The 7 Best Running Phone Holders for Every Type of Runner

When it comes to running phone holders, there are plenty of options–each with their own unique benefits and potential downsides. From armbands and sports bras to clips, belts, and everything in between, we put some of the top brands to the test in order to help you find the best running phone holder for your needs. These are seven of the best phone holders for running you can buy right now.

“Having access to your phone provides a layer of safety to your run, whether that’s being able to remain in contact with others, using maps when needed, or even being able to order an Uber if you’re in a jam,” says Fleet Feet accessories buyer Kaitlyn McCrystal. Not only that, but you can utilize apps to track and save your runs or follow guided workouts. Or plug into a playlist, podcast, or audiobook for some added entertainment. “While some GPS watches have similar functions, I prefer to run with my phone because of the peace of mind it gives me.”

There’s something special about running “free”–no phone, watch, headphones, or anything else weighing you down or holding you back. But the reality is that today, it’s pretty hard to be completely disconnected. Plus, there are plenty of benefits to holding onto your phone while you run.

Whether you need to carry a lot of water or not, running vests are a nice phone-holding solution. Take the Osprey Dyna 1.5 . It feels like it’s almost sculpted around your shoulders and torso, evenly distributing the weight and creating a completely bounce-free fit. Plus, there’s an uber-convenient zippered pocket right in front of your chest where you can stash your phone–making mid-run access a breeze. And if you are running long or going for a big hike? You’ll have plenty of storage for snacks and extra layers, plus up to 1.5 liters of water to keep you well hydrated.

It's Worth Noting : There are two snap-in chest straps that can be moved and adjusted for more comfort and stability.

Why We Like It: The slim, sleek design feels like it molds to our body, and the front storage pocket makes grabbing your phone mid-run a breeze.

While the band is adjustable and super comfortable over clothes or next to skin, it is important to note: Probably more than any other running phone holder, armbands are the type we most recommend trying on in-store if you can. (Online descriptions rarely give enough detail to know how much the band can adjust, and you’ll deal with a good amount of bouncing and slipping without a snug fit.)

When it comes to night running, it pays to be flashy. This running phone holder’s reflective silver front and side strap details shine bright, and by putting it on your upper arm you’ll be even more visible. Beyond safety, this armband makes it easy to secure all your stuff in a zippered compartment, while still having full screen access and touch control thanks to the clear front panel.

Why We Like It : The brilliant reflectivity combined with a clear front panel make this armband a great addition on night runs.

Plus, the separate leash attachment strap is compatible with most leashes: Simply unclip the side-release buckle, thread the strap through the handle of your leash, and clip it back in.

Make any walk or run with your four-legged friend even easier thanks to this hip belt-plus-leash system . The redesigned lay-flat construction sits comfortably next to your body without bouncing around, while the stretchy storage inside the two zippered pockets can securely store your phone, keys, poop bags, and treats for the very good boy or girl.

It's Worth Noting : The running belt does not come with a leash, just the leash attachment strap.

Why We Like It : Clear the clutter with a hands-free solution that’s comfortable and secure while walking or running with your dog.

While it may take a run or two to get used to, you’ll find that you can easily slide your phone into the holder and never worry about it bouncing or budging.

Brooks has been making excellent running sports bras for decades. This high-neck, high-impact sports bra with a smooth and compressive fit is no exception. But it doesn’t just hold your girls securely in place: You also get two side mesh pockets that can hold small items like your keys or gels–and a bonded phone pocket on the back of the bra.

It's Worth Noting : Some found it hard to find the right band and cup-size fit, particularly those with larger busts.

Why We Like It : No extra accessories needed! Simply pop your phone into the back pocket and you’re good to go.

But maybe the most genius of all is how truly comfortable it is. This running phone holder won’t bounce, budge, or rub–don’t be surprised if you forget it’s even there. “I’m so into my Koala Clip,” raves Kristen Geil , Shape senior commerce editor. “I’m incredibly sensitive — like, toddler-on-the-verge-of-a-tantrum sensitive — to sagging, chafing, and bouncing when on the run, so I’ve nixed most armbands and running phone holders. The Koala Clip kept my phone in place throughout long marathon training runs, without any issues.” She does note that if you like a mid-run selfie, you’ll want to pause your watch — it takes several seconds to access your phone if you position it in the back of your sports bra.

Sometimes the best solutions come in the simplest and smallest packages. The Koala Clip Lux stores your phone, fuel, cards, cash, or keys in a soft, sweat- and water-resistant pocket. (They use a modern-day cloth diaper liner–just reversed to keep moisture out–and an updated zipper that helps prevent salt buildup from sweat.) Updated with stronger magnets, you simply clip it onto the back (or even front!) of your sports bra or inside your waistband and get moving.

It's Worth Noting : There are three different sizes to accommodate a wide range of phones. (Large is the most universal, but check the brand’s size chart before ordering.

Why We Like It : This clip slips easily onto the back of your sports bar and stays put. You seriously will forget it’s there while you’re running.

While testers love the soft, comfortable fabric, it’s not adjustable so you’ll want to pay super close attention to the size guide and consider where you’ll wear the band (higher or lower on your hips) to ensure a proper fit.

It’s been a long-time favorite for a reason: The FlipBelt is a single, continuous-loop belt made of a super-stretchy, soft Spandex-Lycra blend that lies flat around your waist. Simply step into the belt and pull it on like a pair of pants around your waist. Then use the four horizontal openings around the belt and slide your phone, keys, money, and more into the internal pockets. Once loaded, simply flip the entire belt over so the openings are pinned against your body.

Why We Like It : The super-soft fabric feels incredibly comfortable next to the skin.

The low-profile, slim phone holder won’t bounce around as you run, but can still hold most phones thanks to its expandable mesh pocket. With a soft elastic band that can fit waist sizes from 24” to 47” (that’s about a women’s size 22, FYI), you’ll feel secure and undistracted mile after mile–whether you’re heading out for a jog in your neighborhood or gunning for a PR in your next race. (Those at the top end of the waist size might find that the hard plastic buckle can dig into the skin a little–we recommend trying it on before buying, if possible.)

We love an adjustable hip belt for its ease (simply snap it on and go) and comfort (adjust to find your perfect fit), and SpiBelt is one of the best out there. In fact, this US-based company was founded in 2007 with a product so smart and useful that much of the original design still stands today.

It's Worth Noting : Some plus-sized testers noted it was hard to find a good fit and the buckle was a bit uncomfortable.

Why We Like It : This simple-yet-solid running belt is affordable, comfortable, and works for a wide range of runners’ needs.

Our Testing Process

After consulting with McCrystal, our team identified the most important features when shopping for the best phone running holders: size, comfort, ease of use, fabric quality, and overall features and functions. From there, we conducted in-depth market research to choose the most popular and best-selling running phone holders. Every running phone holder on this list has been evaluated and vetted by our team to determine the best of the best.

What to Know About Running Phone Holders

When shopping for a running phone holder, you’ll want to pay attention to its accessibility and size, as well as its features and functions and the conditions you’ll be running in.

Accessibility

“My number one question for someone looking for phone storage is will you need to see or access your phone on the run?” says McCrystal. “If the answer is no, focus on whatever style is going to feel the most comfortable to you. If the answer is yes, focus on storage that is easiest to get your phone in and out of, or has a transparent screen.”

Size

“The most important thing when looking at storage is to make sure your phone will fit comfortably within the accessory,” says McCrystal. While some product descriptions online clearly state what phone models will fit, many do not. This is where checking running phone holders out in-store can prove to be especially helpful. You’ll be able to guarantee that your phone, in its specific case, will fit. (Note: If looking online, keep in mind that older models are typically not made for today’s larger phones.)

Features and Functions

“Another question to take into consideration is will you need to carry more than a phone while you run?” says McCrystal. Make sure you’re not only considering if your phone will fit, but what else will fit with it. For short runs where you just need your phone and keys, a smaller waist belt or clip may be preferable. If you’re planning on carrying fuel and hydration, a waist pack or even a hydration vest may be a better option for you. If you tend to check your phone mid-run–whether to change up your music, check messages, or glance at directions–a model with a clear screen might be best for you. Whatever you choose, check the product to see how it feels next to your skin. You don’t want features like zippers or clips rubbing against your skin while you run.



Conditions

“I always like to factor weather into my decision,” says McCrystal. If it’s hot out, you’ll want to make sure your armband or waist belt will not cause chafing as you start to sweat. If it’s cold or wet, you’ll want your phone to be properly protected from the elements. “I suggest having a few different storage options, so you can grab the one that best suits your needs that day.”



Frequently Asked Questions How should you clean your phone holder? By nature of the activity, your running phone holder is bound to get a bit sweaty. Luckily, most are made from similar fabrics as athletic wear (think: spandex), making them fairly easy to clean. Check the label or packaging of your phone holder for specific directions–some require hand washing or gentle cycle, while others recommend machine washing with regular detergent.

How to find the best fit for your arm, waist, or wherever you're holding your phone? “Since the perfect fit comes down to personal preference, visiting your local running store to try out various styles is a foolproof way to find the best storage option for your needs,” says McCrystal. “You can see how your phone fits into different accessories, try them on, jog around a bit, do a total test run to make sure you’ll be satisfied with your purchase.” If visiting a store in person is not an option, make sure you check product descriptions, size guides, and customer reviews online.

Why Trust Shape

As a health and fitness editor who has been regularly testing all categories of activewear since 2009, Jen Ator has nearly 15 years of pinpointing the highs and lows of running accessories. As a four-time marathoner and Ironman finisher, she has personally logged countless miles with various running phone holders and knows what to look for in terms of comfort, support, and ease of use. For this piece, Jen utilized real-world testing as well as insights from McCrystal to determine our winners for best phone holders for running across a variety of categories.

