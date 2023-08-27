Apparel and Gear Workout Gear Tech The 12 Best Massage Guns, Tested & Reviewed With so many options on the market, we set out to find the best massage gun for every type of fitness lover. The results are in; these 12 have earned a permanent spot in our gym bags. By Kells McPhillips Kells McPhillips Kells McPhillips is a freelance writer living in Los Angeles. Her journalism has appeared on Well+Good, Business Insider, Shape.com, Fortune, Calm, Create & Cultivate, Equinox, and others. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from The New School in New York City, and she's working on her first novel in the early mornings. Shape's editorial guidelines and Gabrielle Kassel Published on August 27, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How We Tested What To Know FAQs Why Trust Shape We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Shape / Marcus Millan If there's anything better than the rush of endorphins post-workout, it's the feeling of someone sinking their fingers into your oh-so-sore muscles for a rewarding sports massage. The trouble is, a massage comes with a seriously long list of prerequisites. Think about it: You need a boo/roommate/sibling who is ready, willing, and able to knead your achy limbs. Or, you need to be willing to drop some dough on a professional masseuse. Luckily, there's a high-tech alternative you can use at home (and all on your own) to get the job done: a massage gun. Also known as percussion guns, massage guns are a popular recovery tool designed to decrease muscle soreness and improve range of motion. “Massage guns provide a portable and effective solution for pain relief, muscle stiffness reduction, and enhanced athletic performance,” says King Holder, a Master Flexologist with StretchLab. The guns also excel at increasing overall circulation, which means your muscles get more of the nutrient-rich blood they need to recover. Interested in trying out one of these buzzy tools? Ahead, you’ll find our rankings of the very best massage guns on the market, according to weeks and weeks of testing. Our Top Picks Best Massage Gun Overall: Therabody Theragun Prime at Amazon Jump to Review Best Massage Gun Overall, Runner-Up: Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Massage Gun: RENPHO Power Massage Gun at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Hard-to-Reach Spots: RENPHO Extend Massage Gun at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hands-Free: Hyperice Venom Go at Hyperice.com Jump to Review Best Massage Gun for Beginners : Therabody Theragun Mini at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Athletes: Therabody Theragun PRO 5th Generation at Amazon Jump to Review Best for On-the-Go: Therabody Theragun Elite 4th Generation at Therabody.com Jump to Review Best for Pre-Workout: Hyperice Vyper 3 Massage Gun at Hyperice.com Jump to Review Most Versatile: RENPHO C3 Massage Gun at Amazon Jump to Review Best Massage Gun Overall Therabody Theragun Prime 4th Generation 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Dermstore Our Ratings Effectiveness 5/5 Comfort 5/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Stall Force 5/5 Portability 4.5/5 Why We Like It: This massage gun is powerful without being painful and offers the most curated selection of attachments and speeds. It’s Worth Noting: It comes in a soft carrying case that’s not very functional. Finding the right massage gun is all about looking for the sweet spot. We knew that we wanted a gun that offered high no-stall force (without feeling overwhelming), traveled well, wasn’t too heavy, and included an array of attachments (but not so many that we experienced decision fatigue). In the end, we were surprised that the Theragun Prime 4th generation hit more of our criteria than the 5th gen, and we basically had no notes. The Shape editor who tested this device found it easy to select the correct attachment, and the results were amazing. She put the Theragun to work on her shoulders and back muscles after a workout and experienced near-immediate relief. The only downside? This product comes in a soft carrying case that didn’t feel sturdy enough to protect a premium product like a Theragun. We wished a hard-shell case had been included instead. Price at time of publish: $229 Maximum No-Stall Force: 30lbs | Attachments: 4 (dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone) | Built-In Speeds: 5 (plus customizable speed) | Total Battery Life: 120 minutes | Weight: 2.2lb Best Massage Gun Overall, Runner-Up Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Our Ratings Effectiveness 5/5 Comfort 4.3/5 Ease of Use 4.7/5 Stall Force 5/5 Portability 5/5 Why We Like It: Light, portable, quiet, and very intuitive, Hypervolt Go 2 became an instant runner-up to the Theragun Prime 4th Generation. It’s Worth Noting: It could be more ergonomic. This lightweight device delivers some heavy-duty recovery. Weighing in at 1.5 lbs, this massage gun takes up virtually no physical space and doesn’t eat up the airwaves with loud noise either. We found that this device stayed quiet and allowed us to recover while watching Netflix - without needing the subtitles on. That said, no device is perfect, and we did find one teeny-tiny thing we didn’t love about this one. Our testing revealed that those with smaller hands may find the Hypervolt’s grip a bit uncomfortable. There are also fewer attachments than the Theragun Prime. Price at time of publish: $130 Maximum No-Stall Force: Brushless high-torque 40W motor | Attachments: 2 (flat, bullet) | Built-in speeds: 3 | Total battery life: 3 hours | Weight: 1.5lb The 5 Best Hyperice and Renpho Massage Guns, Tested and Reviewed Best Budget Massage Gun RENPHO Power Massage Gun 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Renpho.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.9/5 Comfort 4.5/5 Ease of Use 4.4/5 Stall Force 5/5 Portability 4/5 Why We Like It: A massage gun that delivers an array of speeds and attachments at an affordable right sounds too good to be true, but here it is. It’s Worth Noting: It may take a while to get the hang of this one. We love a fitness bargain, so finding the Renpho Power Massage Gun felt super satisfying. At just $70, this gun offers six heads and six speeds for an extremely customizable recovery routine. One editor used the Renpho after her weekly spin classes and found that she was recovering more quickly and performing better on the bike. Something that we didn’t love about this affordable massage gun is the design. Certain buttons seemed to be placed counterintuitively. For example, the power button is right next to the speed buttons. While this isn’t a dealbreaker, it does mean that the Renpho takes longer to get acquainted with. Price at time of publish: $70 Maximum No-Stall Force: 50lbs | Attachments: 6 (bullet head, flat head, air cushion, ball head, shovel head, u head) | Built-In Speeds: 6 | Total Battery Life: 4 hours | Weight: 1.9lb Shoppers with Chronic Pain Rely On These $70 and $399 Massage Guns, But Which Is Best? Best for Hard-to-Reach Spots RENPHO Extend Massage Gun 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Renpho.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 5/5 Comfort 4.9/5 Ease of Use 4.6/5 Stall Force 5/5 Portability 4/5 Why We Like It: Body contortions are no longer necessary thanks to this adjustable device. It’s Worth Noting: Its ungainly shape makes it difficult to take on the go. This massage gun is for those who spend a lot of time sitting at the computer and writing and aren’t strangers to back, neck, and shoulder aches. That’s why we loved having the Renpho Extend Massage Gun on hand to iron out the hard-to-reach kinks so we could tackle workouts, walks in the park, and, yeah, our email inboxes. Anyone who enjoys a nice back massage will enjoy having this $40 device nearby, promise. One teeny-tiny complaint: The Extend Massage Gun’s shape makes it difficult to tote around, so we don’t recommend it for anyone who’s looking to manage their back pain on the move. Price at time of publish: $40 Maximum No-Stall Force: 30lb | Attachments: 6 (standard ball, dampener, thumb, wedge, supersoft, micro-point) | Built-In Speeds: 4 | Total Battery Life: 150 minutes | Weight: 1.1lb Best Hands-Free Hyperice Venom Go Hyperice View On Hyperice.com Why We Like It: The heat and vibration pod attaches to adhesive pads that are ideal for hard-to-treat spots on your back and shoulders — just stick and go.It’s Worth Noting: The pads can be reused about 20 times each. For the supreme multitaskers who don’t have a hand to spare, we’re obsessed with the Hyperice Venom Go, a heat and vibration wearable that’s as low-maintenance as they come. The Venom Go pod magnetically attaches to a reusable adhesive pad that you stick anywhere on your body (we personally loved it on our low back and shoulders, spots that are hard to reach solo). Choose from three heat settings and three vibration styles for customized relief. The device automatically turns off after 10 minutes and arrives fully charged. Each Venom Go comes with three of these reusable adhesive pad, and we were pleasantly surprised by how well they stuck to our body as we did everyday tasks like loading the dishwasher and checking emails. That said, Hyperice notes that the pad are reusable “up to 20 times each,” after which you’ll have to purchase refill pads. Price at time of publish: $129 Maximum No-Stall Force: N/A | Attachments: N/A | Built-In Speeds: 9 combinations of heat and vibrations | Total Battery Life: 20 minutes to 1 hour | Weight: Less than .2lbs Best Massage Gun for Beginners Therabody Theragun Mini 2nd Generation 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Dermstore Our Ratings Effectiveness 3.8/5 Comfort 4.3/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Stall Force 4.6/5 Portability 5/5 Why We Like It: This cutie keeps things simple for beginner and veteran massage gun users alike. It’s Worth Noting: Its small size limits the number of muscle groups the Mini can really work on. This nifty little device is ideal for those who are just getting familiar with massage guns or prefer casual, fun movement over hardcore workouts. With three speed settings and three attachments, the Mini offers a level of customization that isn’t overwhelming. It’s also so portable and slides easily into a gym bag or purse. Because of its small size and minimal design, the Mini simply doesn’t reach some crucial muscle groups—most notably, those on the back of the body. The Shape editor who tested the Mini noted that she experienced the best pain relief when she used the device on her quads, hamstrings, and calves—so bear that in mind. Price at time of publish: $179 Maximum No-Stall Force: 20lb | Attachments: 3 (standard ball, dampener, thumb) | Built-In Speeds: 3 | Total Battery Life: 120 minutes | Weight: 1lb Best for Athletes Therabody Theragun PRO 5th Generation 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Neiman Marcus View On Therabody.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.1/5 Comfort 4.1/5 Ease of Use 4.4/5 Stall Force 4.7/5 Portability 4.4/5 Why We Like It: Pricy, top-of-the-line, and fully customizable, the Theragun PRO 5th generation is made for those at the top of their sports. It’s Worth Noting: We found the screen feature a little unnecessary. The Theragun PRO 5th generation is made for those who place their sport at the center of their lives. With fully customizable speed options and six distinct attachments (standard ball, dampener, thumb, wedge, supersoft, micropoint), the device is made for those who take every aspect of their workouts seriously—from warm up to cool down. According to one editor, the overall feel of this Theragun is beefy and powerful, so it’s great for those with mega-muscles who need mega-recovery. Many of us agreed that the $600 price point on this massage device is a bit pricy, particularly since the 5th Generation’s signature feature—a touchscreen that replaces the buttons on other devices—seems a little unnecessary. Those who aren’t a touchscreen fan should opt for the 4th Generation instead. Price at time of publish: $599 Maximum No-Stall Force: 60lbs | Attachments: 6 (standard ball, dampener, thumb, wedge, supersoft, micropoint) | Built-In Speeds: Fully customizable | Total Battery Life: 150 minutes | Weight: 2.76lbs Best for On-the-Go Therabody Theragun Elite 4th Generation 4.7 Therabody View On Therabody.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 5/5 Comfort 4.5/5 Ease of Use 4.5/5 Stall Force 5/5 Portability 4.7/5 Why We Like It: Thanks to a great carrying case, the Theragun Elite is easy to travel with. It’s Worth Noting: It features a clunkier design and happens to be louder than other Theraguns. This massage device has all the great features of every Theragun massage gun: plenty of attachments, multiple speeds, and awesome battery life. However, it also comes with a beautiful carrying case that makes it easy for those of us who are always on the move. The case fits all the attachments and the charger, so the entire Theragun experience really goes anywhere. Compared to other massage guns, the Elite is heavy (2.2 lbs), and a couple of our editors found it a little bit clunky. It also takes up quite a bit of space in a suitcase, so we recommend opting for something smaller and lighter for all those over-packers out there. Price at time of publish: $329 Maximum No-Stall Force: 40lbs | Attachments: 5 (dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone) | Built-In Speeds: 5 (plus customizable speed) | Total Battery Life: 120 minutes | Weight: 2.2lb The 5 Best Theragun Massage Guns, Tested and Reviewed Best for Pre-Workout Hyperice Vyper 3 Massage Gun 4.6 Hyperice View On Hyperice.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.9/5 Comfort 3.9/5 Ease of Use 4.5/5 Stall Force 5/5 Portability 4/5 Why We Like It: This massage gun covers a large surface area, making it ideal for warming up the body.It’s Worth Noting: The intensity may feel overpowering to some. The beauty of massage guns is that they pinpoint a specific area that feels sore and overworked. The Vyper 3 works a little differently; rather than targeting a small area, its cylindrical shape (like a traditional foam roller) gives off larger vibrations that are ideal for warming up large muscle groups before a run, bike ride, or trip to the gym. In other words, it does all the work of priming your muscles so you can feel confident about that first squat, stride, or stroke. On a less positive note, some of us felt that the Vyper 3 was too powerful—even when used on its lowest setting. So those who don’t appreciate the feeling of powerful vibrations (think of a hot tub jet on its highest setting) won’t appreciate the feel of the Vyper 3. Price at time of publish: $199 Maximum No-Stall Force: High-torque 34W motor | Attachments: N/A | Built-In Speeds: 3 | Total Battery Life: 2 hours | Weight: 2.7lbs Which Is Better: A Foam Roller or Massage Gun? Most Versatile RENPHO C3 Massage Gun 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Renpho.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 3/5 Comfort 3.7/5 Ease of Use 4.4/5 Stall Force 4.9/5 Portability 3/5 Why We Like It: With 20 speeds and six attachments, this massage gun is doing the most… in the best possible way. It’s Worth Noting: Because it’s clunky and includes so many attachments, you won’t want to take this one on the go with you. At just $65, the Renpho C3 Massage Gun is a versatile, workhorse device that’s infinitely customizable. We loved that, no matter what workout we had on deck, the C3 had an attachment and speed that would help us recover. That said, the C3’s many attachments make it a pain to carry around. It’s also heavy and bulky, so we only recommend it to those with larger hands. Price at time of publish: $65 Maximum No-Stall Force: 72lbs | Attachments: 6 (round head, fork head, bullet head, flat head, wedge head & air cushioned soft head) | Built-In Speeds: 20 | Total Battery Life: 4 hours | Weight: 2.1lbs Most Ergonomic Therabody Theragun PRO 4th Generation 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Nordstrom Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.1/5 Comfort 4.1/5 Ease of Use 4.4/5 Stall Force 4.7/5 Portability 4.5/5 Why We Like It: The smooth, adjustable design of the Pro makes it super comfortable to hold—even for longer massage sessions. It’s Worth Noting: This device may be a bit much for casual, everyday workout lovers. We found that we’re more likely to commit time and energy to our recovery routine when the massage gun actually feels great in our hands. The Theragun PRO 4th Gen features and adjustable design that simplifies the entire recovery process by allowing its user to move the arm so that hard-to-reach muscle groups are no longer, well, hard to reach. On the not-so-sunny side, at $400 for this device is a big commitment. Those who favor casual movement may be better suited to something that’s cheaper and less customizable. Price at time of publish: $399 Maximum No-Stall Force: 60lb| Attachments: 6 (supersoft, dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone) | Built-In Speeds: Fully customizable | Total Battery Life: 5 hours | Weight: 2.9lb Best Massage Ball Hyperice Hypersphere Go 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.8/5 Comfort 4.5/5 Ease of Use 4.4/5 Stall Force 4.5/5 Portability 5/5 Why We Like It: This hands-off massager combines great power and portability. It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t have as much manual control as a massage gun. Those who prefer a nice foam roller to a massage gun will appreciate the upgrade offered by the Hypersphere Go. This little ball buzzes at three different speeds and weighs in at just one pound, making it a great addition to any gym bag or at-home workout situation. Because the Hypersphere Go doesn’t have a handle, it does require a little more work than other percussion tools. The user will need to know the basics of foam rolling to really reap the benefits of this tiny but mighty device. Price at time of publish: $99 Maximum No-Stall Force: High-torque 40W motor | Attachments: N/A | Built-In Speeds: 3 | Total Battery Life: 2 hours | Weight: 1lb How We Tested To put these massage guns to the test, we invited physical therapist Monica Saliu, PT, DPT, co-founder and COO of Tribeca Physical Therapy, into our New York testing lab. There, she taught us best practices for using a massage gun and walked us through a little head-to-toe self-massage. As we gave our muscles some much-needed TLC, we took notes about the ergonomics of each massage gun and how our muscles felt before and after using them. Then it was time to take them home. Over the course of four weeks, we whipped out these babies before and after our workouts and on rest days to evaluate their different intensities, battery lives, and attachments. After a month of amazing massages, we got together to rank the massage guns by category, including best overall, best budget, and best for travel. What to Know About Massage Guns Massage guns can seem pretty intimidating at first. (TBH, the name “massage gun” really doesn’t help.) As daunting as they may seem at first, massage guns are just another way to warm up and recover from your favorite workouts. So below, physical therapists offer a basic understanding of the instruments and answer your FAQs. Benefits of Massage Guns We’ve already been over a few of the benefits of massage guns, but here’s a quick refresher. “Most people turn to massage guns for pain relief and to relieve muscle tension,” says Mike Teater, PT, DPT, OCS, CMPT, Director of Operations at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers in Camas, Washington. “A recent study in the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy shows that massage guns also help improve acute muscle strength, explosive muscle strength, and flexibility.” As mentioned, the use of percussive devices may also increase blood flow (and therefore expedite recovery), improve range of motion, and decrease muscle soreness. Different Massage Gun Attachments Your new massage gun has arrived, but WTF is with all these attachments? “Different attachments optimize massage gun effectiveness for specific muscle groups,” explains Holder. “The round ball attachment, for instance, suits larger muscle groups like glutes, quads, and hamstrings. The bullet attachment hones in on smaller knots and trigger points such as the forearms or calves, while the fork attachment offers precision along the spine, IT band, neck, and Achilles.” Flat attachments, meanwhile, are more versatile and can be used on both large and small muscle groups. King also says that personal preferences play a role in what massage gun accessories will feel the best to you, so have some fun experimenting when your percussive device arrives. How to Use a Massage Gun Select an attachment and apply gentle pressure around the edges of the sore muscles with your massage gun. Avoid placing the attachment directly onto the muscle, and avoid bones. Upper-body instructions: Apply the gun for 60 seconds, gently, on: BicepsTriceps ForearmsMidbackUpper back Lower-body instructions: Apply the gun at medium pressure for 60 seconds on: Each hamstringEach quadEach calf If you feel any pain, stop massaging immediately. Seek the help of a physical therapist if you would like more extensive instructions on how to use a massage gun. Frequently Asked Questions Can I use a massage gun if I’m pregnant? “Yes, so long as sensitive areas are avoided (directly on the belly),” says physical therapist Brenna Kelley, PT, DPT, with FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers in Bristol, Connecticut. “It may be beneficial for aches and pains associated with pregnancy (like shoulder and upper back pain) but the vibration is fairly superficial.” That said, she recommends consulting with your doctor before you begin using one of these tools. Are massage guns better for cardio lovers or strength trainers? You may be wondering if massage guns are appropriate for the type of movement you love, and we’re happy to report that the answer is most likely yes. “Massage guns are versatile tools that cater to a wide range of individuals, from avid cardio enthusiasts to dedicated weight lifters,” says Holder. “Cardio enthusiasts can benefit from massage guns as they can help alleviate muscle tension and soreness resulting from repetitive motion and overworked muscles.” Weightlifters and people who prefer strength-based workouts, meanwhile, will find massage guns useful for loosening tight, overworked muscles and improving overall athletic performance, he says. Are massage guns FSA eligible? Yes, you may pay for percussion massage treatments with your health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA). However, you may need to obtain a letter of medical necessity (LOMN) from your doctor for one of these devices to count as a qualified medical expense. What is maximum stall force? Just remember this: The higher the stall force, the more powerful the massage gun. Stall force is the amount of pressure you can apply to the head of the massage gun before the motor stalls. Can I bring a massage gun on a plane? Good news: You can slide your massage guns into your checked bag or carry-on. That said, it’s worth carefully reading the brand website of whatever massage gun you decide to go with. Depending on the type of battery or materials, TSA may flag the item and not allow it aboard. Why Trust Shape Kells McPhillips is a health and wellness writer living in Los Angeles. Her journalism has appeared in The New York Times, Well+Good, Shape, Fortune, Runner’s World, Outside, Yoga Journal, and others. King Holder is a Master Flexologist with StretchLab, a one-on-one assisted stretching studio. Monica Saliu, PT, DPT, is the co-founder and COO of Tribeca Physical Therapy, into the Shape Lab. Brenna Kelley, PT, DPT is the clinical director of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers in Bristol, CT. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit