $23 Key Ingredients: Translucent starch blend, Isobutane, Propane Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 1.5 Oz Scent: Côte d'Azur The Best Hair Growth Serums If You're Thinning Out or Shedding a Worrisome Amount

Best Scent Drybar Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Sephora Why We Like It: It’s lightweight enough for daily use, with an addicting scent that isn't overpowering. It's Worth Noting: This formula also works great for styling. Due to its popularity, chances are you've caught a whiff of Drybar's Detox Dry Shampoo in passing. We found the added fragrance lingers after applying but isn't overpowering at all. It smells warm and fresh, with hints of coconut and vanilla. Not only does it smell great, but it also goes a long way for styling hair. If you plan to add curls after applying, this formula volumizes and holds shape. The invisible formula lives up to its name — we didn't notice any visible chalkiness or white residue whatsoever. “Confession: Sometimes I need to wash my hair not because it looks dirty, but because it smells,” says Bauer. “The Drybar dry shampoo is amazing at sopping up oil but the fresh scent is like an antiperspirant for my hair — it doesn’t replace a shower, but it helps.” Price at the time of publish: $27 Key Ingredients: Isobutane, Propane, Rice Starch Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 5.5 Oz Scent: Coconut

Best Powder Billie Floof Dry Shampoo 4.2 Mybillie View On Amazon View On Mybillie.com Why We Like It: This aerosol-free alternative is easy to apply. It's Worth Noting: This dry shampoo comes in two different shades to help it blend more seamlessly. Making a dry powder shampoo that applies easily is no simple feat, but Billie Floof's Dry Shampoo bottle design earns it a spot on our list. The round bottle releases just enough powder to work through hair, though the size is on the smaller side and we discovered that the round shape of the bottle can feel a bit awkward to hold. This ultra-fine powder comes in both dark hair and light hair shades, making it virtually invisible after application. Price at the time of publish: $14 Key Ingredients: Rice Starch, Corn Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 1.2 Oz Scent: Amber

Best for Sweaty Hair Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-Powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Target Why We Like It: This fine mist can be sprayed on damp hair to absorb moisture and sweat. It's Worth Noting: The alcohol makes this quick-drying in the hair, but it can also dehydrate strands if overused. Looking like you jumped in the pool after your workout is a sign that it was a killer session, but needing to style that situation is an immediate mood killer. Bumble and bumble developed the solution: A dry shampoo that can be used on damp hair. There are powders — bamboo extract and silica — suspended in the fine mist to soak up oil and sweat. We liked how quickly this dries, it’s almost instantaneous after spritzing, and it helps to get rid of sweat moisture, too. Super active individuals — Shape senior commerce editors Kristen Geil and Bauer, plus personal trainers — swear by the stuff. “Anyone who has sprayed a powder dry shampoo on hot or sweaty hair knows it turns into a gummy mess. This lets me remove the grease and moisture, so my hair looks and feels fresh again. If I’m especially damp, I’ll blast with a blow dryer as my final step,” Bauer says. “I have a tendency to criminally overuse dry shampoo when it’s in a spray form, and this delicate little powder comes out in manageable amounts so it’s way easier for me to apply,” adds Geil. Price at the time of publish: $31 Key Ingredients: Bamboo extract, Silica, UV filters Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 4 Oz Scent: Clementine, hyacinth, sandalwood

Best for Color-Treated Hair Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Why We Like It: Color-specific sprays make this dry shampoo formula a perfect match for color-treated hair. It's Worth Noting: The "light tones" formula works great on gray hair, according to customer reviews. Finding the right dry shampoo for color-treated hair can be tricky. Darker tones want a formula that doesn't appear powdery, and lighter tones don't want to appear ashy. That's where Morrocanoil's color-specific dry shampoos solve this problem with ease. This ultra-fine formula enhances hair color while protecting against UV rays leaving hair feeling cleansed and refreshed, while the product itself is virtually undetectable. Price at the time of publish: $26 Key Ingredients: Hydrofluorocarbon, Butane, Rice Starch, Alcohol, Argan Oil Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 5.4 Oz Scent: Floral The Best Hair-Thickening Shampoos, According to Customer Reviews

Best for Fine Hair Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Dermstore Why We Like It: The starches in this dry shampoo formula pack a punch for delivering volume to fine hair. It's Worth Noting: This product works well on all hair types but will make those seeking more volume especially happy.

Olaplex has been a leader in the hair care space for quite some time now, and their latest dry shampoo product doesn't disappoint. This dry shampoo is formulated with a special blend of starches, delivering a powerful volumizing result for even the finest hair. This product also has Olaplex's patented ingredient that actually repairs damaged hair to rejuvenate its look and feel. Price at the time of publish: $30 Key Ingredients: Aluminum Starch, Rice Starch Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 6.3 Oz Scent: Lemon

Best for Thick Hair Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta Why We Like It: This formula easily absorbs into the thickest of hair to refresh and revitalize. It's Worth Noting: Some reviews mention it may dry out the scalp when used daily. Using a dry shampoo when you have thick hair can take a lot of time and effort. Kristen Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo works wonders for those looking for a faster way to boost hair between washes. It absorbs quickly into hair and cleanses effectively. It's exceptionally good at soaking up excess product, so reach for this the day after heavily styling hair. Plus, it's a steal at just under $15. Price at the time of publish: $15 Key Ingredients: Isobutane, Propane, Dimethylimidazolidinone Rice Starch, Alcohol Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 4 Oz Scent: Fresh and Sweet

Best for Curly Hair Ouai Super Dry Shampoo 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora Why We Like It: The added minerals and starch ingredients refresh curls without drying them out. It's Worth Noting: Customer reviews note a slight residue after applying. OUAI has a reputation for putting out great-smelling hair products. Fans of the brand will be happy to hear that this dry shampoo features its signature scent, Melrose Place, featuring a blend of champagne, bergamot, and rose notes. Beyond smelling great, this formula works well for curly hair, giving curls a needed boost thanks to the volcanic minerals in this formula. Price at the time of publish: $26 Key Ingredients: Panthenol, Isobutane, Propane, Alcohol, Rice Starch Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 4 Oz Scent: Melrose Place

Best for Frizzy Hair Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Macy's Why We Like It: This all-natural option hydrates frizzy hair flyaways. It's Worth Noting: This formula also works great for those with sensitive scalps. Soothe frizzy hair naturally with Klorane's Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, a gentle plant-based formula that refreshes hair and feels barely there. Featuring organic oat milk, the natural blend of starches tames flyaways and adds volume naturally. The result? Smooth, clean, revitalized hair you'd never guess wasn't washed just this morning. “This is my pick for the winter months as the ingredients can hydrate my hair and scalp and help prevent frizz (hats are not kind to my wavy hair),” Bauer says. Price at the time of publish: $14 Key Ingredients: Butane, Propane, Isobutane, Rice Starch, Aluminum Starch, Oat Kernel Oil Hair Type: All Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 4 Oz Scent: Generic

Best for Oily Hair IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Target Why We Like It: Charcoal works as a natural oil-absorbing ingredient in this dry shampoo. It's Worth Noting: This product's strong scent may be overpowering for some. IGK's First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo stands out for its unique charcoal-infused formula. It detoxifies the hair by removing impurities and absorbing oil, leaving it feeling clean and refreshed without overly drying. It felt cooling on the scalp and doesn't leave behind any residue — so hair actually feels like hair, not dry, powdery strands. In fact, those of us with coily hair thought this dry shampoo did an exceptional job soaking up excess oil without stripping strands of moisture. The product applies white out of the can and feels wetter than others on this list at first, but once a few minutes have passed it begins to dry down. An added bonus: we found this dry shampoo gave hair an added boost of volume at the roots. Particularly beneficial for those with oily scalps, some found this formula worked well when applied overnight for refreshed hair the next morning. Price at time of publish: $32 Key Ingredients: Charcoal Powder, Butane, Propane, Rice Starch Hair Type: Oily Sulfate-Free: Yes Size: 4 Oz Scent: Cocoa and Sandalwood

