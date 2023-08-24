To help you shop for the activewear queens, studio fitness devotees, and anyone who likes comfy clothes on your list, I consulted with other Shape editors and scoured Lululemon’s website to find the best Lululemon gifts for the holidays. And if you happen to add something a little extra to your cart as a reward for getting your holiday shopping done, we support that too.

As a former group fitness trainer, retired marathoner, and current work-from-home girlie, it’s safe to say I live in activewear. And while I’m an OG Exercise Dress stan and I regularly rock my Nike workout clothes , there’s just something about Lululemon that makes me want to forget my credit card limits — even when shopping for others. One for you, one for me, right?

For the Runner lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 lululemon View On Lululemon Trust: There’s no such thing as too many long-sleeved running shirts, especially when they’re as comfy as this one. This breathable base layer has as few seams as possible to better prevent chafing, and it’s woven with silver threads to nip odor-causing bacteria in the bud. Price at time of publish: $78

lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25” lululemon View On Lululemon The perfect running leggings don't exi… wait, yes it does. And it’s all because of one word: Pockets. Make that seven pockets — two deep side pockets for your phone, and five smaller pockets within the waistband for keys, gels, and headphones. Not to mention, the four-way stretch fabric moves with you instead of suffocating your stride. Read our full review: The 15 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Price at time of publish: $128



lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4" lululemon View On Lululemon Every runner has been burned — literally — by chafing at some point, and we can confidently pronounce these Lululemon running shorts chafe-proof. That’s thanks to the wide leg holes, which give your quads and thighs plenty of room to move (#ThickThighsSaveLives). Mesh panels on the sides let the breeze blow through for extra ventilation. Price at time of publish: $68

lululemon Blissfeel Trail Running Shoes lululemon View On Lululemon One of the best-kept secrets among runners: trail running shoes are actually great for winter running, even if you live in the big city. That’s because the extra tread helps you grip the sidewalk in icy or wet conditions. Lululemon’s brand-new blissful trail shoe is versatile enough for the road or the trail — grab it for the runner who’s gearing up for a new challenge in 2024. Read our full review: The Best Trail Running Shoes for All Your Outdoor Miles Price at time of publish: $158

lululemon Cross Chill RepelShell Jacket 4.9 lululemon View On Lululemon We named this our best running jacket of 2023, and we’d grab it for any runner on our list (especially those training for a spring race). With tons of pockets, a waterproof shell, and a soft fleece lining, it’s exactly the kind of jacket every runner needs, but may be hesitant to buy for themselves. One note: It’s a pretty slim fit, so err on the side of sizing up. Read our full review: The 13 Best Running Jackets of 2023, Tested & Reviewed Price at time of publish: $198

For the Low-Impact Queens lululemon Align V-Neck Bra lululemon View On Lululemon Is it a sports bra, or is it a crop top? Whatever it is, it’ll earn “ooohs” and “aaahs” once it’s unwrapped. The long-line design of the Align V-Neck Bra offers extra coverage so your yogi can wear it to the studio and brunch afterward, and the brand’s signature Align fabric is, quite literally, the most comfortable thing that’s ever touched our bodies. Price at time of publish: $58



lululemon Align High-Rise Mini-Flared Pant 28" lululemon View On Lululemon For the Pilates lover who’s not quite ready to embrace the full flare leggings trend, we suggest these high-rise pants in the Align fabric. The flare is less dramatic than other bellbottom-esque options, making these pants more functional on the mat. The thick, high waistband doesn’t squeeze around the midsection, so the overall effect is a nearly weightless, breathable pair of pants. Price at time of publish: $118

lululemon The Workout Mat 6mm 4.8 lululemon View On Lululemon This workout mat won our best yoga mats test, and it’s easy to see why. The raised design gave us plenty of grip, and the 71” length felt roomy. Aside from low-impact activities like Pilates, barre, and yoga, it’s well-suited for a variety of workouts since the texture is durable enough to withstand both bare feet and shoes. Read our full review: The 8 Best Yoga Mats of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Price at time of publish: $98

lululemon Define Jacket Luon lululemon View On Lululemon Yoga is all about transitions, and so is this jacket — it’s the perfect extra layer for pre- and post-workout. We especially love the clever vent in the back of the jacket, which lets air flow through as your yogi cools down from a tough power flow. Price at time of publish: $118

lululemon Like a Cloud Ribbed Bra lululemon View On Lululemon In our minds, the goal of wearing a bra is to not feel like you’re wearing a bra — and the Like a Cloud Bra delivers on the barely-there feel that won’t distract during a workout. We love how the ribbed fabric adds a little visual texture to the sports bra, and the higher neckline prevents any wardrobe malfunctions during downward dogs or handstands. Price at time of publish: $58

For the Fitness Fanatic lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women’s Workout Shoe lululemon View On Lululemon We’re obsessed with the versatility of this cross-trainer. The sole is cushioned enough to absorb impact during sprints and short runs, with a little extra grip on the outside for lateral support during skater jumps. It feels bouncy, stable, and smooth. Grab it for the friend who’s got a monthly membership to Barry’s or Orangetheory. Read our full review: Lululemon Just Launched the Chargefeel 2, a Cross-Training Sneaker Built for Every Kind of Workout Price at time of publish: $138

lululemon Energy Bra lululemon View On Lululemon We named the Energy Bra our best Lululemon sports bra overall, thanks to its medium support and versatility. Whether your bestie is a yogi, Pilates pro, runner, or aspiring pickleball player, the Energy Bra will be there for every drop of sweat. It’s basically the Tom Hanks of sports bras — it’s got a 100% approval rating. Read our full review: The 10 Best Lululemon Sports Bras for Every Activity Price at time of publish: $52



lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 5 Lululemon View On Lululemon For the friend who gets after it during every single workout, no matter how challenging, we’d only recommend the Wunder Train High-Rise Tights. We love this pair because of how quickly they dry during even the sweatiest workouts. Perfect for the pal who’s not afraid to add 0.1 to her speed on the tread or level up to 15-pound dumbbells. Read our full review: The 15 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, Tested & Reviewed Price at time of publish: $98



lululemon Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top lululemon View On Lululemon This training top is an instant wardrobe staple for any gym-goer you’re shopping for. It’s simple enough that you can wear it with tons of bottoms (flared leggings, skorts — heck, we’d even pair it with denim cutoffs) and the slim cut follows your body’s natural shape without compressing. Plus, there’s a built-in bra that offers the exact right amount of support for training. Price at time of publish: $68



lululemon Power Stride Tab Sock lululemon View On Lululemon Trust: There’s no such thing as too many pairs of socks, and these make the perfect sock-ing stuffer. There’s round-the-foot arch support, and each sock is specifically designated for the right or left foot to ensure the comfiest, blister-free fit possible. Price at time of publish: $14

For the Comfort-First Gals lululemon Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew lululemon View On Lululemon Somehow, this frills-free crewneck feels way more put-together than a hoodie — and yet, it’s every bit as comfortable (in fact, it’s described as “peach-fuzz soft”). The shoulders have a relaxed fit but the waistband hits just above the waist, for a never-sloppy style. Price at time of publish: $118



lululemon Softstreme High-Rise Pant lululemon View On Lululemon These are house pants that are actually fit to see the light of day (read: she can walk the dog without dodging neighbors). The four-way stretch and easy fit will win her over (bonus points if you pair it with the matching Softstreme Crew for a monochrome moment that’s very stealth wealth). Price at time of publish: $128

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" in Black lululemon View On Lululemon From the hard-to-shop-for mother-in-law to an expecting mother to your bestie’s teenage daughter, Align pants are the perfect gift for anyone who’s hard to shop for. Personally, we think they’re the best Lululemon leggings of them all, thanks to the famously soft fabric that gently stretches for a second-skin feel. This is one present that’s guaranteed to not need a gift receipt. Read our full review: The 15 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, Tested & Reviewed Price at time of publish: from $98



lululemon Scuba Oversized Funnel Neck Half Zip Lululemon View On Lululemon We’re eyeing this for a mother-in-law or bestie — someone who deserves all the cozy-chic vibes. With beautifully muted earth tones (medium forest and velvet dust are calling to us), this sweatshirt has an oversized, relaxed fit, but it’s slightly cropped so it doesn’t look sloppy. Plus, it comes in XS/S, M/L, and XL/XXL, so you can make an educated guess about which will best fit your lucky recipient. And in a stroke of true genius: The elastic on the zipper pull doubles as an emergency hair tie. Read our full review: The 17 Best Lululemon Products of 2023, Tested & Reviewed Price at time of publish: $118

lululemon Align Dress lululemon View On Lululemon Attention please: Lululemon has entered the exercise dress group chat. This one does the impossible by combining built-in shorts with an open-back waistband. Translation? You can use the bathroom without getting totally naked. We’re grabbing this for our hiking pals, but also the music festival goers, the moms, the tennis players, and anyone who’s been searching long and hard for the perfect exercise dress. Price at time of publish: $148

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag lululemon View On Lululemon It’s gone viral and sold out about a dozen times — so snagging this covetable belt bag will earn you a reputation as the best gift giver ever. It’s one of those perfectly versatile gifts that legitimately works for anyone on your list, thanks to its durable exterior, clever interior and exterior pockets, and sneaky storage. In fact, better grab two. Read our full review: Hurry! The Lululemon Belt Bag That's Always Out of Stock Is Available Right Now Price at time of publish: $38

lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide Lululemon View On Lululemon Hear us out: Cushy recovery slides are the fitness girlies’ version of the fuzzy slippers your grandma gives you every year. These monochromatic slides are an absolute treat for the feet, thanks to two layers of dense cushioning. The single upper strap is a cinch to slide on and feels oh-so-comfy against your feet (read: no blisters). If your giftee is in between sizes, we recommend ordering up. Price at time of publish: $58

Gifts for Men lululemon Steady State Jogger lululemon View On Lululemon This is for the dude who’s still wearing his high school soccer sweatpants — yes, the ones with all the holes. Pull him out of his teen years with the extremely soft grown-up equivalent. And bonus: These are a surprise hit with dads too, especially the ones who insist they don’t need new clothes year after year. Wrap these up and watch them be amazed at what high-quality joggers actually feel like. Price at time of publish: $118

lululemon Steady State Hoodie lululemon View On Lululemon This minimalist sweatshirt is oversized enough to be comfortable, but chic enough to pass muster at dinner. Grab it for the little brother who’s due for a style upgrade. Price at time of publish: $128

lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt lululemon View On Lululemon From pickup basketball to lifting sessions, this do-it-all training shirt is perfect for your guy. Our favorite touch: The silver threads eliminate odor-causing bacteria for a stink-free closet. Price at time of publish: $78

lululemon ABC Pull-On Pant lululemon View On Lululemon For any guy who’s convinced that comfortable “real” pants don’t exist, we present the ABC Pull-On Pant. The relaxed, tapered gift gives extra room in the thighs and butt area, then slims down toward the ankles for a look that’s office-appropriate (plus wrinkle-resistant and extra-stretchy). Price at time of publish: $128