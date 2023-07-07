We Test Workout Gear for a Living, And These 11 Leggings Are Our Absolute Favorites

Maybe you already have an idea of what you love in a legging, or you’re looking for some recs. Either way, we’ve got you. Team Shape wore and exercised in 13 pairs of leggings for women for 2,400 hours total to assess which pair (or, let’s be honest, pairs) deserve a spot in your athleticwear drawer.

Similarly, if you’re a cardio-lover, you’re going to want to look out for tights that dry quickly so you’re not walking around in damp leggings until you get home. On the other hand, if you love slow, muscle-burning workouts that don’t make you sweat, like Pilates, you may prefer thicker, less compressive fabrics.

The best leggings for you will depend on how you like to move, according to Studio Qila founder Bridget O’Carroll Freidberg . Someone who loves to run won’t necessarily gravitate toward the same leggings as someone who loves Pilates or dance—and that’s totally okay. “I love a compressive but super stretchy legging that doesn't make me feel too restricted,” says O’Carroll. “That usually means seamless fabric and wide waistbands.”

If one garment has defined the last decade of athleticwear, it’s the workout legging: the most versatile staple to enter the wardrobe since denim. Any fitness and loungewear lover knows that not all tights are created equal. Stretch, compression , and softness are all factors to take into consideration when you’re choosing the ideal bottoms for your WOTD (whether that involves burpees or some much-needed couch recovery time). To take some of the guesswork out of searching for the best leggings for women, we took one for the team and sweat-tested a bunch of pairs for you.

Best Leggings for Women Overall Lululemon High-Rise Align Pant 28" 4.8 Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: This fan-favorite fabric is a favorite for a reason: It’s buttery soft, lightly compressive, and suited for workouts and everyday wear. It’s Worth Noting: These leggings aren’t the best for high-impact workouts. There’s little to say about Align leggings that hasn’t already been said, but we’ll give it our best shot. The Aligns slide on like butter, stand up to all types of workouts and come in three different lengths to help you find your perfect fit. We truly had no notes. The Aligns don’t bunch, slide down, or stink—and they pass the squat test with flying colors. While there’s nothing bad to say about these leggings for women, it’s worth noting that they’re not ideal for high-impact activities like, say, running or bootcamp. They aren’t particularly compressive, so while they won’t slide down or become uncomfortable in those workouts, they also aren’t as supportive as some of the other leggings on this list. These leggings aren’t cheap at $118. Pro tip: Watch out for sales. While the black Aligns rarely go on sale, some also of the other colorways land in Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section. Price at Time of Publishing: $118 Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 18 | Compression level: Medium | Inseam: 23”, 25”, 28”, and 31” | Pockets: Yes



Best Leggings Under $100 Outdoor Voices TechSweat Thrive 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com Why We Like It: Great price, soft leggings… what more could we ask for? It’s Worth Noting: The waistband may feel a bit tight. At $88, this OV pair is one of the cheapest leggings for women on our list—but don’t be fooled. The quality puts these leggings in league with some of the other more pricey pairs we tried. A compressive waistband is the highlight of this pair. In other words, this tight is for that person who’s constantly pausing their workouts to yank up their leggings. Outdoor Voices TechSweat™ Thrive 7/8 Legging also passes the squat test in the back while offering lighter, more breathable coverage in the front of the legs. However, it’s worth noting that the waistband does feel tight and restrictive over time. We suggest wearing this pair—then ditching it ASAP after your cooldown. Price at Time of Publishing: $88 Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: 4 | Compression level: High | Inseam: 25” | Pockets: Yes

Best Leggings with Pockets Athleta Transcend Stash Tight Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Like It: These leggings are lightweight, high-waisted, and feature deep pockets for your phone. It’s Worth Noting: We noticed some light fraying on the seams with time. One of our testers described the Athleta Transcend Stash Tight as “the most comfortable leggings I own, hands-down,” a high compliment coming from one of the athleticwear geeks on our team. Everything is better with pockets, and Athleta seems to know that. These silky leggings come with deep, secure pockets that are perfect for holding a phone, keys, wallet, or other valuable items so they don’t fall out. We did notice that this pair frayed at the seams over time, so we recommend taking extra great care of your Stash Tight by putting it in a delicates bag when you throw it in the wash. Price at Time of Publishing: $109 Sizes: XXS-3X | Colors: 5 | Compression level: Medium | Inseam: 25”, 27”, 30” | Pockets: Yes The Best Compression Leggings of 2023

Best Leggings for Running Athleta Ultimate Legging Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Like It: They’re compressive enough for running, and they feature oodles of pockets for your phone, keys, wallet, gels—you name it. It’s Worth Noting: These leggings aren’t great for people who don’t like the feeling of large pockets on their legs. Good running leggings are hard to come by. We looked for a pair with a slick, movable silhouette that stayed on the hips and offered plenty of pockets for our phones, gels, car keys, and credit cards. And well, we’re happy to report that we finally found the pair. We found that the Athleta Ultimate Leggings didn’t shimmy down our hips or bunch as the miles went by. This legging also comes with deep pockets for stashing all the things. On the other hand, some runners don’t love the feeling of having their phone or keys flush against their thighs while they’re on the run. Price at Time of Publishing: $99-$119 Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: Many! | Compression level: High | Inseam: Varies by style | Pockets: Yes

Best for High-Impact Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight with Pockets 25-Inch 4.9 Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: We felt supported yet free while rocking this pair of leggings. It’s Worth Noting: These fit a bit tight around the midsection. These leggings get more comfortable with every single wash. Although we dubbed these best for high-impact training, our testers noted that workout-goers could really rock these beyond HIIT class. The fabric is opaque from the first squat to the thousandth and offers compression without feeling constricting or uncomfortably tight. All raves aside, these leggings may not be suitable for those who like a more relaxed waistband. Because the Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight with Pockets is designed to stay up throughout all those squat jumps, the fit may feel tight around the belly button. These leggings are also expensive, but many Lululemon lovers consider them an investment. Lululemon’s "quality promise" means that they'll take back many items if they show unusual wear, so you don’t have to worry about dropping $100-plus bucks on something that could fall apart in no time. Price at Time of Publishing: $128 Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 13 | Compression level: High | Inseam: 23” or 25” | Pockets: Yes The 15 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, Tested & Reviewed

Best Cropped Leggings Athleta Ultimate Stash Capri Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Like It: These were the comfiest, most supportive capris we tried. It’s Worth Noting: They’re not fast-drying like some other pairs. Cropped leggings are tricky: No one wants a tight that’s too short or so long it just becomes a regular old, well… black legging. Luckily, Athleta has figured it out by offering a great pant that comes with 18.5”, 21", 23" inseams. After all the hours we spent running and stretching in these leggings, we found that the Athleta Ultimate Stash Capri offers everything you love in a legging (soft fabric, great compression, and opacity)—all at a shorter length. The only negative? Some of us found that this capri isn’t as quick-drying as some of the other pairs on this list. This means it may not be great for super sweaty workouts. But sign this capri up for Pilates or yoga, and she’s ready to go. Price at Time of Publishing: $99 Sizes: XXS-3X | Colors: 4 | Compression level: Medium | Inseam: 18.5”, 21", 23" | Pockets: Yes

Best Leggings for Yoga Athleta Salutation Legging Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Like Item: Whether you’re moving through a Hatha practice or a sweaty vinyasa class, these buttery, soft leggings will let you get lost in the flow with zero budging. It’s Worth Noting: This pair of leggings is more expensive than other pairs from Athleta. Breathable fabrics are a must in yoga class. When searching for the best yoga leggings, we looked for something that wouldn’t slip or bunch in downward dog, handstand, or birds of paradise—and discovered our winner. We found that this feather-light fabric moved right along with us, pose after pose. Plus, the high waist locked in place even as we were constantly on the move. Here’s the rub: This is one of Athleta’s most expensive leggings. That’s great for yoga enthusiasts who take a few classes a week and need a workhorse pair to rely on. But for those who prioritize other workouts, it may be better to invest in another pair that’s more suited to your workout schedule. Price at Time of Publishing: $99-$109 Sizes: XXS-3X | Colors: 8 | Compression level: Low/Medium | Inseam: 23", 25”, 28" | Pockets: Yes

Best for Everyday Splendid French Terry Legging Splendid View On Splendid.com Why We Like It: This soft, good-looking pair is made for loafing around the house and running errands. It’s Worth Noting: These leggings won’t hold up in a workout. Let’s be honest: Half the time, our leggings don’t even make them to an exercise class. We take them to work and to the grocery store and to fun dinners out with friends. That’s why it’s important for everyone to have at least one tight that’s just for getting cozy—and this Splendid pair fulfills that need. We loved this thicker pair for year-round wear in casual settings. However, we did decide that these are more “fashion” leggings than they are workout leggings. They’re great for walking and Netflix and chill… but they may not be up for a morning run. Price at Time of Publishing: $78 Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: 1 | Compression level: Medium | Inseam: 27” | Pockets: No

Best for Low-Impact Gymshark Elevate Leggings 4.7 Gymshark View On Gymshark.com Why We Like It: These leggings offer compressive, flexible support for our go-to low-impact workouts, like Pilates, hot yoga, and barre class. It’s Worth Noting: The fit isn’t as great as some other pairs. We agreed that these leggings offered the ideal balance of flexibility and compression. We found that they were best for low-impact workouts like Pilates, spinning, barre, and yoga because the thin fabric allowed us to maintain a full range of motion while we performed everything from roll-ups to upward-facing dogs. Their price is also pretty much unbeatable. Because these leggings are so compressive, we found that they were quite tight on the waist. We recommend sizing up when purchasing these affordable, versatile leggings. Price at Time of Publishing: $64 Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 8 | Compression level: High | Inseam: 25.5” | Pockets: No Shape / Jhett Thompson The 7 Best Gymshark Leggings, According to Our Month-Long Test

Most Comfortable Vuori Daily Legging Vuori View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com Why We Like It: The cozy, second-skin-like fabric of these leggings is unmatched. It’s Worth Noting: The fit doesn’t work for everyone. Forget about leggings that are constantly falling down your waist. Vuori’s daily leggings tie right above the belly button, so the wearer gets to determine how tight or loose they should be. The fabric is also soft and almost felt-like, and the cute ankle cuffs are a unique touch. Here’s what wasn’t great: One of us who has a curvier figure noted that the fabric had a shrink-wrap-like feel that made the leggings bunch and droop in the midsection. This legging may be better for those with a straight body types. Price at Time of Publishing: $89 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 5 | Compression level: Medium | Inseam: 24.5" | Pockets: No