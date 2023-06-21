But when it comes to skincare, it can be expensive (and a pain) to try different high-tech devices until you find the one that’s right for you. So, we did the hard work for you. We tested 12 different light therapy masks over the course of six weeks, paying attention to any increase in inflammation, redness, rash, or pain at any point. These five stood out from the rest.

She adds that red light therapy can stimulate collagen production in the same way topical skincare can, such as retinoids, but it does so through a different biological pathway. This alternative method can be seen as a complement to what skincare and in-office procedures can offer when it comes to skin rejuvenation.

“Unlike most topical skincare, [light therapy masks] have anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties which can help people recover faster from procedures and may help reduce the redness associated with chronic inflammatory skin disorders like rosacea and acne,” says Sam Ellis , MD, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical instructor of dermatology at University of California-Davis.

Light therapy masks expose your skin to different wavelengths of light, each of which has different effects on the skin and comes in different colors. The blue, red, or amber lights can help address uneven skin tones, lines, textures, wrinkles, acne, and even inflammation.

Take any trip down the cosmetics aisle and you’re likely to see a bevy of creams, lotions, and serums . But a new product has hit the market, and it’s something that looks like it’s from the future: the light therapy mask. The cutting-edge devices promise even bigger results than their messy sheet mask counterparts, and they just might be the latest and greatest at-home beauty tool .

Target Areas : Full face | Session Duration : 10 or 20-minutes | Cordless : Yes, but must be connected via adapter | Skin Concerns : Fine lines, wrinkles, and dull, dry skin | Battery-Powered or Charging Required : Charging

Overall, the product was a great addition to our beauty routine and we found that the mask provided an extra dose of glow, dewiness, and healthier-looking skin. However, we did notice a few small breakouts after we began using it. Additionally, we found that for women with thick textured hair, the head strap was not long enough. It felt tight and uncomfortable at times.

While the mask is cordless, it does need to be plugged into a small adapter when in use, but that adapter can easily fit in a pocket or hand. Designed with large eye holes and a head strap, it’s easy to put on and can be worn while around the house or while taking a nap (yes, it’s that relaxing). The user-friendly device provides two treatment options — 10 minutes or 20 minutes — and it automatically turns off when the time is up.

While topical products can satisfy short-term skin goals, the HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask brings out your inner glow. Using near-infrared and red light therapy to promote healing and rejuvenate cells, this medical-grade silicone mask stood out to us for how quickly we saw results.

It’s Worth Noting: The mask does need to be plugged into an adapter to work.

Why We Like It: We noticed glowing skin after one use.

We found that the mask worked great at removing blemishes, but did not help with deep, cystic acne or melasma. It was especially ineffective on the sides of the face, since the mask doesn’t wrap around that far. The mask attaches to the face like sunglasses with nose pads and eye holes that make the hard plastic more comfortable and easier to wear. We did find it to be a little bothersome when trying to watch television or exercise. But overall, for the price and ease of use, we found this product to be a great option.

The LED lights emit infrared light that causes heat in specific wavelengths or spectrums, which have been proven to aid other skincare treatments to penetrate deeper into the skin. Translation: If you’re already a regular at your local medspa, this mask is a great addition to enhance professional treatments or treat existing skin problems. It’s charged through a USB cord, but the charge only lasts about an hour. Expect to plug it in every three sessions or so.

If you’ve never tried a light therapy mask, why not test the waters with an affordable and comfortable option? The Therashield 3-in-1 Light Therapy Mask ’s ergonomic and portable design works for all skin types and offers three types of treatment: red light, blue light, and amber light therapy.

It’s Worth Noting: The device did not reach the sides of the face, so dark spots and blemishes close to the ears did not improve.

Why We Like It: The mask was easy to wear for prolonged periods of time, and it didn’t cause any headaches.

We loved that our skin texture did improve, but we did find that the tool needed to be used routinely to treat existing acne and blemishes. This was primarily because you can only use it once daily on each acne spot. The battery life was standard for most light therapy masks, requiring a two-hour charge to run for one hour of continuous use.

As far as design, the tool is very small and can fit entirely in the palm of your hand, which made it easy to use and simple to incorporate into our daily beauty routine.

The portable, lightweight tool helped shrink mild-to-moderate acne after several weeks of use, and it required just the push of a button. All you have to do is place the tool on existing acne or blemishes, hold it for three minutes, and let it work its magic.

If you're constantly dealing with hormonal acne or you can expect a pimple the week of your period like clockwork, we loved the light therapy wand from SolaWave 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment .

It’s Worth Noting: It did improve skin texture, but it took several weeks to notice the results.

Why We Like It: This handheld device allows you to target each specific blemish.

We loved that the wand didn’t require us to sit or lay down while using it, unlike traditional light face masks that can be cumbersome. Overall the tool was a great introduction to light therapy, even though it did little to improve the overall texture of our skin. And because it comes with a 30-day trial, we found it to be a great option for anyone wanting to give the wand a test run.

The device isn’t hands-free, so it does require you to gently glide the wand over your face for the duration of the treatment. However, we found it to be a very comfortable process for the short amount of time it required. Just be careful not to place the wand close to your under-eye area, as we noticed some sensitivity when using it there.

The SolaWave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand is more of a gussied-up face roller than a true light therapy mask, but it provides the benefits of four different non-invasive skin-boosting technologies in under five minutes. With the wave of one handheld tool, you can enjoy red and blue light therapy, microcurrent therapy, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth.

It’s Worth Noting: We found that it did very little in lightening dark spots.

Why We Like It: It combines four different types of treatment into one tool.

Bottom line: We only had positives to say about this. It even became the only tool we used besides moisturizer in our skincare routine. That’s how good it was.

Super important to know: The tool only works with the brand’s activated masks, so you’re a bit limited in how you can use the mask. You’ll have to opt-in to regularly repurchasing various Foreo masks for the UFO 2, or else the light therapy device becomes nothing more than a pretty knick-knack on your vanity.

The Make My Day Activated Mask that we tested promises to revitalize and nourish skin for a smoother, “dreamy-soft” texture — and TBH, it delivered. We found that our skin looked less inflamed, brighter, softer, and overall more clear. We even got compliments from strangers on the streets about how fresh our skin looked. The device is cordless, but does need to be charged; however, over the course of six weeks, we only had to charge it once.

The Foreo UFO 2 (specifically, when paired with the FOREO Make My Day Activated Mask ) was the true winner for its hydrating and rejuvenating power. A little bit of background, because this wasn’t immediately clear to us: Foreo sells several types of activated masks , each targeted toward different skincare concerns (such as illumination or hydration). Each mask has its own treatment routine in the FOREO app, which syncs to your UFO 2. You’ll apply the activated mask first, and then start treatment via the FOREO app. Pretty high-tech, and it was easy enough after the first try — but it requires a little more set-up than other light therapy masks we tried.

It’s Worth Noting: It is not hands-free like other light therapy options, and the UFO 2 only works with UFO-activated masks.

Why We Like It: Skin felt brighter, tighter, and overall less inflamed.

How We Tested

Since light therapy masks are an investment, we took our testing protocols very seriously. After consulting with an expert dermatologist, we researched the most popular light therapy devices on the market before narrowing it down to 12 to test. Our six-week testing period started in our New York lab, where we took official “before” pictures and used the masks for the first time under expert supervision. We ensured that each tester knew the best practices for using the mask (i.e., only on clean, dry skin) and set them free to test the mask in the lab. We interviewed testers immediately afterward to see what results they noticed, if any, and their thoughts on the set-up process, comfort, and ease of use for the light therapy device.

We continued to check in with our testers regularly throughout the test, asking for detailed insights at the three-week mark in particular. Testers were asked to use the mask a minimum of three times per week during the six-week testing period for a minimum of 12 minutes per use (or per manufacturer best practices). After six weeks, we invited testers back to the lab for “after” photos and a full reflection on how their skin felt post-light therapy treatment. We used these findings to assign ratings for each light therapy device and curate this list of the best light therapy devices for all skin types.

What to Know About Light Therapy Masks

Light therapy is on the cutting edge of skincare. In fact, it’s even been used by NASA and the Navy Seals for medical purposes. So, finding the right light therapy mask can make all the difference in your overall complexion and the future of your skin’s health. That’s why it’s important to do your research before you go shopping to ensure that what you’re buying is tailored to your specific skin care needs and not harming your skin or causing damage. Dr. Ellis recommends consulting with a skincare professional if you have any questions or concerns about what the best option is for you.

Benefits

Light therapy masks can treat a variety of skin conditions that include: mild to moderate acne, wrinkles, rosacea, sun damage, and even reduce hyperpigmentation. And LED light therapy may treat small and superficial basal cell carcinoma, the most common type of cancer.

Light therapy masks cannot treat deep acne cysts, blackheads, or whiteheads. These types of blemishes require professional extractions.

How to Use

Light therapy can come in a variety of ways, but the most common are masks or hand-held wands. It’s important to follow the individual product instructions for optimal results and safety, but you should avoid looking at the mask’s light while using the product and stop use if you begin to notice any discomfort or abnormal side effects.

While light therapy works well on its own, it’s best used in conjunction with other treatments such as facials, creams, and topicals.

Of the five light therapy masks we tested, most suggested a session duration of 2 to 20 minutes.

Types of Treatment

Light therapy, and specifically LED light therapy, uses various wavelengths that correspond to different visible colors. Each color penetrates the skin at different depths.

Red light travels further into the skin. This is beneficial for irritated blemishes and light scarring. Red light can help even skin tone and reduce patches of unwanted discoloration.

travels further into the skin. This is beneficial for irritated blemishes and light scarring. Red light can help even skin tone and reduce patches of unwanted discoloration. Blue light penetrates the top or uppermost layer of the skin. This is best for killing acne-causing bacteria on the skin.

penetrates the top or uppermost layer of the skin. This is best for killing acne-causing bacteria on the skin. Amber or orange light penetrates deeper and can help reverse aging, sun spots and reduces brown spots from sun exposure, and melanoma.

Frequently Asked Questions Do light therapy masks work? At-home light therapy can mean a long-term time commitment, with most treatments taking between two to 20 minutes a day for up to two months before you see results. In-office light therapy does offer more powerful strengths, which makes it more effective, but overall research suggests that LED light therapy can help reduce and improve some skin conditions and issues, such as hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, fine lines, and sun spots.

Are light therapy masks safe? Generally speaking, light therapy masks are safe to use at home, but they may not be suitable for everyone. The side effects, if any, are mild, and generally only cause blurred vision that subsides a few minutes after use. Because the mask uses only certain types of UV light, there’s no risk of skin damage like the kind you can get from the sun. However, if you have a history of certain conditions like skin cancer or eye disease, you should consult with a skin professional before beginning any light treatment.

How do I incorporate light therapy into my skincare routine? You can use light therapy masks morning or night, depending on your desired results. If you’re hoping to improve your overall glow, a morning mask is best, but if you’re looking to reduce inflammation and irritation that you developed during the day, an evening mask is the way to go. Regardless of what you choose, Dr. Ellis recommends only introducing one skincare product into your routine at a time. This will ensure you’re not overwhelming your skin, and if you do have a reaction, you will know what product it was from.



Why Trust Shape

Lauryn Higgins is a journalist whose work focuses primarily on public health and wellness. She reviews products in the fitness, beauty, and lifestyle categories. She currently works as a freelance journalist and adjunct professor of journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her work has appeared in NPR, Women's Health, RealSimple, Well + Good, and Teen Vogue. Her work tracking the Covid-19 pandemic at the New York Times was part of a team that won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.

Samantha Ellis, MD is a board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist. Dr. Ellis graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of California, Los Angeles. She was awarded the Dean’s Merit Scholarship to attend the University of Michigan Medical School, where she completed her medical doctorate and was inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society for exceptional academic performance and leadership in her program.

After finishing her medical internship in Denver, Colorado, she returned to her home state of California to complete her dermatology residency at the University of California, Davis. Dr. Ellis has published multiple peer-reviewed journal articles and authored several medical textbook chapters on a broad range of dermatology topics including cutaneous immunology, dermatologic surgery, cosmeceuticals, and skin aging. She also volunteers her time as a Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at UC Davis.