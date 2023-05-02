Flared leggings come in a variety of different fabrics, patterns, and styles. And while having more options has benefits, having alllll the choices can make it more difficult to decide which pair is right for you. If you're feeling overwhelmed by all the flared legging options on the market or are trying to decide whether or not they'll be too long or short for your frame, you've come to the right place. We tested 23 pairs of top-rated flare leggings for a month on a variety of body sizes and types, and evaluated them on quality, opacity, fit, performance, and value. Here are the winners in each category.

Plus, you can wear them for just about any occasion. Whether you're going for a casual, laid-back look or something a bit more formal, there's a flared legging style to suit your needs. Pair them with a graphic tee and sneakers for a cool, casual outfit, or dress them up with a blouse and heels for a night out. Really, what's not to like about flared leggings?

Flared leggings are back in a big way. The shift from skinny to wide-leg has overtaken fashion trends, and athleisure is no exception. And the more flared legging options hit the market, the harder it is to believe that these pants ever went out of style in the first place. Flared leggings are fitted at the waist and hips, featuring flared bottoms that can run from narrow to flowy. Their fitted shape make legs look longer, curves look curvier, and they're extremely comfortable.

These performance flares are great for low-impact workouts done both indoors and outdoors to get the most out of the pant's extra compression and sweat-wicking fabric. Though less comfortable to lounge in than others on the list due to the compression and extra thick material, these pants are designed to keep you warm and looking great in colder weather. Wear them on your next cold weather workout or hike.

Outdoor enthusiasts who want to stay warm while looking stylish will love this fit from Outdoor Voices. These heavy-duty performance leggings are extremely durable and made from a special "frostknit" material blend designed to retain heat. This pair kept us notably warmer on winter walks than the other competitors. We were happy with how this pair stayed in place but did find that they dragged a bit on shorter frames.

It's Worth Noting: We found them slightly less comfortable than the competitors and think they're best worn outdoors.

These pants feature two pockets and a supportive high waistband, which offer a thick, durable fit with full opacity. Material-wise, we found these pants to be stiffer and not quite as comfortable as the Beyond Yoga Make The Cut pair. However, what they lack in comfort they make up in durability, as we found them to hold their shape and overall quality through multiple wears and washes.

Looking for a pair of flares in the right size and length can be challenging. Thankfully, Superfit Hero is making finding your perfect flare fit and length easier with this pair of pocket flare leggings. We love that these pants come in a wide variety of larger sizes and offer free returns and exchanges, making it easy to find your perfect fit. Full-sized pockets are hard to come by when it comes to leggings, so we loved having all the room to store necessities on this pair.

It's Worth Noting: We found these pants were a bit stiff during workouts and recommend them more for leisure.

Why We Liked It: These plus-sized pants also make the flared look accessible for petite people.

We found these flares to hold their shape and fit over multiple wears, washes, and workouts. The snug fit stays in place without riding up or bunching. Personally, we think cellulite is totally natural and nothing to be ashamed of, but we realize it may make some people self-conscious. We found that the tight fit may show cellulite outlines on some bodies. We give these pants top marks for comfort. The silky smooth fabric is soft without being too sheer, providing support in all the right places.

Lululemon makes our list twice, this time for these extra soft high-rise flared pants that run on the longer side, fitting just right on taller frames. These flares are also super high-rise, ideal for taller bodies. Made from Lululemon's signature "Nulu" fabric blend, these flares feature added Lycra fiber to help preserve shape and retention.

Why We Liked Them: This pair has all the same benefits as the Lululemon Groove High-Rise Split-Hem Flared Pant, but with extra length!

Most importantly, these high-waisted flares stay in place—no need to tug them back up or readjust them during the day. If you're on the fence about flares, the front slit hem and narrow leg fit on these make for a great introductory pair. Made from a buttery soft elastane/polyester blend, these pants are moisture-wicking and offer UV protection for outdoor workouts or errands.

These high-waisted flares from Beyond Yoga feature a thick five-inch waistband, which we found fit just right on various body types. But don't let the wide waistband fool you. These flares are as comfortable as they are stylish. The waistband and overall fit provide security without restricting movement. We felt like we could even wear them to sleep if we wanted to. They're that comfy!

Why We Liked It: These high-wasted flares are ultra-flattering and earn top marks across all categories, from fit to performance, quality, and opacity.

These leggings maintained their thick look and opacity throughout multiple washes and wears. We found the flares distracting during certain yoga movements, but we loved wearing these for walks and leisure activities. However, we wish this pair had larger pockets like the CopyLeaf flares to carry essentials.

Finding the right balance between leggings that look thick without feeling too heavy can be tough to strike. These high-waisted yoga pants from BUBBLELIME exceed the challenge, featuring a cotton/spandex blend that looks thick and provides full coverage without feeling too heavy for daily wear. In addition to full opacity, we appreciated the fit of these leggings—they stayed up during long walks and running errands without needing to be readjusted. The control top feature provides support while being comfortable enough to move in.

Why We Liked It: Full coverage leggings that leave you feeling supported and comfortable without weighing you down.

We loved the compression these leggings offer—they provide excellent support for workouts like yoga, Pilates, cycling, and more. We recommend these flares to anyone with an active, on-the-go lifestyle. Even when you're not exercising, they're super comfortable to wear.

Admittedly, flares aren't usually ideal for an intense workout , given their potential to trip you up. These Athleta leggings feature a more narrow pant flare, which makes them a safer option for low-impact exercises. The nylon/lycra blend is moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and breathable, so it earns our top pick for the best flare to wear while exercising. It's an ideal pick for indoor and outdoor workouts, given its UPF 50+ sun protection. The three-layer waistband keeps these leggings from riding up or falling down while exercising.

These leggings remained super soft, flexible, and comfortable throughout multiple wears and washes. They're completely opaque despite the ultra-thin nylon and elastane blend. We give this pair high points for style thanks to the versatile crossover waistband, which can be pulled up for a more high-waisted look or scrunched down to wear as a low-rise, opening doors to an array of fun ways to style them. Plus, they come in short and long options, ensuring they'll be just the right length for your height.

Ever slip into an extra-comfy pair of leggings and wish you could wear them all the time? This pair from OFFLINE by Aeire is equal parts comfort and style. We tested these in multiple sizes and found the crossover waistband and overall fit of these leggings to sit just right on small and large frames, and we couldn't get over how well this pair seems to hug all the right places without too much compression.

These leggings strike the right balance between comfort and compression, leaving you feeling supported but not restricted. They're durable and supportive enough for a workout, stylish enough to wear to grab coffee with friends afterward, and most importantly, comfortable enough for a day spent relaxing at home. At under $40, we think these are a steal.

The Uniqlo AIRism soft flare legging is the epitome of what loungewear should be. We found ourselves constantly reaching for this super soft pair, made from a blend of spandex and recycled polyester. We loved the narrow-flared silhouette of these leggings and were especially impressed at how well they held their shape with zero shrinkage despite multiple washes and wears. However, we did notice some pilling and minor pulled threads.

We found these leggings to be a great value—they're cheap without looking cheap. Though we did notice some slight shrinkage in the flare of these pants after washing, it made them less likely to drag.

If you're searching for your next pair of flares that won't break the bank, this budget-friendly option comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. But we think you'll keep them (and maybe buy several more since they come in 18 different colors and styles). Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, these flare leggings feature a stylish cross waist with pockets on each side. We found the fabric perfectly opaque despite the material's thinness. Even though these leggings are super lightweight, sweat doesn't show through them, and they still hold their shape throughout workouts and deep stretches—no readjusting necessary.

We love how well this pair of flares fit—you won't find yourself pulling them up or noticing any roll-down throughout your busy day. They provide enough support and compression for moderate workouts but are still comfy to wear while lounging at home. They earn high marks across the board for quality, opacity, fit, performance, and even value—which is saying a lot, given the steep price. We found these leggings to run a bit long on shorter bodies.

These top-tier leggings from Lululemon check all the boxes regarding what's most important in a pair of flares. Made from a blend of Nylon and Lycra, they're soft and comfortable without compromising opacity or fit. Designed to be durable for on-the-go wear, they feature a convenient back pocket large enough to stash your phone, credit card, or house key while running quick errands.

How We Tested

Before testing, we reviewed the wide variety of flare legging options available. We interviewed a seasoned customer experience manager at a top athleticwear brand to get her take on what to look for in the best flared leggings. We then put those aspects to the test to determine how these leggings would fare across certain categories. This information narrowed our list to 23 pairs of top-rated leggings. We then asked 27 testers with different body shapes and sizes to put them to the test. Each pair was tested by two people of different sizes for comparison. Our testers wore each pair of leggings a minimum of seven times during the month-long testing period, which included washing them at least three times per the manufacturer's instructions to note any shrinking, discoloration, seams or threads, holes, or pilling that occurred. We asked testers to wear the leggings in various scenarios, from walking to running errands, working out, lounging around, or going to dinner, to note how each pair fits into their wardrobe. Testers also noted how the leggings fit and whether or not they had to readjust by pulling them back up or down after a period of movement.

These findings were compiled into a score out of five for each category: quality, opacity, fit, performance, and value. Only the leggings with the highest scores made the final cut. In our reviews, we considered different style preferences, body shapes, and common use cases for flared leggings. Ultimately, ten winners made the final cut for our rigorous testing criteria.

What to Know About Flared Leggings

Whether you're new to the flared legging trend or already love it and want to find new ways to style them, having some expert guidance can help make shopping easier (and more fun!). Nichelle Mesa, customer experience manager at Girlfriend Collective, shares her insights on finding your next flare.

How Flared Leggings Should Fit



As a rule of thumb, the bottoms of flared leggings shouldn't hit the floor. If you're ordering leggings online, one way to ensure flares are the proper length is to measure the inseam of a pair of pants you already own in a similar style. Lay the pair flat, then measure the length from the seam at the crotch to the bottom of the leg. Compare this number to pairs you find online when shopping so your new flares won't drag.

Once they arrive, Mesa recommends putting them through a series of tests to determine whether or not they're the right fit. She recommends putting them on and walking around to get a feel for how the leggings fit and sitting down to see whether or not the top of the waistband rolls down or moves around too much. "You don't want to have to readjust it every time you move," says Mesa. If you plan to wear leggings for lounging, this is also a good test to see if they pinch or cause discomfort while sitting.

Mesa suggests a squat and lunge test if you plan to wear flared leggings while working out. "Get a feel for how it stretches and whether the waistband is rolling down," says Mesa. Also, note whether or not the legging is bunching up in weird places, like at the knees or the bottom.

Lastly, do a deep squat in your leggings to determine opacity. "You don't want to see the seams [or color] of your underwear," says Mesa. While squatting, take note of whether or not the waistband stays in place.

Best Flared Legging Materials for Workouts



As noted in our review, leggings that offer compression without being too stiff or thick are the sweet spot for performance. A nylon/lycra moisture-wicking blend with medium compression won our top spot for low-impact workouts. "For anything high-impact, I'd want something thicker that gives you more of a sucked-in feeling," says Mesa. As for the flare, Mesa recommends a more structured flare vs. flowing for workouts.

Best Flared Legging Materials for Casual Wear



Aim for lighter, less compressive pairs if you're in the market for true loungewear flares. "I recommend double-lined leggings that are opaque, but the fabric is thinner and is more flexible and lightweight," says Mesa. For a casual daytime look, Mesa recommends flowy flares.

Frequently Asked Questions How do I style flared leggings? As a general tip, Mesa likes flowy flares for a laid-back athleisure look and more structured flares for a workout ensemble. The good news about flared leggings is that they're easy to dress up or down. For example, throw a solid tee and oversized blazer on for an elevated look or a cropped sweatshirt or oversized sweater for a cozy afternoon of lounging.

What shoes do I wear with flared leggings? Because flares tend to run long (especially on more petite frames), we like pairing flared leggings with thick-soled athletic sneakers like HOKAs for a workout. More casual sneakers with oversized soles work for an athleisure look as well. But don't be afraid to dress your flared leggings up further with a pair of booties or even strappy sandals.

Why Trust Shape

Danielle Page has spent the past 12 years writing about health, fitness, and products to help you look and feel your best. She's been alive long enough to remember when flared leggings were just called "yoga pants." She spent her teenage years finding her perfect flare through copious amounts of trial and error—having to visit multiple stores in-person without the help of the Internet. She's thrilled to see the return of flared leggings and happy to make purchasing them easier this time.