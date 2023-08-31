To help you determine the best electrolyte powder for your lifestyle, Shape tested 16 popular electrolyte mixes on the market from big-name brands like Liquid IV, Drink LMNT, Skratch Labs, and Ultima. We consulted with experts to get their take on whether or not electrolyte beverages are worth it, if they have any expert recommendations, and who might benefit (or not!) from drinking these products. After our comprehensive testing, here are the best electrolyte powders on the market.

“ Electrolytes are essential minerals that help regulate various bodily functions, including muscle contractions, nerve impulses, and fluid balance,” shares Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT of One Pot Wellness. “The symptoms of an electrolyte imbalance can vary depending on which mineral is out of balance, but many share similar symptoms such as thirst, restlessness, difficulty with cognition, muscle weakness or spasms,”

Electrolyte powders are popping up all over the market, but it can be hard to know which one is right for you — or if you need them at all. While they certainly seem like a great way to increase exercise performance and replenish lost nutrients, they might have claims that are oversold as well.

Best Electrolyte Powder Overall Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Drink Mix Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Skratchlabs.com Why we like it: In addition to being easy to mix, this formula provides a great source of added carbs during exercise. It’s worth noting: The brand sells both packets for individual serving sizes and loose powder in a big pouch. Between its balanced flavor, easy mixability, and overall value, we loved this Skratch electrolyte powder as our all-around favorite. We tried the lemon-lime flavor and were surprised at how subtle the taste was. There was no artificial aftertaste or overly sweet flavor profile, although this product does contain 19 g of added sugar from cane sugar and dextrose. If you are an endurance athlete, training for an event, or working out strenuous leave for over an hour, then this may be a great formulation for you. If you are watching your added sugars or generally not working out strenuously, you may not need a product with added sugar like this one. If you don’t want to purchase the entire bag of loose powder, they do sell packets which is a nice option for travel and convenience. We also loved that it mixed quickly without much stirring needed — another quality that makes it great for travel to mix in a pinch. Price at the Time of Publish: $22 Container size: 20 servings per container | Serving Size: 1 scoop (22 g) | Calories per serving: 80 calories | Sweetener: Cane sugar | Key Ingredients: Dextrose

Best Value Kaged Hydra Charge Amazon View On Amazon View On Bodybuilding.com View On Fitnessfirstusa.com Why we like it: We love the nutrition and hydration benefits of this product for folks who are paying attention to their wallet. It’s worth noting: This product does contain sucralose and Stevia, so if either of those present a challenge for you, this one might be a pass. We loved how hydrated we felt after testing this product, especially considering the total value. Compared to similar products on the market, Kaged Hydra Charged offers all the benefits of an electrolyte powder at a value price. They also pack plenty of nutrition into the formulation including the amino acid taurine — which is great for muscle building and recovery — and a fruit and veggie blend for added nutrition. We tried the pink lemonade flavor and enjoyed that it was naturally sweet but left no weird aftertaste. After mixing 10 ounces of water per the product recommendation with one scoop of powder, we noticed that the product dissolved quickly but it did leave some minor greens at the bottom. If you’re looking for a well-rounded electrolyte powder on a budget, this is likely a great option for you. If you have a specific nutrition goal in mind, like training for an endurance event, you may need an option that has carbohydrates in it. We didn’t note that they use sucralose and Stevia to sweeten this product. If either of those is tough for you, it might be a pass. Price at the Time of Publish: $30 Container size: 60 servings per container | Serving Size: 1 scoop (4.8 g) | Calories per serving: 5 calories| Sweetener: Stevia, Sucralose | Key Ingredients: Taurine, ORAC fruit and veggie blend

Best Nutritional Value Thorne Research Catalyte Amazon View On Amazon View On IHerb View On Thorne.com Why we like it: The added nutrition from vitamins and minerals in addition to electrolytes makes this a well-rounded nutrition supplement. It’s worth noting: During testing, we felt that the lemon-lime flavor was strong. In addition to electrolytes, Thorne serves up zinc, chromium, and B vitamins. Although this product is packed with nutrition, we noticed that there was a bit more residue at the bottom after mixing. We didn’t experience any stomach aches or nausea after testing this product, although we did feel that the lemon-lime flavor was a bit overpowering. However, if you’re sensitive to strong flavors, you could dilute the powder with more water than the directions suggest on the label. We love that this product is sugar-free, and it is sweetened with Stevia. If you’re not a big Stevia fan, this might not be the best fit for you. It’s also served in a loose powder, which may not be the best for folks who prefer travel-sized sticks. Price at the Time of Publish: $28 Container size: 30 servings per container | Serving Size: 1 scoop (10.4 g) | Calories per serving: 30 calories | Sweetener: Stevia | Key Ingredients: B vitamins, Zinc, Chromium

Best for Hot Weather Primal Harvest Primal Hydration Amazon View On Amazon View On Primalharvest.com View On REI Why we like it: This sugar-free option is made with a blend of Stevia and coconut water powder for a natural taste that offers great hydration in the heat. It’s worth noting: The brand offers pre-portioned sticks, which can be great for travel or on-the-go. Made with coconut water powder, we love how hydrating Primal is especially if you’re spending a lot of time outside. The strawberry lemonade flavor in particular was so refreshing and did not leave an aftertaste. This electrolyte mix comes pre-portioned with 30 sticks and is added sugar-free as it is sweetened with Stevia. During testing, we noticed that it dissolved well, tasted balanced between acidic and lemony and lightly sweetened, and did not cause any tummy trouble for our staffers. This blend is a great option for being out in the sun all day or possibly during short bursts of exercise. We especially love that it’s made with coconut water powder offering a natural source of electrolytes. You’ll also get a boost of vitamin C, calcium, and B vitamins. If you’re looking for a large number of servings or a loose powder, this brand may not be for you. Price at the Time of Publish: $36 Container size: 30 sticks | Serving Size: 1 stick packet (5.2 g) | Calories per serving: 7 calories | Sweetener: Stevia | Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, B vitamins, calcium, and made with coconut water powder 8 Must-Have Survival Tips for Running In Hot Weather

Best Flavor Options Ultima Replenisher Electrolyte Hydration Powder Amazon View On Amazon View On IHerb View On Swansonvitamins.com Why we like it: In addition to Ultima’s unique flavors, we love that the products are low-calorie, sugar-free, and budget-friendly. It’s worth noting: These products are low in sodium and a great option for folks who are watching their added salt. All of Ultima’s flavors were so unique and offered great value for servings per container (in fact, the peach Bellini flavor reminds us of a faraway Italian summer, and we are not mad about it). These products are particularly low in sodium so they are great for folks watching their salt intake but still looking to hydrate. Sweetened with Stevia, we noticed a balanced, sweet flavor that did have an aftertaste that lingers. Ultima’s products are highly mixable, and this flavor in particular tasted subtly peachy and not at all salty. With 0 calories, we also loved that the formulation contains vitamin C and zinc for an immune system boost. Ultima sells products in both travel sticks and as loose powder, so you can choose your adventure. Price at the Time of Publish: $45 Container size: 90 servings per container | Serving Size: 1 scoop (3.7 g) | Calories per serving: 0 calories | Sweetener: Stevia | Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, Zinc

Best Electrolyte Powder with Caffeine Tailwind Nutrition Endurance Fuel Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Tailwindnutrition.com Why we like it: In addition to hydrating for your day, you can also experience the jolt of caffeine in this product. It’s worth noting: With 25 g of added sugar, this product may not be for you if you are not exercising intensely for longer than an hour. Fitness products have a tendency to add caffeine to their formula; however, in the case of electrolyte powders, this could be a benefit to you, especially pre-workout or if you’re looking for a jolt of energy in addition to upping your hydration game. Aside from caffeination, we loved how quickly Tailwind dissolved with no bumps or clumps. With 25 g of sugar from sucrose, this is another great choice for folks who are engaging in hours of exercise or endurance sports. We did notice a bit of an aftertaste, although it was not too sweet or overly saturated, and it just seemed like residual raspberry flavor from the product. You’ll want to consider the total dose that you take before you exercise and the time of day as caffeine can cause sleep disturbances for some folks if consumed too late in the evening. One benefit of this product being sold as a loose powder is that you can modify the portion size yourself. Price at the Time of Publish: $40 Container size: 50 servings per container | Serving Size: 1 scoop (27 g) | Calories per serving: 100 calories | Sweetener: Sucrose | Key Ingredients: Caffeine

Best Tasting Electrolyte Powder DripDrop Hydration Electrolyte Powder Packets DripDrop View On Amazon View On Dripdrop.com Why we like it: For a delicious, refreshing beverage that tastes just like a Jolly Rancher, this product won us over. It’s worth noting: The product also has vitamin C and zinc for an added immune system boost. These electrolyte packets in the watermelon flavor tasted almost identical to a watermelon Jolly Rancher. During testing, we experienced a sweet but pleasant flavor that was mildly salty. If strong flavor is a deterrent to you, this may not be your best fit for an electrolyte powder. Overall, it took about 10 seconds to dissolve with no clumping and no grains at the bottom. This product is sweetened with sugar, fructose, and sucralose. If artificial sweeteners bother you, this may also not be your best fit. For an immunity boost, we loved that they supplemented this product with vitamin C and zinc. One tester notes that they did get a stomach ache and a little bit of nausea after drinking this product. However, electrolytes can cause nausea if consumed too quickly. Some folks may also be sensitive to concentrated sources of vitamin C. Price at the Time of Publish: $19 Container size: 32 packets per serving | Serving Size: 1 stick (10 g) | Calories per serving: 35 calories | Sweetener: Sugar, Fructose, Sucralose | Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, Zinc

Best Electrolyte Tablets NOW Sports Effervescent Effer-Hydrate Amazon View On Amazon View On Nowfoods.com Why we like it: Excellent for travel and creating your own bubbly hydration on the go. It’s worth noting: The final product after dropping the tablet in your water is slightly effervescent, which may influence your decision. It doesn’t get much easier than tablets for travel, and we loved the mild notes in the NOW Sports strawberry-orange flavor. This product is effervescent as the tablet dissolves, so if a bit of bubbles is not your thing, you may not enjoy this pick. During testing, we felt quickly energized and hydrated after consuming this product. There are no clumps during the mixing process, but it does take some time for the tablet to dissolve once you drop it in your water. We didn’t experience any tummy distress with this one. The product is sweetened with cane sugar and Stevia and also comes with an added boost of taurine for muscle recovery. Price at the Time of Publish: $7 Container size: 10 tablets per container | Serving Size: 1 tablet | Calories per serving: 10 calories | Sweetener: Cane sugar, stevia | Key Ingredients: Taurine

Best Texture Transparent Labs Hydrate Electrolyte Formula Transparent Labs View On Transparentlabs.com Why we like it: After dissolving, this product won us over with its smooth texture and bold flavor. It’s worth noting: This product is sold as a loose powder, so you might be in the market for something else if you’re looking for a single serving of electrolytes. Served in a silicone gel packet, this product took a little longer to dissolve but ended up having the best texture out of all 23 electrolyte powders we tested. We tried the Hawaiian fruit punch flavor which lived up to its name with a hot pink color. The product did have a slight aftertaste but it went away after a few seconds and was more pleasant than not. This product is sweetened with Stevia and also contains taurine and coconut water powder. We love that this brand focuses on high-quality ingredients containing natural electrolytes to boost its ingredient list. With 40 servings per container, and retailing at just $27, we think this product offers a great value as well. This does come as a loose powder, so if you’re looking for something that travels easier, you might want another option. Price at the Time of Publish: $27 Container size: 40 packets per container | Serving Size: 1 scoop (7.9 g) | Calories per serving: not available | Sweetener: Stevia | Key Ingredients: Taurine, Coconut water powder The 8 Best Shaker Bottles of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Energizing Gnarly Nutrition Hydrate Electrolyte Powder Amazon View On Amazon View On Gognarly.com Why we like it: In addition to electrolytes, B vitamins provide an energizing boost to this product. It’s worth noting: If you are sensitive to hyper sweetness, you may not love this taste. Initially, Gnarly electrolyte powder tasted very sweet to us, but after a few sips, we really warmed up to the raspberry flavor. In addition to the bold flavor, we loved the red hue color too. It smelled quite fruity and full-bodied, but the aftertaste died very quickly. During mixing, it took about 30 seconds before the texture was completely dissolved, and it was a bit grainy at first. The product is sweetened with organic evaporated cane sugar and Stevia and is boosted with added B vitamins for energy. For folks engaging in intense exercise, this might not be the right fit as it doesn’t have many added carbohydrates and it does contain 1 g of fiber — which may slow down absorption of vital nutrients during activity. For the average person who wants more energy and better hydration, this is your match! Price at the Time of Publish: $27 Container size: 40 servings per container | Serving Size: 1 scoop (10 g) | Calories per serving: 30 calories | Sweetener: Organic evaporated cane sugar, stevia | Key Ingredients: B vitamins, fiber

Best Scent Hydrant Hydrate Hydration Drink Mix Amazon View On Amazon View On Drinkhydrant.com Why we like it: The blood orange color and the citrus scent made us fall in love with this product. It’s worth noting: With 260 mg of sodium per serving, this product is not for everybody. We tested the blood orange flavor of Hydrant, which gave off a sweet citrus scent that was very pleasant. With a vibrant orange color to match, we thought the flavor profile was akin to lightly watered-down orange juice. There was no aftertaste, and when mixed according to the directions, it dissolved fully with no clumpy residue. We noticed a change in energy levels after drinking this mix and felt no tummy distress. We also loved that this product provides 20 percent of the daily value of zinc for an added immune health boost — especially during cold and flu season or while traveling. This product is sweetened with a blend of cane sugar, juice powder, and monk fruit. We enjoyed the emphasis on natural flavoring and no artificial sugars. Notably, this product contains 260 mg of sodium. It’s a great option for folks who are sweating or spending time outside in the heat, but possibly not the best option for folks who are watching their salt intake. Price at the Time of Publish: $38 Container size: 30 servings per container | Serving Size: 1 stick (7.5 g) | Calories per serving: 25 calories | Sweetener: Cane sugar, juice powders, monk fruit | Key Ingredients: Zinc

Best Ready-to-Drink Berri Fit Organic Mango Electrolyte Beverage Amazon View On Amazon View On Berriorganics.com Why we like it: Made with all organic ingredients, this premade beverage makes hydrating healthier — and easier. It’s worth noting: The flavor was not strong, and the product does contain added sugars. It can be hard to find a premixed electrolyte powder that’s not Gatorade or Powerade, so we were pleased to find this option from Berri Fit. This product is ready to drink, so there was no stirring required and there was no sediment lingering on the bottom. While the product was labeled mango flavored, we thought it smelled more like mangoes than tasted like mango. However, we did love that there was no chemical taste and it felt very natural with simple ingredients. This is a great option for folks who are not interested in strong-tasting drinks and are grabbing a hydrating beverage in a pinch. Sweetened with agave, coconut water, and honey, there is added sugar in this beverage. It’s also worth noting that one serving is only half a bottle, so you’ll need to double what’s on the label to get the full picture if you’re going to drink the entire bottle. We think this product is great for athletes who need a premade electrolyte beverage to drink during practice or games. Price at the Time of Publish: $15 Container size: 8 servings per container (4 bottles total in a pack) | Serving Size: 8 ounces (2 servings per bottle) | Calories per serving: 35 calories | Sweetener: Agave, coconut water, honey | Key Ingredients: All organic ingredients