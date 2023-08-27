Interested in trying out one of these buzzy tools? Ahead, you’ll find our rankings of the very best massage guns on the market, according to weeks and weeks of testing.

Also known as percussion guns, massage guns are a popular recovery tool designed to decrease muscle soreness and improve range of motion . “Massage guns provide a portable and effective solution for pain relief, muscle stiffness reduction, and enhanced athletic performance,” says King Holder, a Master Flexologist with StretchLab . The guns also excel at increasing overall circulation , which means your muscles get more of the nutrient-rich blood they need to recover.

The trouble is, a massage comes with a seriously long list of prerequisites. Think about it: You need a boo/roommate/sibling who is ready, willing, and able to knead your achy limbs. Or, you need to be willing to drop some dough on a professional masseuse. Luckily, there's a high-tech alternative you can use at home (and all on your own) to get the job done: a massage gun.

If there's anything better than the rush of endorphins post-workout, it's the feeling of someone sinking their fingers into your oh-so-sore muscles for a rewarding sports massage .

Best Massage Gun Overall Therabody Theragun Prime 4th Generation 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Dermstore Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Stall Force 5 /5

Portability 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: This massage gun is powerful without being painful and offers the most curated selection of attachments and speeds. It’s Worth Noting: It comes in a soft carrying case that’s not very functional.

Finding the right massage gun is all about looking for the sweet spot. We knew that we wanted a gun that offered high no-stall force (without feeling overwhelming), traveled well, wasn’t too heavy, and included an array of attachments (but not so many that we experienced decision fatigue). In the end, we were surprised that the Theragun Prime 4th generation hit more of our criteria than the 5th gen, and we basically had no notes. The Shape editor who tested this device found it easy to select the correct attachment, and the results were amazing. She put the Theragun to work on her shoulders and back muscles after a workout and experienced near-immediate relief. The only downside? This product comes in a soft carrying case that didn’t feel sturdy enough to protect a premium product like a Theragun. We wished a hard-shell case had been included instead. Price at time of publish: $229 Maximum No-Stall Force: 30lbs | Attachments: 4 (dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone) | Built-In Speeds: 5 (plus customizable speed) | Total Battery Life: 120 minutes | Weight: 2.2lb

Best Massage Gun Overall, Runner-Up Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Comfort 4.3 /5

Ease of Use 4.7 /5

Stall Force 5 /5

Portability 5 /5 Why We Like It: Light, portable, quiet, and very intuitive, Hypervolt Go 2 became an instant runner-up to the Theragun Prime 4th Generation. It’s Worth Noting: It could be more ergonomic. This lightweight device delivers some heavy-duty recovery. Weighing in at 1.5 lbs, this massage gun takes up virtually no physical space and doesn’t eat up the airwaves with loud noise either. We found that this device stayed quiet and allowed us to recover while watching Netflix - without needing the subtitles on. That said, no device is perfect, and we did find one teeny-tiny thing we didn’t love about this one. Our testing revealed that those with smaller hands may find the Hypervolt’s grip a bit uncomfortable. There are also fewer attachments than the Theragun Prime. Price at time of publish: $130 Maximum No-Stall Force: Brushless high-torque 40W motor | Attachments: 2 (flat, bullet) | Built-in speeds: 3 | Total battery life: 3 hours | Weight: 1.5lb The 5 Best Hyperice and Renpho Massage Guns, Tested and Reviewed

Best Budget Massage Gun RENPHO Power Massage Gun 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Renpho.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.9 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Ease of Use 4.4 /5

Stall Force 5 /5

Portability 4 /5 Why We Like It: A massage gun that delivers an array of speeds and attachments at an affordable right sounds too good to be true, but here it is. It’s Worth Noting: It may take a while to get the hang of this one.

We love a fitness bargain, so finding the Renpho Power Massage Gun felt super satisfying. At just $70, this gun offers six heads and six speeds for an extremely customizable recovery routine. One editor used the Renpho after her weekly spin classes and found that she was recovering more quickly and performing better on the bike. Something that we didn’t love about this affordable massage gun is the design. Certain buttons seemed to be placed counterintuitively. For example, the power button is right next to the speed buttons. While this isn’t a dealbreaker, it does mean that the Renpho takes longer to get acquainted with. Price at time of publish: $70 Maximum No-Stall Force: 50lbs | Attachments: 6 (bullet head, flat head, air cushion, ball head, shovel head, u head) | Built-In Speeds: 6 | Total Battery Life: 4 hours | Weight: 1.9lb Shoppers with Chronic Pain Rely On These $70 and $399 Massage Guns, But Which Is Best?

Best for Hard-to-Reach Spots RENPHO Extend Massage Gun 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Renpho.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Comfort 4.9 /5

Ease of Use 4.6 /5

Stall Force 5 /5

Portability 4 /5 Why We Like It: Body contortions are no longer necessary thanks to this adjustable device. It’s Worth Noting: Its ungainly shape makes it difficult to take on the go. This massage gun is for those who spend a lot of time sitting at the computer and writing and aren’t strangers to back, neck, and shoulder aches. That’s why we loved having the Renpho Extend Massage Gun on hand to iron out the hard-to-reach kinks so we could tackle workouts, walks in the park, and, yeah, our email inboxes. Anyone who enjoys a nice back massage will enjoy having this $40 device nearby, promise. One teeny-tiny complaint: The Extend Massage Gun’s shape makes it difficult to tote around, so we don’t recommend it for anyone who’s looking to manage their back pain on the move. Price at time of publish: $40 Maximum No-Stall Force: 30lb | Attachments: 6 (standard ball, dampener, thumb, wedge, supersoft, micro-point) | Built-In Speeds: 4 | Total Battery Life: 150 minutes | Weight: 1.1lb

Best Hands-Free Hyperice Venom Go Hyperice View On Hyperice.com Why We Like It: The heat and vibration pod attaches to adhesive pads that are ideal for hard-to-treat spots on your back and shoulders — just stick and go. It’s Worth Noting: The pads can be reused about 20 times each.

For the supreme multitaskers who don’t have a hand to spare, we’re obsessed with the Hyperice Venom Go, a heat and vibration wearable that’s as low-maintenance as they come. The Venom Go pod magnetically attaches to a reusable adhesive pad that you stick anywhere on your body (we personally loved it on our low back and shoulders, spots that are hard to reach solo). Choose from three heat settings and three vibration styles for customized relief. The device automatically turns off after 10 minutes and arrives fully charged. Each Venom Go comes with three of these reusable adhesive pad, and we were pleasantly surprised by how well they stuck to our body as we did everyday tasks like loading the dishwasher and checking emails. That said, Hyperice notes that the pad are reusable “up to 20 times each,” after which you’ll have to purchase refill pads. Price at time of publish: $129 Maximum No-Stall Force: N/A | Attachments: N/A | Built-In Speeds: 9 combinations of heat and vibrations | Total Battery Life: 20 minutes to 1 hour | Weight: Less than .2lbs

Best Massage Gun for Beginners Therabody Theragun Mini 2nd Generation 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Dermstore Our Ratings Effectiveness 3.8 /5

Comfort 4.3 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Stall Force 4.6 /5

Portability 5 /5 Why We Like It: This cutie keeps things simple for beginner and veteran massage gun users alike. It’s Worth Noting: Its small size limits the number of muscle groups the Mini can really work on. This nifty little device is ideal for those who are just getting familiar with massage guns or prefer casual, fun movement over hardcore workouts. With three speed settings and three attachments, the Mini offers a level of customization that isn’t overwhelming. It’s also so portable and slides easily into a gym bag or purse. Because of its small size and minimal design, the Mini simply doesn’t reach some crucial muscle groups—most notably, those on the back of the body. The Shape editor who tested the Mini noted that she experienced the best pain relief when she used the device on her quads, hamstrings, and calves—so bear that in mind. Price at time of publish: $179 Maximum No-Stall Force: 20lb | Attachments: 3 (standard ball, dampener, thumb) | Built-In Speeds: 3 | Total Battery Life: 120 minutes | Weight: 1lb

Best for Athletes Therabody Theragun PRO 5th Generation 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Neiman Marcus View On Therabody.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.1 /5

Comfort 4.1 /5

Ease of Use 4.4 /5

Stall Force 4.7 /5

Portability 4.4 /5 Why We Like It: Pricy, top-of-the-line, and fully customizable, the Theragun PRO 5th generation is made for those at the top of their sports. It’s Worth Noting: We found the screen feature a little unnecessary.

The Theragun PRO 5th generation is made for those who place their sport at the center of their lives. With fully customizable speed options and six distinct attachments (standard ball, dampener, thumb, wedge, supersoft, micropoint), the device is made for those who take every aspect of their workouts seriously—from warm up to cool down. According to one editor, the overall feel of this Theragun is beefy and powerful, so it’s great for those with mega-muscles who need mega-recovery. Many of us agreed that the $600 price point on this massage device is a bit pricy, particularly since the 5th Generation’s signature feature—a touchscreen that replaces the buttons on other devices—seems a little unnecessary. Those who aren’t a touchscreen fan should opt for the 4th Generation instead. Price at time of publish: $599 Maximum No-Stall Force: 60lbs | Attachments: 6 (standard ball, dampener, thumb, wedge, supersoft, micropoint) | Built-In Speeds: Fully customizable | Total Battery Life: 150 minutes | Weight: 2.76lbs



Best for On-the-Go Therabody Theragun Elite 4th Generation 4.7 Therabody View On Therabody.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Stall Force 5 /5

Portability 4.7 /5 Why We Like It: Thanks to a great carrying case, the Theragun Elite is easy to travel with. It’s Worth Noting: It features a clunkier design and happens to be louder than other Theraguns. This massage device has all the great features of every Theragun massage gun: plenty of attachments, multiple speeds, and awesome battery life. However, it also comes with a beautiful carrying case that makes it easy for those of us who are always on the move. The case fits all the attachments and the charger, so the entire Theragun experience really goes anywhere. Compared to other massage guns, the Elite is heavy (2.2 lbs), and a couple of our editors found it a little bit clunky. It also takes up quite a bit of space in a suitcase, so we recommend opting for something smaller and lighter for all those over-packers out there. Price at time of publish: $329 Maximum No-Stall Force: 40lbs | Attachments: 5 (dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone) | Built-In Speeds: 5 (plus customizable speed) | Total Battery Life: 120 minutes | Weight: 2.2lb The 5 Best Theragun Massage Guns, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Pre-Workout Hyperice Vyper 3 Massage Gun 4.6 Hyperice View On Hyperice.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.9 /5

Comfort 3.9 /5

Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Stall Force 5 /5

Portability 4 /5 Why We Like It: This massage gun covers a large surface area, making it ideal for warming up the body. It’s Worth Noting: The intensity may feel overpowering to some.

The beauty of massage guns is that they pinpoint a specific area that feels sore and overworked. The Vyper 3 works a little differently; rather than targeting a small area, its cylindrical shape (like a traditional foam roller) gives off larger vibrations that are ideal for warming up large muscle groups before a run, bike ride, or trip to the gym. In other words, it does all the work of priming your muscles so you can feel confident about that first squat, stride, or stroke. On a less positive note, some of us felt that the Vyper 3 was too powerful—even when used on its lowest setting. So those who don’t appreciate the feeling of powerful vibrations (think of a hot tub jet on its highest setting) won’t appreciate the feel of the Vyper 3. Price at time of publish: $199 Maximum No-Stall Force: High-torque 34W motor | Attachments: N/A | Built-In Speeds: 3 | Total Battery Life: 2 hours | Weight: 2.7lbs Which Is Better: A Foam Roller or Massage Gun?

Most Versatile RENPHO C3 Massage Gun 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Renpho.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 3 /5

Comfort 3.7 /5

Ease of Use 4.4 /5

Stall Force 4.9 /5

Portability 3 /5 Why We Like It: With 20 speeds and six attachments, this massage gun is doing the most… in the best possible way. It’s Worth Noting: Because it’s clunky and includes so many attachments, you won’t want to take this one on the go with you. At just $65, the Renpho C3 Massage Gun is a versatile, workhorse device that’s infinitely customizable. We loved that, no matter what workout we had on deck, the C3 had an attachment and speed that would help us recover. That said, the C3’s many attachments make it a pain to carry around. It’s also heavy and bulky, so we only recommend it to those with larger hands. Price at time of publish: $65 Maximum No-Stall Force: 72lbs | Attachments: 6 (round head, fork head, bullet head, flat head, wedge head & air cushioned soft head) | Built-In Speeds: 20 | Total Battery Life: 4 hours | Weight: 2.1lbs

Most Ergonomic Therabody Theragun PRO 4th Generation 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Nordstrom Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.1 /5

Comfort 4.1 /5

Ease of Use 4.4 /5

Stall Force 4.7 /5

Portability 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: The smooth, adjustable design of the Pro makes it super comfortable to hold—even for longer massage sessions. It’s Worth Noting: This device may be a bit much for casual, everyday workout lovers. We found that we’re more likely to commit time and energy to our recovery routine when the massage gun actually feels great in our hands. The Theragun PRO 4th Gen features and adjustable design that simplifies the entire recovery process by allowing its user to move the arm so that hard-to-reach muscle groups are no longer, well, hard to reach. On the not-so-sunny side, at $400 for this device is a big commitment. Those who favor casual movement may be better suited to something that’s cheaper and less customizable. Price at time of publish: $399 Maximum No-Stall Force: 60lb| Attachments: 6 (supersoft, dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone) | Built-In Speeds: Fully customizable | Total Battery Life: 5 hours | Weight: 2.9lb