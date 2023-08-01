That’s why hyaluronic serums, lightweight perfectors that go on after cleaning and before moisturizer, have become essential for those looking to add lasting hydration to their routine. But with a vast sea of them to choose from, how do you find the one that meets your needs? Shape set out to find out, testing more than 20 serums and consulting top dermatologists Karan Lal, DO, FAAD, double-board certified pediatric and cosmetic dermatologist at Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, Arizona, Dendy Engelman , MD, FACMS, FAAD, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at the Shafer Clinic, in NYC, and Joshua Zeichner , MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and an associate professor of dermatology and Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, to find the best hyaluronic acid skin serums that deliver results for any category you might be looking for—at every price point.

If you feel like hyaluronic acid is in nearly every skincare product these days, including serums, you’re onto something—the ingredient has become a go-to in formulas looking to add moisture to skin. The humectant is a sugar molecule found naturally in the skin — and according to research, one gram of hyaluronic acid can hold onto six liters of water, making it one hardworking ingredient.

Best Overall CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum Ulta View On Ulta View On Target View On Walgreens Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4.5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 5 /5 Why We Like It: It’s ultra-hydrating, layerable, and developed with dermatologists. It’s Worth Noting: It can take up to a minute to absorb into the skin. CeraVe’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum gets high marks for being a reliable, easy-to-find staple for those seeking a hydration boost. Dr. Engelman explains, “It features a great combination of ingredients that work well together — hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate the skin, plus ceramides and vitamin B5 to fortify the skin barrier and keep all that moisture in the skin. This is an excellent serum that also improves the quality of skin in the long term.” We found that it delivered plenty of hydration, lending a nice glow, helping out areas of dullness, and smoothing out textured areas. It also worked all day and helped makeup wear better. At 60 seconds, we found it took a little longer to sink in than some of the others out there but once it did absorb, it became invisible and tacky-free. Price at time of publish: $23 Size: 1 oz. | Other Active Ingredients: Ceramides, niacinamide, and vitamin B5

Best Overall Runner-up ISDIN Isdinceutics Hyaluronic Concentrate Dermstore View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Isdin.com Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 5 /5 Why We Like It: With both low and medium molecular weight HA, this serum provides intense hydration as it softens. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a bit pricey, though the bottle will last you longer than you may think. This water gel serum from Isdin delivers in large part thanks to having different types of HA. “Different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid sit at different places in the dermis, meaning that the hydrating effects vary slightly,” explains Dr. Engelman. “Lower molecular weights of HA are able to penetrate the skin more deeply for long-lasting hydration. Higher molecular weights of HA do not go as far into the skin barrier, instead providing quick hydration at the surface; higher weights of HA are what give skin a plumping effect.” The runner-up in our testing trial, this formula checked every box we had when looking for an HA serum: It left no residue, yet softened skin and kept it hydrated from morning to night. The glow it leaves behind is lovely. Plus, it’s softening, improved texture, and helped even out combination skin. The price tag may keep some away, but since a little goes a long way with this serum, it may last you longer than you may think at first glance. Price at time of publish: $103 Size: 1 oz. | Other Active Ingredients: BioMarine, peptides, and lentil extract

Best Priming The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 4.2 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta Our Ratings Absorption 4.9 /5

Skin Texture 4.5 /5

Consistency 4.8 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 4.9 /5 Why We Like It: It’s super hydrating but provides a clean finish that helps makeup wear all day. It’s Worth Noting: The texture is a bit watery, and there was no noticeable benefit plumping. A darling of the HA-obssees on TikTok, The Ordinary’s serum combines low-, medium- and high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid with a cross-linked form that the company says helps hydrate multiple layers of your skin. It’s also known for creating a great canvas for everything that goes on top, including makeup. We scored this formula high for doubling as a primer, providing all-day hydration (even after a day of sun and swimming), and even prompting someone to ask what we were doing differently with our skincare. The affordable price is a nice bonus that makes this a great starting point for anyone hyaluronic-curious. But the watery texture and lack of plumping benefits may leave you craving a little more (which will come with a higher price point to boot). Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 1 oz. | Other Active Ingredients: Panthenol

Best Budget The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4.7 /5

Consistency 4.7 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 4.8 /5 Why We Like It: This award-winning formula packs a hydrating punch you may not expect for such a low price point. It's Worth Noting: Although the product contains a peptide to support collagen production, we noticed very little impact on fine lines. No "Best of" list would be complete without the multi-award-winning INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Serum. With multi-molecule hyaluronic acid and peptides to support natural collagen production, it offers a lot of bank for very little bucks for a very large 3.4 oz. bottle (vs. most of the rest at 1 oz.) We found it helped skin texture (including rosacea-like patches) and eliminated stubborn dryness around the nose and cheek area without making the T-zone oily. And the results were long-lasting—so much so that we even noticed the benefits when skipping a day of application. However, it didn't deliver on its promise to smooth over lines. And we wished the bottle had a different dispenser — the free-flowing opening made it hard to get just the right amount every time. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 3.4 oz. | Other Active Ingredients: Peptide

Best for Sensitive Skin La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Ulta Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4 /5

Consistency 4.5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: This serum combines HA with therapeutic thermal water to soothe finicky skin. It’s Worth Noting: It imparts a glow that can read shiny and isn't the best under makeup. Touted as a must for sensitive types by dermatologists and beauty editors alike, this allergy-tested formula from LaRoche-Posay combines high and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid with therapeutic probiotic thermal water to soothe. Dr. Engelman’s take: “Overall, the ingredients used in this product are gentle, hydrating, and protective to the skin barrier, making this serum especially well-suited for sensitive skin.” We found it was indeed gentle; so much so that it didn’t cause any flares in reactive or acne-prone skin. And it had a nice plumping effect that helped smooth skin texture. Unfortunately, because it left behind quite a bit of shine, it didn’t wear as well under makeup as some of the others in the mix. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 1 fl. oz | Other Active Ingredients: Madecassoside, glycerin, Vitamin B5, dimethicone, and prebiotic thermal water

Best for Mature Skin Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta Our Ratings Absorption 4.5 /5

Skin Texture 4.7 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 4.6 /5

Overall Look 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: This plumping gel serum immediately smoothes the looks of wrinkles and locks in all-day moisture. It’s Worth Noting: It can feel a bit sticky on the skin. With an ultra-high 75 percent hyaluronic acid complex, ceramides, and HydraFence, an ingredient featuring a starch molecule and algae hydrocolloid matrix that boosts hydration levels, Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench gel serum is formulated with skin texture in mind. We found that to be true, helping deep wrinkles fade over eight weeks of use in before and after shots. Dr. Zeichner says that’s not surprising, explaining, “The formula contains ceramides, which provide emollient benefits to coat the surface of the skin, and soften rough cells.” As for the texture, it can feel a little heavy and sticky on first contact — which Dr. Zeichner says is likely due to the high concentration of HA. However, that feeling went away after it sunk in, which took about 30 seconds. Price at time of publish: $72 Size: 1 oz. | Other Active Ingredients: 5% ceramide complex, and 3% HydraFence​​

Fastest Absorbing Farmacy Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Walmart Our Ratings Absorption 4.8 /5

Skin Texture 4 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 4.5 /5

Overall Look 4.3 /5 Why We Like It: The formula is whisper-light and comes with no setting time. It’s Worth Noting: This one is so lightweight, it may not deliver the intense moisture dry types are seeking. Farmacy’s Filling Good Serum Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum is another formula that offers full-spectrum hyaluronic acid of different molecular weights to penetrate all levels of the skin along with nourishing add-ins like amino acids and vegan collagen peptides to smooth fine lines. Overall this serum performed well — it felt smooth, spread easily, and lasted throughout the day. It instantly dries down on the skin despite its thicker texture. However it left the skin a smidge tacky, and the lighter weight comes with the consequence that it’s best for combination (rather than dry) skin. Price at time of publish: $48 Size: 1 oz. | Other Active Ingredients: Encapsulated thyme extract, amino acids, and vegan collagen peptides

Best for Fine Lines SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier Serum 4.4 Dermstore View on Ulta View On Dermstore View On Bluemercury.com Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4.8 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 4.7 /5 Why We Like It: It's a hydrator that comes with big-time plumping benefits. It's Worth Noting: The dropper dispenser doesn't quite get to the very bottom of the bottle. This gel serum from dermatologist-loved SkinCeuticals offers smoothing benefits with a mix of 1.3 percent Hyaluronic Acid, 10 percent Proxylane (a patented molecule derived from beech wood that helps support skin's matrix), and two percent licorice root extract and purple rice extracts to help seal HA into the skin. We loved that it absorbed very quickly with some instant plumping results that gradually improved the look of fine lines over the eight weeks of testing — especially on the forehead and around the eyes. Although not a typical benefit of hyaluronic acid, we even noticed a reduction in breakouts in the chin area, even with no other changes in our routine. Essentially, this serum gave our skin new life. However, the dropper dispenser makes it hard to get to serum left at the bottom, disappointing considering at that price tag we wanted every last drop. Price at time of publish: $110 Size: 1 oz. | Other Active Ingredients: 10% Proxylan, 2.0% licorice root extract, 0.2% purple rice extract

Best Drugstore Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Serum Ulta View On Target View On Ulta View On CVS Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 4.2 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 4.5 /5

Overall Look 4.8 /5 Why We Like It: It’s dermatologist tested and comes with a wallet-friendly price tag. It’s Worth Noting: It’s very thick and not as easy to spread or use with the included dropper as some others. Olay’s unscented Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Serum comes packed with good-for-skin ingredients like pro-vitamin B3 and amino acids that make this a great multitasker. But don’t forget to always top with a face sunscreen in the daytime. First, the cons: We found it a little hard to get out of the dropper, and it didn’t have much impact on fine lines or wrinkles. However, it scored high for its nice pillowy texture, immediate absorption, leaving a nice glow, and for wearing well under makeup. It also managed to help reduce postpartum dryness and redness. It’s a simple serum that is easily accessible at the drugstore. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 1.3 oz. | Other Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, amino peptides, and pro-vitamin B3

Best Brightening Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Hydration Booster 4.6 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Absorption 4.7 /5

Skin Texture 4.5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Overall Look 5 /5 Why We Like It: Time-released hyaluronic acid gives skin a brightening all-day glow. It's Worth Noting: When applying, remember a little goes a long way, it can be easy to take too much. Along with marine collagen and soothing evening primrose extract, this formula gets attention for its time-released hyaluronic chronospheres. Dr. Engelman explains, "A time-release formula doesn't just provide immediate hydration, it sustains the hydrating benefits over time — usually over the course of several hours — to continuously moisturize the skin and help prevent transepidermal water loss." Read: The moisture that escapes from the top layer of the skin. It didn't have much impact on skin texture, but over time, we noticed it made skin more hydrated and brighter than it was before. It also left skin looking radiant, prompting an inquiry into whether we'd changed something in our routine. It may feel watery and slick at first, which can make it easy to take too much at once. But you really only need a dab for your whole face. Price at time of publish: $72 Size: 1 oz. | Other Active Ingredients: Saccharide isomerate, marine algae, and watermelon extract

Best for Redness Kiehl's Ultra Pure 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta Our Ratings Absorption 4.8 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 4.7 /5

Overall Look 5 /5 Why We Like It: This simple serum contains only 7 ingredients, including soothing glycerin. It’s Worth Noting: We expected a little more hydration for the price. With just seven ingredients in the bottle, this simple hyaluronic acid serum from Kiehl’s gets buzz for being a good, stripped-down hydrator. After using it, we saw a big improvement in the dryness around our eyes and around our nose area and it also helped the lines around our lids. But the biggest difference was in redness — it was so effective at eliminating those unwanted rosy tones that days without tinted moisturizer were suddenly in reach. Had it been a touch more hydrating, it may have even been a contender for our top spot. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: 1 oz. | Other Active Ingredients: Glycerin and citric acid.

Best with Niaciamide Fresh Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta Our Ratings Absorption 4.5 /5

Skin Texture 4.7 /5

Consistency 4.7 /5

Hydration 4.8 /5

Overall Look 5 /5 Why We Like It: It’s a nourishing serum that works for all skin types. It’s Worth Noting: You may not love the sticky feel upon application, though that disappears as it dries. We picked Fresh’s Tea Elixir Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Serum Adaptive for all it does to protect the skin barrier with adaptive phytocompound tea and niacinamide, which helps lock in its hyaluronic acid. That makes it very long-lasting, which we found to be true in our testing. We also found it left us looking refreshed, glowy, and overall perked up our complexion. But take note: While it goes on cool, it also feels a bit tacky, so you have to give it plenty of time to sink in before continuing on with your routine. Price at time of publish: $80 Size: 1 oz. | Other Active Ingredients: Adaptive phytocompound tea, niacinamide, and Ceramide III

Best HA with Peptides Tula Triple-Hydra Complex Day & Night Serum Ulta View On Amazon View On Tula.com View On Ulta Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Skin Texture 5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Hydration 4.6 /5

Overall Look 5 /5 Why We Like It: With three molecular weights of HA and nourishing peptides, this serum imparts a serious glow. It’s Worth Noting: It could be too lightweight for those with dry skin. This serum combines three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, plus another humectant, polyglutamic acid to deliver moisture to the skin on multiple levels. Over eight weeks, it delivered on that promise, even helping smooth over areas of acne. We also found that it helped skin look more radiant, healthy and uplifted (this last one possibly thanks to its firming peptides). The only area it didn’t score a perfect five in is hydration, as we had expected a touch more of an impact overall, and leads us to recommend it for combination or oily types. Price at time of publish: $48 Size: 1 oz. | Other Active Ingredients: Blend of prebiotics & probiotic extracts, polyglutamic acid, Peptides, squalane, and collagen