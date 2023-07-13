With so many options available now, it can be hard to narrow down the options. We’re here to help. We’ve tried and tested some of the top brands to find the best golf skirts for optimal performance.

“There are so many options for golf skirts, so when you pick one it's all about what feels right for your body and how you move throughout the day and on the course,” says Alexandra O’Laughlin , former collegiate golfer and golf correspondent for The Golf Channel, based in Nashville, TN. “You don't want to wear something you don't absolutely love. Golf can make for a full day, and feeling confident in your skirt can make a big difference.”

Whether you just started dabbling in this classic sport, or you’ve been playing for a long time, it’s impossible to deny the increase in gear—specifically in women’s lines. One of the most popular pieces being made—golf skirts! The golf skirt is a staple in tenured and amateur players’ wardrobes alike as they’re course dress code-approved, secure, and comfortable. Unlike some tennis skirts, golf skirts have pockets and details for everything you need for the first tee box. Functional performance qualities like lightweight, four-way stretch fabrics, with breathability and quick-drying properties can make your experience on the links that much more enjoyable.

It’s no surprise that athletic apparel brands are growing—or creating—their golf clothing lines as the traditional sport is experiencing a massive growth spurt, with women as the “driving” force. According to the National Golf Foundation , the percentage of female golfers on the course rose to 25 percent in 2021. And female golfers worldwide are at an all-time high at 66.6 million.

Best Golf Skirt Overall Bad Birdie Double Down Skirt Bad Birdie View On Badbirdiegolf.com Why We Like It: The fabric feels like butter against the skin. It’s Worth Noting: The built-in shorts are longer than the top layer.

Lengthier built-in shorts under the pleated four-way stretch top layer of this skirt aren’t only fashionable, but they’re also functional, providing you with the coverage you need to tee it high and let it fly. “This skirt is fun— I love the style with the side slit and the pleats on top of the colorful liner,” says Alissa Kacar, ambassador for the brand, and host of Golf Live TV, golfer based in San Diego, CA. Plus it comes in great color combinations, too.” The skirt features three pockets, where you can stash an extra ball, tee, ball marker, and even your glove. Price at time of publish: $78 Sizes: XS- XL | Colors: 3 | Length: 15 inches

Best Under $40 Halara High Waisted 2-in1 Side Pocket A Line Mini Golf Skirt Halara View On Thehalara.com Why We Like It: It has so many great golf-specific features, and is under $40! It’s Worth Noting: It’s only available in two colors. If you’re looking for a skirt that’s golf belt-compatible, pull on this A-line option that features belt loopholes. Even better—not only does it have pockets on either side of the shorts liner, but one of those pockets also has slits on the outside designed specifically to hold golf tees. The four-way stretch fabric won’t hinder any movements, and the skirt itself is mid-length, hitting right at the thigh. Price at time of publish: $38 Sizes: XS- XL | Colors: 2 | Length: not listed

Most Versatile Under Armour Women's UA Links Woven Skort Under Armour. View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Golfgalaxy.com Why We Like It: All the details like a front zipper and button closure, belt loops, and pockets make it perfect on and off the course. It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t have to be worn with a belt but looks best with one. Made for a day on the links, this lightweight skirt is made of stretch-woven fabric that moves with your body. However, don’t worry about the waistband shifting much as it features an adjustable inner elastic, as well as loops so you can wear your favorite belt with it. The details and features like multiple pockets allow you to be course ready with an extra ball and tee, but are also versatile enough to wear off the course and to the 19th hole, holding your wallet and keys. The front zipper makes for an easy on-easy off after a sweaty day. Price at time of publish: $70 Sizes: 0- 16 | Colors: 4 | Length: 16.5-inches

Best For Travel Lululemon Warpstreme Multi-Pocket High-Rise Golf Skirt Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: Its wrinkle-resistant fabric makes it easy to take right out of your suitcase and wear for your round—no iron needed. It’s Worth Noting: It currently only comes in white. Whether you’re putting on the greens of St. Andrews or driving off a coast-side tee at Pebble Beach, you’ll appreciate that the classic white colorway of this skirt complements the performance and functional features of this piece. The fabric is breathable and quick-drying, features four-way stretch, and is wrinkle-resistant, so it transitions seamlessly from suitcase to green (no iron needed). Keep your stats book in the back pocket, and slip your balls and ball markers into the hidden sleeves that are inside the front hand pockets. You can Velcro your glove to the waistband loops, too. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: 0-14 | Colors: 1 | Length: 15.5- 17 inches depending on skirt size



Best Lightweight Option Alo Yoga Clubhouse Skort Revolve View On Aloyoga.com View On Revolve Why We Like It: The skirt/shorts give your outfit a relaxed feel. It’s Worth Noting: The back pocket is a faux welt pocket. Skirt in the front, shorts in the back! Slip into this skort and pull the elastic waistband high up on your waist. The lightweight, airy fabric is perfect for a long day walking the links. Stash balls, tees, and a ball marker in either side pocket, and add a little flair with the faux welt back pocket. Price at time of publish: $74 Sizes: XS-L | Colors: 3 | Length: not listed I Play Tennis Twice a Week, And I’m Completely Obsessed With These Tennis Skirts

Best Shorter Length Option Vuori Seabreeze Skirt Vuori View On Vuoriclothing.com Why We Like It: The breathable fabric is perfect for even the toastiest days on the links. It’s Worth Noting: The skirt is shorter than other options. Made from the most breathable poly-elastane fabric, you’ll love how easily air flows throughout this skirt while you’re playing. The fabric has enough stretch to allow you to move through your full range of motion each time you swing. Keep an extra ball and tee in the outer side pockets or the hidden packets on the inner liner. “This skirt is on the shorter side, but it’s still cute and comfy,” says Cassandra Meyer, former professional golfer, World Long Drive athlete, based in Orlando, FL. Price at time of publish: $74 Sizes: XS- XL | Colors: 3 | Length: 13.5 inches

Best with Pockets Athleta Fairway Golf Skort 16” Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Like It: It has five pockets to stash everything you need on the links. It’s Worth Noting: The fabric is a bit thicker, so it might not be best on the hottest, summer days. Pockets, pockets, and more pockets! This skirt allows you to hold everything you need in the two zippered front pockets, back pocket, or side pockets on the shorts liner. The nylon/spandex material is breathable and sweat-wicking, but a bit on the thicker side, so keep that in mind when looking at the weather ahead of time for your round. It also features UPF 50 to keep you safe from the sun. Price at time of publish: $69 Sizes: XXS- 3XL | Colors: 4 | Length: 16 inches Cute Women's Golf Clothes You'll Actually Want to Wear

Best Longer Length Option Nike Dri-Fit Advantage Women’s Long Golf Skirt Dick's Sporting Goods View On Nordstrom View On Nike.com View On Dick's Why We Like It: The longer option provides even more security on the course. It’s Worth Noting: The website doesn’t list the exact length of the skirt. The longer hem of this classic golf skirt provides additional coverage for those looking for it and is sure to meet any dress code standard at most golf clubs. The skirt is lightweight and features the company’s Dri-FIT technology that pulls moisture away from the body to keep you feeling cool and dry. Keep your ball marker in the waistband pocket, and anything else you need in the hidden side pockets of the shorts liner. Price at time of publish: $75 Sizes: XS- XXL | Colors: 5 | Length: 17 inches

Most Comfortable Travis Mathew Sunrise Skort Dick's Sporting Goods View On Dick's View On Golfgalaxy.com View On Travismathew.com Why We Like It: Its stretch fabric gives you full mobility. It’s Worth Noting: It only comes in three colors for now.

New from the well-known golf brand, this skort is made out of a stretch jersey fabric that truly has a buttery soft feel against the skin. “The material is so soft and comfortable, and the skirt itself fits really well,” says Kacar, who is an ambassador for the brand. “I also love the feminine colorways offered.” The dual-layered waistband ensures you’ll never have to worry about the skirt riding up or sliding down during a round of 18, while the built-in shorts keep you feeling secure, too. Price at time of publish: $95 Sizes: XS- 2XL | Colors: 3 | Length: 15 inches

Best for Fashion and Function Renwick Pull-On Skort Renwick View On Renwicksport.com Why We Like It: The printed built-in shorts add another element to your golf getup. It’s Worth Noting: It only comes in two colorways. Having a secure liner in your golf skirt or skort is necessary on the links, but how about one with a little flair? Depending on which colorway you choose, you’ll either get a performance liner with stripes or gingham print, that’s quick-drying to keep you feeling fresh as you make your way around the links. The skirt has six pockets—two on the front sides, two in the back, and two on the liner—so there’s a place for everything from your extra ball, to tees, to a ball marker, scorecard, and more. Price at time of publish: $95 Sizes: XS- XL | Colors: 2 | Length: 16.5 inches

Best Size Options Adidas Women's Ultimate365 Knit Frill Skort Amazon View On Zappos View On Adidas.com View On Dick's Why We Like It: It offers petite, standard, and plus-size options. It’s Worth Noting: Lengths vary by size.

Available in standard, petite, and plus sizes, this stretchy golf skort is made with recycled materials. The wide, thick waistband and grips on the interior hem of the liner allow you to swing at full power and speed while feeling secure and covered from all angles. It also has built-in UPF 50 making it perfect for those sunny summer days and three pockets. “I love the pockets on the front to store my tees and ball markers,” says Hayden Sylte, golf influencer and owner of On and Off The Course golf fragrance company, based in San Diego, CA. Price at time of publish: $75 Sizes: XS- XL | Colors: 4 | Length: not listed

Puma Golf Women’s PWRMESH Golf Skirt Puma View On Pumagolf.com Why We Like It: Even though it’s form-fitting, it’s still breathable. It’s Worth Noting: Sweat may show with certain colorways. Made with the company’s proprietary PWRMESH fabric, the breathable, mesh waistband on this skirt retains its shape, no matter how many times you wear (and wash) it! The lightweight, knit fabric is designed to lie close to the body for a clean look (versus a more flared look from a pleated skirt option). Keep whatever you need for each hole in either the front, hidden inner, or back pockets. Price at time of publish: $70 Sizes: XXS- XXL | Colors: 7 | Length: 16 inches

Best Color Options FootJoy Performance Layered Women’s Skort FootJoy View On Footjoy.com Why We Like It: It’s available in seven different colorways. It’s Worth Noting: Certain colors sell out faster than others. We love the layered look this golf skort provides! The poly-spandex fabric rarely wrinkles and is made with antimicrobial technology, to help curb any odor build-up during sunny, hot, summer rounds. Stash your links essentials in the zippered pocket for a confident sense of security—that the built-in mesh shorts also contribute to. Price at time of publish: $88 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 7 | Length: not listed

Best for Moisture Management J. Lindeberg Amelie Mid Skirt Saks Off Fifth View On Jlindebergusa.com View On Saksoff5th.com Why We Like It: It doesn’t sacrifice function for fashion. It’s Worth Noting: It is more of a form-fitting look. Focus on your shots for the round while this skirt manages moisture. It’s made from a stretchy fabric that’s not only quick-drying, but also doesn’t need to be ironed, making it a perfect skirt to pack for your next golf trip. “This is currently my favorite skirt,” says Meyer. “I prefer the regular length to the mid, but both fit well and are extremely comfortable. Plus, the skirt comes in many different colorways, which I love!” Price at time of publish: $85 Sizes: XS- XL | Colors: 4 | Length: Not listed