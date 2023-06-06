However, it’s not always possible for everyone to get to a bike shop and test out different options. And even if you can visit a local shop, it may feel overwhelming to go in with no prior knowledge. Therefore, we’ve taken the guesswork out of the equation. Based on our testing, along with professional and expert insight, we’ve rounded up the latest and greatest road bike options on the market today.

“Reviews are a great place to start,” says Colby Pastore , action sports industry professional, and retired racer. “Every bicycle has its differences from manufacturer to manufacturer, so doing research can help. But nothing beats a test ride to get a handle on what feels good for you.”

However, purchasing a road bike isn’t something that should be taken lightly. Road bikes usually cost at least $1,000 — not a cheap purchase by any means. Some can cost much more, especially if you’re looking to buy a bike that can grow with you as you become a more experienced rider.

If you’re considering getting into cycling and possibly purchasing a road bike, there’s never been a better time. Not only is the weather heating up, but there’s a renewed interest in cycling after its popularity soared during the pandemic. Translation: Every cyclist, from beginner to advanced, can find their place in the cycling community, thanks to plenty of resources and gear availability.

“It’s a great choice for anyone looking to get out and hit the local bike path, or commute to work in any condition,” says Pastore.

If you’re a casual rider looking for a bike that has some versatility, this one's for you. The bike features flat handlebars, an upright geometry, and 40c tires. A suspension seat post, paired with a faster rolling tire profile, lightweight aluminum frame, and fender/rack integration, allows a rider to get from point A to point B as efficiently as possible. Bonus: The step-through frame makes it easier for a rider of any age, height, and flexibility level to more easily mount and dismount the bike — especially at stoplights, Rench points out.

“This allows you to build your bike like a pro, at a mid-range cost,” says Pastore. “The option to choose specifically which parts specifically fit your needs, combined with an aerodynamic and smooth riding platform, make this the perfect bike if you want to take your riding to the next level.”

Looking for personalization? Look no further. This road bike has a number of build and customization options, with the “entry-level” price point (for the SRAM Rival E-Tap, which is an electronic groupset) starting at $4,199. You can pick your size, color, groupset, wheels, handlebar width, crank, and stem length — but know you’ll always get a high-quality lightweight carbon frame.

The key feature of this bike is the belt drive system. Chains need constant cleaning and lubrication, but a belt drive is a game-changer. Not only does a belt drive last much longer than chains, but it also keeps things running smoothly without the hassle (and without the greasy hands or stained clothes to boot). The trade-off is cost, but on the upside, a belt-driven bike is designed to last longer than a bike with a chain.

Perfect for the rider who doesn’t want to get regularly scheduled tune-ups and doesn’t have the time to clean up the bike post-every single ride, this bike is the answer to your commuting prayers. “No pesky chain or derailleur with an internally geared belt drive system, externally routed cables, fender and rack mounts — what more could a commuter ask for?” says Pastore. Our answer: Not much. This bike is quick, lightweight, low-maintenance, and versatile enough for all types of terrain.

The bike also features the company’s SmartSense technology, which is an internal battery that connects to lights and radar on the bike. If you’re thinking about getting into the sport but care about safety when it comes to traffic and others riding around you, this next-level feature may give you that valuable peace of mind.

The bike is made out of carbon, which is extremely lightweight — but pricier than other materials. It features electronic shifting, which can be helpful on rides that involve climbing (especially combined with the featherlight weight of the bike). “The geometry of this type of bike allows the rider to be in an aerodynamic position for endurance rides but also, it's not so aggressive that it could only be ridden for short distances at high speeds,” says Dr. Metzl. “Carbon is more costly to manufacture, hence the higher pricing compared to alloy.”

Ride longer, farther, and with more confidence on this mid-range carbon do-it-all road bike. The carbon frame and wheels make the bike more aerodynamic when you’re riding serious mileage. It’s designed to fit wider, 35-millimeter tires, for more varied terrain, which is important for endurance rides that may venture off the beaten path, explains Judd Rench, multiple Ironman finisher/podium placer/World Championship qualifier.

“Whether you’re looking to cruise the back roads or tackle a century, you also have name-brand Shimano and Bontrager reliability and comfort at your fingertips,” says Pastore. FYI, Shimano and Bontrager build premium bike components, including brakes, chains, wheels, and pedals — so you can trust that the Trek Domane AL 2 Disc is legit.

Investing in a bike that you can grow and not outperform after your first year is something everyone should be conscious of regardless of level, explains Pastore. And for that, the Trek Domane AL 2 Disc is a great option. Thanks to a relaxed fit geometry, the capacity for higher volume tires, and the ability to have racks and fenders, this bike offers extreme versatility regardless of where cycling takes you.

Because this bike has high clearance, you can ride it not only on paved roads but also on bumpy streets or gravel paths. Plus, the composite fork (which connects the frame and the front wheel of the bike), grouped with the composite seatpost and ergonomic saddle, absorbs shock, making every ride feel smoother. The flat handlebars tend to be more comfortable— especially for those new to road cycling — as they allow you to sit in a more upright position. “The flat handlebars are generally more comfortable, allowing the rider to be in an upright position, which any cyclist, but especially a beginner rider, would appreciate,” says Dr. Metzl.

The Allez is the lightest bike in its class without any bells and whistles, making it the perfect choice for those looking for all-day adventures on a race-proven platform, explains Pastore.

Equipped with internal cables (so that brake cables are hidden within the bike frame) and stock disc brakes (which offer the best stopping power), this bike offers an unbeatable price point at around $1,200 — especially if this is your entry-level bike! (However, pros have ridden this model to the top of the podium, too!) The relaxed frame geometry allows the rider to sit in a more upright position, placing less weight and stress on the arms, neck, and back. “This could be helpful for a first-time road bike owner or someone that is looking to begin riding longer distances,” says Joshua Metzl, orthopedic surgeon, Cat 4 bike racer, three-time Leadville 100 MTB Finisher, and five-time Ironman. “Plus, the lightweight frame and the 30-millimeter tires give the rider the ability to attack road and some gravel as well, if the conditions change.”

How We Selected

We began by reviewing what bikes were new to the market, as well as new features and technology being featured in the bikes. We read reviews—both positive and negative— and tested different models of the bikes to categorize them. Then we tapped experts in the cycling field to weigh in and give their professional opinion on how to choose the right road bike, as well as specific bikes and models. We made out picks based on the best features for specific budgets, features, and riding styles.

What to Know Before Purchasing a Road Bike

Before purchasing a road bike, there are some things you need to know. You want to be sure you find a bike that not only fits your style of riding, but also fits you, and one that you can grow with over time.

Frame



The first thing you’ll need to decide is whether you want an aluminum or carbon frame. “A bike model with an aluminum frame will typically come in at a lower price point than those with a carbon frame, and can often come with higher end components like wheels, brakes, and drivetrain—compared to the base level carbon bike,” says Pastore. Aluminum might be a better option for an entry-level rider, or someone looking to ride for fitness or short commutes.

The other option is a carbon frame. “Carbon frames are lighter and stiffer than aluminum,” explains Rench. “This makes them better at climbing and bike handling. Plus, they absorb shock better, making them more comfortable.” Carbon frames are also a lot pricier than their aluminum counterparts.

Handlebars



Next up, you’ll need to decide what riding style you want to be in while on your bike. Flat handlebars may be more comfortable for beginners, as they allow the rider to be in a more upright position. However, this does limit you to one hand position, which can add strain to your body during longer durations in the saddle.

The other option is drop handlebars. “A traditional drop handlebar features three main positions the rider can choose from,” explains Pastore. “[First are] the flats, which are great for that upright positioning, especially during longer climbs when you don’t need to access your controls. [Next are] the hoods, which are the most upright position with full access to all of your controls and where riders will spend the majority of the time. And finally, the drops, which are the most stable and secure, making the rider more aerodynamic, and allow for the most leverage while braking, which is best for longer descents and sprinting.”

Brakes



Braking is a very important part of riding, and you need to choose an option that makes you feel the safest for your riding style. Rim brakes stop the bike well and are sufficient for any circumstance. Any recreational rider would be okay using rim brakes, and they could save you some money on an entry-level frame. However, disc brakes stop even better, which can make a big difference when endurance riding, racing, or cycling in wet conditions. “Disc brakes provide tremendous stopping power and have revolutionized braking in both road and mountain biking over the past few years,” explains Pastore. “They are far more common now than rim brakes, and many high-end wheels are available only with disc brakes.”

Disc brakes are more expensive, heavier, and more difficult to repair or replace. “For me, brakes are designed to stop your bike, and I prefer the option that stops better,” says Rench. “The difference on a long, fast, technical descent is huge. If I were strictly commuting or pedaling around the neighborhood, I'd save the money and get a bike with rim brakes.”



Frequently Asked Questions What’s the difference between a road bike, a hybrid, and a mountain bike? Generally speaking, road bikes have dropset handlebars, 700c tires, and a more aggressive geometry that puts the rider in a more aggressive riding position, designed for handling speed and pedal efficiency.

Hybrid bikes offer similar capabilities to road bikes, with the exception of a more upright geometry, flat handlebars, wider ratio gearing, and ability to mount racks or fenders, explains Pastore. Tires also tend to be wider to accommodate dirt, gravel, and more challenging terrain.

Mountain bikes take it a step further. They still feature an upright riding position, with flat handlebars, but they have even thicker tires, explains Rench. “They also tend to have more and easier gears to make steep climbing or riding uneven surfaces easier,” he says.

What size road bike do I need? A good place to start when it comes to bike size is by looking at a size guide for the specific manufacturer you’re considering buying from. However, the best way to determine your correct size frame is to go to your local bike shop and be measured, and then test different bikes to see what feels most comfortable to you.

“Each frame and each company size their bikes differently,” says Dr. Metzl. “If you are correctly fit on your bike, you can ride it almost effortlessly for many years. A frame that is not sized correctly can cause upper and lower extremity pain that is very difficult to overcome without switching frames.”

How long do road bike tires last? There are a lot of variables that contribute to the lifespan of bike tires, like material, size, brand, and riding style. “Running over a pile of glass is a sure way to decrease that timeline,” jokes Pastore. For starters, high end racing tires usually feature softer rubber, which provides more traction, but they also tend to wear out extremely fast. “This is measured by TPIs or Threads Per Inch, and can have upwards of 120 TPI,” explains Pastore. “Finding a tire that offers good flat protection, and a TPI of around 60 is going to give you the best of both worlds for traction and longevity.”

Rench guesstimates that road bike tires can generally last anywhere from 2,500 miles to 5,000 miles.

Why Trust Shape

Amy Schlinger is a National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer (NASM-CPT), and a skilled reporter, writer, and editor who regularly interviews world-renowned doctors and medical professionals, elite trainers, nutrition experts, professional athletes, and celebrities. She has over 13 years of experience covering health, fitness, wellness, nutrition, and lifestyle topics. Beyond her personal knowledge, Schlinger is an avid biker and throughout her career has completed two triathlons; biked two century rides, one metric century ride, and the Five Borough Bike Tour twice. The experts featured in the story are all heavily involved and informed about the cycling field, are competitive cyclists, (including Ironmen), and are currently active cyclists. Their knowledge comes from years of experience working with and riding bikes.