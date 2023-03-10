The Best Fitness Trackers of 2023, Tested By Shape

To help you determine the best fitness tracker for your lifestyle, Shape tested 14 popular trackers from name brands such as Fitbit, Apple, Garmin, and Polar. We used these fitness trackers for one month, tracking workouts at least four times a week, to get the full picture of how each feature integrated with our daily lives (and which weren’t as useful as promised). Finally, we consulted with McKenzie to better understand how a fitness tracker can enhance your workout and help you get closer to your health goals. After our extensive testing, here’s what we found to be the best fitness trackers on the market.

But with all these new, high-tech fitness trackers available, you might experience a little bit of analysis paralysis. Do you need a GPS-enabled watch? What’s the right amount of money to spend? Will the data actually help you, and will you even like how the fitness tracker looks on your wrist?

Plus, she adds, it’s important to find a fitness tracker that integrates with your daily life. Features such as voice recognition, texting capabilities, and calendar reminders can all make your fitness tracker a streamlined part of your everyday routine.

“A fitness tracker can help you start or maintain healthy habits by giving you goals to shoot for and reminding you when you've been idle too long,” explains Noelle McKenzie , fitness coach, ACE-certified personal trainer, and co-founder of Leading Edge Personal Trainers. “A fitness tracker keeps you accountable by reminding you of things [such as] how many steps you have left to hit your goal for the day and allows you to celebrate your small wins every day to keep you feeling encouraged.”

Fitness trackers have come a long way since simple pedometers helped you get your 10,000 steps per day. Now, your fitness tracker is just as likely to be wired for texting as it is to help you log your workouts, hit PRs, and track your healthy habits .

01 of 08 Best Overall: Garmin vivomove Sport Garmin Buy on Garmin.com Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: It’s a stylish, easy-to-use fitness watch that tracks essential health metrics and has a long battery life. It's Worth Noting: There’s no built-in GPS tracking or music storage, so you can’t totally ditch your phone. Earning the title of Best Overall Fitness Tracker is the Garmin vivomove Sport, a hybrid smartwatch that combines the look of a premium analog watch with the tech specs of a fitness tracker. This fitness tracker scored high in every category, winning particularly high marks for ease of use and the number of metrics tracked, making it the clear choice for Best Overall. The lightweight, silicone sport band was comfortable to wear yet looked fashionable enough for the office or evenings out. We also appreciated the extra-long battery life (up to five days!) and quick charging, which made this device easy to integrate into our lives. The Garmin vivomove Sport tracks heart rate, calories, steps, and blood oxygen levels, and it also has the ability to track menstrual cycles, hydration intake, and stress based on your own inputs. The fitness tracker really shines with its detailed sleep tracking, showcasing our sleep report for the week and how much time we spent in different sleep phases. We gushed over the ease of the touchscreen for navigating different screens and starting and ending workouts, and the Garmin Connect app was a helpful addition that offered more insight without overwhelming us. While we’re confident the Garmin vivomove Sport will meet most people’s needs for a fitness tracker, it’s not designed for those who want to ditch the phone completely. You’ll need to connect to your phone’s GPS if you want to track outdoor walks, rides, and runs, and the smartwatch doesn’t have the capacity to store music or podcasts. And heads up: You can only respond to a text from your vivomove Sport if you use an Android smartphone. Price at time of publish: $180 Colors: 4 | Fits wrists 125-190 mm | Strap material: Silicone | Battery life: Up to 5 days | Waterproof: Yes

02 of 08 Best Budget: Amazfit Band 7 Amazfit Buy on Amazfit.com Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: The simple, buttonless interface makes metrics easy to view and understand. It's Worth Noting: There’s no new user walkthrough, so those new to fitness trackers may struggle to start using the device. For the best budget fitness tracker, we were impressed by the Amazfit Band 7, a slim, buttonless wrist tracker that boasts an 18-day battery life with typical usage (plus, the device charges at the speed of light; we noticed it go from 10 percent battery to 100 percent within an hour of charging). With only 120 sports modes available, we found it easy to track every unique type of workout we took on during testing. In addition to workouts, the Amazfit Band 7 can track heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, and stress level, and it also offers sleep insights (although we noticed there was no “sleep mode” on the band, meaning we had to manually lower the brightness every night). We particularly appreciated that that tracker automatically logged our sleep cycles and woke us up at the best time within each cycle, so we awoke feeling refreshed and energized. While we think this no-frills fitness tracker would be appropriate for beginners, we were a little frustrated by the lack of onboarding during set-up. We would have gotten even more benefits from a walk-through or new user setup when we first powered up the gadget, and at the end of our testing month, we were just scratching the surface of everything this tracker could do. Price at time of publish: $50 Colors: 3 (Strap comes separately in 4 colors) | Fits wrists 166- 233 mm | Strap material: Thermoplastic polyurethane | Battery life: Up to 18 days | Waterproof: Yes

03 of 08 Best Under $100: Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Kohls.com Buy on Fitbit.com Buy on Best Buy Why We Like It: The Inspire 3 tracks tons of data points and presents you with personalized recommendations — like having a personal trainer. It's Worth Noting: To unlock the full suite of functionality and data tracking, you’ll have to pay for Fitbit Premium after the free trial expires. If your fitness tracker budget extends up to $100, the Fitbit Inspire 3 offers an impressive array of metrics that helped us make measurable changes to our health and wellness routines. From sleep tracking to move reminders, the Inspire 3 shared helpful insights into several different areas of health, all beautifully displayed in the Fitbit app. We were wowed by the tracker’s accuracy; it correctly noted when we fell asleep and woke up, when we started and finished workouts, and when we walked during commutes. The band was incredibly lightweight and comfortable, and we didn’t experience any skin irritation during our month-long test. The wow-worthy number of wellness metrics tracks ended up being a double-edged sword in our testing. On one hand, we appreciated seeing all of our stats laid out clearly and how the Fitbit then made smart recommendations to better meet our health goals. But as a slight downside, these features were all courtesy of Fitbit Premium, which we received as a six-month free trial when purchasing the device. While we feel the full subscription is worth it for many people who want a smart, personalized fitness tracker, adding on Fitbit Premium (currently $10 per month or $80 a year) makes this fitness tracker slightly less affordable, especially compared to our other budget-friendly option, the Amazfit Band 7. Price at time of publish: $100 Colors: 3 (4 additional bands available) | Fits wrists 5.5” - 8.7” | Strap material: Silicone | Battery life: Up to 10 days | Waterproof: Yes

04 of 08 Best Splurge: Apple Watch Ultra Amazon Buy on Apple Buy on Amazon Buy on Best Buy Why We Like It: The new “Action” button can be custom programmed to do a number of tasks. It’s Worth Noting: The watch feels incredibly heavy and cumbersome. For a fitness tracker with all the bells and whistles, the Apple Watch Ultra is designed for endurance athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, and tech geeks, making it a splurge-y purchase. If you’re already in the Apple ecosystem, setup is a breeze (although you may need to download the latest updates to install the software). Compared to other Apple Watches, the Ultra is much more rugged and resistant to damage in the outdoor elements, even including advanced health sensors that detect falls or crashes and contact emergency services. We were especially impressed by the new Action button, which you can program to do custom actions at the press of a (you guessed it) button, saving you time and effort scrolling through various menus. We also found the screen’s resolution and clarity to be easy to navigate compared to the other fitness trackers we tried, especially on the larger display — no more squinting to read a text or fumbling for your glasses. That said, this is a lot of watch for a casual fitness user, and we found the product way too heavy to wear consistently. In fact, we wouldn’t recommend wearing this if sleep tracking is one of your main reasons for buying a fitness tracker — the watch was that clunky on our female testers. Price at time of publish: $800 Colors: 1 (9 additional bands available) | Fits wrists 130mm - 220mm | Strap material: Varies | Battery life: Up to 36 hours | Waterproof: Yes

05 of 08 Most Attractive: Garmin Lily Garmin Buy on Garmin.com Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Why We Like It: The thin strap and analog face give a luxe look to the tracker. It's Worth Noting: The small screen may be difficult for some to read. If you’re a style-conscious shopper, you may have put off buying a fitness tracker since so many of the options available (such as the Apple Watch Ultra) are clearly meant for sports or look too casual for everyday wear. That’s why we chose to highlight the Garmin Lily as the most attractive fitness tracker on the market, thanks to its slim band, patterned lens, and design-forward features. The smartwatch has many of the same features as our choice for best overall fitness tracker, the Garmin vivomove sport, but packaged into a smaller watch case (34mm compared to the vivomove’s 40mm). You also have the choice to stick with a sporty silicone band or upgrade to an Italian leather band, which set this tracker apart for us. Similar to the vivomove Sport, we were disappointed that iPhone users couldn’t respond to texts on the watch. And while the smaller screen size didn’t make it significantly harder for us to read the display, others might find themselves squinting. Price at time of publish: $200 Colors: 6 (plus additional straps available) | Fits wrists 110mm - 175mm | Strap material: Varies | Battery life: Up to 5 days | Waterproof: Yes

06 of 08 Best GPS Tracking: Polar Vantage V2 Smartwatch Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Polar.com Why We Like It: The built-in GPS function is just as helpful for driving as it is for running. It’s Worth Noting: The Polar Flow app doesn’t integrate with many standard health-tracking apps. Walkers, runners, cyclists, and hikers often need a fitness tracker with GPS to stay on track during their fitness adventures, and we found the Polar Vantage V2 to be the best fitness tracker with GPS tracking. It uses global navigation satellite systems for accurate, up-to-the-minute maps, giving you exact insight into your training. We also noted that the built-in GPS was surprisingly helpful for driving, since the watch buzzed as we approached upcoming turns. The TrackBack feature (which guides you back to your starting point) was especially handy, and we loved seeing our route and elevation profiles visualized on the display. On the downside, we found that using the Polar Vantage V2 in GPS mode drained its battery quickly, so be aware of battery life if you’re planning to use this watch for longer workouts (also, the Vantage V2 doesn’t store music, so you’ll need another device to play your tunes). And at such a high price point, the low battery life feels even more disappointing. Price at time of publish: $500 Colors: 2 (plus additional straps available) | Fits wrists 120mm - 215mm | Strap material: Silicone | Battery life: Up to 40 hours in training mode | Waterproof: Yes The Best Running Watches to Take Your Training to the Next Level

07 of 08 Best Cross-Training Feature: Fitbit Charge 5 Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Fitbit.com Buy on REI Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: The fitness tracker is tough and low-profile enough to seamlessly work with cross-training workouts. It’s Worth Noting: The device froze on us a few times, which we attributed to insufficient battery power. Many typical fitness smartwatches (such as the Apple Watch or Garmins) are a little too bulky or sensitive to use for high-octane cross-training workouts. For example, you might feel nervous about doing a kettlebell snatch in case the weight knocks into your wrist tracker, or your Apple Watch might incorrectly detect a “crash” during a set of burpees. That’s why we recommend the Fitbit Charge 5 for cross-training workouts. The wrist tracker features a slim band and touchscreen display that’s unobtrusive enough for all kinds of high-intensity workouts. We also noticed the Charge 5 quickly detected when we started workouts on our own (that is, without manually starting a workout on the tracker), and it was able to accurately determine how long we did each workout for. A Shape Editor Calls the Fitbit Charge 5 Her Favorite Tracker of All Time — and It's $50 Off Right Now Unfortunately, we did experience some bugs and frozen screens, which seemed to stem from letting the battery die. Most of the time, pushing an update helped restart the tracker, but it was frustrating. Compared to our pick for best fitness tracker under $100, the Fitbit Inspire 3, the Charge 5 has a larger screen, built-in GPS capabilities, an ECG app for heart rhythm assessment, and an EDA scan app for stress management, which we felt warranted the slight price increase. Price at time of publish: $150 Key specs: Colors: 3 (plus additional straps available) | Fits wrists 5.5” - 8.7” | Strap material: Silicone | Battery life: Up to 7 days | Waterproof: Yes