All of these factors leave the lips more susceptible to sun damage and dryness. Enter lip balm. The multipurpose tubes and pots are packed with moisturizing agents, skin barrier-boosting ingredients, and, in some cases, sun protection to keep your pout healthy and hydrated. With the help of top dermatologists, we narrowed down 27 of the top lip products on the market today and tested them for one month each to help you find the best one for you. After countless swipes and lip smacks, these are the best lip balms of 2023.

There are a few reasons for this. For starters, the lips have a *very* thin stratum corneum, the uppermost layer of the epidermis that serves the important protective function of blocking UV radiation and locking in moisture. But that's not all. The lips don't have any sebaceous glands. These microscopic glands are responsible for excreting the sebum (read: oil) that conditions the skin. No oil glands equals no oil, which means the lips aren't getting any natural nourishment.

Whether you realize it or not, the lips are a part of your skin – and they need to be cared for as such. Unlike the skin on the rest of your face, however, the lips are significantly thinner (think: three or four layers thick compared to 15 or 16) and more sensitive.

The four buildable shades, which include a warm nude, sheer pink, deep berry, and bright coral, feature a dewy finish and settle into a stain-like effect on the lips that doesn’t bleed or slide around. We needed to reapply after eating and drinking to maintain the color, but our lips felt sufficiently hydrated the whole time.

‘High color payoff’ and ‘lip balm’ are not two phrases often used in the same sentence, but these sleek sticks prove they can coexist. Shea butter, mango seed oil, and antioxidants (specifically vitamins C and E) soften and hydrate the pout for an instantly moisturized look and feel, while vegan pigments add a pop of color.

It's Worth Noting : The hydration benefits last longer than the color, so you may need to reapply more often to maintain your lip look.

While we’re not usually fans of volumizing formulas because they can be stinging or sensitizing, this one made our lips look immediately more pillowy and luscious without any irritation. The high-gloss finish wears away over time but soft, supple lips remain.

You’ve likely seen this plumping lip treatment from Hailey Bieber’s skincare line on social media and wondered if it’s worth the hype. We’re here to tell you it is. Available in four tinted flavors – Strawberry Glaze, Salted Caramel, Watermelon Slice, and Rhode Vanilla – and an unscented clear option, the thicker lip gloss-like formula is packed with nourishing shea butter, cupuacu, and babassu, in addition to plumping peptides.

The stick has a spa-like cucumber and melon scent and velvety texture that we couldn’t get enough of, and the balm imparts a subtle sheen that revitalizes the appearance of dry, chapped lips. Apply the balm at least 15 minutes before sun exposure to ensure proper protection.

Equal parts lip care and sun care, this dual-purpose lip balm features broad spectrum SPF 15 protection thanks to chemical sunscreen blend of avobenzone, octinoxate, and octocrylene. Beeswax and shea butter join forces with jojoba, avocado, and castor seed oils to deliver lasting moisture that we found sinks in nicely to our parched pout. Aloe adds an additional soothing benefit.

We tested it on dry, cracked lips that we have a habit of biting and appreciated how it immediately soothed and smoothed our sensitive skin without any burning or irritation. The cushiony balm, which absorbs into the skin over several hours, has a natural finish that is not greasy or slippery – meaning it also makes an ideal overnight lip mask.

Made with one ingredient – a pure-grade lanolin with a molecular structure that mimics human oils – this versatile ointment can be used to heal chapped lips, condition cuticles, soften rough elbows, nourish nipples during breastfeeding, and just about anything else you can think of.

It's Worth Noting : While you may want to warm up the ointment between your fingers for easier spread, don’t store it above 77°F to prevent melting.

Why We Like It : This lanolin-based workhorse can be used for everything from a lip balm to a nipple cream – yes, really.

Laneige is known for its internet-favorite Water Sleeping Mask, and these juicy lip balm tubes are basically its travel-friendly sister. Available in four flavors – Berry (a rosy pink), Gummy Bear (a cool-toned lavender, Grapefruit (a warm coral), and Peach (a bright orange) – these universally flattering tints pack a seriously moisturizing punch thanks to shea and murumuru butters. Our lips feel immediately revived after applying the glossy balm, and the hydrating effect lasts long after the shine wears down.

It's Worth Noting : The curved applicator places the product exactly where you want it, so you don’t need to worry about using your fingers.

If Goldilocks were to test lip balms, she would say this frosting-inspired formula is just right. Not too thick and not too thin, the velvety candelilla wax-based coats the lips in a nourishing natural matte finish that stays put. Case in point: We slathered it on before a trip to the dentist and it was still on our lips when we left. Organic castor oil draws moisture into the skin, coconut oil helps lock it in place, mango seed butter softens the skin, and vanilla planifolia acts as a sweet-smelling antioxidant.

Why We Like It : This balm needs just five ingredients to keep the lips nourished all day long.

The ceramic applicator cools on contact to calm the lips, while the naturally derived lavender and chamomile scent calms the senses. The translucent, glossy finish looks great on its own or on top of lipstick, but it is not as easy to layer underneath other products.

This rich lip balm instantly revives dry lips, while also treating chapping and flaking over time thanks to skin-strengthening salicornia (a.k.a. sea succulent), hydrating hyaluronic acid, and barrier-boosting prickly pear oil. As the name suggests, the occlusive balm makes our lips feel like they are wrapped in a gentle, moisturizing hug that shields them from the outside world. “This is the best lip balm I’ve tested in a long time,” says Geil. “I found myself reaching for it multiple times a day — not because it dried my lips out, but because it felt so silky smooth on my mouth”

The vegan formula features a nourishing combo of hydrating humectants (hi, castor jelly), conditioning emollients (synthetic beeswax and shea butter), free-radical fighting antioxidants (in the form of vitamin E acetate), and barrier-boosting oils (specifically, safflower) that is glossy but not sticky and doesn’t irritate our often sensitive skin. While the balm often left our lips hydrated for hours on end, we found ourselves reapplying purely to enjoy the scent.

“I stash this in my car since it’s sturdy enough not to melt in the heat,” adds Geil. “I can swipe it on at stoplights and look a little more pink and polished wherever I’m heading.” She warns that you do have to use your fingers to apply the balm, and a little goes a long, long way.

Like a grown-up version of your favorite childhood lippie, these flavored lip balms from Glossier come in nine scents ranging from super sweet birthday cake to refreshing mint (there is also an unscented option if that is more your speed). Some, like the Rose, Berry, and Mango flavors, even have a hint of tint.

Unlike lip balms with a waxier finish, this formula has an almost slippery quality upon application that impressed us because it immediately improved the overall tone and texture of our lips. Applying the product throughout the day, the wash of color is buildable and akin to a hydrating lip stain.

“I have — and I just counted — seven of these Fresh lip balms in various shades scattered around my drawers, purses, and pockets,” says Kristen Geil , Shape senior commerce editor. “They’re sheer yet buildable, the perfect solution for a low-maintenance beauty routine like my own.”

What happens when you combine the moisturizing properties of a lip balm with the color pop benefits of a lip stain? You get this cult-favorite satin-finish stick that comes in a dozen sheer shades ranging from berry pink to tawny taupe, plus a sheer option. As its name suggests, sugar from beetroot and sugar cane hydrate and soften the pout, while grapeseed and cranberry seed oils smooth and soothe.

Zinc oxide provides SPF 30 mineral-based protection that makes it great for beach and pool days, skiing, and outdoor activities. We found that the zinc oxide gives the tube the slightest white cast, but it largely disappears once you rub your lips together.

Forget what you think you know about traditionally thick and waxy mineral sunscreen lip balms, this protective tube features fatty acid-rich shea butter, jojoba oil, and argan oil that allow it glide on like a dream while restoring moisture. We like that the combination of anti-inflammatory oat extract and blue agave gives the balm a subtle oat milk latte-inspired scent and flavor.

Why We Like It : Mineral sun protection that glides on effortlessly without being too slippery or greasy? Sign us up.

We tested this lippie both in the Texas heat and while on a cruise in Alaska, and it kept our lips soft and supple despite the extreme weather conditions. Upon application, the lips look instantly hydrated and have a soft shine that gives the illusion of a healthy glow.

If you are looking for an immediate dose of moisture that goes on like butter but doesn’t slide around, this subtly plumping Drunk Elephant lip balm is it. A blend of antioxidant-rich avocado, mongongo, cranberry seed, and marula oils moisturize the lips and boost barrier function, and a tripeptide makes the pout look fuller and improves the definition of the lip line.

There is a reason this budget-friendly tube shows up on just about every ‘best lip balm’ list. Responsibly sourced beeswax creates an occlusive barrier on the lips, while vitamin E acts as a moisturizer to soften and condition dry lips. We found Burt's Bees Original Beeswax Lip Balm glides on smooth and settles into a colorless matte finish that makes it ideal for layering under pigmented lipsticks and lip glosses or slathering it on before bed as an overnight mask. The peppermint oil imparts a cooling tingle at first, but, once that wears off, we forgot we had anything on.

Why We Like It : This drugstore favorite envelopes the lips in a conditioning cocoon that works alone, under lipstick, or as an overnight mask.

This lippie comes in clear – which we find to be virtually imperceptible on the lips – and four your-lips-but-better hues (i.e. a sheer red, petal pink, translucent burgundy, and neutral rose) that all have a subtle coconut scent. Use it as a lip primer, lip balm, lip tint… basically whatever your heart desires.

Whether you are trying to heal chapped lips or simply maintain a healthy pout, there is a lot to love about this chic rose-gold stick. We tested this cushiony Goop lip balm at sea level in New York City and at altitude in Denver, and the cocktail of moisturizing botanical oils (coconut, argan, castor seed, jojoba, and sunflower oils to be exact), antioxidant-rich pomegranate extract, and conditioning shea butter sinks into the lips and kept our pout pillowy and nourished for hours at a time.

It's Worth Noting : A little goes a long way with this luxe balm – a swipe on your top and bottom lip is all you need.

How We Tested

We narrowed down our search for the best lip balms to 27 products that are top sellers, cult favorites, or loaded with unique technology and ingredients with the help of board certified dermatologists Claire Wolinsky, MD, Dustin Portela, DO, and Debra Jaliman, MD. Our testers then tried them out multiple times a day over the course of a combined 26,784 (!) hours and judged them based on four different criteria – feel, hydration, look, and value. They described and rated their experiences, and, based on their feedback, 13 winners emerged as the crème de la crème of all lip balms.

What to Know About Lip Balm

Benefits



Because the skin of the lips is thinner and lacks the water and oil that provides natural conditioning, your pout is much more likely to experience dryness and chapping. "Unlike the rest of our skin, lips don't have sweat glands, so they're not able to produce their own sweat and oil," says Nkem Ugonabo, MD, a board certified dermatologist in New York City. "They also have an overall decreased water content, which makes them more susceptible to becoming dry and rough." Nourishing lip balms packed with moisturizing and skin-strengthening ingredients can help to replenish the pout. Because the lips can't produce their own oils or hold moisture for very long, Dr. Ugonabo recommends patients give their pout a little extra TLC by regularly reapplying lip balms or ointments.

Key Ingredients



The purpose of lip balm is to nourish and moisturize the lips, which means the ingredients in it should be conditioning and hydrating. Humectants like hyaluronic acid draw moisture into the skin, while emollients like ceramides, petrolatum, squalane, and shea butter seal it in. Antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E can also help with hydration, while offering free radical protection as well. If you are experiencing rough patches, alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid and lactic acid can help gently exfoliate away dead skin cells.

Just as important as what is in your lip balm is what is not. If your lips are chapped, a good rule of thumb is to avoid anything that could be irritating. "You want to be sure [lip balms] don't have fragrances, menthol, camphor, or salicylic acid,” Dr. Ugonabo cautions. “If you're using a product and you feel like it's not getting better, you should generally consider switching to something more bland."

What irritates one person’s lips might be fine for someone else, but Rachel Westbay, MD, a board certified dermatologist in NYC, says eucalyptus, certain flavorings (like cinnamon, citrus, mint, and peppermint), fragrance, lanolin, menthol, octinoxate or oxybenzone, phenol, and propyl gallate can all cause sensitivities – especially if the lips are already compromised. Her advice: "If your lips burn, sting, or itch after using a lip product, stop using that product.”

Sun Protection



Here’s the thing: You should be wearing sunscreen (minimum SPF 30) on your face every day regardless of the weather, the season, or if you are spending time outside. Since the skin of the lips is even thinner than the rest of the body, your pout is even more likely to sunburn. Regularly applying and reapplying a SPF-infused balm can protect your lips from the damaging UV rays that cause premature signs of aging around the mouth (think: lip thinning, fine lines, and wrinkles) and, in more serious cases, skin cancer.

If you’re prone to chapping, dryness, or other sensitivities, lippies with mineral sunblock are usually less irritating than their chemical sunscreen counterparts. "Lip balms with mineral sunscreen ingredients, like titanium dioxide and/or zinc oxide, are typically the most optimal choice for those with chapped lips," Dr. Westbay advises. Reapply at least every two hours for maximum protection.

Color/Tint



If you are looking for your lip balm to double as a pop of color, a tinted option may be for you. There are lip balms, ointments, and oils that have deeply hydrating and nourishing properties while also coming in various shades, but the color payoff of these products is usually not as strong as a traditional lipstick or lip gloss. If you are looking to rock a bold lip, your best bet is to layer a conditioning lip balm under more pigmented products. That way, you can hydrate your pout without sacrificing the overall look. This layering technique is a particularly good hack if you are using an ultra-matte or liquid lip formula, as those tend to be more drying.

Frequently Asked Questions Does lip balm expire? Like all beauty and skincare products, lip balms have a shelf life and are best used within a certain period of time. Lip balms with sunscreen ingredients come with a specific expiration date either on the product itself or the outer packaging. The efficacy of the sun protection degrades over time, so using an SPF lip balm past its prime means you’re getting less coverage or none at all.

For lip balms without SPF, you’ll want to look for the symbol on the tube or pot that looks like a jar with its lid coming off and has a number like ‘6M’ or ‘12M’ written inside. That means the product is good for six months or 12 months from the time it is opened. Using the lip balm for longer than that allotted time means ingredients – including all-important preservatives that prevent bacteria from building up – may lose their potency.

What causes chapped lips? There are many reasons why your lips may become dry, chapped, and/or flaky. Antomonically, the lips lack the sebaceous (read: oil) glands the rest of the skin on the body relies on to stay conditioned. Thinner lip skin also has a decreased water content. That combo makes them naturally more sensitive and prone to dryness, but there are environmental factors at play as well. Cold, dry climates mean less moisture in the air, which can wreak havoc on your lips. Certain medications, like Accutane, may also dry out the skin – including your pout – so be sure to discuss such side effects with your doctor.

Another sneaky culprit? Licking your lips. "Licking your lips can actually make them drier," Dr. Ugonabo explains. "After saliva evaporates, the lips are often even drier than when it started." And please don't peel off any flaking lip skin. "You could be exposing even more of the lips and causing even more dryness,” she cautions.



Why Trust Shape

Meg Storm is a freelance writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the beauty, health, and wellness industry for AEDIT, Town & Country, Us Weekly, and more. She will try just about anything for the sake of a story and likes to focus on simplifying the clinical side of skincare so consumers can better understand how ingredients and products work and make informed decisions about what will work best for them.