To help you find the best HOKA shoe to strap on for your next #hotgirlwalk , or do literally anything else, we spoke to running shoe specialists who dole up their top recommendations on what to look for when shopping for a sneaker. We noted their recommendations and tested specific pairs for fit, arch support, cushion, stability, responsiveness, and other notable factors. Here are the best HOKA shoes for every activity under the sun (or rain).

Whether you're looking for a shoe to last you through many miles on the pavement, or one that can pull double duty on the road and in the gym, or a sneaker that won't make your ankles and knees feel achy after a day on your feet, you're sure to find a HOKA to fit your needs.

HOKAs have gained an almost-instant following thanks to their pillow-like plushness and street-style vibe that elevates any outfit. So we're not surprised if you want to add this trendy shoe to your repertoire. But with such an overwhelming amount of styles to choose from, it's almost impossible to pick just one pair.

Best Hoka Shoe Overall Hoka Women's Bondi 8 4.8 Hoka View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Why We Liked It It's the most cushioned shoe in HOKA’s lineup and provides ample support and comfort through walks and runs. It's Worth Noting These can run a bit narrow, but HOKA offers wide and extra-wide widths in this style so you're guaranteed to find your perfect fit. Once you slip on the Bondis, you'll get why everyone's obsessed with HOKAs. "Our customers love the Bondi because it’s the most cushioned sneaker in HOKA’s lineup and it’s just as comfortable for walking as it is for running," says Caroline Bell, who oversees the Gear and Shoe Review process at Fleet Feet. The sneakers' ample cushioning and arch support make them a great option for people with foot conditions, such as plantar fasciitis or flat feet, or anyone who's just on their feet all day.

"Not only are the Bondis cushioned on the bottom, but they're topped off with a plush, cozy upper that wraps around your foot like a soft hug," Bell says. Don't let all the plushness fool you: These go-to sneakers are super lightweight, smoothly catapulting you from heel strike to toe-off — which deems them perfect for everyday runs, walks, or anything else. And everyone's guaranteed to find the perfect fit for them, as the Bondis come in regular, wide, and extra-wide widths in the men's styles and regular and wide widths in the women's styles. “These are truly a do-anything shoe,” says Kristen Geil, Shape senior commerce editor. “The second you put them on, you’ll breathe a sigh of relief and comfort. I thought the tongue was especially comfortable — it was like a pillow on top of my feet.” She recommends ordering your usual size, even if you plan to wear them for running (many people order a half-size larger for running shoes to account for foot swelling); they felt big on her size 6.5-feet. Price at time of publication: $165 Sizes: 5 to 12 women's; 7 to 16 men's | Widths: Regular, wide, X-wide | Colors: 21 | Recommended For: Running, Walking, Comfort

Best Hokas for Running Hoka Clifton 9 Hoka View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Liked It It has lightweight cushioning that's plush and resilient as well as an early-stage meta-rocker that supports a smooth heel-to-toe transition. It's Worth Noting Some wearers note that the tongue is long and hits their ankle. If you're an avid runner who logs miles either outdoors or on the treadmill, the HOKA Cliftons may become your new go-to running shoe. The breathable knit upper hugs your foot, offering support while ensuring your feet won't get sweaty during long runs. And the extra lightweight cushion helps you rebound off the ground with each stride. This shoe is crafted with an early-stage meta-rocker midsole, which sort of serves as a rocking chair for your foot. It cradles your foot and "helps you gently transition from heel to toe," Bell says. "Not only is the HOKA Clifton great for running, but it’s a top choice among walkers thanks to its lightweight cushioning that feels both plush and resilient," she says. We also love that this shoe has a gusseted tongue (which means the tongue is attached to the sides of the shoe) so it won't move around when you hit the pavement and it provides a more comfortable, secure fit. Speaking of fit, these sneakers come in both regular and wide widths, so folks with different foot conditions can benefit from a more customized fit (think: people with bunions might want to opt for a wider shoe). Price at time of publication: $145 Sizes: 5 to 12 women's; 7 to 16 men's | Widths: regular and wide | Colors: 14-17 | Recommended For: Running, walking

Best for Walking Hoka Arahi 6 Running Shoe 4.5 Hoka View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Liked It It offers maximum stability to optimize your gait, plus balanced cushioning to help support you through long walks. It's Worth Noting Some wearers note that they don't have the best longevity. The Arahi is one of the most stable shoes in HOKA’s lineup, as it achieves a balance between cushion and support thanks to its J-Frame cushioning, which wraps around the heel and extends up the inner side to provide extra support during walks or runs. This feature makes the Arahis great for folks with flat feet, as well, Bell says. "Runners with flat feet tend to have more flexible arches, which is why Fleet Feet outfitters may recommend a supportive, stable shoe. The HOKA Arahi uses HOKA’s J-Frame technology, a J-shaped 'hook' of firm midsole foam around the heel and medial side of the shoe to reduce excessive pronation (or the inward rolling of the foot)," she says. And like the Clifton, which is our best HOKA running shoe, the Arahis are also crafted with an early-stage meta-rocker midsole that helps support a smooth transition from heel to toe. The pull tab makes these easy to slide on before hitting the streets, and the breathable mesh upper keeps your feet well-ventilated, even through long walks on sweltering summer days. However, some wearers note that these sneakers are quick to wear down if you don them daily. Price at time of publication: $140 Sizes: 5 to 12 women's; 7 to 15 men's | Widths: Regular and wide | Colors: 11-16 | Recommended For: Walking, running

Best for Plantar Fasciitis Hoka Women's Gaviota 4 Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Liked It These feature maximum cushion and stability to offer extra support and help prevent pain from plantar fasciitis. It's Worth Noting They don't come in as many colorways as other HOKAs. Plantar fasciitis is no match for the super supportive Gaviotas that offer maximum stability and cushion. "If you [live with] plantar fasciitis, your feet can benefit from a high stack height (or the amount of material between your foot and the ground), extra cushion, and additional structure. And these features make the Gaviota one of our top recommended shoes for plantar fasciitis," says Victor Ornelas, the senior director of vendor management at Fleet Feet. And like the Cliftons and Arahis, these also feature an early-stage meta-rocker that supports a smooth heel-to-toe transition and can help with the stabbing heel pain that folks with plantar fasciitis are all too familiar with. "The thick cushioning feels comfortable under your feet, and you can further customize your shoe with additional support by adding a structured insole, such as one from Superfeet or Currex," Ornelas recommends.



Price at time of publication: $170 Sizes: 5 to 12 women's; 7 to 15 men's | Widths: Regular and wide | Colors: 6 | Recommended For: Walking, running

Best for Trail Running HOKA Tecton X 2 Zappos View On Zappos Why We Liked It These are nimble enough for trail running and supportive enough for long pavement runs. It's Worth Noting They only come in three colorways and regular width only. Trail running challenges both the body and mind, and you need a shoe that'll keep up with you through rough terrains and tough descents. "The Tecton X offers a responsive ride, thanks to two parallel carbon-fiber plates in the midsole, plus a grippy outsole that offers aggressive traction and durability," says Nate Helming, Head of Content Marketing at Fleet Feet and member of the Gear and Shoe Review team. The Tecton X gained major points in our trail running shoe tests because they're extremely grippy and provide excellent traction when transitioning between different types of terrain on the trail. And it's easy to switch direction and stay light on the feet with these on, and we actually really liked wearing them on paved roads, too. They're quite sticky on indoor floors and have a really nice grip, which makes them ideal for running over uneven surfaces. Fit-wise, these had plenty of room in the toe box; they didn't require any break-in time and still, we didn't experience sliding or rubbing while wearing these. Major bonus: We found it very easy to get dirt off the fabric — simply wipe it off or rinse it off under the sink — so these sneakers will still look relatively new after consistent wear. Price at time of publication: $225 Sizes: 5 to 11 women's; 7 to 14 men's | Widths: Regular | Colors: 3 | Recommended For: Trail running, race The Best Trail Running Shoes for All Your Outdoor Miles

Best for Cross-Training Hoka Women's Kawana Zappos View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Liked It Their strong base and stiffer cushioning make them great for transitioning between cardio and lifting.

It's Worth Noting They don't come in wide widths, and some wearers note that they run narrow. While most running shoes are notoriously hard to lift in, the Kawanas provide a good balance between stability and cushion that make them well-suited for pre- or post-lift runs. "We love the HOKA Kawana for cross-training because it’s firm enough to hold its own in the gym, during HIIT workouts, or just about any workout you throw at it," says Bell. "It stands out from other HOKA models because the cushioning feels much stiffer, creating a stable platform for cross-training exercises like lunges, burpees, or squats." These have less cushion than the Bondis but more stability than the Cliftons. So when you want to hop on the treadmill after your last set, you can count on the Kawanas to provide a smooth, responsive transition thanks to the balanced cushioning and sloped heel. However, if your feet are on the wider side, you may want to go up a half size as these aren't available in wide widths and tend to run a bit narrow.



Price at time of publication: $140 Sizes: 5 to 11 women's; 7 to 14 men's | Widths: Regular | Colors: 5-8 | Recommended For: Training, running

Best for Recovery Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 REI View On Zappos View On Bloomingdales View On Dick's Why We Liked It The Oras offer maximum cushion and breathability, plus excellent grip, for a slide you'll want to live in all year round. It's Worth Noting Some wearers complain about the heel cup that uncomfortably rubs against the edge of the feet. Not your average slide, the Ora Recovery slide features a top layer of soft EVA foam for post-run bliss and an early-stage meta-rocker for smooth strides. "Fleet Feet customers love to treat their feet by sliding into these after tough races and workouts," says Bell. Recovery shoes tend to come in handy when your feet just need a break. So instead of walking barefoot around your home, give your feet more support by slipping into these cushiony slides. But note that these do have a heel cup, or a raised edge by the heel, which some wearers note causes uncomfortable rubbing against the heel. The Oras feature four air-flow channels for extra breathability as well as a wide base, a moderate amount of stability, a slip-resistant sole, and superior cushion for all-day comfort. And you can even wear these with socks thanks to their textured footbed that helps keep your foot in place. We also love that these are made of a renewable material, sugarcane, so you can take comfort in the fact that these are a bit better for the plant than your typical rubber slides. Price at time of publication: $60 Key Specs: Sizes: 5 to 16 women's; 3 to 14 men's | Widths: Regular | Colors: 6, plus 17 seasonal colors | Recommended For: Recovery, lifestyle

Best for Lifestyle Hoka Clifton L Suede Dick's Sporting Goods View On Dick's View On Footlocker.com View On Hoka.com Why We Liked It They're super comfortable, and the monochromatic suede makes these stand out from your regular running shoes. It's Worth Noting Because they're suede, they might be difficult to spot clean and remove stains. The Clifton Suede is a great option for those who don’t want to sacrifice comfort for style. These shoes combine everything we love about the Clifton, such as plush, resilient cushioning, with a stylish suede upper for everyday comfort, Bell says. The chunky Clifton Suedes come in neutral monochromatic colorways, including a sandy beige and black-on-black, that complement many wardrobes and will add some street-style flair to any outfit, says April Benshosan, SHAPE commerce writer and digital nomad, who relies on her HOKAs to comfortably explore new cities abroad. However, because suede can be difficult to clean, especially if it's a light color, you'll want to make sure to take extra care when trying to remove stains. "Water is suede’s worst enemy, so use dry tools to gently remove dirt and scuff marks," recommends Bell. "Start by removing loose particles with a dry brush like an old toothbrush. Then, you can use a Magic Eraser or a microfiber cloth to gently remove marks." And if the stains are really tough, you can use white vinegar to clean them; just use a little at a time and don’t soak the material, Bell says.



Price at time of publication: $170 Sizes: 5 to 15 women's; 4 to 14 men's | Widths: Regular | Colors: 5 | Recommended For: Walking, lifestyle