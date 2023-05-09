With the help of Waters and her expert insight, we researched the best pickleball clothes for women so you can hit the courts in style. We prioritized pickleball clothing that’s easy to move in, sweat-wicking, and technically engineered for the high-action sport. Pickleball clothes got extra points for features pockets to hold extra balls, sweat-wicking material, and built-in shorts. And every single item featured is stylish enough to take you from the court to brunch — so even if you’re not a pickleballer yet, you can still dress the part.

But if you want to look like a pro and enjoy the technical benefits of sweat-wicking, lightweight pickleball clothes, Waters recommends starting with tennis outfits. “That’s the most comfortable and they can also be stylish,” she adds. (One major FYI: Avoid wearing the color yellow, since it’s the color of the ball and may confuse your opponents, advises Waters.)

Like tennis , the typical pickleball clothing consists of lightweight tops, athletic skirts or skorts, sweat-wicking socks, and court shoes. The styles can be all over the place, from country club prep to quirky patterns. “The cool thing about pickleball is that there are so many different styles,” says Waters. “You can wear a tennis outfit, a golf outfit, a gym outfit, really anything. I’ve even seen someone wear blue jeans and play!”

“Pickleball is the type of sport that anyone can play,” explains Anna Leigh Waters , a professional pickleball player since 2019. “You don’t need to be a successful athlete or have any athletic ability at all! [It’s] easy to learn, but hard to master.”

Even if your first association with the word “pickle” is hamburger toppings, you’ve probably heard of pickleball , the latest recreational sport that’s sweeping the nation. Played in singles or doubles, pickleball is a cross between tennis and table tennis, and it’s known for being beginner-friendly, social, and just plain fun.

Best Budget BALEAF Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: At under $30, this pickleball skirt is a dupe for more expensive options from name brands. It’s Worth Noting: The skirt runs a little small, so go up if you’re between sizes. An athletic skirt or skort is one of the most essential pieces of pickleball clothing, and this option from BALEAF comes in at under $30. It’s a classic “business in the front, party in the back” situation, thanks to a smooth, streamlined front design and flouncy pleats in the back. A zipped pocket in the back waistband can hold keys or cards, and built-in shorts feature a silicone design to keep them from riding up during epic rallies. The shorts also have a mesh liner for extra breathability, and there are side pockets in the shorts (although they’re a little small to comfortably fit a pickleball). We especially love the thick, wide waistband, which makes this pickleball skirt extra comfy. This skirt runs a little small, so if you’re between sizes, go up for the best fit. Price at time of publish: $30 Sizes: XS to XXL | Colors: 9 | Features: Built-in shorts, pockets

Best Sports Bra Lululemon Energy Bra Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: This sports bra is versatile enough for pickleball, tennis, or any other recreational sport you might try. It’s Worth Noting: There’s also a high-support option for B to DDD cups. The Energy Bra from Lululemon is one of the most versatile sports bras we’ve ever tried. The medium support is designed for everything from yoga to training, and the four-way stretch makes your boobs feel hugged instead of squashed. Made from Luxtreme fabric, this sports bra is cool and smooth to the touch, with fashion-forward straps you’ll want to peek out of your pickleball top. Heads up: This particular sports bra is designed for B to D cups, but if you left that cup size behind in middle school, you can still try this sports bra. Make sure you’re shopping the Lululemon Energy Bra with High Support, designed for B to DDD cups. It has thick, adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure on the underband. Plus, it’s sold in bra sizes for the most personalized fit possible. Price at time of publish: $52 Sizes: 2 to 14 | Colors: 13 | Features: Slick and low friction support, four-way stretch, sweat-wicking

Best Tank Top Outdoor Voices Think Fast Tank Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com Why We Like It: The casual, sporty tank is quick-drying and engineered for high-sweat situations. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a looser fit, which makes it all the more comfortable. Most pickleball matches are played outdoors, and if you live in a sunny climate, that means one thing: sweat. We love the Outdoor Voices Think Fast Tank because it features state-of-the-art cooling technology and a genius grid-patterned fabric so you’ll stay cool under pressure. The loose fit and muscle tank style offers a breezy option to other pickleball clothing, which tends to be more form-fitting. This tank top screams Sporty Spice, and we’re here for it. Sizing of the Think Fast Tank is limited at the time of publish, but if you want a tighter-fitting pickleball top and/or more sizes to choose from, check out the Outdoor Voices TechSweat Move Free Tank. It has a slightly cropped fit, a built-in shelf bra, and a breathable fabric that curves to your shape. Even better, it’s available in sizes XXS to XXXL. Price at time of publish: $48 Sizes: XS to XL | Colors: 3 | Features: Performance cooling fabric The 10 Best Sports Bras for Large Breasts of 2023, Tested & Approved

Best Shirt-Sleeve Top Lululemon Grid-Texture Cropped Tennis Short-Sleeve Shirt Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The quick-drying fabric has a unique waffle-like texture and a dolphin hem for plenty of visual intrigue. It’s Worth Noting: With a cropped, slim design, this pickleball shirt might not fit correctly on bigger busts. Most pickleball clothes tend to be made of classic, streamlined fabrics, which is why this Lululemon cropped short-sleeve shirt stands out. The waffle-esque texture serves dual purposes: It looks edgy and unique on the court, and it’s made with a unique cooling technology that wicks sweat in an instant. The shirt’s cut ends above the waist, so when worn with a pickleball skirt, you won’t have any bunching or re-tucking during a high-stakes match. The formfitting design is easy to move in, but it might be a little tight on people with bigger boobs. We’d recommend this top whole-heartedly for petite, small-chested pickleballers, since the cropped design will likely hit right at the top of the waist. However, taller people or people who don’t want to show a ton of skin should probably size up. Price at time of publish: $68 Sizes: 0 to 14 | Colors: 4 | Features: Sweat-wicking, quick-drying, four-way stretch

Best Skort Athleta Advantage Skort Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Like It: The size range is wide and inclusive (and the skort itself is super lightweight). It’s Worth Noting: It’s possible for a ball to fall out of the side pocket. Athleta is well-known for having one of the widest size ranges in activewear, and we think that’s especially appropriate for pickleball clothing, since it’s a recreational activity that’s being embraced by bodies of all sizes and abilities. The Athleta Advantage Skort comes in sizes XXS to 3X, and it’s made with lightweight, quick-drying fabric (are you sensing a theme around pickleball clothes and sweat-wicking fabric yet?). Built-in shorts prevent any wardrobe malfunctions on the court, and we are obsessed with the pleated design that moves with your every step. It’s a major plus that this skort has a zippered pocket and a side pocket to fit a ball. However, the pocket opens from the bottom, which means a ball is prone to falling out with sudden movements. We wouldn’t want to risk twisting ankles during match points, so proceed with caution. Price at time of publish: $89 Sizes: XXS to 3X | Colors: 3 | Features: Built-in shorts, zipper pockets The Best Tennis Skirts for Serving the Trend On and Off the Court

Best Shorts Nike DriFit Court Advantage Tennis Shorts Dick's Sporting Goods View On Nordstrom View On Nike.com View On Dick's Why We Like It: The loose fit allows you to move freely. It’s Worth Noting: The mid-rise fit is a little higher than most athletic shorts. If you want to switch up your pickleball clothes, opt for casual shorts instead of a skort. We love this pair from Nike because they have a loose, flowy fit that doesn’t restrict movement at all, and the thick waistband is supportive without constricting. The built-in shorts are made with sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool, and they also have a side pocket to hold a ball during play. The waistband comes up a little higher than most pickleball skirts or shorts, which we found comfy. Others, however, might find the fit a little unusual. We’d recommend styling it with a slim-fit, tucked-in top or a crop like the Lululemon Short-Sleeved Crop. Price at time of publish: $65 Sizes: XS to 2XL | Colors: 3 | Features: Built-in shorts, ball pocket The 10 Best Women’s Workout Shorts, According to Our Editors

Best Dress Outdoor Voices Volley Dress Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com Why We Like It: Somehow, this dress doesn’t show a drop of sweat. It’s Worth Noting: The built-in shorts tend to ride up a bit. With its fit-and-flare skirt and v-neck design, this pickleball dress is an instant confidence booster (even before you’ve won a single point). The classic racerback hides most sports bra straps (and yes, you’ll need to wear a sports bra with this dress), and the built-in shorts feature two pockets for your on-court essentials. We were most impressed with how well this dress performed in high-sweat environments. “I wore this dress for cardio tennis, which is obviously not pickleball but is just as intense,” says Kristen Geil, Shape senior commerce editor. “Somehow, after two hours, I didn’t have a single sweat stain or drenched fabric visible anywhere on my body.” And for the outdoor pickleball girlies, you’ll be thrilled to know that the dress has UPF 50 protection built in (just don’t forget your regular body sunscreen, too). We did notice that the built-in shorts rode up and caused a couple of wedgies during play. Also, the straps aren’t adjustable. Price at time of publish: $108 Sizes: XXS to XXXL | Colors: 4 | Features: Built-in shorts, pockets, UPF 50 protection I Practically Live in This Viral Workout Dress That's Perfect for Everything From Long Runs to Long Weekends

Best Socks Feetures Elite Max Cushion No Show Tab Socks Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Academy.com Why We Like It: The seamless toe prevents irritation, and the cushioning is perfect for high-impact activities. It’s Worth Noting: They’re anatomically designed, so make sure the “L” sock actually goes on your left foot. If you’ve ever been driven to the point of madness by sock seams, rejoice: These Feetures socks are seamless, so you’ll never have that irritating friction in your toes. We love the max cushioning option for pickleball because it’s designed for high-impact activities like pickleball, and targeted compression zones mold to your foot. These socks have been engineered to protect your feet from blisters, sweat, and everything in between. Just make sure you pay attention to which sock you’re putting on which foot. They’re anatomically designed, meaning the left sock is slightly different from the right sock for an even better fit and again, blister reduction. Price at time of publish: $18 Sizes: S to L (W4 to W13) | Colors: 12 | Features: Sweat-wicking, seamless, anatomical design, compression, max cushioning

Best Shoes Asics Women's Gel-Renma Pickleball Shoes Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Asics.com Why We Like It: It’s specifically designed for pickleball players, and it’ll support you during multi-directional movements. It’s Worth Noting: The toe box may be slightly tight. Until recently, most pickleball shoes have just been repurposed tennis or squash shoes, but the Asics Gel-Renma is one of the first pickleball-specific shoes to hit the courts. There’s plenty of stability and arch support, but what really makes this shoe shine are the outsole flex grooves, which help you pivot, lunge, and dash without tripping or twisting an ankle. The extra gel in the forefoot gives some much-needed cushioning for sudden movements. These shoes might run just a tad bit small, especially in the toe box. We also noticed that the shoe has a synthetic leather overlay, which is great for durability but not so effective for breathability. Translation: Your feet might get hot. Price at time of publish: $85 Key specs: Sizes: 5 to 12 | Colors: 32 | Features: Stability, gel cushioning, designed for outdoor courts

Best Hat adidas Women's Superlite Performance Visor Amazon View On Zappos View On Adidas.com View On Dick's Why We Like It: The dark underbill reduces glare on sunny days. It’s Worth Noting: This visor is one size fits all (but it is adjustable). Fun fact: Pickleball courts are usually oriented on a north-south line, so that no side ever has to look directly into the sun. That said, you’ll still want a hat or visor to keep from squinting, and we love this Superlite Performance Visor from Adidas. The visor design keeps your head cool (just remember to apply sunscreen to your scalp), and the dark underbrim is an especially genius touch since it reduces glare and keeps your face shaded. Moisture-wicking mesh side panels improve ventilation and cooling. For the fashion-forward, this visor comes in over a dozen different shades, and at around $20 a pop, you can buy a few to match each of your pickleball outfits. While the visor is one size fits all (meant to fit heads 21” to 22 ⅝”), it is adjustable with a simple Velcro strap. Price at time of publish: From $16 Sizes: One size | Colors: 16 | Features: Dark underbill, Velcro strap, mesh ventilation The 10 Best Running Hats, Tested By Shape

Best Jacket Lululemon Water-Repellent Stretch Tennis Jacket Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The back waistband features an ingenious mesh pocket to hold a spare ball. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a slightly cropped fit. When you’re playing outdoors, the elements can really affect your game — wind, in particular, can wreak havoc on a pickleball match. One thing you don’t want to be worried about? Your clothes. We love this Lululemon tennis jacket for its light weight and its slightly boxy fit, which gives you plenty of room to layer underneath. The cropped elastic hem keeps the fit close to your body and hits just above the waist (so if you prefer a full-length jacket, consider sizing up). There are plenty of zippered pockets on the outside to hold gear, and a sneaky sleeve even holds your phone. The fit of this jacket is stretchy and ultra-comfy. While the water-repellant fabric is a nice touch, it’s probably a little more than you need for pickleball clothes (after all, it’s not safe to play on slick courts in the rain). Price at time of publish: $168 Sizes: 0 to 14 | Colors: 1 | Features: Ball pocket, exterior zipped pockets, water-repellant fabric The 13 Best Running Jackets of 2023, Tested & Reviewed