But if you think running gloves are just hand warmers, you’re in for a surprise. Today, running gloves boast extra features for comfort and convenience, using different materials, designs, and price ranges. To find the right pair that fits your needs, we personally tested 23 of the most popular choices and picked the nine best running gloves based on their top features.

If you’re a cold mile cruncher who loves the crisp air of fall or winter runs, you’re no stranger to the safety and comfort that running gloves provide. As invigorating as snowy sprints are, they also present challenges, like blisters, chafing, hand swelling, and cold, clammy hands. Whether you’re a dedicated marathoner or a casual jogger, running gloves are an essential winter running accessory.

Best Running Gloves Overall TrailHeads Convertible Mittens for Women 5 TrailHeads View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Trailheads.com Why We Like It: The moisture-wicking design keeps hands dry. It's Worth Noting: If you’re a frequent watch checker, the cuffed design may be a bit of a hassle. First off, these running gloves from TrailHeads have a great fit. They’re also quite stretchy, so getting them on and off is no sweat. Speaking of sweat, these are made with moisture-wicking fabric that does a great job of keeping our hands dry and comfy. The convertible design transforms into fingerless gloves for easy phone access. There’s a small pouch at the back where you can tuck the top part so it doesn’t flap around while running. That, plus the subtle yet functional reflective stripe on the back, are small yet well-thought-out design touches that we really appreciate. Now, if you wear a watch, know that the extended cuff makes checking your watch mid-run a bit tricky. However, the gloves cuff easily for easier watch access. Sizes: Small/Medium, Medium/Large | Colors: Black } Material: 52% Polyester, 31% Nylon, 17% Lycra | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $38

Best Budget Running Gloves Ozero Winter Thermal Gloves 4.7 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: These are well-rounded winter running gloves with a very reasonable price tag — what’s not to love? It's Worth Noting: The fingers can feel a bit loose, which may be uncomfortable for those who want well-fitted gloves. If you want a cheap pair of running gloves that will do the job, the Ozero Winter Thermal Gloves will do the trick. Despite being somewhat loose fitting, they did well in keeping the cold air out while keeping our hands warm and comfy. We weren’t really expecting quality since these were so affordable, but we were pleasantly surprised at how sturdy and durable they were, even after multiple washes. The design is simple and sleek, only coming in one color: black. These have a good fit, although we felt that the fingers were a bit loose but not enough to be uncomfortable. Additionally, the pointer and thumb tips are touchscreen-compatible, which is always appreciated. Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large | Colors: Black | Material: Polyester, TPU, Fleece | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $16.96

Best Touchscreen-Friendly The North Face Women’s Etip Recycled Gloves 4.8 Verywell Fit / Anna Knief View On Dick's View On Finishline.com View On Publiclands.com Why We Like It: ALL five fingers are touch-screen compatible! It's Worth Noting: The inner fleece lining can feel a bit too warm at times. These North Face gloves are the best touchscreen gloves for one reason: ALL tips are touchscreen-compatible (unlike other gloves on the market)! They also have a close, comfortable fit — kind of like a second skin. We definitely love the warm and cozy feel of the stretchy inner fleece lining. We also love how stylish and high-quality the polyester outer skin looks despite being made of recycled materials. Our hands didn’t feel cold with these gloves, but we did feel they got a bit sweaty after 10-15 minutes of running. However, it wasn’t too bad. One thing we didn’t like about these is that they’re spot-clean only. Thankfully, we haven’t noticed any funky smells, and they still look as good as when they arrived. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL | Colors: Black, Medium Grey Heather, Dark Sage, Boysenberry, Dusty Periwinkle | Material: 93% recycled polyester, 7% elastane double-knit fleece | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $45

Best for Extreme Cold The North Face Ventrix Convertible Gloves 4.6 The North Face View On The North Face Why We Like It: We’re not sure how, but the Ventrix gloves strike a good balance between being warm and breathable — even in super frigid conditions. It's Worth Noting: They’re more expensive than average, but you’re definitely paying for quality. Oh, and they’re not that handy with touchscreens. For winter running gloves designed for extreme cold, these running gloves are lightweight and breathable. We expected them to be a bit heavy and hot, but we were surprised at how pleasantly breathable and dry they kept our hands. These gloves also have a great fit, although one of our editors noted tightness around the fingers, so we recommend sizing up. It has a stylish convertible design that easily transforms from full-hand gloves to mittens. Although, don’t expect to use your phone much with these on since the tips aren’t touchscreen-friendly. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL | Colors: Black | Material: Polyester, nylon, fleece | Tech-Friendly: No Price at time of publish: $65

Best for Layering Smartwool Unisex Liner Glove 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos Why We Like It: If you’re looking for affordable, lightweight all-around winter gloves that double as running gloves, these are a great choice! It's Worth Noting: These aren’t suitable for temps lower than 25 degrees (but that’s why you use them for layering). The Smartwool Unisex Liner Gloves aren’t as stylish as the others on this list, but they make up for it in a lot of ways. Let’s start with the fit: not too loose, not too tight — just right. They kept our hands fairly warm and dry, although they started feeling chilly once the temps dropped below 25 degrees, which is probably a good sign you need to layer up. These have a lightweight, compact design made from a blend of Merino wool and recycled polyester that feels like a small step up from the usual poly-acrylic gloves feel. However, unlike other poly-acrylic gloves you can buy in bulk, the Smartwool’s touchscreen-compatible index and thumb tips work really well. Sizes: XS, S, M, L | Colors: Pecan Brown Heather, Black, Deep Navy, Light Gray Heather | Material: Polyester, Merino wool, Elastodiene, Elastane | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $24

Best Moisture-Wicking Seirus SoundTouch GORE-TEX Infinium All Weather Glove 4.7 Seirus View On REI View On Seirus.com Why We Like It: We worked up a sweat with these gloves, and they did not disappoint when it came to keeping our hands warm, dry, and sweat-free. It's Worth Noting: We thought they ran a bit small, so you may want to size up. From the fingers to the wrist, these Seirus SoundTouch gloves have a really snug fit, so you don’t have to worry about cold air getting in. However, if you like having more room for your fingers to bend, we recommend you size up. In action, the SoundTouch gloves kept our hands warm and dry throughout the testing period, withstanding cold wind blows occasionally. And when we started to sweat, our hands didn’t get sweaty, and neither did the gloves, so it's safe to say its moisture-wicking property gets an A+. Lastly, the index, palm, and thumb areas are touchscreen-compatible. We just wish the price tag was a bit lower since they’re on the pricier side. Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Colors: Black | Material: Nylon, polyester, polyurethane, spandex, neoprene | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $64.95

Best Reflective Nathan HyperNight Reflective Running Gloves 4.5 Dick's Sporting Goods View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's Why We Like It: We love how lightweight yet warm these reflective gloves are — perfect for quick winter runs. It's Worth Noting: These gloves can’t provide much warmth once colder temps start rolling in (around 30 degrees and below). The Nathan HyperNight Reflective Running Gloves may be better suited for fall than winter. Despite being lightweight, the fleece lining inside ensures your hands are warm and comfortable throughout the run. However, we did notice our hands started to get a bit sweaty after 15-20 minutes of running, so its moisture-wicking capabilities aren’t much to write about. Looks-wise, the highly reflective design looks great, available in two colors: a more subtle black and an in-your-face neon yellow. Also, the touchscreen-friendly index and thumb tips work really well, and we had no issues pulling out our phones for mid-run selfies. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL | Colors: Black/Geo Print, Hi-Vis Yellow/Geo Print | Material: 85% Polyester, 15% Spandex Lycra fabric | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $30

Best Knit Running Gloves Tracksmith Inverno Gloves 4.6 Tracksmith View On Tracksmith.com Why We Like It: These well-designed gloves from Tracksmith strike a good balance of comfort and function (plus, they’re reasonably priced). It's Worth Noting: These are great gloves for cool running days. Not so much for much colder ones, though. Coming from a high-quality brand like Tracksmith, it’s no surprise that the Inverno gloves are comfortable. Like really comfortable. These are made with a special knit blend of micro-nylon and elastane, which felt fairly warm and moisture-wicking despite being really lightweight. The material is also very durable and held up pretty well through regular use and multiple washes. In terms of fit, they have a snug, stretchy fit that doesn’t feel constricting. Finally, like most gloves, these also have touchscreen-capable index and thumb tips for easy phone access. Overall, these are great lightweight knit gloves for running on cool days, but don’t expect them to be that warm when the temps drop. Also, we wish they had a clip that secures them together when not in use, like most gloves have. Sizes: S/M, L/XL | Colors: Black, Gray, Lagoon/Navy, Gold/Navy, Gravel/Tamarind | Material: 80% Polyester, 20% Elastane | Tech-Friendly: Yes Price at time of publish: $32