Variety is the spice of life and all that, but endless options can make deciding what is worth the investment or figuring out what to try first more difficult. We did the leg (plus, arms, butt, and abs) work to test and review an assortment of the brand’s offerings to find the items that deserve to move onto your buy-next list.

I resisted hopping on the Lululemon train for a while; like many others, the high price point held me back. Then one day on an impulse, I bought my first pair of leggings ( Swift Speed , if you’re curious) and immediately understood the appeal. The athletic-wear juggernaut, known first for its array of leggings, has exploded into all categories, including exercise dresses, sports bras, and even shoes.

Most Universally Loved Lululemon Align High-Rise Pants Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The fan-favorite leggings come in a wide size, and length, range. It’s Worth Noting: These are super stretchy and fit big. If you’re looking for a place to start on your Lululemon journey, the Align Leggings are one of the brand’s top-sellers — and our pick for the best Lululemon leggings. The buttery-soft fabric and ultra stretchy, second-skin fit are unlike other leggings we’ve tried — and trust us, we’ve tried more than our fair share. We found that the fabric stayed in place for a full yoga class without rolling or bunching. These come without a continuous loop, and the brushed-feel fabric is better suited for low-impact activities, like yoga, pilates, or lounging. The lack of defined waistband and flexible fabric makes these perfect maternity leggings, too. Buy your original size and they’ll grow with you. The leggings are also available in a side pocket version, as well as 23”, 25”, 28”, and 31” lengths. The elastic fabric means these leggings run large. We recommend sizing down one and maybe even two if you really like a tight fit. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 20 | Fabrics: Nulu; nylon, lycra elastane Shape / Sarah Felbin

Best Running Leggings Lululemon Swift Speed High-Rise Tight 28 Inch 4.8 Lululemon View On Lululemon Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Opacity 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Why We Like It: There are pockets galore. It’s Worth Noting: The innerloop drawstring is a bit slippery and sometimes comes undone. Senior Commerce Editor Shannon Bauer wrote a full review about how these are some of her all-time favorite running leggings. From the side and back pockets to the adjustable waistband and sweat-wicking fabric, they have every feature we’re looking for in leggings for running. The thin, ultra-stretchy fabric makes them an ideal pick for a range of seasons. The lightweight, sweat-wicking material even stays cool and dry as the temperatures climb. The back zippered pocket for keys, ID, and energy gels, plus side drop-in pockets means there’s plenty of space to store your gear for long runs. “The mark of a good product is in the repurchase and I have bought several pairs of these leggings — and not because the quality was lacking — I had my first pair for four years of weekly use before they (literally) ran their course,” explains Bauer. While the innerloop drawcord is a perk to get the just-right fit, it is a little slippery and can loosen mid-run if you don’t secure it tight enough. Price at time of publish: $128 Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 12 | Fabrics: Luxtreme; nylon, lycra elastane Shape / Bronwyn Barnes

Best Bag lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The petite size and pockets makes this a super practical pick. It’s Worth Noting: The lighter colors do get dirty quickly. What started gaining momentum a few years ago has really hit its stride in 2023; the belt bag is the It bag of summer. And specifically, the Lululemon belt bag is the blueprint. The strap can be adjusted to sit around the waist/hips or worn crossbody. It has an outer zipped pocket to slip in your phone and the top zip opens up to mesh pockets with just enough space for a wallet, keys, lip balm, or other small necessities. The hands-free design makes dog walks, running errands, and travel easier. “This is my go-to gift for new dog parents,” adds Shape Senior Commerce Editor Kristen Geil. “I especially love how there’s an outside pocket on the part of the bag that sits against my body; it’s perfect for keeping my phone safe and also easily accessible.” The moisture-wicking, stain-resistant fabric is great, just be aware that the light colors will show dirt and smudges quickly. Price at time of publish: $38 Sizes: 1L, 2L, mini | Colors: 12 | Fabrics: Nylon, polyester Shoppers Dub This $17 and $38 Belt Bag ‘Perfect’ for Running, Walking, and Hiking, but Which Is Best?

Best Sneakers Lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe 4.2 Lululemon View On Lululemon Our Ratings Cushioning 4 /5

Responsiveness 5 /5

Stability 4 /5

Fit 4.3 /5

Value 4 /5 Why We Like It: It was designed specifically for women’s feet for running and cross-training. It’s Worth Noting: This shoe is best for those with no gait issues. Blissfeel 2, the second iteration of the Lululemon running shoe, launched this spring and the Shape team was lucky enough to test it for our Sneaker Awards. We ended up giving it the best new release of 2023 award because of its unified design that moves with your foot to offer support through your natural gait and movement patterns. The shoe, which was designed specifically for women’s feet, has a refined midfoot panel. “This running shoe is a true neutral shoe, and I’ve loved it for shorter runs,” says Geil, who also wrote a full review of the Blissfeel shoe. Don’t expect any outstanding stability from this shoe; it’s best for those with no known gait issues as there’s not an excessive amount of foam or cushioning. Price at time of publish: $148 Sizes: 5-12 | Colors: 13 | Fabrics: n/a Shape / Joy Kim

Best Underwear Lululemon UnderEase Mid-Rise Thong Lululemon View On Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The quick-drying fabric won’t get weighed down by sweat. It’s Worth Noting: Be sure to size up. When you hear Lululemon, we’re going to guess the first category you think of isn’t underwear, but we’re going to change that. The UnderEase Mid-Rise Thongs are some of our favorite underwear thanks to the soft, breathable fabric that sits nicely under tight activewear and doesn’t shift upwards mid-workout. The chafe-resistant, flat seam disappears under leggings for no VPL. If you’re in-between sizes, we recommend sizing up. Some found that their true-to-size pick was snugger than comfortable. Price at time of publish: $48 for a pack of 3 Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 5 | Fabrics: Modal, lycra elastane

Best Bike Shorts Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 4” Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The light compression keeps the shorts in place for high-intensity workouts. It’s Worth Noting: These fit a little snugger than the Wunder Train leggings. Finding shorts that prevent chafing but won’t roll down at the waistband or up at the legs is like finding an activewear unicorn. The Wunder Train High-Rise Shorts are our magical, sparkly pony: There are three lengths (4”, 6”, 8”) depending on your comfort level and all have a wide, high-rise waistband. The quick-drying fabric was designed for high-intensity training to keep you feeling cool and dry. The style is sold without or with side pockets. “When I can't fathom wearing full-length leggings for a workout, I grab my Wunder Train High-Rise Bike Shorts. The fabric is slightly compressive, but not in an uncomfortable way — it just hugs my body so every inch of fabric stays in place. The side pockets also hold my phone without making my shorts sag, which is a personal pet peeve,” says Geil. Price at time of publish: $64 Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 7 | Fabrics: Everlux; nylon, lycra elastane

Best Flowy Shorts Lululemon Track That High-Rise Lined Short 3” Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The design of the fabric really showcases your legs without a too-tight opening. It’s Worth Noting: This popular style sells out quickly. If an extra-blessed butt and hip region make shorts shopping your nemesis, let me turn you on to your new favorite style. As a fellow member of the thick thigh club, these flowy shorts are the absolute best. The upward swoosh of the fabric of the sides sculpts and highlights the legs and the high-rise design keeps the waistband in place. There’s a five-inch or three-inch option, depending on the amount of leg you’re comfortable showing. The seasonal colors, like Cyan Blue and Lilac Smoke, provide variety to your wardrobe. (The Barbie-approved shade, Lip Gloss, was my purchase this summer.) Their popularity is a testament to how great these shorts are; however, it does mean they tend to sell out quickly after restocks. Price at time of publish: $68 Sizes: 0-14 | Colors: 7 | Fabrics: Swift; polyester, elastane

Best Lounge Shorts Lululemon Align High-rise Short Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The compression-free fit is the ultimate in comfort. It’s Worth Noting: Like the original Aligns, size down. If you want to pull off comfy-chic looks à la Princess Diana, these are the bike shorts for you. They're softer than soft — no surprise if you've ever worn the OG Align leggings. The fit hugs every curve and the extreme stretch lets you bend, stretch, or veg out in total comfort. “As a shorter gal, I'm also thrilled that Lululemon offers such a wide range of lengths for these bike shorts (2", 4", 6", and 8"),” says Geil. The range of colors gives you an option for every outfit. Be aware that the light colors are double lined, full opacity FTW, but this creates a snugger fit. You can also easily size down due to the amount of stretch. Price at time of publish: $64 Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 15 | Fabrics: Nulu; nylon, lycra elastane

Best Tank Lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The airy fabric is lightweight and doesn’t cling. It’s Worth Noting: If you prefer super high neck styles, this one won’t cut it. I am currently in the throes of marathon training and a good tank top is crucial. I’m not a fan of sports bra-only running — partially for the sun exposure and partially because I am most confident with another layer — but finding one that doesn’t instantly get waterlogged and cling has been a journey. On a whim, I added a Swiftly Tech tank to a spring order and swiftly, har har, bought two more. The fabric is tissue thin, breathable, and holds its shape even 10 miles into a hot, humid run. The seamless construction also prevents chafing. I prefer the more minimal fabric of the Race Length style for a cropped fit that still touches the waistband of my shorts and leggings. It is also sold in short sleeve and long sleeve. I hate tanks that sit all the way up at my throat, so I appreciate the dip down in the front. If you’re someone who likes a really high neck, this one won’t be your favorite. Price at time of publish: $58 Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 5 | Fabrics: Polyester, nylon, elastane

Best Windbreaker Lululemon Mist Over Windbreaker 4.9 Lululemon View On Lululemon Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: The stretch fabric moves with you as you run. It’s Worth Noting: Colors are limited edition and sell quickly. Described as “the best windbreaker I’ve ever tried” in our running jackets test, the Mist Over Windbreaker is a must-have from Lululemon. Windbreakers bring to mind a boxy fit and stiff fabric that seems to move independently from your body, but this one is the antithesis of that. The waterproof fabric is stretchy, especially at the hem, allowing the fabric to move with you as you run. The close-cropped hood is undetectable against your back and the elastic helps to hold it in place when it’s raised. Not only can this block the wind, but it also is water resistant. “An unexpected downpour during a morning run occurred while I was testing this jacket and I stayed warm and dry until I got home,” says Bauer. Because this jacket is so wonderful, the limited edition colors and patterns tend to sell quickly. Price at time of publish: $128 Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 3 | Fabrics: Polyester, elastane Shape / Shannon Bauer

Best Dress Lululemon Align Dress Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The pull down back design makes bathroom breaks a breeze. It’s Worth Noting: This fabric does cling in the stomach area. The exercise dress has quickly become a staple in wardrobes this summer, beyond just for tennis pros and golf enthusiasts. It’s a great option for running errands or casual days as it gives the coverage of shorts with the single-piece ease (and cuteness!) of a dress. The Lululemon one, to no surprise, is a wonderful iteration of the trend. The pull-back design allows you to use the bathroom without getting fully naked — a personal frustration of mine in public restrooms. The shelf bra and removable bust pads allow for bra-free wear, if you’re comfortable with light support. There is a phone pocket in the shorts layer and the stretchy Nulu fabric makes taking it on and off a breeze. I found this dress to fit true to size; however, the fabric does cling a bit through the midsection. It didn’t make the fit uncomfortable in any way, but is worth keeping in mind when purchasing. Price at time of publish: $148 Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 6 | Fabrics: Nulu; nylon, lycra elastane

Best Tennis Skirt Lululemon Mesh Pleats Tennis Skirt Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The design is fashionable and functional. It’s Worth Noting: The skirt overlay is see-through. As more and more people discover the joys of tennis (and pickleball!), Lululemon has really ramped up their court clothing. This Mesh Pleats Tennis Skirt blends function (easily accessible ball pockets) with fashion (miniature pleats in seasonally trendy colors). “I play tennis about three times a week, and this is my go-to skirt,” says Geil. “The skirt is the perfect length — short enough so that I can easily grab a tennis ball from my pocket without getting lost in fabric, and long enough that I feel comfortable wearing it.” She also notes that the built-in shorts feature silicone grippers, which prevent the shorts from riding up the thighs. Like the name suggests, the skirt layer is a see-through mesh. The shorts underneath are fully opaque so you won’t flash anyone, but that design choice isn’t to everyone’s preference. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: 0-14 | Colors: 6 | Fabrics: Luxtreme; nylon, polyester, elastane I Play Tennis Twice a Week, And I’m Completely Obsessed With These Tennis Skirts

Best Jacket Lululemon Cross Chill RepelShell Jacket 4.9 Lululemon View On Lululemon View On Lululemon Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: The versatility of weather and temperature made this jacket a top pick. It’s Worth Noting: It currently is only sold in black and white. When you’re looking to add just one jacket to your wardrobe, make it this one. It earned the title of best overall in our running jacket testing for its versatility. The jacket has a waterproof, windproof outer layer and a fleece inner layer, which also makes it a good layering option for mild to moderate winter weather. The thumbholes are a nice touch, in a soft knit fabric that is comfortable to hold on to. Plus pockets galore: Two at the sides, one at the chest, and a large one across the back. The hood cinches to keep it on your head. Be aware, the top of the zipper is stiff and does rub — our tester added velcro to pin the corners out of the way. While more colors are added seasonally, the only shades currently available are black and white. Price at time of publish: $198 Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 2 | Fabrics: Polyester, nylon, elastane Shape / Shannon Bauer

Best Sweatshirt Lululemon Scuba Oversized Funnel Neck Half Zip Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The cotton-fleece blend and roomy fit is comfort to the max. It’s Worth Noting: Unless you really like the overly large fit, you may want to consider sizing down. If you’ve scrolled your way onto Lululemon TikTok, then you’re familiar with the Oversized Half Zip Scruba. This is the item that’s number one on my personal list of activewear I want to try. The oversized but not-too-big fit is my ideal travel outfit. I currently have my eye on the powdery blue, called Utility Blue, or the dusty pink, Velvet Dust — clearly, muted tones are my jam at the moment. What makes this sweatshirt so great is the high-quality, substantial fabric, reminiscent of a fleece. The oversized fit is cozy but the cropped length keeps it from swallowing you whole. Available in a hoodie and funnel neck design, both options have a kangaroo pocket and are a lightweight cotton blend. While this item is meant to be oversized, many shoppers found that sizing down was a better fit for them. The sizing encompasses two sizes (xs/s, m/l, xl/xxl), so also keep that in mind when you make your selection. Price at time of publish: $118 Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 11 | Fabrics: Cotton, polyester, elastane

Best Flare Leggings Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu 4.8 Lululemon View On Lululemon Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Opacity 4.9 /5

Fit 4.2 /5

Performance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: The all-day comfort. It’s Worth Noting: The skintight fit shows texture through it. We put 23 different pairs of flared leggings to the test and the clear winner was Lululemon’s Groove High-Rise Flare Pant in Nulu fabric. The additional detail of the split hem was our best overall pick and the super high-rise was best for long legs. (Psst: Lululemon offers free hemming at all of their stores, if this style is too long for you.) The fit is snug in all the right places and doesn’t stretch out even with wash and wear. We also liked the drop in back pocket, opacity, and all day comfort. We wanted to wear these daily during and after our testing. While cellulite is totally normal and natural, be aware that the skin-like fit may show that skin texture through the fabric. Price at time of publish: $118 Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 10 | Fabrics: Nulu; nylon, lycra elastane Shape / Jhett Thompson

Best Light Support Bra Lululemon Align Tank Top Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The slightly longer length makes this a great cross between a tank and a bra. It’s Worth Noting: This may not be a great fit for large chests. Besides an Olympic gold medal or new sneaker launch, there isn’t much in the fitness world that can draw quite as much buzz as the Align Tank did. Launched in 2020, this tank began the foray into clothing beyond leggings in the Align franchise. A smooth, almost brushed material with endless flexibility, the Align tank offers low-impact support with a built-in shelf bra and removable cups. The long-line length is more coverage than a bra, but not quite as much fabric as a full tank. It has become a bestseller for the brand and on many people’s must-have lists for Lululemon items. It is billed as a light support bra, so we aren’t expecting miracles in the hold department; however, this might not be a great fit for a sports bra for large chests. The straps are not adjustable and many shoppers say the cup allotment is lacking. Price at time of publish: $68 Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 12 | Fabrics: Nulu; nylon lycra elastane