To help you choose the best exercise dress, we've compiled a list of the best available options. Some winners were recommended by our editors, and others we found through our own research and expert interviews. Whether you're looking for a dress that'll keep up with you on your next run, an ultra-comfy dress to lounge in, or something versatile enough to wear from workout to hang out, these exercise dresses have you covered.

With so many options available on the market, how can you possibly choose? Laura Haver , USPTA tennis coach, former beach tennis professional and play advocate, says finding the right exercise dress all comes down to what's most important to you. "When selecting an exercise dress, personal preference is paramount," she says. "Above all else, choose a dress that you feel extremely comfortable in — especially while working out."

When you think "exercise dress," visions of pristine white tennis or golf outfits might come to mind. But exercise dresses have come a long way in recent years, blending function with fashion to provide a wide variety of versatile options beyond playing tennis or golf. Available in various colors and styles, many exercise dresses have built-in shorts and bra options for added support. Plus, they’re made with high-performance material suitable for many different types of workouts and activities.

Best Overall Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices View On Nordstrom View On Outdoorvoices.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Why We Like It: Comfortable, stylish, versatile, and adjustable — everything you could want in an exercise dress. It's Worth Noting: The material is on the thinner side but still provides enough support for a workout. Considered a must-have wardrobe staple, it's easy to see why so many people love this exercise dress from Outdoor Voices. For starters, it's extremely stylish and fits well on various body types. It's also incredibly comfortable, made from lightweight, breathable fabric that dries quickly and moves freely during activities. Featuring adjustable straps and a built-in shorts liner, this dress also has two pockets large enough to store your tennis or golf ball. “I’m up to six exercise dresses from Outdoor Voices, and they’re my summer uniform,” says Kristen Geil, Shape senior commerce editor. “I’ve worn one for everything from boxing to farmer’s market visits. The adjustable straps are easy to reach and tweak, and the built-in shorts also have grippers under the hem that really add functionality.” Though this dress is a solid option for lighter workouts, you may want to opt for an exercise dress with thicker material for more intense exercise. Geil also notes that as a small-chested gal, she feels comfortable going braless under her Exercise Dress — but anyone who wears over a 32B may not feel the same. Price at the time of publish: $100 Sizes: XXS-XXXL Colors: Black, Navy, Evergreen, White, Plum, Blueberry, Sundance, Evergreen Floral Material: 85% Nylon, 15% Spandex Features: Adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner

Best Under $50 Halara Everyday Cloudful 2-in-1 Flare Activity Dress Halara View On Thehalara.com Why We Like It: Affordable, comfortable, and cute at a price you can't beat. It's Worth Noting: This dress runs small. We recommend ordering a size up. This exercise dress from Halara is ultra-soft, made from Halara's "Cloudful" fabric, which is appropriately named. We love the cross-back straps and built-in bra — especially since it's removable in case you'd rather go without it or wear your own. We wish it had adjustable straps since the dress tends to run on the shorter, smaller side. Price at the time of publish: $29.95 Sizes: XS-4X Colors: 36 different color options Material: 77% nylon and 23% elastane Features: Built-in bra with removable padding, built-in romper

Best Inclusive Sizing Girlfriend Collective Naomi Workout Dress Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Why We Like It: Size inclusive and super transitional, this dress can be worn for a workout or date night out. It's Worth Noting: This dress runs from XXS-6XL for maximum inclusivity for all size body frames. At first glance, the Naomi workout dress from Girlfriend Collective looks similar to a classic LBD. Not only is this dress stylish, but there's also the option to buy the dress with a compressive inner lining for high-impact workouts. Not planning on rocking this dress during a workout? The lightweight Float fabric liner provides softer support. Price at the time of publish: $61.60 Sizes: XXS-6XL Colors: Black, White, Everglade, Dewdrop Material: 90% recycled plastic bottles (RPET) and 10% spandex Features: Compressive liner, built-in bra, and built-in shorts

Best with Built-In Shorts Alo Yoga Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress Alo View On Aloyoga.com Why We Like It: Built-in shorts and ultra-breathable fabric make this dress a no-brainer for comfort and support. It's Worth Noting: Recommended for light-to-medium workouts. Built-in shorts are only useful if they're comfortable. This dress from Alo features the softest, most breathable built-in shorts on the market, thanks to the brand's velvety Alosoft material blend. We love the fun, trendy colors the dress comes in, along with staples like black, white, and heather grey. Be sure to only wash the dress on a cold cycle with like colors to avoid shrinkage and color bleeding. Price at the time of publish: $118 Sizes: XXS-L Colors: Black, White, Athletic Heather Grey, Iced Green Tea, Midnight Green, Paradise Pink, Strawberry Lemonade, Sugarplum Pink, Lettuce Material: Signature Alosoft Features: Built-in shorts, built-in bra, adjustable straps

Most Versatile Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Why We Like It: This dress looks great on its own but can be styled up or dressed down for just about any occasion. It's Worth Noting: This dress fits true to size and comes in three different length options. Truly a dress for any occasion, the Abercrombie Traveler Mini Dress is aptly named. Wear it on a morning hike, take it sightseeing in a new city, or kick back and relax while wearing it around the house. With 15 different color options to choose from, the possibilities are endless. We love the adjustable straps and appreciate the different length options that ensure a perfect, personalized fit. Price at the time of publish: $70 Sizes: XXS-XXL, Petite, Regular, Tall Colors: 15 different color options Material: 89% Polyester, 11% Elastane Features: Built-in shorts, adjustable straps

Best for Running Sweaty Betty Power Workout Dress Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sweatybetty.com Why We Like It: A high-performance exercise dress that can keep up with your workout. It's Worth Noting: The moisture-wicking material dries quickly for added comfort on long- or short-distance runs. This dress is designed to move, perfect for anyone who wants to stay cool, dry, and supported during a run. The super stretchy, supportive fabric dries quickly and offers compression that moves along with you as you hit your stride. We love that this dress stays in place, so there's no need to readjust while wearing it. Price at the time of publish: $118.00 Sizes: XXS-XXL Colors: Black, Hot Pink, Lightning Blue, Blue Cheetah Print Material: Polyamide elastane fabric Features: Built-in body support, built-in support shorts, built-in bra

Most Comfortable Free People FP Movement Hot Shot Mini Dress Dick's Sporting Goods View On Dick's View On Freepeople.com Why We Like It: The cotton/spandex fabric blend and oversized style make this dress the epitome of comfortable. It's Worth Noting: It's only available in four colors at the time of publishing. While all of the exercise dresses on this list are comfortable, this mini dress from Free People is a step above the rest. Incredibly soft and super lightweight, the thin shoulder straps and oversized silhouette are built for lounging while still stylish enough to wear out and about. We wish it came in just a few more color options! Price at the time of publish: $60 Sizes: XS-XL Colors: Black, Violet Splendor, Mocha Latte, White Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex Features: Built-in shorts

Best for Outdoor Workouts Athleta Conscious Dress Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Like It: Moisture wicking, quick-drying, breathable, with UPF 50+ protection from the sun. It's Worth Noting: This dress has no built-in bra or shorts. This exercise dress has every feature you could want for an outdoor workout. The material features supportive compression yet is still breathable, allowing the fabric to dry quickly when you break a sweat. The material also provides sun protection, with a UPF 50+ rating that's considered excellent for keeping skin from burning (but don't skip out on sunscreen). The dress also features two pockets for any essentials you need to take along with you. This dress also offers inclusive sizing, up to size 3X. Price at the time of publish: $109 Sizes: XXS-3X Colors: Berry Rose, Lazurite Blue, Black, Soft Persimmon, Salvia Pink Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Lycra® Features: UPF 50+

Best for Bigger Busts Old Navy PowerSoft Sleeveless Shelf-Bra Support Dress for Women Old Navy View On Oldnavy.com Why We Like It: This supportive, light compression dress features a built-in body suit layer and bra. It's Worth Noting: This polyester/spandex blend is ultra-breathable to keep the girls supported and sweat-free. Most built-in bra options don't cater to larger busts or frames, but this support dress from OldNavy rises to the challenge. Senior commerce editor Shannon Bauer agrees that the built-in bra is supportive enough for a range of busts yet stretchy enough to allow a bra to be worn underneath if desired as the bra cups are also removable. “Some exercise dresses have a shelf bra but lack enough support for exercising. I've worn this one for tennis lessons and long walks and didn’t worry that the bounce factor was like a Baywatch running scene. The attached shorts easily prevented thigh chafe and didn’t roll up either,” she says. Made of Go-Dry moisture-wicking technology, this dress is well-suited for breaking a sweat or a leisurely day out. Price at the time of publish: $59.99 Sizes: XS-4C Colors: 8 cool, neutral colors Material: Polyester 77%, Spandex 23% Features: Built-in bra, built-in body suit