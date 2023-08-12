To help you find your perfect match, we've compiled a list of the top-rated sports bras from Lululemon . Our editors recommended some winners and others were chosen through our copious research. No matter where your next workout or hangout takes you, one of these Lululemon bras will help keep you feeling supported and stylish.

Slipping into a sports bra that fits just right is one of the best feelings. Having a go-to sports bra (or several) that offers the right support, looks cute, and fits comfortably is a must-have for any fitness wardrobe. If you have yet to find the right fit, starting your search with a reputable brand is a smart place to begin. Because Lululemon has such a stellar activewear reputation, we decided to round up the best of the best sports bras from the brand to bring you our top picks.

Best Lululemon Sports Bra Overall lululemon Energy Bra View On Lululemon Why We Like It: Versatile and supportive, this bra works for just about any workout. It's Worth Noting: This bra runs on the smaller side, so consider sizing up when you order. The Lululemon Energy Bra continues to top the charts on "best of" lists across the web, and it's easy to see why. For starters, this bra provides just the right amount of support for a wide variety of activities, from running to strength training and even yoga. It's also comfortable enough to be worn out and about, plus it comes in 14 different colors to match any outfit. This bra is extremely tight fitting, which is great for support, but can compromise comfort. We recommend sizing up the band for the best fit. Price at the time of publish: $52 Sizes: 2-14 Colors: 14 colors including White, Pistachio, Lilac, and even "Wee Are From Space Nimbus Battleship" (Grey) Best for: Everyday wear, yoga, and light training Support: Medium

Best Sports Bra for Running lululemon Run Times Bra, High Support 4.9 Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: It’s designed to be worn while running with features like padded straps for extra comfort. It's Worth Noting: This high-support bra may be uncomfortable to wear when not running. The Lululemon Run Times Bra has been praised for supporting chests of all sizes during runs. The bra supports cups up to DDD and comes in four colors. We love that this high-support bra has comfortable features like an ultra-soft underband, a convenient hook-and-closure, and padded straps. It offers the highest support on this list, which makes it the perfect sports bra for runners. But because this bra is specifically designed for running, performing other workouts like yoga or strength training while wearing it may feel restrictive. Price at the time of publish: $68 Sizes: 32 B - 42 DDD Colors: Melon Sorbet, Pink Peony, Black, Dark Olive Best for: Running Support: High

Best for Yoga lululemon Flow Y Bra Nulu lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: This classic-style sports bra offers support and flexibility. It's Worth Noting: This bra suits smaller cup sizes. If you're looking for a sports bra that will keep you supported during downward dog but move with you through vinyasa, the Lululemon Flow Y Bra is a must for your next yoga class. It's supportive enough for yoga yet comfortable enough for everyday wear. We love the small straps and racerback back, which fits perfectly under various workout tops. Because of its minimal support, this bra is best for cup sizes A-C. Price at the time of publish: $48 Sizes: 2-14 Colors: 11 colors, from Black to Cyan Blue and Bone Best for: Yoga Support: Light

Best for Big Chests lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: Extremely size-inclusive, up to 40DD. It's Worth Noting: You may want to size up due to the bra's high compression. Not only does the Enlite Front-Zip Bra offer high support for large chest sizes, but it's also extremely comfortable. The bra's bonded underband prevents it from digging into the skin, and the zip front makes it easy to get on and take off. An ideal bra for running or high-impact training, it provides high support without feeling too restrictive. This sports bra for large chests comes in more sizes than others on the list, which we love to see. Price at the time of publish: $108 Sizes: 30 C - 40 D Colors: Kohlrabi Green, Wild Berry, Dark Olive, Liquidize Camo Mini WP Black Multi, Black Best for: Running Support: High

Best for Small Chests lululemon Free to Be Wild Bra lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: It’s made of minimal fabric with just the right support for smaller chests. It's Worth Noting: Some reviews note the colors on the site don't exactly reflect the bra's true colors. If you found the Flow Y and Energy Bra too restrictive, the Free To Be bra is a more lightweight version. Supportive enough for light workout classes like yoga, its minimalist design offers more comfort and flexibility than others on the list, making it ideal for smaller chests. Some wearers found discrepancies between the bra's colors online versus what arrived. So, if you're picky about your workout color palette, it may be best to shop in-store. Price at the time of publish: $48 Sizes: 2-14 Colors: Kohlrabi Green, Lip Gloss, Utility Blue, Kelly Green, Cyan Blue, Hawaiian Blue, Flush Pink, Bone, White, Black Best for: Yoga, Everyday Wear Support: Light

Best for Strength Training lululemon Wunder Train Longline Bra LuLuLemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The high neckline keeps cleavage concealed while strength training, especially during deadlifts! It's Worth Noting: The cups are removable, which may come loose and need to be re-inserted after washing. The Lululemon Wunder Train Longline bra offers medium support, ideal for strength training. The bra allows you to move freely during weight lifting sets and movements while providing the right support to keep the girls in place. The high neckline is the chef's kiss on this bra, making it perfect for staying covered during strength training movements like deadlifts and kickbacks. Price at the time of publish: $58 Sizes: 2-14 Colors: 12 colors including Black, Utility Blue, Flush Pink, and Hot Heat Best for: Yoga and light training Support: Medium

Most Comfortable lululemon Like a Cloud Sports Bra Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The ultra-soft fabric feels barely there while providing support. It's Worth Noting: The straps aren't adjustable on this bra. Luluemon's Like a Cloud bra is aptly named. This sports bra is soft, cushiony, and comfortable, providing adequate support for everyday wear as well as light workouts like yoga. These are the most comfortable cups you'll ever find in a sports bra. Unlike others on the list, we found this bra to fit true to size. Though this bra is moisture-wicking, reviews state that lighter colors of this bra make sweat more noticeable. Price at the time of publish: $58 Sizes: 2-12 Colors: Twilight Rose, Cyan Blue, Java, Pink Peony, White, Black Best for: Yoga, everyday wear Support: Light

Most Versatile lululemon Envital Bra Medium Support lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: This bra has just the right amount of support for whatever you're doing It's Worth Noting: Some reviews say the fabric isn't as soft as others on the list. If you're unsure where the day may take you, slipping into the Lululemon Envital Bra ensures you're ready for any workout or hangout. This medium support bra is suitable for a variety of workouts, from yoga to running, plus it's stylish enough to wear out on its own or under your favorite tank. We love the sleek v-neck design and supportive criss-cross back and think you will, too.

Price at the time of publish: $48 Sizes: 2-14 Colors: Pistachio, Lilac Smoke, Utility Blue, White, Hawaiian Blue, Black Best for: Training Support: Medium





Best Newcomer lululemon Energy Longline Bra Medium Support lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: This longline bra is supportive and versatile. It's Worth Noting: We recommend sizing up for the best fit. Longline bras offer all the benefits of a sports bra, with added coverage underneath the bust line. We love the new longline version of the Energy Bra for its versatility and design. Great for everyday wear and workouts, this bra features slick and low-friction support, making it extra comfortable to wear without the risk of chafing. Price at the time of publish: $58 Sizes: 2-12 Colors: 12 colors including Black, Flicker Pace Utility Blue Multi, and Red Merlot Best for: Yoga and medium training Support: Medium