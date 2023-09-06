Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Accessories The 9 Best Running Gloves of 2023, Tested & Reviewed We tested 23 running gloves to find the best pairs that keep your hands warm, dry, and comfy on those fall and winter runs. By Shannon Ullman Shannon Ullman Shannon Ullman has worked as an editor for Healthline.com, MedicalNewsToday.com, and PsychCentral.com. Her writer bylines can be found on Health.com, Verywell Fit, Insider Inc., MindBodyGreen, and Everyday Health. She's a fitness fanatic who's been practicing yoga for 15 years. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on September 6, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How We Tested What to Know FAQ Why Trust Shape We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Shape/sara michael If you’re a cold mile cruncher who loves the crisp air of fall or winter runs, you’re no stranger to the safety and comfort that running gloves provide. As invigorating as snowy sprints are, they also present challenges, like blisters, chafing, hand swelling, and cold, clammy hands. Whether you’re a dedicated marathoner or a casual jogger, running gloves are an essential winter running accessory. But if you think running gloves are just hand warmers, you’re in for a surprise. Today, running gloves boast extra features for comfort and convenience, using different materials, designs, and price ranges. To find the right pair that fits your needs, we personally tested 23 of the most popular choices and picked the nine best running gloves based on their top features. Our Top Picks Best Running Gloves Overall: TrailHeads Convertible Mittens for Women at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Running Gloves: Ozero Winter Thermal Gloves at Amazon Jump to Review Best Touchscreen-Friendly: The North Face Women’s Etip Recycled Gloves at Dick's Jump to Review Best for Extreme Cold: The North Face Ventrix Convertible Gloves at The North Face Jump to Review Best for Layering: Smartwool Unisex Liner Glove at Amazon Jump to Review Best Moisture-Wicking: Seirus SoundTouch GORE-TEX Infinium All Weather Glove at REI Jump to Review Best Reflective: Nathan HyperNight Running Gloves at Amazon Jump to Review Best Knit Running Gloves: Tracksmith Inverno Gloves at Tracksmith.com Jump to Review Best Convertible: Brooks Draft Hybrid Glove at Amazon Jump to Review Best Running Gloves Overall TrailHeads Convertible Mittens for Women 5 TrailHeads View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Trailheads.com Why We Like It: The moisture-wicking design keeps hands dry.It's Worth Noting: If you’re a frequent watch checker, the cuffed design may be a bit of a hassle. First off, these running gloves from TrailHeads have a great fit. They’re also quite stretchy, so getting them on and off is no sweat. Speaking of sweat, these are made with moisture-wicking fabric that does a great job of keeping our hands dry and comfy. The convertible design transforms into fingerless gloves for easy phone access. There’s a small pouch at the back where you can tuck the top part so it doesn’t flap around while running. That, plus the subtle yet functional reflective stripe on the back, are small yet well-thought-out design touches that we really appreciate. Now, if you wear a watch, know that the extended cuff makes checking your watch mid-run a bit tricky. However, the gloves cuff easily for easier watch access. Sizes: Small/Medium, Medium/Large | Colors: Black } Material: 52% Polyester, 31% Nylon, 17% Lycra | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $38 Best Budget Running Gloves Ozero Winter Thermal Gloves 4.7 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: These are well-rounded winter running gloves with a very reasonable price tag — what’s not to love?It's Worth Noting: The fingers can feel a bit loose, which may be uncomfortable for those who want well-fitted gloves. If you want a cheap pair of running gloves that will do the job, the Ozero Winter Thermal Gloves will do the trick. Despite being somewhat loose fitting, they did well in keeping the cold air out while keeping our hands warm and comfy. We weren’t really expecting quality since these were so affordable, but we were pleasantly surprised at how sturdy and durable they were, even after multiple washes. The design is simple and sleek, only coming in one color: black. These have a good fit, although we felt that the fingers were a bit loose but not enough to be uncomfortable. Additionally, the pointer and thumb tips are touchscreen-compatible, which is always appreciated. Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large | Colors: Black | Material: Polyester, TPU, Fleece | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $16.96 Best Touchscreen-Friendly The North Face Women’s Etip Recycled Gloves 4.8 Verywell Fit / Anna Knief View On Dick's View On Finishline.com View On Publiclands.com Why We Like It: ALL five fingers are touch-screen compatible!It's Worth Noting: The inner fleece lining can feel a bit too warm at times. These North Face gloves are the best touchscreen gloves for one reason: ALL tips are touchscreen-compatible (unlike other gloves on the market)! They also have a close, comfortable fit — kind of like a second skin. We definitely love the warm and cozy feel of the stretchy inner fleece lining. We also love how stylish and high-quality the polyester outer skin looks despite being made of recycled materials. Our hands didn’t feel cold with these gloves, but we did feel they got a bit sweaty after 10-15 minutes of running. However, it wasn’t too bad. One thing we didn’t like about these is that they’re spot-clean only. Thankfully, we haven’t noticed any funky smells, and they still look as good as when they arrived. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL | Colors: Black, Medium Grey Heather, Dark Sage, Boysenberry, Dusty Periwinkle | Material: 93% recycled polyester, 7% elastane double-knit fleece | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $45 Best for Extreme Cold The North Face Ventrix Convertible Gloves 4.6 The North Face View On The North Face Why We Like It: We’re not sure how, but the Ventrix gloves strike a good balance between being warm and breathable — even in super frigid conditions.It's Worth Noting: They’re more expensive than average, but you’re definitely paying for quality. Oh, and they’re not that handy with touchscreens. For winter running gloves designed for extreme cold, these running gloves are lightweight and breathable. We expected them to be a bit heavy and hot, but we were surprised at how pleasantly breathable and dry they kept our hands. These gloves also have a great fit, although one of our editors noted tightness around the fingers, so we recommend sizing up. It has a stylish convertible design that easily transforms from full-hand gloves to mittens. Although, don’t expect to use your phone much with these on since the tips aren’t touchscreen-friendly. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL | Colors: Black | Material: Polyester, nylon, fleece | Tech-Friendly: No Price at time of publish: $65 Best for Layering Smartwool Unisex Liner Glove 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos Why We Like It: If you’re looking for affordable, lightweight all-around winter gloves that double as running gloves, these are a great choice!It's Worth Noting: These aren’t suitable for temps lower than 25 degrees (but that’s why you use them for layering). The Smartwool Unisex Liner Gloves aren’t as stylish as the others on this list, but they make up for it in a lot of ways. Let’s start with the fit: not too loose, not too tight — just right. They kept our hands fairly warm and dry, although they started feeling chilly once the temps dropped below 25 degrees, which is probably a good sign you need to layer up. These have a lightweight, compact design made from a blend of Merino wool and recycled polyester that feels like a small step up from the usual poly-acrylic gloves feel. However, unlike other poly-acrylic gloves you can buy in bulk, the Smartwool’s touchscreen-compatible index and thumb tips work really well. Sizes: XS, S, M, L | Colors: Pecan Brown Heather, Black, Deep Navy, Light Gray Heather | Material: Polyester, Merino wool, Elastodiene, Elastane | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $24 Best Moisture-Wicking Seirus SoundTouch GORE-TEX Infinium All Weather Glove 4.7 Seirus View On REI View On Seirus.com Why We Like It: We worked up a sweat with these gloves, and they did not disappoint when it came to keeping our hands warm, dry, and sweat-free.It's Worth Noting: We thought they ran a bit small, so you may want to size up. From the fingers to the wrist, these Seirus SoundTouch gloves have a really snug fit, so you don’t have to worry about cold air getting in. However, if you like having more room for your fingers to bend, we recommend you size up. In action, the SoundTouch gloves kept our hands warm and dry throughout the testing period, withstanding cold wind blows occasionally. And when we started to sweat, our hands didn’t get sweaty, and neither did the gloves, so it's safe to say its moisture-wicking property gets an A+. Lastly, the index, palm, and thumb areas are touchscreen-compatible. We just wish the price tag was a bit lower since they’re on the pricier side. Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Colors: Black | Material: Nylon, polyester, polyurethane, spandex, neoprene | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $64.95 Best Reflective Nathan HyperNight Reflective Running Gloves 4.5 Dick's Sporting Goods View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's Why We Like It: We love how lightweight yet warm these reflective gloves are — perfect for quick winter runs.It's Worth Noting: These gloves can’t provide much warmth once colder temps start rolling in (around 30 degrees and below). The Nathan HyperNight Reflective Running Gloves may be better suited for fall than winter. Despite being lightweight, the fleece lining inside ensures your hands are warm and comfortable throughout the run. However, we did notice our hands started to get a bit sweaty after 15-20 minutes of running, so its moisture-wicking capabilities aren’t much to write about. Looks-wise, the highly reflective design looks great, available in two colors: a more subtle black and an in-your-face neon yellow. Also, the touchscreen-friendly index and thumb tips work really well, and we had no issues pulling out our phones for mid-run selfies. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL | Colors: Black/Geo Print, Hi-Vis Yellow/Geo Print | Material: 85% Polyester, 15% Spandex Lycra fabric | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $30 Best Knit Running Gloves Tracksmith Inverno Gloves 4.6 Tracksmith View On Tracksmith.com Why We Like It: These well-designed gloves from Tracksmith strike a good balance of comfort and function (plus, they’re reasonably priced).It's Worth Noting: These are great gloves for cool running days. Not so much for much colder ones, though. Coming from a high-quality brand like Tracksmith, it’s no surprise that the Inverno gloves are comfortable. Like really comfortable. These are made with a special knit blend of micro-nylon and elastane, which felt fairly warm and moisture-wicking despite being really lightweight. The material is also very durable and held up pretty well through regular use and multiple washes. In terms of fit, they have a snug, stretchy fit that doesn’t feel constricting. Finally, like most gloves, these also have touchscreen-capable index and thumb tips for easy phone access. Overall, these are great lightweight knit gloves for running on cool days, but don’t expect them to be that warm when the temps drop. Also, we wish they had a clip that secures them together when not in use, like most gloves have. Sizes: S/M, L/XL | Colors: Black, Gray, Lagoon/Navy, Gold/Navy, Gravel/Tamarind | Material: 80% Polyester, 20% Elastane | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $32 Best Convertible Brooks Draft Hybrid Glove 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Brooksrunning.com Why We Like It: They have a convertible design that works really well — the gloves regulate temperature effectively, and the lightweight mittens offer extra warmth.It's Worth Noting: We noticed that the elastic in the mitten shrank after washing, so they were fitting more tightly than before. We love the perfect fit on the Brooks Draft Hybrid Gloves. The cuff closes around the wrist nicely, keeping the cold air and rain out. Jumping straight to the convertible design: At the back is a small pouch with a reflective strap to store the optional mittens. At first, we were a bit skeptical of the mittens since they looked a bit thin, but they really did a great job of providing warmth. The gloves on their own also excelled in temperature regulation, and we never felt like our hands got sweaty or too warm. The tips are also touchscreen-friendly and work well (sometimes even better than our fingers). One thing, though: we noticed some shrinkage in the mittens when we washed them, but not enough to affect the feel and performance. We think these gloves are a great investment for serious winter runners, but they may be a bit too pricey for casual runs. Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Colors: Black, Asphalt/Nightlife/White, Icy Grey/Black/Nightlife | Material: 78% Polyester, 22% Spandex knit | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $50 How We Tested We started off by researching 23 of the most popular running gloves on the market (ranging from $17 to $65 in price) and choosing the ones with the best features (convertible design, touchscreen capability, reflective properties, etc.). Next, we hit the trails to see how they performed in action, taking note of how well they fit and feel when put on for the first time. For each trial run, we noted the daily temps to see how well they withstood the cold and provided warmth. After multiple runs, we checked to see how comfortable our hands felt (if there was any chafing, itchiness, etc.) and if our hands felt too warm, too cold, or sweaty. We also put them through multiple washes to check durability and whether there’s shrinkage, stretching, loose threads, and other common concerns. At the end of three weeks, we compiled our insights and landed on these 9 pairs as the best running gloves of 2023. What to Know About Running Gloves Benefits Nowadays, running gloves do more than just keep your hands warm on a cold winter’s day. They also shield your hands from harsh weather elements like rain, snow, and wind, so you’re comfortable all throughout your run. Some running gloves also have textured palm surfaces to enhance grip and even touchscreen-capable fingertips for on-the-go phone use. Other gloves are made with moisture-wicking materials to manage moisture build-up and prevent blisters, skin chafing, and overall discomfort. Some gloves provide safety features like reflective elements or bright, neon colors for better visibility when running at night or along a road. Material We recommend looking for running gloves that offer a good balance of durability, moisture management, and insulation. Most running gloves are made from synthetic fibers such as polyester and nylon, which are known for their moisture-wicking properties. Another popular material is fleece, often used as an inner lining since it offers good insulation and breathability. Higher-end running gloves usually use Merino wool for its thermo-regulating and moisture-wicking features. Consider the temps you’ll be running in since you may be fine with lightweight gloves on chilly days but require thicker, more heavy-duty ones for extreme cold. Lastly, make sure your gloves feel comfortable on your skin so you can focus on performing your best. Tech-Friendly Feature Whether you’re tracking your route on GPS or switching songs, being able to use your phone without taking your gloves off just makes a whole world of difference for some people. Tech-friendly running gloves have fingertips (usually the index and thumb) that allow you to swipe, tap, and text on touchscreens. What temperature does it have to be to wear running gloves? There's no hard-fast rule for wearing running gloves. Some runners may opt for gloves when the temperatures drop below 40°F (4°C), while some only wear them near the freezing point. It all depends on your personal comfort. How do you wash running gloves? It depends on the materials of your gloves. Most gloves made from synthetic fabrics can be machine-washed, while gloves made from more delicate materials can only be hand-washed or spot-cleaned. Always refer to the manufacturer's recommended care procedure to maximize your gloves' lifespan. 