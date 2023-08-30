The 52 Best Gifts for Yoga Lovers Who Deserve an Elevated Practice

Whether it’s a treat for yourself or a gift to spoil your yogi bestie, we’ve rounded up the 50 best gifts for yoga enthusiasts based on our own recommendations and the most highly reviewed products.

A good-fitting pair of yoga leggings and a cushioned, grippy yoga mat can add a whole new dimension to your yoga practice. But yoga is more than asanas and namastes. It’s a lifestyle. Any yogi working on their ‘sattva,’ meaning qualities of purity, goodness, and wisdom, requires more than daily practice. Achieving the balance between work and play, connecting with nature, and meditating can help you achieve a moment of inner calm. Sometimes, a guiding journal or aromatic candle can help you on your journey.

Activewear Sweaty Betty Super Soft Yoga Leggings Sweaty Betty View On Sweatybetty.com These breathable, sweat-wicking leggings are the ideal gift for the yogis in your life. Super soft and stretchy too, these 27” leggings hit around the ankle and feature a high waistband with drawstring to adjust as needed. Pick from various colors and playful prints.

Price at time of publish: $108

Athleta Elation Flare Pant Black Athleta View On Gap.com Made from Powervita™ fabric that 'feels like a gentle hug', Athleta's flare leggings are comfy, distraction-free (with no side seams), and supportive pants that perform on the yoga mat and while running your daily errands. They're designed as moisture-wicking too, to keep you dry during the sweatiest of practices and have UPF 50+ protection. Choose from a variety of sizes across Petite, Regular, and Tall. Read our full review: The 10 Best Flare Leggings for Any and Every Occasion, Tested and Reviewed Price at time of publish: $99

Girlfriend Plum Scoop Unitard Girlfriend View On Girlfriend.com Combine your leggings and top with one stylish unitard to command the studio! This unitard by Girlfriend Collective has a built-in bra for extra support and a mid seam that sits naturally around the waist for a flattering shape. Made from 79% plastic bottles and recyclable through the band’s program, you’re also doing your bit for the planet. Price at time of publish: $88

Athleta Conscious Crop Bra D-DD Athleta View On Gap.com If you’re on the hunt for a crop top with a bra that supports all chest sizes, look no further than Athleta’s Conscious Crop Bra. A high-coverage neckline gives you ample security during movement (no slips in sight) with optional removable pads depending on the shape you prefer. It’s also UPF 50+ for outdoor workouts.

Price at time of publish: $59

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Bra Beyond Yoga View On Beyondyoga.com Yoga enthusiasts who prefer medium support will love this beautifully constructed sports bra, featuring a thin strap design and keyhole back. Alongside its soft fabric, a four-way stretch helps you glide with ease through each asana. Available in core and seasonal colors. Price at time of publish: $62 The 10 Best Yoga Leggings For Every Sun Salutation

Fabletics Dry-Flex Open Back Tank Fabletics View On Fabletics.com This high neck tank has a peek-a-boo opening that gives you the freedom to twist and turn without the material clinging to you. It’s also moisture-wicking and super lightweight for ventilation as you begin to work up a sweat. Perfect for slinging on over your sports bra. Price at time of publish: $40 (VIP: $15)

L L Bean Women's SoftFlex Crewneck Dolman Sleeve Pullover L L Bean View On L.L.Bean Who doesn’t love a cozy pullover as the seasons change? This stretchy crewneck by L.L Bean is a comfortable, flowy sweatshirt that's brushed on the inside for snugness. For extra coverage, the rear hem is longer. The breathable blend means it's great for warming up, too.

Price at time of publish: $60

Prana Organic Headband Spiced Prana View On Prana.com Keep your bangs at bay with this stretchy, organic, Fair Trade headband, made from breathable cotton that absorbs sweat. Sold in irresistible fall-vibe shades, you may want to gift one in every color. Price at time of publish: $16

Lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide Blissful Blue Lululemon View On Lululemon Slide them on and kick them off as you roll out your yoga mat. The Restfeel Slide by Lululemon is designed to move wear—its foam-lined strap ensures no rubbing will slow you down. Sold in pastel shades and graphite gray, they’re a superb gift for a pair of feet in need of TLC.

Price at time of publish: $58

Equipment Alo Yoga Chakra Warrior Mat Alo Yoga View On Aloyoga.com For a grippy, anti-odor mat that literally ‘draws moisture away,’ (ideal for Bikram class) look no further than Alo’s Chakra Warrior Mat. A cushioned rubber backing sticks firmly to the floor so you can transition freely during movements. Its sleek design is just a bonus! Price at time of publish: $138

Aeromat Elite Yoga Pilates Mat 4.8 Amazon View On Aeromats.com Based on our testing, we found the Aeromat provides the same ample cushioning and support expected of its pricier counterparts. For a bargain price, this mat is extra grippy while lightweight for portability. Plus, it’s available in all your favorite colors. Read our full review: The 8 Best Yoga Mats of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Price at time of publish: $29

Vuori Yoga Strap Vuori View On Vuoriclothing.com Get deeper into poses and build up your flexibility with this yoga strap by Vuori. Constructed from durable, recycled polyamide, this 8-foot-long, supportive stretching tool transforms into a yoga mat carrier too. Price at time of publish: $18

Florensi Back Roller: 6”, 10”, and 13” Wheels Amazon View On Amazon View On Florensi.com Among its touted benefits, a yoga wheel can help you execute challenging stretches, safely. It also enhances balance and flexibility and is a handy injury-prevention tool. We like the Florensi yoga wheel set as it includes three wheels (small 6”, medium 10” and large 13”) tailored to all poses during practice. The wheel boasts thick padding and can be used as a massager tool. Price at time of publish: $70

Everydayyoga High Impact Cotton Rectangular Yoga Bolster Everydayyoga View On Everydayyoga.com We’re a fan of this bolster for two reasons. Firstly, it’s designed for high-impact sessions (it’s super firm) for the most strenuous of workouts. Second, its cotton cover is removable for easy washing. Bonus—It has side carry handles and is sold in seven gorgeous shades. Price at time of publish: $50

66FIT Wrist Weights Sets for Women Amazon View On Amazon Yoga and sculpt are a challenging fusion of workout styles. And if you’re into this type of practice, you’ll need some weights for an added burn. This one-pound (each) set is made from skin-friendly silicone and is easy to clean following a sweaty session. They’re also adjustable to fit all wrists and ankles!

Price at time of publish: $29

SukhaMat Yoga Knee Pad Cushion Amazon View On Amazon If you or your bestie are prone to the odd achy joints during practice, this knee pad cushion is for you! A handy joint-bearing prop for many asanas, the extra padding (at 15mm thick) supports knees, elbows, and wrists. Small enough to toss into your gym bag, you’ll never miss a practice without it. Price at time of publish: $19

Gaiam Yoga Knee Pads Set of 2 Amazon View On Amazon The yoga prop you didn’t know you needed—knee pads! This sunflower duo provides 25mm of cushioning for your knees, hands, elbows, and even head and tailbone during poses! They’re made from a gel-like material that’s heaven on your bony parts.

Price at time of publish: $10

Freepeople Après Beauty Tone & Sculpt Bands Freepeople View On Freepeople.com Toss these resistance bands into your yoga session for a strengthening element. Sold as a pack of three resistance levels, they’re lightweight, made from 100% natural latex, and come in a neutral color palette to match your ensemble of the day. Price at time of publish: $18

Hugger Mugger Sandbag Navy Everyday Yoga View On Everydayyoga.com A yoga sandbag works in two ways. Firstly as a weight for strength work in your poses. Secondly, it acts like a weighted blanket, for grounding and relaxation. This 10-pound sandbag by Hugger Mugger™ is made from pack cloth with an inner coating and features a hand for easy maneuvering. Price at time of publish: $32

Navaris Cork Roller Fitness Sport Yoga Cork Tube for Legs Amazon View On Amazon A tough yoga session, although reviving, can leave you feeling achy. Massage away the muscle pangs, soothe back and leg twinges, and promote increased blood flow with this foam roller, made from 100% cork.

Price at time of publish: $30

Accessories Popflex Ella Duffle Deep Violet Popflex View On Popflexactive.com A gym bag and yoga carrier in one is essential for any yogi to-ing and fro-ing from class. POPFLEX’s Ella Duffle is an all-in-one duffle that totes your yoga mat and gym essentials without skimping on space. Aside from its ‘secret’ yoga mat sleeve, embellishments include a zippable shoe compartment and secure keyring clip. Price at time of publish: $195

Moyaqi Canvas Tote Bag with Yoga Mat Carrier Amazon View On Amazon If a lightweight bag is easier to lug from A to B, you may fall in love with this canvas tote bag. A carryall for the gym, work, and beach, it contains a handy yoga sleeve, spacious inner zipper pocket, and space for your yoga blocks too! Pick from three eye-catching colors. Price at time of publish: starting at $20

Tumaz Tumaz Yoga Mat Strap Amazon View On Amazon Yogis will fall head over heels for this snazzy mat-carrying strap to jazz up your ensemble. It's also multi-use! Aside from an adjustable strap to tow your mat, it doubles as a stretching aid before and after your session. Buy it in every colorway under the sun. Price at time of publish: $10

Elenture Yoga Mat Bag Amazon View On Amazon This zip-up yoga mat bag keeps your mat safe and snug on the go. Designed to comfortably fit a standard yoga mat up to 26 inches wide and 6 inches in diameter (when rolled), it also features a front pocket to stash your keys and phone as well as an adjustable strap for extra comfort. Price at time of publish: $16

Yogitoes Manduka Yoga Towel 4.7 Yogitoes Manduka View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Everydayyoga.com When an intense yoga session has you scrambling to wipe away slippery sweat, you’ll need a towel on hand. Manduka’s Skidless® Technology uses silicone nubs to secure its extra absorbent Yogitoes mat towel to your mat. Made from at least four recycled plastic bottles and poly yarn, it’s a sustainable buy too!



Price at time of publish: $68

JadeYoga Best Natural Yoga Mat Cleaner JadeYoga View On Jadeyoga.com Your yogi friends will thank you for this natural mat cleaner, made from a blend of white thyme, oregano, and eucalyptus essential oils. Spritz it onto your mat and wipe it down for a quick refresh post-workout to extend the life of your mat. As part of Jade Yoga’s Clean the World partnership, each purchase provides a bar of soap for a person in need.



Price at time of publish: $9

Mio Liquid Yoga Space Spray Mamamio View On Cultbeauty.com View On Mamamio.com Elevate your home practice or get going with the to-do list with the calming aroma of Mio’s Yoga Liquid Space Spray. Made from plant ingredients, the vegan, cruelty-free room fragrance infuses a serene mix of essential oils, peppermint, and eucalyptus included, alongside fig extract, monk pepper berry, and cannabis seed oil.

Price at time of publish: $22

Jade Yoga Recycled Cotton Yoga Blanket Everyday Yoga View On Everydayyoga.com This recycled cotton blanket by Jade Yoga is handmade in India and comes in four color options. Soft to the touch and with a fun tassel finish, roll it up during practice and roll it out after for a warming end to your session.

Price at time of publish: $42

Lululemon The Towel Black Lulu Lemon View On Lululemon A microfiber towel is a handy accessory for sweat-inducing sessions. Spray the top side lightly and drape it over your yoga mat for additional grip. Gift this to a friend who loves hot yoga or intense practices. Price at time of publish: $38

Etsy Lavender Eye Pillow Organic Flaxseed Etsy View On Etsy Gift a moment of calm, literally, with this linen, weighted eye pillow. Use it as a warm compress before sleep or pop it in the freezer for an hour to help with tension relief. Choose from lavender (made from 50% lavender and 50% flaxseed) or 100% flaxseed. Available in every color imaginable.

Price at time of publish: $27

Mindfulness Plant Therapy Top 6 Organic Singles Essential Oil Set Plant Therapy View On Walmart View On Planttherapy.com A dainty set of six 10ml essential tinctures is enough to uplift your mood every day of the week. Eucalyptus globulus, lemon, peppermint, sweet orange, lavender, and tea tree can be mixed and matched to set the mood whether it's yoga practice at home or getting ready for bed. Price at time of publish: $33



Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Sea Standard Dose View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie View On Goop.com Looking for a part two gift with those essential oils? This stunning stone diffuser has two settings for four or eight hours to fill your home with fragrant scents continuously. The diffuser comes in four sleek colors with a chic matte ceramic cover—stylish too for sprucing up your decor! Price at time of publish: $98

Primally Pure Palo Santo Sticks Palo Santo Sticks View On Primallypure.com Palo santo, which belongs to the same plant family as Frankincense, copal, and myrrh, can promote a sense of calm, relaxation, and purification. This perfectly packaged gift is harvested from naturally fallen trees in South America. Follow the instructions carefully for a cleansing aroma in your home.



Price at time of publish: $10

Terrain Colorful Alabaster Votive Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Tea lights set the mood for a gentle practice or time out for meditation. Formed from alabaster (a type of mineral) and dyed by hand, this earthy tea light holder from Anthropologie will illuminate your space. Price at time of publish: $24

Florensi Meditation Cushion Buckwheat Cushions Amazon View On Amazon This velvet meditation cushion reinforces comfort and support when working on your mindfulness technique. The cushion is filled with buckwheat hulls, features a carry handle, and has a machine and hand-washable cover. Price at time of publish: $40

Crystalya Premium Crystals Healing Stones Display Amazon View On Amazon A three-part gift in one, this colorful collection includes seven Chakra tumbled gemstones, alongside Amethyst Cluster, Quartz Point, and Rose Quartz, in a keepsake wooden box and an ebook “The World of Crystals” containing information on each stone’s property and cleansing instructions. Price at time of publish: $35

Maison Louis Marie Sandalwood Vetiver Amber Wood Maison Louis Marie View On Maisonlouismarie.com The simple act of lighting a candle can signal a moment of mindfulness and instantly reduce stress. Fill your home with a relaxing outdoorsy aura by mingling sandalwood, cedarwood, and vetiver with a cinnamon and nutmeg twist. Price at time of publish: $38

P. F. Candle Co. Patchouli Sweetgrass Incense Sticks P. F. Candle Co. View On Pfcandleco.com Amber Moss, Sandalwood Rose, Wild Herbal Tonic and so many more, re-define your home scent with these charcoal-based incense sticks by P. F Candle Co. A one-time purchase or subscription is available. Packaged with 15 sticks and ready for you to gift wrap! Price at time of publish: $11



West Elm Pretti.Cool Round Incense Holder West Elm View On West Elm What’s cuter than this hand-cast incense holder, made from a blend of concrete and recycled glass? Suitable for both stick and cone incense, you can mix and match the earth tones to form a quaint set for your collection. Price at time of publish: $28

Lifestyle Yoga for Everyone: 50 Poses For Every Type of Body Barnes and Noble View On Amazon Anyone who wants to embark on a yoga journey but may be hesitant about their physical abilities will be ignited by this gift. The book clearly outlines 50 visual yoga exercises (breathing techniques too) with at least three modifications for different body types, alongside sequences and expert intel to help you on your way.

Price at time of publish: $14

The Trini Gee Outdoor Yoga Puzzle Black Yogi Etsy View On Etsy Yogis will appreciate this quirky wooden brain teaser featuring yoga poses, equipment, and vegetables. Made from a blend of at least five hardwoods, the puzzle calls upon focus and problem-solving skills to slot all the pieces into place. You can even personalize it with engraving.

Price at time of publish: $41 and above

Cheers, Monday Hardcover Habit Tracker Journal Amazon View On Amazon Give the gift of goal-setting, habit-tracking, and monthly reflection with this progress journal. You can start tracking your healthy and sustainable habits at any time of the year. Eight instructional pages will help guide you along to channel productivity.



Price at time of publish: $15



Intelligent Change Inc. The Five Minute Journal Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Urban Outfitters This daily gratitude-guided journal is full of inspirational quotes, guided writing prompts, and affirmations to set a positive tone for the day ahead. Ideal for anyone working on gratitude practices. It’s sustainable too, made from biodegradable paper, cotton ribbon, and a natural linen cover.

Price at time of publish: $25

Sun Salutation Print Orioga Green Sun Salutation Yoga Poster Etsy View On Etsy Add a pop of color to your wall with this sun salutation print, featuring 12 poses. For a thoughtful gift for the yogi in your life, choose from three sizes, get an instant download, and print and frame a few.

Price at time of publish: $10

W&P Porter Glass Water Bottle 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Urban Outfitters View On Verishop.com If you’re on the lookout for a leakproof, lightweight glass water bottle, complete with a grippy silicone sleeve, we’ve found it! This twist-off cap water bottle from W&P is reusable, BPA free, and dishwasher safe. Best of all is the range of seductive colors up for grabs.

Price at time of publish: $30

Swig Life Amethyst Travel Mug Swig Life View On Swiglife.com The most exciting part about this travel mug is the selection of prints, solids, and initial-lettered options to ponder over. The mug itself holds up to 18 oz of liquid, keeps drinks hot for three or more hours with its triple-insulated technology, and is slip and scratch-free. Quite an indestructible gift!



Price at time of publish: $40

ASUTRA Silk Eye Pillow Amazon View On Amazon Block out the light and sink into a restful night’s sleep with this sleep mask set by Asutra. Inside this already packaged gift you’ll find a cooling gel eye mask and silk eye pillow filled with (a removable) lavender and flax seed muslin bag.

Price at time of publish: $20

Natalie Heath Yoga Asana Cards 50 poses & 25 sequences Amazon View On Amazon New to yoga or inspiring others to start? This bright and playful set of yoga cards features 50 poses and 25 sequences to guide beginners and help advance your practice. Each sequence explains its purpose, duration, type of yoga involved, and a breakdown of the workout. Price at time of publish: $22

Tomsey Designs 7 Chakra Bead Bracelet Etsy View On Etsy Whether for meditation or good vibes, the energy-balancing Chakra bracelet will help you to feel centered and set your intentions. This delicate, handmade bracelet comes in 14K gold and sterling silver, each featuring seven chakras—garnet, carnelian, citrine, green aventurine, lapis lazuli, amethyst, and clear quartz.



Price at time of publish: starting at $37

Gaiam Relax Back & Neck Relief Kit Amazon View On Amazon For tension release, drape this wrap over your neck and shoulders and let the lavender-scented rice do its thing. It doubles as a lower back muscle soother too. Simply pop in the microwave for a little over a minute and let the heat sink in. Alternatively, you can freeze it overnight for cold therapy.

Price at time of publish: $20