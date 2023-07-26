To help you determine the best greens powder for your lifestyle, Shape tested 21 popular greens powders on the market from big-name brands like Athletic Greens, Amazing Grass, and Primal Harvest. During our testing process, we thought it was important to evaluate each product based on the smell, the texture, the mixability, the flavor, how the greens powder would best be consumed, and if there was any sentiment after mixing. Finally, we consulted with experts to get their take on whether or not greens powders are worth it, if they have any expert recommendations, and who might benefit (or not!) from drinking greens powders. After our comprehensive testing, here are the best greens powders for drinking your fruits and veggies.

When looking for greens powders, you want to consider a few things:

Greens powders are trending on TikTok, but they are more than a fleeting fad. Although many greens powders make too-good-to-be–true health claims, they do boast some impressive health benefits. Greens powders have recently become popularized as a convenient way to drink your fruits and vegetables. They often come with a label claiming to support gut health, de-bloat, or detox. While greens powders have been around for decades, only recently have we seen the market explode with lots of new options and tasty varieties.

Best Greens Powder Overall Sakara Organic Protein + Greens Super Powder Amazon View On Amazon View On Sakara.com Why We Like It: Great for beginners to green powders, this one has a vanilla flavor. It’s Worth Noting: It’s slightly higher in calories than other products on the market. Sakara uniquely offers a greens powder that contains 17 g of plant-based protein and 1 g of fiber. Although it is higher in calories than other types of greens powders, we love that you get balanced nutrition making it a good bang for your buck. Sweetened with Stevia and coconut sugar, the product is on the sweet side with a powerful vanilla flavor. If you’re not a huge fan of Stevia or vanilla aftertaste, this product may not be for you. Sakara offers single-serving travel pouches or large bags to scoop from. One scoop blends nicely into water or could work in an alternative milk product like almond milk or coconut milk. Sakara sources its ingredients from USDA organic sources and is also gluten-free. Price at time of publish: $90 Container Size: Single servings, large bags | Serving Size: 21 g | Calories per Serving: 80 cals | Sweetener: Organic coconut sugar, stevia | Key Ingredients: Plant protein | Notable Nutrition Facts: USDA Organic, gluten-free

Best Tasting Amazing Grass Greens Blend Superfood Amazon View On Amazon View On Amazinggrass.com Why We Like It: This product has a mildly sweet flavor with no artificial sweeteners. It’s Worth Noting: We feel that the strong smell may be an aversion for some folks. Amazing Grass is an OG in the greens powder space, and for a good reason as we felt they were the best-tasting product that we tested. With a mild sweet flavor that didn’t leave a chemical aftertaste, we loved that this product does not have artificial sweeteners and comes made with an antioxidant fruit blend. The product did have a strong smell and didn’t mix as easily as others we tested, so it’s possible that blending it into a smoothie could work better for folks who are sensitive to smell or want to make sure that they don’t have any clumps or sediment in their drink. With 3 g of fiber to boot, we love the nutrition added to this product (which clocks in at just 30 calories per serving). Price at time of publish: $40 Container Size: 8.5 ounces (about 30 servings) | Serving Size: 8 g (1 scoop) | Calories per Serving: 30 cals | Sweetener: Antioxidant fruit blend | Key Ingredients: Fiber, Digestive Enzymes | Notable Nutrition Facts: Gluten-free

Best Vegan AG1 by Athletic Greens Athletic Greens View On Athleticgreens.com Why We Like It: With 75 ingredients coming from mostly whole foods, this product is about as nutrition-packed as it gets. It’s Worth Noting: Made with adaptogenic mushrooms, you may need to check with your doctor before consuming this supplement regularly.

AG1 has become incredibly popular in recent years, and we especially love it for folks who are vegan. It has a great texture, mixes well, and is slightly sweet but without an artificial aftertaste. With 2 g of fiber, we love the added nutrition boost for better digestion. Some say that Athletic Greens have a pineapple aftertaste, and this could be due to the use of pineapple juice concentrate as one of the ingredients. This product may be cost-prohibitive for some, and if that’s the case we have you covered with another option that’s budget-friendly — the Ora Organic Easy Being Green (more on that later). “Athletic Greens has an impressive ingredient list in its greens powder mainly from whole foods, vitamins, and minerals. Their greens powder is vegan, has no artificial ingredients or pesticides, and is free of common food allergens, including gluten. It has strong third-party testing and is NSF Certified for Sport,” says dietitian Moushumi Mukherjee. “Its long ingredient list — including adaptogens, plant extracts, mushroom powders, digestive enzymes, and probiotics — is why it stands out from the rest. If you are looking for a greens powder that has a lot of nutrients packed in a serving, AG1 could be a good fit for you. This greens powder could serve as a multivitamin — it is a good source of many vitamins and minerals, except iron,” she adds. Adaptogenic mushrooms might be a no-go for folks who have blood pressure concerns or are on certain medications. Be sure to speak with your doctor before you add a supplement like this to your routine. Price at time of publish: $80 Container Size: Single serving, Large bag (30 servings) | Serving Size: 12 g (1 scoop) | Calories per Serving: 50 cals | Sweetener: Fruit juice concentrate, Stevia | Key Ingredients: Adaptogens, Digestive Enzymes, Probiotics | Notable Nutrition Facts: Vegan, gluten-free

Best Under $40 Ora Organic Easy Being Green Superfood Greens Powder Amazon View On Amazon View On IHerb View On Ora.organic Why We Like It: In addition to the budget-friendly price point, this product is pretty versatile and contains an impressive ingredient list. It’s Worth Noting: This product is sweetened with Monk fruit, which often has a very mild aftertaste, but not everybody is a fan. It’s no secret that greens powders are not the cheapest supplement on the planet, and that’s why we sourced options on this list at a lower price point. We love that Ora contains a similar ingredient list to other products on the market like adaptations, prebiotic fiber, and an impressive greens powder blend that includes organic wheatgrass, chlorella, and spirulina. With 2 g of fiber per serving and sweetened with Monk fruit, we love that this product is low in sugar and balanced with some additional fiber. This product was very mildly flavored with notes of orange, and we noticed that it thickened over time becoming viscous and a bit harder to drink. If that doesn’t bother you, you may love this thicker option as a beverage, or you might find that it blends well into a smoothie. Made with adaptogenic mushrooms, you’ll want to consult your healthcare provider before taking this product regularly. For folks with high blood pressure or certain medications, you may have a contraindication for this supplement. Price at time of publish: $35 Container Size: 8.5 ounces (30 servings) | Serving Size: 8 g (1 scoop) | Calories per Serving: 30 cals | Sweetener: Monk Fruit | Key Ingredients: Adaptogens, prebiotics, fiber | Notable Nutrition Facts: Vegan, gluten-free, organic

Best for Smoothies BioSteel Powdered Greens Antioxidant Superfood Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Biosteel.com Why We Like It: Great for athletes, this product is made with an impressive list of greens, antioxidants, and amino acids. It’s Worth Noting: The flavor is quite strong with a fruity, minty aftertaste. Many supplements have been tested and shown to include different amounts of the ingredients that they claim to deliver. Searching for supplements that are third-party tested, like BioSteel, offers extra peace of mind that you are getting what you pay for. We love the price point of this product as well, especially when you compare it to other competitors on the market. We felt that the flavor was quite strong during our testing process, and would work well for folks who like a powerful fruity, minty aftertaste. However, we think this would work best blended into smoothies to add some nice sweetness that’s balanced out with the other ingredients. Melissa Boufounos, CHN, sports nutritionist and owner of MB Performance Nutrition shares why she recommends BioSteel Sports Greens to athletes. “Other greens products do not provide the amount of each medicinal ingredient, so it’s difficult to determine how effective they are for the claims they are making. BioSteel has third-party testing certifications for banned substances (NSF). It is high in antioxidants, contains more than 20 whole food ingredients, and I enjoy the price point.” Price at time of publish: $40 Container Size: 11 ounces (30 servings) | Serving Size: 10 g (1 scoop) | Calories per Serving: 25 | Sweetener: Stevia | Key Ingredients: Antioxidant blend, amino acids, and fiber | Notable Nutrition Facts: Vegan, gluten-free The Best Collagen Powders of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Savory True Grace Superfood Powder Broccoli Microgreens True Grace View On Truegracehealth.com Why We Like It: For a savory option, this works great as a double shot serving or mixed into a rich dish like soup. It’s Worth Noting: If broccoli is not your thing, this product may not be for you as it tastes exactly like fresh broccoli.

Sometimes you’re not always in the mood for something sweet, and having a savory product that gives you a nutrition boost is such a great way to prioritize your health goals while still feeding your cravings. Some savory greens powders are hard to get down as they taste very grassy. True Grace tastes almost identical to broccoli, and we felt it was best mixed into about 4 ounces of water to get the right ratio for drinkability. Although it is a mild taste, if you don’t like broccoli, you might want to pass over this savory greens powder. Alternatively, you might enjoy mixing it into dishes like soup or casseroles to get the nutrition benefit without drinking it. The product is also great for allergies as it is vegan, USDA organic, and gluten-free. With just one ingredient, broccoli microgreens, you know exactly what you’re getting when you purchase this product Price at time of publish: $65 Container Size: 12 g (30 servings) | Serving Size: 0.4 g (¼ teaspoon) | Calories per Serving: 0 | Sweetener: none | Key Ingredients: Broccoli Microgreens | Notable Nutrition Facts: vegan, USDA Organic, gluten-free

Best Texture Your Super Super Green Mix Amazon View On Amazon View On Yoursuper.com Why We Like It: The mixability of this product was superior as it had no sediment on the bottom. It’s Worth Noting: The taste is a bit more earthy, but we still found it pleasant. We loved how well this product mixed to create a really smooth texture without clumps or sediment the whole time we drank it. With a smooth texture, you might find this super easy to drink, but of course it would go well into smoothies, soups, or casseroles. With an earthy taste, folk who want a sweet aftertaste may not choose this greens powder. With no added sugar, we love that this product is artificial sweetener-free and also contains 2 g of fiber to boot. The key ingredient included is moringa, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Price at time of publish: $30 Container Size: 150 g (30 servings) | Serving Size: 5 g (2 teaspoons) | Calories per Serving: 20 cals | Sweetener: none | Key Ingredients: Moringa | Notable Nutrition Facts: USDA Organic, gluten-free

Best Organic Ancient Nutrition Organic SuperGreens Amazon View On Amazon View On Ancientnutrition.com Why We Like It: The texture was frothy and went down really smooth for a greens powder. It’s Worth Noting: We thought this product could be a bit sweeter for an even better taste. This product contains all USDA organic ingredients, in addition to digestive enzymes and adaptogens that make it a powerhouse product. Its frothy, smooth consistency was the cherry on top, making this product super easy to drink. However, it did take about 30 seconds to mix it completely, which is good to know if you find that it’s not totally mixed after your first attempt. The aftertaste was a bit sweet, although we also got an earthy note as well. We thought this product could be more balanced if it was just a touch sweeter. However, if you are not looking for sweetness as one of your greens powder qualities, you may love this option. Price at time of publish: $45 Container Size: 7 ounces (25 servings) | Serving Size: 8 g (1 scoop) | Calories per Serving: 30 cals | Sweetener: Monk fruit | Key Ingredients: Adaptogens, digestive enzymes | Notable Nutrition Facts: USDA Organic

Best Neutral Tasting Primal Harvest Primal Greens Primal Harvest View On Primalharvest.com Why We Like It: Great for folks who may be sensitive to strong scents, this balanced green powder was a winner. It’s Worth Noting: We also loved the fact that it contains 2.5 g of fiber per serving without thickening over time.

Neutral-tasting greens powders are great for any use: drinking them straight, adding to a soup or hot dish, or mixing them into yogurt if the vibrant color doesn’t deter you. Particularly for folks who are not keen on strong smells, neutral-tasting powders are going to be much more tolerable. This product is made with comprehensive greens, an antioxidant blend, digestive enzymes, and added fiber for an impressive 35 cal per serving. Unlike some products with added fiber that get more viscous as they sit, this product did not thicken and stayed well dissolved and easy to drink. Price at time of publish: $50 Container Size: 8.5 ounces (30 servings) | Serving Size: 8 g (1 scoop) | Calories per Serving: 35 cals | Sweetener: Antioxidant blend | Key Ingredients: Digestive enzymes, fiber, probiotics | Notable Nutrition Facts: Gluten-free