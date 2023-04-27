Below, read about the top five massage guns we enjoyed the most. Plus, which models are best for those with tight budgets, on-the-go lifestyles, or backs that need extra love.

At Shape, we’re always looking for the best way to recover so we can get back out there and start moving again. That’s why we decided to test all 14 models of Hyperice and Renpho massage guns to discover which ones made our muscles feel the best. We tapped a physical therapist to teach us how to use and review massage guns so we could declare a winner (and the runner-ups).

Once upon a time, you had to whip out a foam roller or book a massage appointment to take your workout recovery to the next level. No more. Now, massage guns make it easy to recuperate from your workout with limited effort on your part. (Literally, you can just lie on the couch while you use one of these babies.) These vibrating devices have been shown to help manage delayed onset muscle soreness (aka DOMS) and improve range of motion . And while there are a plethora of options on the market, Team Shape decided to put leading brands Hyperice and Renpho head to head to discover the best model on the market.

While there are few downsides to this much-beloved massage gun, it’s worth noting that its shape and lack of a carrying case make it hard to take on the go.

However, this device isn’t just for workout warriors. Someone with back or shoulder pain from sitting all day could also benefit from having this tool in their living room.

After several days of testing this Renpho massage gun, we were officially obsessed. Most massage guns require assistance if you want to, say, iron out the kinks in your back or get that one spot on the back of your calves without contorting your body, but this Renpho model lets you fly solo.

Why We Like It: Sore back no more. This device stretches to all those hard-to-reach spots.

On the other hand, this unit is not made for travelers. At 2.1 pounds, it’s incredibly heavy and bulky. And thanks to its bigger size than, say, the Hypervolt Go 2, we’d recommend this model for those with large hands and long fingers.

Those who love an experiment and geek out on a hefty instructions packet will get along nicely with the C3. The various attachments mean that it’s easy to find the right pressure-head combination to work for your muscles.

It's Worth Noting: This model is heavy and large; you won’t want to tote it around in your bag.

Why We Like It: This massage gun offers 20 built-in speeds and six attachments, so you can choose your own recovery adventure.

That said, the Hypersphere Go’s strength is also its weakness. Because it’s not a massage gun, foam roller chops are really necessary to really make the most of it. Another downside is that the unit is quite loud, so those who live in an apartment building (or just hate loud noise) may not love it.

While the Hypersphere Go is closer in shape to a foam roller than a “gun,” it’s actually an incredibly useful hands-free tool to add to your recovery kit. Since it’s a small massage ball, it’s easy to throw in a suitcase or gym back. Those of us who were familiar with foam rolling liked it the best.

It's Worth Noting: This device requires a lot more attention and skill than a massage gun.

Why We Like It: At merely one pound, this massage ball goes wherever you go.

That said, some of us noted that Renpho’s displays were unintuitive. For example, the power button is positioned next to the speeds, making it easy to turn off the unit accidentally. We also noticed that it was difficult to tell if some of the smaller attachments were placed correctly, and even the lightest pressure felt a little overpowering to particularly sensitive muscles. TL;DR: This massage gun requires a little bit of patience to unlock its full potential.

At $80, the Renpho Power Massage Gun is a steal—but it’s also highly effective. One of our editors noted that the device not only helped her recover after strenuous workouts but actually benefited her performance in spin class. She found that it was easier to up the resistance on her bike after consistent use.

It's Worth Noting: Trial and error is necessary to get the hang of this massage gun.

Why We Like It: This device offers a number of attachments and speeds at an affordable price point.

Notably, we found that the Hypervolt Go 2 didn’t lose its pressure as the battery life waned. It stayed strong throughout the testing process, and because the attachments are easy to change, the overall process of giving yourself a massage is pretty darn effortless. However, the model does only come with two heads. So if versatility is a major priority, consider opting for a massage gun with more attachments.

We’ve tried a lot of massage guns in our time—and many of them are heavy, difficult to hold, and loud. That’s not the case with Hypervolt Go 2. The small contraption relaxed our muscles, featured a nice grip, and stayed quiet enough that we could watch television or talk to our partners without having to shout over the recovery device.

It's Worth Noting: Those of us with smaller hands found the handle uncomfortable.

Why We Like It: Easy to use, effective, and incredibly portable, the Hypervolt Go 2 will supplement your active lifestyle without weighing you down.

How We Tested

The Shape team loves to move. We’re Pilates enthusiasts, yogis, marathoners, weightlifters, and CrossFitters who work out three to seven times a week. Translation? We have a high bar for our recovery tools. So we volunteered our own sore muscles to test the 14 massage guns collectively offered by Hyperice and Renpho.

To put these massage guns to the test, we hit the Shape testing lab to learn the ins and outs of each product. With a physical therapist’s guidance, we tried the guns on each muscle group, noting things like the ease of use, pressure, and versatility of each model.

Then, we took the massage guns home for four weeks, where we worked them into our R&R routine with hours of massages. We switched out the attachments, tried the different intensities, and evaluated the battery life. After our assessment period, our editors delivered in-depth notes about how the Renpho and Hyperice models improved their workout recovery and helped them perform better.

What to Know About Massage Guns

Massage guns have been a leader in the recovery space for over a decade now. But since each one comes with different intensities and attachments, you need some know-how to make the most of your purchase. Here’s the deal.

Maximum Stall Force

Maximum stall force is a piece of jargon you need to understand before using a massage gun. “Stall Force is the force that is required for the massage gun to stop moving,” explains Gavin Hamer, DPT, National Director of Education for FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers. In other words, it’s the amount of pressure your muscles will feel when you turn on the gun and hold it against your skin.

“A normal massage gun runs at about 20 to 30 pounds with eight to 10 millimeters of movement or amplitude. A more expensive massage gun can go up to 16 millimeters of amplitude and 40 to 50 pounds,” says Hamer, who adds that he recommends using no more than eight to 10 millimeters of amplitude, which is considered moderate.

“It’s also important to ensure that the force you use to apply the massage fun to your muscle is reasonably light, making some smaller stall force massage gun models a great fit,” says Hamer.

How to Use a Massage Gun

There’s an art to using a massage gun. So before you go for it, make sure you have these physical therapist-approved best practices in mind. When the Shape team tested out these models, Theresa Marko, DPT, a board-certified orthopedic physical therapist, gave us the following tips.

Choosing the Correct Attachment

Marko advised that you should always use a smaller attachment when you’re working on your upper body. (Save the big attachments for the larger muscles in the legs.)

When in doubt, Hamer recommends going for the most standard attachment. “The most universal massage gun attachment is the one that resembles the size of a golf ball,” he says. “It can be used either vertically so it sends the massage gun vibrations into the muscle, or it can be used parallel to the muscle for a less intense vibration.”

Many massage guns will come with specific instructions about what attachments to use on what muscles. Make sure to read them when you’re in doubt.

Massage Gun Technique

After you’ve picked the right attachment, apply gentle pressure around the edges of the sore muscles with the gun. Avoid placing the attachment directly onto the muscle, and avoid bones.

Upper-body instructions:

Apply the gun for 60 seconds, gently, on:

Biceps

Triceps

Forearms

Midback

Upper back

Lower-body instructions:

Apply the gun at medium pressure for 60 seconds on:

Each hamstring

Each quad

Each calf

If you feel any pain, stop massaging immediately and see a physical therapist if you would like more in-depth instructions on how to use a massage gun like Hyperice or Renpho.

Psst: You can learn even more about mastering the massage gun here.



Frequently Asked Questions Are massage guns worth it? It’s a fair question to ask, considering that massage guns are more expensive than, say, a foam roller or a bottle of Tiger Balm. “Massage guns can be a very beneficial investment,” says Hamer. “Many people find massage guns helpful in relieving muscle discomfort and tightness, but it’s important to remember that they may not completely relieve your symptoms.”

Why Trust Shape

Kells McPhillips is a health and wellness writer living in Los Angeles. Her journalism has appeared in The New York Times, Well+Good, Shape, Fortune, Runner’s World, Outside, Yoga Journal, and others.

Gavin Hamer, DPT, is a doctor of physical therapy and the National Director of Education for FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers.



Theresa Marko, PT, DPT, MS, is a board-certified Orthopedic physical therapist & certified early intervention specialist with over 20 years of experience.