Here’s the thing: With so many legging styles available — and fitfluencers singing the praises about nearly all of them — figuring out which Gymshark leggings to add to your collection first can be a little overwhelming. To make it easy for you, we put 12 pairs of Gymshark leggings through rigorous testing and evaluated them on quality, opacity, fit, performance, and value to figure out which styles are best for which training modality. Ahead, the winners in each category.

Sure, treating yourself to a pricier pair of workout pants can be a great way to prove to yourself that your fitness goals are worth investing in, says Shelby. But “Gymshark’s affordable but quality leggings offer people with less disposable income the opportunity to wear nice workout clothes, too.”

But Gymshark isn’t just for the easily influenced and peach-tastic — this high-quality brand is a great alternative for anyone who can’t shell out nearly $200 for leggings. Most Gymshark’s leggings ring up between $50 and $60 bucks, while a top or sports bra is usually half that price. *Bank account moans audibly in the background*.

Gymshark’s clothing, in particular their leggings, have garnered virility for good reason. “They fit a wide variety of body shapes and types and are mostly made of durable sweat-wicking material,” says Nika Shelby CPT, a Connecticut-based personal trainer. Plus, they look good. “They just do something for your butt.”

The angular arm, if you don't know, is an insignia of Gymshark, a fitness apparel brand that carries workout wear for people of all genders. Gymshark has long been popular in gyms frequented by bodybuilders. But recently — thanks to their strong presence on TikTok — the brand has been adopted by exercisers of all types. In particular, by those trying to show off their tush, thighs, and traps. Currently, the official Gymshark TikTOk page has nearly 5 million followers, and millions of people have hash-tagged the brand in their personal transformation, try-on haul, and exercise demo videos.

Walk into any fitness boutique or gym and you’ll see swooshes, stripes, horseshoes, and triangles galore. Recently there’s been another logo making an appearance: the shark fin.

The camouflage print comes in a few different colors, including, an oh-so-subtle black. Whichever option you opt for, expect compliments.

Note: Because the fabric is slightly less breathable than other Gymshark leggings, this isn’t your best option for things like hot yoga, long summer runs, or packed bootcamp classes. By the end of the workout, you will feel sweatier than you’d like.

Plus, they are thick. The thickest pair of leggings on this list, these camo cuties will keep you warm on outdoor rides, fall hikes, and garage workouts. Best, their hearty material keeps your lower half feeling locked in from start to finish.

Truly, you’d be hard-pressed to find any workout bottoms that are as comfortable as the Gymshark Adapt Camo Seamless Leggings. Sporting a seamless design, there is basically no risk of common legging issues like thigh chafing and camel toe. (PSA: Camel toe is nothing to be ashamed of, but the seamless feature is notable for people who’d rather avoid it).

It's Worth Noting: These leggings aren’t the most breathable. Wear ‘em on a hot day and you’ll end up feeling… wet.

Why We Like It: This seamless pair of leggings hugs you like a glove… but better. Just as you opt for gloves when it’s chilly, you should opt for these when it’s sub-50.

For the record: You can rock these leggings off the saddle, too. We wore them through a variety of activities such as yoga, boxing, weightlifting, and running errands, and concluded that their movability and comfortability made them workable for all these activities, too.

Another perk for cyclists — especially those who like to stand in the saddle — is that the leggings are completely opaque. This primarily-nylon pair doesn’t become sheer no matter how you position yourself on or off the bike. Impressively, that’s the case for the pink color wave of this selection. Being opaque in black is one thing, but maintaining opacity even in lighter color options is a capital-I Impressive.

We awarded the Gymshark Legacy Leggings the best choice for cyclers because their high-depth waistband doesn’t shift, even when you shift gears or sweat.

Whether you’re tuning into a Peloton class, hopping on a C2 bike in your living room, or carving through the hills of your hometown, if you’re cycling you need a pair of leggings that stays put. As any cyclist who’s ever had a pair of leggings continuously shimmy down their hips knows, yanking up a pair of leggings requires letting go of the handles. In other words, their stay-putedness is a matter of safety!

It's Worth Noting: The thin material makes the Legacy Legging perfect for indoor and summertime rides, but you’ll be chilly wearing these during outdoor rides on cooler or windier days.

Why We Like It: These high-waisted leggings stay in place all (!) workout (!) long.

That said, because the material of these bad boys is so thin, you may be able to detect the hump of panty lines and waistbands under the lighter colors. We found that these comfortable leggings fit and look best with no underwear on at all.

But fear not, despite feeling thin, this pair does not actually become thin when you bend down. Translation: You can squat without worrying if the person behind you can see your cheeks.

These training leggings move with your body so well that you actually feel like you’re working out naked when you work out in them. Indeed, they fit like a second skin, don’t roll down when you get down, and are very breathable.

Like an MKTO song, the Gymshark Training Leggings are classic. Buttery soft, breathable, and compressive, this basic option is comfortable enough for day-to-day wear, as well as supportive enough for all types of workouts.

It's Worth Noting: You’d be wise to go commando. Given their thinness, you’re more likely to be able to see panty lines and undie waistbands under these than other options.

Note: This is another pair where you’d be wise to go commando if you’re comfortable doing such. One of our editors noted that she could see her (seamless!) panties through the thin legging fabric. While this was less obvious in the black colorway, for the lighter color option she had to go commando or simply wear a longer shirt.

While we were heart-eyes for these for lower-impact workouts, we also gave them a whirl while weightlifting and strength training and they held up great. There was no sheering around the butt even when we squatted low or heavy.

Crafted primarily from sweat-wicking nylon, these snug-fitting leggings help you stay dry and cool during even the hottest workouts. Yep, that means that these are a good option for hot yoga, too.

Why We Like It: This lightweight, body-hugging pair effectively wicks sweat, making it perf for sweatier workouts.

While Gymshark is typically subtle with its branding, this pair has the name in bold block letters along the backside of the waistband. So, if you don’t want the whole world to know what fitness brand you’re giving your CC info to, you’d be wise to opt for another pair.

When you choose to wear these leggings is going to come down to personal preference. But as a general rule, tighter, more compressive workout wear is best for lower-intensity exercise. Personally, we like wearing these babies during upper-body days. Why? Because we love how we look when we check our form in the mirror, but we never get so out of breath that we feel like we’re heaving for breath against the waistband.

Made primarily from nylon, these leggings are on the thicker side, which aids in the sense that they are keeping your bum and belly fully locked in. Combined with the high-rise waistband, when you put these on you’ll feel like you’re in shapewear you can sweat in!

If you like legging you can barely notice, the Training Legging is best for you. But if you like feeling cinched into your workout pants, consider the Flex Legging.

It's Worth Noting: These leggings are as snug as you’d imagine compression leggings to be. If you don’t like feeling ENCASED by your leggings, size up.

Why We Like It: Made from a thick Nylon material, babies are as full-coverage as it gets.

Like other compression leggings , while these are great for working out, they are less comfy for everyday wear. One of our editors said they wouldn’t be her first choice for walking her dog.

Because anyone who is going to be doing a squat variation of any kind needs to know: Yes, these are completely opaque. You can squat snatch, back squat, squat clean, overhead squat, or any other squat variation in these babies without having to worry about your backside.

Actually, the detailing that looks simply like a muscle-contouring graphic doesn’t just make your muscles pop… it helps keep you from overheating. The ‘stripes’ aren’t just different colored fabric, but instead a heat-mapping ventilation technology that effectively keeps you feeling fresh.

The Gymshark Apex Seamless leggings are made from a sweat-wicking polyester and nylon blend that effectively keeps you dry (even on days when your barbell work becomes bar-dio….). The ventilation lines throughout the legging add to their cooling abilities.

Do you CrossFit, compete in Olympic Lifting, or regularly hit your local Powerlifting gym? If so, these compressive, full-coverage, sweat-wicking leggings are for you.

It's Worth Noting: Stylistically, this pair is on the funky side. So, you’ll either love the stripey detailing or hate it.

Why We Like It: These full-coverage leggings with flattering muscle-contour detailing are perfff for lifters-turned-fashionistas.

We love the way the high-rise waistband hugs our middle when we walk, run, jump, or get a pump. However, we noticed that sometimes during exercises that involve sitting — or sitting your ass towards the grass (AKA squatting) — the waistband shimmied up a smidge. During the average circuit workout, this is NBD, but if you’re hitting a 5-by-5 back squat, or plan to be doing a butt-load of air squats, this may not be your best option.

As it goes, we wore these versatile leggings during a wide variety of activities, including to barre class, on a run, on an all-day, hike, while weight training, and to the grocery store. All and all, we concluded that leggings can be worn for any kind of workout. (Though given how comfortable the pair is, we couldn’t help but wear them outside of the gym while grocery shopping or hanging at home, too).

What you can’t tell from a photo alone is that the lighter colorways aren’t just a design… they’re a ventilation hack! That’s right, those little dots are actually made of mesh. The combination of the lightweight breathable body and aerating dot detailing enable these leggings to keep you cool and dry no matter how hot the temp or how hard the workout.

Meet the Gymshark gold medalist: Vital Seamless 2.0. Perhaps the brand's most popular leggings, this pair is easily recognizable for its use of color differentiation to accentuate your bum.

It's Worth Noting: You may have to re-adjust the leggings when you first sit down, or after doing squat-like movements.

Why We Like It: You’ll find these leggings more comfy than your snuggly pup finds your lap. (Very).

How We Tested

We shvitzed, shvitzed, and shvitzed some more. Said differently, we put each and every pair through multiple (7!) sweat sessions, paying special attention to how they clung to or hung off of our bodies throughout a variety of exercises, workout intensities, room temps, and more.

After each workout, we took copious notes on things like how the leggings felt on our skin, if they became sheer at the knee or butt when we squatted, whether or not they rolled down or stayed put as the workout wore on, and more.

These findings were then used to rate each pair of leggings on a scale of one to five on a few different categories: quality, opacity, fit, performance, and value. Only the leggings with the highest overall scores made the final cut, and are featured in this list.

What To Know About Leggings

Activity

When it comes to exercise shoes, it’s obvious: Your shoe needs to fit your activity. (After all, you wouldn't try to go running in a pair of cycling shoes, or play tennis in a pair of lifters). Well, the activity you are planning to do in your leggings is going to impact the kind of leggings you want to wear. Ditto goes for the temperature of the room/ air of the place you are exercising.

As a general rule, if a legging is marketed as being best for X activity, it’s best for X (not Y) activity! Sure, you don’t need a different type of legging for every single sport you add into the rotation, but some variation is normal.

Material matters here, too. You’ll want a thicker pair for cooler temps, and a sweat-wicking, lightweight pair for warmer days.

Material

All of the Gymshark leggings that we tested contain some combination of nylon, polyester, and elastane — to learn the exact percentage breakdown of each material, scroll up and peek at the legging specs.

The nylon and polyester work together to help make the leggings breathable and quick-drying, which you want anytime you’re getting sweaty. Less-breathable material traps both the wet and stink of your sweat, leaving you feeling more like a water-logged rat than a muscle mommy.

Meanwhile, the elastane primarily helps make the leggings stretch around your curves and muscles, so you can move and groove comfortably.

Size

Leggings adhere to the Goldilocks principle — you won’t want them too small or too big, you want them just right.

But what does it feel like for leggings to be too small or too big? Great questions. In general, your leggings fit correctly if they are supportive and snug — but not so snug that you have to jump up and down like a pogo stick to get them on. Basically, you want them to feel like the regular ‘ole hug you’d share with a local pal… not like a squeeze-the-life-outta-you bear hug you might share with a long-distance boo.

Beyond being tricky to put on, your leggings are also too small if they dig into your skin, leave red marks at your waist, or become see-through because the fabric is stretched too tight. On the flip side, your leggings are too big if they slide down at the waist or the legs, appear baggy or wrinkled when you put them on, or they feel loose.

Feel

Yes, how the leggings feel on your body matters. But here we’re talking about how you feel about yourself and your body when you put the leggings on.

“It may sound trite, but in the gym, if you look good, you feel good. And if you feel good, you’re more likely to show up consistently and stay for the full duration of your workout,” says Shelby.

The fact is, time and time again Shelby has seen clients transform their relationships to exercise simply by giving their closets a makeover. “One of the first pieces of advice I give clients who want to go to the gym but can’t make themselves get there for whatever reason, is to add a new workout outfit to their closets,” she says. Typically, this hack is enough to get them back in the gym.



Frequently Asked Questions How to wash Gymshark leggings? Gymshark recommends that you wash and flip your leggings inside out before tossing them in the wash (three words: dead skin cells), let the machine run cold, and hang ‘em up to dry in the wind. The heat from the tumble dryer can shorten the lifespan of Gymshark leggings. Now, whether or not you follow these instructions? Well, that depends on how much of a troublemaker or ruler-follower you are. We’ve been Gymshark legging enthusiasts for years and don’t always air-dry them. Still, we’ve been thrilled by their shelf-life.

Do Gymshark leggings run small? No, they do not. The Gymshark leggings run true to size. So, if you’re typically small in leggings, you’ll probably be small here, too. Here’s the thing: The leggings might look a little small right out of their packaging. But because they contain elastane — a lightweight, synthetic material that provides stretch — they stretch easily and comfortably around your body. Now, if you don’t like snug leggings? Size up. But if that’s the case you’d probably need to size up for leggings by any brand!

Are Gymshark leggings squat-proof? First, let’s start with a definition. Squatproof, if you don’t know, is code for you won’t be able to see your skin or skivvies through these when you squat down, bend over, or lunge forward. All of the Gymshark leggings featured above are squat-proof. They all earned a 5/5 rating from testers on opacity, which means that they had no sheer spots in the thighs, tush, or knees when the testers moved.

Why Trust Shape

Gabrielle Kassel (she/her) is a freelance wellness journalist with nearly a decade of experience writing about strength training, exercise equipment, and workout wear. In addition to Shape, her work has appeared in publications such as Health, SELF, Women's Health, Men’s Health, Greatist, Bustle, and more.

She is also a CF-L1 certified CrossFit trainer who coaches at her local affiliate and a regionally competitive CrossFit athlete who is always on the hunt for her next-favorite pair of leggings. Actually, earlier this year she made some content on her personal TikTok about Gymshark gear (case and point).

For this article, she chatted with a personal trainer about why workout leggings are worth investing in. Plus, she did additional product research to make sure Shape awarded each pair of Gymshark leggings the superlative that made the most sense.

