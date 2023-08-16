From drugstore finds to super splurges, we tested 39 of the top face moisturizers on the market right now to help you find the best face moisturizer for you.

With all the options on the market, it can be hard to know which one to use or how to do it correctly. Understanding these types of differences can help you better choose your face moisturizer with the proper skincare ingredients to make sure you're supporting your complexion’s best interests, says Trent.

Using the right face moisturizer helps support your skin’s natural barrier–which not only improves the texture and overall appearance but helps make your skin more resilient so it's less likely to become damaged or infected. And while any amount of hydration beats the alternative (skipping your moisturizer simply sets you up for more problems in the long run, says Trent), it’s important to consider your specific needs when choosing your products.

“Moisturizing is important to keep your skin hydrated, prevent lines and wrinkles, and maintain your skin's elasticity and firmness, which we lose as we age,” says Brittaney Trent, licensed esthetician and skincare expert.

You don’t have to be a beauty queen to know: A great face moisturizer is a non-negotiable in your daily routine. Why? Simply put, no other individual product helps you put your best face forward.

Best Face Moisturizer Overall Tatcha The Water Cream 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ecosmetics.com Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 4.8 /5

Wear 4.9 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Why We Like It: You get a healthy, refreshed glow without any shine–even with acne-prone combination skin. It's Worth Noting: It layers well with other skincare products, but you’ll want to give it a few minutes to fully absorb after applying. You know that feeling you get when you splash cold water on your face? With a soft floral scent and super-light, almost watery texture, Tatcha's The Water Cream delivers instant hydration that’s just as refreshing. The star ingredient is Japanese wild rose, which has been used by geisha girls for hundreds of years to create a poreless-looking canvas underneath their makeup. And boy, does it work. When you’re working with combination and acne-prone skin, it’s hard to find a product that will deliver a healthy glow without clogging your pores or causing an oily t-zone. But this one did. After a month of testing, we loved how it reduced not only our breakouts but also the end-of-the-day shine on our t-zone we had been so used to with our usual moisturizer. We’ll definitely be getting a few value-sized tubs when we see it on sale. Price at time of publish: $72 Size: 1.7 oz | Key Ingredients: Japanese Wild Rose, Japanese Leopard Lily, Tatcha's Signature Hadasei-3 | Skin Type: Normal, Oily, Combination, Sensitive

Best Face Moisturizer Overall, Runner-Up Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré 4.8 Dermstore View On Amazon View On Dermstore Our Ratings Feel/Consistency 4 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Dryness 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: This gentle moisturizer calms and hydrates our dry skin without feeling the least bit heavy or greasy. It's Worth Noting: You might need less than other moisturizers (we found a pea-sized dot was the perfect amount). Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré is an ideal face moisturizer for all skin types, but especially those battling dry or sensitive skin. That’s in large part thanks to shea butter, which provides calming hydration along with nourishing fatty acids to repair your skin’s barrier and increase elasticity. The light and milky texture goes on smoothly, leaving a soft, satin-like finish–with absolutely zero stinging or irritation. After a month of testing, our skin looked refreshed, dewy, and noticeably smoother–alleviating rough patches around our eyes and nose. We totally recommend this to anyone looking for a light, affordable everyday moisturizer. Bonus: a little goes a long way (we only needed about a pea-sized amount), so it lasts a long time. Price at time of publish: $16-29 Size: 30ml, 75ml | Key Ingredients: Aloe Vera, Shea butter | Skin Type: Dry, Sensitive

Best Drugstore Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel 4.2 Neutrogena View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target Why We Like It: It feels so good to put on your face. It’s cool and soothing, with a sensation of both a gel and a cream. It's Worth Noting: If you’re used to a richer, thicker moisturizer, you may notice some dry, flaky areas when you first start using. There are plenty of ways to add moisture to your skin. Emollients (lipids and oils) and occlusives (such as silicone and petroleum) tend to be heavier ingredients–ideal for dry, dehydrated skin. Humectants, on the other hand, tend to be non-oily and less likely to clog your pores–which makes them the ideal moisturizer for oily, combination, or acne-prone skin. This beloved drugstore brand moisturizer packs in two powerful humectants–hyaluronic acid and glycerin–that hydrate by binding to water and holding it within your skin’s surface. The cooling gel has a lightweight, water-like feel that glides onto your skin–like the love-child of a serum and moisturizer. The result? Instant, nearly-invisible hydration that lasts all day. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 1.7 oz | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, Glycerin | Skin Type: Dry, Sensitive, Acne-prone Jennifer Garner Says This $18 Moisturizer Erases ‘Micro-Lines,’ and My 61-Year-Old Mom Has Used It for Years

Best Super Splurge Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream with TFC8 Face Moisturizer Sephora. View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Augustinusbader.com Why We Like It: We tried so hard to not like it (due to its $$$$ price tag), and still, it completely blew us away. It's Worth Noting: The opaque bottle makes it hard to see how much is left–and we want to make sure we get every last drop! How do you tackle dry cheeks, combination skin, and sandpaper texture around your nose and chin? With an elite, top-of-the-line product. According to a small, four-week clinical trial, skin hydration reportedly improved by 145%, the appearance of crow's feet wrinkles was visibly reduced by 54%, and skin felt 92% firmer after using the Augustinus Bader face moisturizer. We’ll admit, we were totally skeptical at first. Does a $300 moisturizer really work that much better? But after four weeks of our own religious testing, ​​​​we’re tossing all our pennies in a piggy bank to save up for our next bottle. Compared to some moisturizers that literally feel like we’re wearing a second layer of skin, this wowed us with its lightness. It takes a bit longer to fully absorb, but once it does, it feels like it melts into our skin. The difference is truly night and day: Our super dull and dry cheeks are now like plump pillows; the grainy, rough texture around our nose and chin is nearly eradicated. No moisturizer has ever made this much of an impact. Price at time of publish: $92-290 Size: 15 ml, 30 ml, 50 ml | Key Ingredients: Evening primrose oil, Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, Argan oil, Avocado oil | Skin Type: Normal, Dry

Best Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides The Ordinary View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Feel 4 /5

Absorption 4 /5

Wear 4.5 /5

Hydration 3.8 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: This moisturizer delivers deep, truly lasting hydration for super dry skin. It's Worth Noting: Oily and combination skin types will likely find this too shiny and greasy for their liking. The Ordinary is known for being an affordable skincare brand that delivers results. And for budget-conscious shoppers with very dry and sensitive skin, you really can’t go wrong with this everyday moisturizer. Formulated with nearly four times more moisturizing emollients and two times more humectants than its original moisturizer, The Ordinary's Natural Moisturizer Factors + PhytoCeramides really does take hydration to the next level. From the humidity of New York City to the dryness of Colorado, our super sensitive, rosacea-prone skin stayed moistened and glowing no matter what the conditions. It feels light and almost gel-like at first, but turns into a thick, oily consistency once spread on the skin–leaving a very dewy sheen. Yet despite its richness, this moisturizer layered beautifully under multiple different sunscreens, foundations, and tinted bb creams with absolutely zero pilling. The only downside? Our t-zone started to look a little greasy by the end of the day. But honestly, it’s nothing a few dabs of a paper towel can’t fix, and it feels like a small price to pay for the deep saturation, beautiful glow, and actually lasting hydration this moisturizer delivers. Price at time of publish: $22.50 Size: 100 ml | Key Ingredients: Glycosphingolipids, Glycolipids, Fatty Acids, PCA, Sodium Lactate, Urea, Sodium Hyaluronate, and Amino Acids | Skin Type: All The Best Products from The Ordinary, According to Skin Pros

Best Texture Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Refillable Moisturizer with Ceramides 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Why We Like It: It has the luxurious texture of a rich face cream without feeling suffocating, heavy, or oily. It's Worth Noting: The scent, or lack of, was our least favorite aspect of this product. Although it was a neutral smell, we probably would have preferred it to be scented. If your skin cells are bricks, picture ceramides as the mortar holding them together. These wax-like moisturizers are naturally present in your skin, helping to soothe and maintain moisture while protecting against water loss. Loading them into a rich, dense face cream like this one from Drunk Elephant boosts your protective layer and lock in even more hydration. And wow, is this skin mortar doing its job well. While at first we found it to be a bit too thick, and worried about it feeling clumpy or pasty, after a month of testing it has become a staple we look forward to putting on every day precisely because of its on-skin feel. It’s thick in a way that feels repairing and has made our skin feel softer than ever before. Price at time of publish: $62 Size: 50 ml | Key Ingredients: African-Oil Blend, Ceramide AP, Ceramide EOP, Ceramide NP, Phytosphingosine, Fermentoil Green Tea Seed Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer | Skin Type: All

Best Priming Moisturizer Estee Lauder Nutritious Melting Soft Creme/Mask Moisturizer Estee Lauder View On Ulta View On Esteelauder.com View On Harveynichols.com Our Ratings Feel 4.9 /5

Absorption 4.8 /5

Wear 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 4.7 /5 Why We Like It: It seeps into your skin within 30 seconds of putting it on–truly feeling like it has melted into your pores–and leaves zero film or residue behind. It's Worth Noting: When using as a weekly face mask, leave a thin layer on for five minutes before wiping it off with a soft tissue. Say goodbye to grumpy skin. This pillowy cream moisturizer and weekly mask will show your skin some serious love: it’s clinically proven to refine your skin’s texture and boost its moisture, minimize the look of pores and reduce its oiliness, plus reduce the appearance of acne marks. Like a sponge soaking up water, we fell in love with how quickly and easily this moisturizer “melted” into our skin, quenching and strengthening our natural barrier. Yet unlike other products we’ve tried, it somehow also felt so thin, lightweight, and natural–like our skin was suddenly smooth to the touch and plump with moisture, without having anything on. Whether you use it as a daily moisturizer or weekly mask, it will bring your dull, dehydrated, less-than-best skin back to life in an instant. Price at time of publish: $48 Size: 1.7 oz | Key Ingredients: Sweet Kelt, Red Algae Ferment, Coconut Water Ferment | Skin Type: All Dermatologists and Beauty Editors to Share Their Go-To Face Products

Best Extra-Thick JOSIE MARAN Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter Moisturizer Target. View On Amazon View On Target View On Sephora Our Ratings Feel 4.9 /5

Absorption 4.4 /5

Wear 4.6 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Why We Like It: It’s such an easy (and effective!) form of self-care to add to our evening routine. It's Worth Noting: While we didn’t test this combo, the bottle recommended layering pure argan oil on top of the moisturizer. Packed with Argan oil and Vitamin E, this buttery Josie Argan moisturizer is rich, creamy, overindulgent nutrition for your face. At first, we honestly thought it was way too heavy and would lead to breakouts on acne-prone, dry skin; it feels substantial on your skin, and even though it settles in, you definitely know it’s there. But wow, did we do a total 180 after just a few days. We grew to love the thick, luxurious texture, and the way our skin felt after using it overnight. Our skin looks and feels so much better compared to the start of the test, and even though we only applied it at night, we felt like our skin was noticeably softer and more supple 24/7. This has become an evening essential that we’ll be stocking up on stat. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 1.7 oz | Key Ingredients: Argan oil, Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E | Skin Type: Sensitive, Oily, Dry, Combination, Normal, Mature

Best with Hyaluronic Acid Tula 24/7 Moisture Intense Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream Tula View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Nordstrom Our Ratings Feel 4.8 /5

Absorption 4.5 /5

Wear 4 /5

Hydration 4.9 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: It manages to leave dry skin feeling hydrated and protected, without looking the least bit oily. It's Worth Noting: While we love it, there definitely is a strong scent of fresh fruit. To anyone who feels like their skin is dry, dehydrated, or just desperately in need of a little TLC, this Tula 24/7 Moisture Intense Ultra-Hydrating Cream is for you. Tula's patent-pending blend of prebiotics and probiotic extracts help improve your skin’s smoothness and maintain its balance, while a nourishing oil blend of oils lock in moisture and provide intense hydration. Don't let the consistency fool you: while the intensely hydrating formula is definitely on the thicker side, it doesn't feel heavy on your skin at all. In fact, it manages to absorb fully, while somehow also feeling like there’s a noticeable layer of protection on top of your skin. Price at time of publish: $58 Size: 1.48 oz | Key Ingredients: s6pro complex, Hyaluronic acid, Squalane, Collagen, Camilla seed oil, Argan oil, Apple and watermelon fruit extract | Skin Type: Combination, Mature, Dry, Balanced, Blemish-prone, Sensitive

Best Lightweight REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore Our Ratings Feel 4.5 /5

Absorption 4.5 /5

Wear 4.5 /5

Hydration 4.5 /5

Appearance 4 /5 Why We Like It: It feels like you’re not wearing anything at all, which makes layering under SPF and makeup no problem at all. It's Worth Noting: While we loved the lightweight feeling, at times it left our dry skin wanting way more hydration. This comforting, barely-there moisturizer is designed to protect your skin against dehydration as well as everyday pollutants that can cause irritation. It's technically made for dry and sensitive skin, but we actually think oily skin babes will love it more, thanks to its super-lightweight feel that layers beautifully under tinted sunscreen and makeup. For those on the drier side, this is a solid choice for warm or humid weather, but it might not be enough for your thirsty skin in dry conditions or colder months. (Over the course of testing, we noticed our skin would quickly drink up the moisturizer and be begging for more.) Also important to note: While many reviewers have found this to be a gentle and nourishing solution for their eczema-prone skin, we had some flare-ups and dry patches while testing. While this moisturizer never made things worse, we can’t give it top marks for soothing or hydrating those irritated areas of our skin. Price at time of publish: $52 Size: 50 ml | Key Ingredients: Blackcurrant seed oil, Sea buckthorn oil, Cranberry seed oil, Candle tree leaves, Ochorleuca seaweed, Kudzu zumbiozome fermentum | Skin Type: Sensitive, Dry, Eczema-prone The 8 Best Sun Protection Products to Add to Your Stash

Best for Natural Glow Indie Lee Brightening Cream Indie Lee View On Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Ecosmetics.com Our Ratings Feel 4.8 /5

Absorption 4.3 /5

Wear 4.5 /5

Hydration 4.9 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: The cloud-like texture is a dream on our dehydrated skin–we looked forward to putting it on every morning and night. It's Worth Noting: You’ll want to wait a few minutes before applying sunscreen (we noticed some pilling if we put a layer on too soon). Get ready to glow. This fluffy, cloud-like Indie Lee moisturizer taps into the power of strawberry leaf extract and safflower oil to help brighten and even out your skin tone. Combine that with a great amount of propanediol (which retains moisture and helps promote a dewy look) and you’re looking at a radiant, healthy shine from the inside out. We especially love the cream’s thick but smooth consistency, gently coating our skin without feeling heavy or sticky. It never felt greasy or oily; in fact, it felt slightly mattifying given the ingredients. Comfortable to wear all day, this was the perfect final step in both our morning and evening routines. Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 50 ml | Key Ingredients: Strawberry leaf extract, Centella asiatica, Safflower oil, Hyaluronic acid, Squalane | Skin Type: All

Best Moisturizer Under $20 Byoma Moisturizing Gel Cream Target View On Target View On Ulta Our Ratings Feel 4.8 /5

Absorption 4.7 /5

Wear 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Why We Like It: It honestly feels way too rich and effective to be this affordable. It's Worth Noting: It will take a few minutes to fully absorb into your skin. (But don’t worry, it’s worth the wait.) As the foundation of your skincare, your moisturizer sets the tone–and this oil-free, daily moisturizer plays its role well, delivering the weightless, fast-absorbing texture of a gel with the lasting hydration of a cream. While its slightly-tacky consistency gave us pause at first, we grew to love it the more we used it. Not only did this moisturizer sit really well under our makeup–we actually think our makeup went on better having this as a base. (Especially when it came to foundation–this as a primer made it glide on and blend better onto our skin.) If we had to choose a “downside”? Its barely-there feel makes it easy to overlook this moisturizer’s true effectiveness: While we never thought much of it during the test, looking back we haven't felt dry skin or even drying skin on our face since starting to use it. Price at time of publish: $15 Size: 50 ml | Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Green tea extract | Skin Type: Normal

Best Face Moisturizer for Night Paula's Choice Omega+ Complex Lightweight Face Moisturizer 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 4.3 /5

Wear 5 /5

Hydration 4.8 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Why We Like It: This rich cream soothes and calms dry skin, making it a perfect p.m. moisturizer to pair with acidic exfoliants. It's Worth Noting: While it can be used around the clock, it felt a bit heavy as a daytime cream in the summer months (especially under an SPF). A dry skin’s dream: This face moisturizer somehow strikes that Goldilocks middle-ground of moisturizing for hours without feeling heavy or greasy. With its visible texture and oatmeal-like smell, this non-irritating cream is far from watery, delivering a rich and instantly-calming effect on our skin that we’ve experienced with oat-based products before. Despite our first impressions, it wasn't quite as heavy as we initially thought, absorbing into our skin faster over the course of testing than it did in the lab. After a single day of wear, our dry skin felt soft, plumped, and moisturized. After four weeks, the biggest payoff was how well our skin was able to retain moisture. If we missed a day or night, our skin still felt soft and hydrated the next day. Honestly, it’s giving vibes of the Aveeno products we used as a kid, all grown up–and we are loving it. Price at time of publish: $37 Size: 50 ml | Key Ingredients: Omegas 3, 6 & 9, Shea butter, Borage seed oil, Hyaluronic acid, Ceramide AP, Ceramide EOP, Ceramide NP | Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Sensitive The 14 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums of 2023, Tested & Reviewed

Most Versatile BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta View On Nordstrom Why We Like It: Simple and unfussy, you don’t have to worry about how this cream might react to your skin. It's Worth Noting: We noticed our face felt a little oily if we applied too much; it took a bit of trial and error to figure out the right amount for a perfect fresh feeling. Usually skin cream has to pick a lane. It’s for oily skin, or acne-prone; best suited for dry or sensitive faces. Yet somehow this light-as-air daily face moisturizer defies those boundaries, helping to repair damaged, dehydrated, irritated, and oily skin no matter what your skin type. This was a game-changer for our dull, acne-prone combination skin. For the first time ever, our skin felt finally hydrated and not at all oily; our breakouts started decreasing in frequency, and we even noticed the bags and dark circles under our eyes fading. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: 1.7 ml | Key Ingredients: Bifidus and Reishi Mushroom Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Pomegranate sterols, Vitamin F | Skin Type: All