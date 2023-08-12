Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Sports Bras Your Complete Guide to the 10 Best Lululemon Sports Bras for Every Activity Find the right fit for every activity with this list of top-performing sports bras. By Danielle Page Danielle Page Danielle Page is a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist whose work has appeared in National Geographic, NBC, USA TODAY, The New York Times, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Elle, AskMen, Women’s Health and many others. Page has held full-time roles as an editor and brand journalist at major publications including The Huffington Post, Bustle, and currently USATODAY.Her ghostwriting client roster includes award-winning celebrities, a-list wellness experts, and well-respected career coaches. A regular contributor to many well-known websites in the lifestyle space, she’s most known for her work covering health, travel, and relationships. She resides in Astoria with her black cat, Nightmare. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on August 12, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How We Selected What to Know Styles FAQ Why Trust Shape We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Shape / Kristin Kempa Slipping into a sports bra that fits just right is one of the best feelings. Having a go-to sports bra (or several) that offers the right support, looks cute, and fits comfortably is a must-have for any fitness wardrobe. If you have yet to find the right fit, starting your search with a reputable brand is a smart place to begin. Because Lululemon has such a stellar activewear reputation, we decided to round up the best of the best sports bras from the brand to bring you our top picks. To help you find your perfect match, we've compiled a list of the top-rated sports bras from Lululemon. Our editors recommended some winners and others were chosen through our copious research. No matter where your next workout or hangout takes you, one of these Lululemon bras will help keep you feeling supported and stylish. Our Top Picks Best Lululemon Sports Bra Overall: lululemon Energy Bra at Lululemon Jump to Review Best Sports Bra for Running: lululemon Run Times Bra, High Support at Lululemon Jump to Review Best for Yoga: lululemon Flow Y Bra Nulu at Lululemon Jump to Review Best for Big Chests: lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support at Lululemon Jump to Review Best for Small Chests: lululemon Free to Be Wild Bra at Lululemon Jump to Review Best for Strength Training: lululemon Wunder Train Longline Bra at Lululemon Jump to Review Most Comfortable: lululemon Like a Cloud Sports Bra, B/C Cup at Lululemon Jump to Review Most Versatile: lululemon Envital Bra Medium Support at Lululemon Jump to Review Best Newcomer: lululemon Energy Longline Bra Medium Support at Lululemon Jump to Review Best Sports Bra for People Who Hate Sports Bras: lululemon Light Support Bra at Lululemon Jump to Review Best Lululemon Sports Bra Overall lululemon Energy Bra View On Lululemon Why We Like It: Versatile and supportive, this bra works for just about any workout.It's Worth Noting: This bra runs on the smaller side, so consider sizing up when you order. The Lululemon Energy Bra continues to top the charts on "best of" lists across the web, and it's easy to see why. For starters, this bra provides just the right amount of support for a wide variety of activities, from running to strength training and even yoga. It's also comfortable enough to be worn out and about, plus it comes in 14 different colors to match any outfit. This bra is extremely tight fitting, which is great for support, but can compromise comfort. We recommend sizing up the band for the best fit. Price at the time of publish: $52 Sizes: 2-14 Colors: 14 colors including White, Pistachio, Lilac, and even "Wee Are From Space Nimbus Battleship" (Grey) Best for: Everyday wear, yoga, and light training Support: Medium Best Sports Bra for Running lululemon Run Times Bra, High Support 4.9 Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: It’s designed to be worn while running with features like padded straps for extra comfort.It's Worth Noting: This high-support bra may be uncomfortable to wear when not running. The Lululemon Run Times Bra has been praised for supporting chests of all sizes during runs. The bra supports cups up to DDD and comes in four colors. We love that this high-support bra has comfortable features like an ultra-soft underband, a convenient hook-and-closure, and padded straps. It offers the highest support on this list, which makes it the perfect sports bra for runners. But because this bra is specifically designed for running, performing other workouts like yoga or strength training while wearing it may feel restrictive. Price at the time of publish: $68 Sizes: 32 B - 42 DDD Colors: Melon Sorbet, Pink Peony, Black, Dark Olive Best for: Running Support: High Best for Yoga lululemon Flow Y Bra Nulu lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: This classic-style sports bra offers support and flexibility.It's Worth Noting: This bra suits smaller cup sizes. If you're looking for a sports bra that will keep you supported during downward dog but move with you through vinyasa, the Lululemon Flow Y Bra is a must for your next yoga class. It's supportive enough for yoga yet comfortable enough for everyday wear. We love the small straps and racerback back, which fits perfectly under various workout tops. Because of its minimal support, this bra is best for cup sizes A-C. Price at the time of publish: $48 Sizes: 2-14 Colors: 11 colors, from Black to Cyan Blue and Bone Best for: Yoga Support: Light Best for Big Chests lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: Extremely size-inclusive, up to 40DD.It's Worth Noting: You may want to size up due to the bra's high compression. Not only does the Enlite Front-Zip Bra offer high support for large chest sizes, but it's also extremely comfortable. The bra's bonded underband prevents it from digging into the skin, and the zip front makes it easy to get on and take off. An ideal bra for running or high-impact training, it provides high support without feeling too restrictive. This sports bra for large chests comes in more sizes than others on the list, which we love to see. Price at the time of publish: $108 Sizes: 30 C - 40 D Colors: Kohlrabi Green, Wild Berry, Dark Olive, Liquidize Camo Mini WP Black Multi, Black Best for: Running Support: High Best for Small Chests lululemon Free to Be Wild Bra lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: It’s made of minimal fabric with just the right support for smaller chests.It's Worth Noting: Some reviews note the colors on the site don't exactly reflect the bra's true colors. If you found the Flow Y and Energy Bra too restrictive, the Free To Be bra is a more lightweight version. Supportive enough for light workout classes like yoga, its minimalist design offers more comfort and flexibility than others on the list, making it ideal for smaller chests. Some wearers found discrepancies between the bra's colors online versus what arrived. So, if you're picky about your workout color palette, it may be best to shop in-store. Price at the time of publish: $48 Sizes: 2-14 Colors: Kohlrabi Green, Lip Gloss, Utility Blue, Kelly Green, Cyan Blue, Hawaiian Blue, Flush Pink, Bone, White, Black Best for: Yoga, Everyday Wear Support: Light Best for Strength Training lululemon Wunder Train Longline Bra LuLuLemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The high neckline keeps cleavage concealed while strength training, especially during deadlifts!It's Worth Noting: The cups are removable, which may come loose and need to be re-inserted after washing. The Lululemon Wunder Train Longline bra offers medium support, ideal for strength training. The bra allows you to move freely during weight lifting sets and movements while providing the right support to keep the girls in place. The high neckline is the chef's kiss on this bra, making it perfect for staying covered during strength training movements like deadlifts and kickbacks. Price at the time of publish: $58 Sizes: 2-14 Colors: 12 colors including Black, Utility Blue, Flush Pink, and Hot Heat Best for: Yoga and light training Support: Medium Most Comfortable lululemon Like a Cloud Sports Bra Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The ultra-soft fabric feels barely there while providing support.It's Worth Noting: The straps aren't adjustable on this bra. Luluemon's Like a Cloud bra is aptly named. This sports bra is soft, cushiony, and comfortable, providing adequate support for everyday wear as well as light workouts like yoga. These are the most comfortable cups you'll ever find in a sports bra. Unlike others on the list, we found this bra to fit true to size. Though this bra is moisture-wicking, reviews state that lighter colors of this bra make sweat more noticeable. Price at the time of publish: $58 Sizes: 2-12 Colors: Twilight Rose, Cyan Blue, Java, Pink Peony, White, Black Best for: Yoga, everyday wear Support: Light Most Versatile lululemon Envital Bra Medium Support lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: This bra has just the right amount of support for whatever you're doingIt's Worth Noting: Some reviews say the fabric isn't as soft as others on the list. If you're unsure where the day may take you, slipping into the Lululemon Envital Bra ensures you're ready for any workout or hangout. This medium support bra is suitable for a variety of workouts, from yoga to running, plus it's stylish enough to wear out on its own or under your favorite tank. We love the sleek v-neck design and supportive criss-cross back and think you will, too. Price at the time of publish: $48 Sizes: 2-14 Colors: Pistachio, Lilac Smoke, Utility Blue, White, Hawaiian Blue, Black Best for: Training Support: Medium Best Newcomer lululemon Energy Longline Bra Medium Support lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: This longline bra is supportive and versatile.It's Worth Noting: We recommend sizing up for the best fit. Longline bras offer all the benefits of a sports bra, with added coverage underneath the bust line. We love the new longline version of the Energy Bra for its versatility and design. Great for everyday wear and workouts, this bra features slick and low-friction support, making it extra comfortable to wear without the risk of chafing. Price at the time of publish: $58 Sizes: 2-12 Colors: 12 colors including Black, Flicker Pace Utility Blue Multi, and Red Merlot Best for: Yoga and medium training Support: Medium Best Sports Bra for People Who Hate Sports Bras lululemon Align Light Support Bra lululemon. View On Lululemon Why We Like It: This easy-to-wear sports bra is a game-changer for those who hate wearing one.It's Worth Noting: We wish this bra were available in more sizes! Sports bras aren't always the most comfortable or pleasant to wear. But of all the bras on the list, we think the Lululemon Align Bra is most likely to make you come around. Made from Lulu's signature buttery-soft and weightless Nulu fabric, its light support makes it easy to slip on and take off. Its light support makes it suitable for workouts like yoga, Pilates or for extra support taking a leisurely stroll or hike. Price at the time of publish: $58 Sizes: 2-14 Colors: Black, Wee Are From Space Nimbus Battleship (Grey), White Best for: Yoga, everyday wear Support: Light How We Selected We chose this list of best Lululemon sports bras based on our own research and editor recommendations, as well as our past sports bra testing across multiple different sizes and needs, ranked across categories like comfort, durability, support, fit, quality, and value. We evaluated insights from customer reviews and highly-regarded review sites, compared them against our own research and editor recommendations, and narrowed down our top picks for each category. What to Know About Lululemon Sports Bras Ready to shop for a new Lululemon sports bra? Here's a helpful guide for choosing the best sports bra for your needs and preferences. Fabrics One thing that sets Lululemon sports bras apart from the rest is their signature fabric blends. Here's a look at the different options and what they're best for. Luxtreme™: This sweat-wicking, four-way stretch fabric is cool to the touch. The Lululemon Energy and Free To Be bras are made of this smooth performance fabric. Ultralu™: This fabric molds to the body with sweat-wicking and quick-drying performance properties to provide comfortable support, found in the Enlite Front-Zip bra. Everlux™: This highly breathable fabric has fast-drying capabilities for the most intense workouts. The Lululemon Wunder Train Longline Bra features this fabric. Nulu™: This buttery-soft fabric in the Lululemon Align Bra and Like a Cloud Bra delivers a weightless feeling while providing light support. Support Lululemon bras are available in three levels of support: Light Support – Designed for yoga, low-impact activities, and everyday wear. The Lululemon Flow Y Bra Nulu, Lululemon Free To Be Bra, Lululemon Like a Cloud Bra, and Lululemon Align Bra are all light support bras. Medium Support – Designed for yoga and medium training, like weight lifting. The Lululemon Energy Bra, Lululemon Wunder Train Longline Bra, Lululemon Envital Bra, and Lululemon Energy Longline Sports Bra offer medium support. High Support – Designed for running and high-impact activities. The Lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra and Lululemon Run Times Bra are high-support bras. Sizing Similar to standard bras, Lululemon bras come in a variety of cup sizes and band sizes, as well as numerical sizing across different bra options. If you're not sure what size will fit you best, Lululemon offers complimentary video chatting with a sizing expert. You can also visit a Lululemon store for in-person sizing. There's also a three-step quiz you can take, along with the brand's size guide. Styles Here's a breakdown of popular Lululemon bra styles and their meaning. Racerback: This bra style features a t-shape back strap, which connects the body's left and right sides. This is a popular option for running and high-impact workouts since the design provides added support, like the Lululemon Flow Y Bra Nulu. Longline: Longline bras provide added coverage underneath the bust line. The added coverage makes them stylish to wear without a top, like the Lululemon Wunder Train Longline Bra and Lululemon Energy Longline Sports Bra. Front-Zip: Front-zip bras are put on like a vest and zip in front, eliminating the need to pull the sports bra on overhead. They also provide added support, like the Lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra. Frequently Asked Questions How to wash Lululemon sports bras Each Lululemon bra has its own care instructions depending on the type of fabric, style, and bra features. When washing your Lululemon bra, it's a good idea to check specific instructions first. For some general rules of thumb, machine wash cold with like colors. Don't use bleach; hang dry or tumble dry, depending on the bra. 