"Stability is crucial in a running shoe for people with flat feet as it helps distribute impact evenly across the foot, reducing the likelihood of foot and ankle injuries," he said.

Running is a difficulty all its own. But for those with flat feet, the difficulty amplifies. According to strength and conditioning trainer and former Olympic weightlifter James de Lacey , being flat-footed means you have a low or non-existent arch which causes your foot to roll inward when you run—a phenomenon known as overpronation. To combat this, runners with flat feet need shoes that provide extra arch support and cushioning.

When dealing with overpronation, you need a shoe that's designed specifically to disperse the force of your body weight while reducing stress on the arch. That's why the Mizuno Wave Inspire 18 Running Shoe is a top choice for those with overpronated flat feet. Its wedged heel and unique, wave-designed cushion provide extra stability, while the U4ic midsole offers superior shock absorption. Plus, the eco-friendly materials, like recycled polyethylene terephthalate , used in this shoe's construction are a bonus for eco-conscious runners.

Supination , also referred to as under pronation, occurs when the foot rolls outward while walking or running. Like overpronation, this can cause stress and pain in the foot, knee, and ankle. The Brooks Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe offers superior support for supinators with its DNA Loft cushioning in the midsole and a soft-blown rubber outsole designed to provide flexibility where it counts. This padding extends beyond the heel to absorb shock and reduce pain. These felt lighter to us than the Brooks Adrenaline , and we also felt like there was more ability to move laterally in the Ghost running shoes.

It’s Worth Noting: They feel lighter than the Brooks Adrenaline, but with slightly less stability.

Why We Like It: They are long-lasting and have a removable insole.

If you're prone to shin splints, you need a shoe that's lightweight and flexible enough to allow your feet to move naturally while still providing protection and cushioning. Out of all of Hoka’s shoes, the Hoka Clifton 9 is a great choice as it features Hoka's signature EVA foam midsole that reduces the impact on your shins with every step. The shoe also has an extended heel crash pad, so landing is more forgiving (and far less painful). We have noticed that the Hoka Clifton 9s are wider than previous iterations in both the midfoot and the toebox; if you have narrow feet, consider the Hoka Clifton 8 instead.

Why We Like It: They’re lightweight and have a responsive insole.

We loved being able to slip into these shoes without bending over. They felt lightweight and pleasantly responsive, without giving us an overexaggerated "moon boots" bounce. However, they didn't feel as breathable as other shoes we tested.

Flat feet can often cause bunions , a painful condition that occurs when the big toe joint gets pushed out of alignment. Orthofeet's Coral Stretch Knit shoe was designed specifically to address this issue—and 20 other conditions that can cause foot pain, including plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, and hammer toes. The upper is non-binding, the wide toe box offers plenty of room for bunions, and the built-in orthotic insoles provide extra arch support, which can help alleviate any foot or heel pain.

If you want a shoe that your podiatrist will be proud of, look no further than the Gravity Defyer Women's G-Defy XLR8 Run . This shoe is not only designed with superior arch support and foot stabilization, but it also comes with a pair of podiatrist-grade CorrectiveFit orthotic insoles . These lightweight, foam-based insoles help correct body alignment and relieve pain from conditions like plantar fasciitis.

Why We Like It: They have podiatrist-grade insoles included.

When you're hitting the pavement, you need a shoe that offers plenty of cushioning and support. The New Balance Fresh Foam X 860 Running Shoe provides both its light foam midsole and blown rubber outsole. This combination ensures maximum comfort while helping to reduce overpronation thanks to its supportive medial post. Plus, it has reflective accents built into the design, so you can stay safe and visible when running at night. Did we mention that Reese Witherspoon wore these sneakers ?

Why We Like It: They’re good for people who jog at night.

Just note that this shoe is designed for road running, so it's not a good choice for those who prefer to hit the trails. "As an overpronator myself, I’ve found that these shoes help to correct my stride and relieve the pressure on my arch and knees I feel while running in other shoes," Chloe Irving, Shape commerce writer, shared in her full ASICS Gel-Kayano shoe review .

If your arch is low or nonexistent, you need a shoe that makes up for your feet's lack of natural support. That's where the ASICS Gel-Kayano Running Shoes come in. These shoes can help reduce overpronation with a specially engineered rubber and gel outsole that conforms to critical areas of your foot. The built-in arch (called their DuoMax Support System) keeps your foot stable as you run, and there's an Ortholite sock liner for added comfort.

Not everyone has extra cash to shell out for a running shoe for flat feet, so if you're looking for a more affordable option, the Joomra Minimalist Trail Running Barefoot Shoes are an excellent choice. These shoes offer plenty of arch support via removable insoles , and the breathable knitted material is great for hot outdoor runs. While the grippy rubber outsoles are technically designed for trail running, this shoe's responsiveness may be uncomfortable for people who need more support than minimal shoes provide.

Brooks is a go-to brand for runners for good reason. They're durable, comfortable, and supportive—and the Adrenaline GTS 22 is no exception. In addition to built-in arch support that alleviates overpronation, its GuideRails support system offers extra cushioning to keep your feet in a neutral position as you run. This (and the 100% DNA LOFT cushioning) supports not only your feet but your knees and hips as well. So if you're looking for an all-around, go-anywhere shoe, the GTS 22 is your best bet. In our testing, we noticed that the support was more firm than plush — so if you adore the feeling of running on clouds, the Brooks Adrenaline may not be the right fit.

How We Tested

As someone with flat feet, I know that finding the right running shoe is no easy task. So I consulted with experts like Lacey and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mauricio Garcia to get their insights on what factors to consider when shopping for the best running shoes for flat feet. After speaking to them, I narrowed down the hundreds of options based on arch support, insole cushioning, breathable materials, and impact absorption.

We also incorporated shoes that we've previously tested at Shape. Each shoe was tested for four weeks, and testers were asked to wear them at least once a week for runs of 3 miles or more. Testers often wore the shoes for walking and everyday activities as well. At the end of the testing period, testers shared detailed notes and insights on fit, comfort, stability, cushioning, arch support, performance, value, and more.

What to Know About Running Shoes for Flat Feet

Arch Support

According to Dr. Garcia, moderate arch support is ideal for those with flat feet. Anything too high will force your foot into a supine (or outward) position, while low arches can cause strain on the heel and ankles.

"The goal of arch support is to keep feet in normal, neutral alignment and prevent pain in the feet, knees, hips, and back," he said, adding that neutral alignment will both alleviate foot pain and prevent problems with other joints like your ankles, knees, and hips.

Heel to Toe Drop

One factor you'll continuously see mentioned in running shoe reviews is the heel-to-toe drop, which is essentially the height difference between the heel and the forefront of a shoe. Dr. Garcia says that this measurement is especially important in running shoes because where you feel the impact of every step is key to reducing pain.

According to him, the higher the heel-to-toe drop (or stack height, as he calls it), the more strain will be put on your feet. Lower heel-to-toe drops offer more stability because there's greater weight distribution. There are even zero-drop shoes, which feel like you’re walking around without any shoes on at all.

Stability

Stability in running footwear is basically the result of the combination of arch support and cushioning. A good running shoe should provide enough stability to reduce overpronation (the inward rolling of your feet), which can result in pain and injury.

Lacey recommends a shoe with a built-in arch, while Dr. Garcia says to look for "adequate cushioning, particularly in the midsole and heel."

Fit

No matter what kind of shoe you get, it's important to make sure it fits correctly. Footwear with built-in arches and other stability features may feel tight at first. Follow whatever guidelines the brand provides when it comes to sizing, and plan to spend at least a few days breaking your new shoes in.



Frequently Asked Questions What causes flat feet? Flat feet, also called pes planus, can be caused by obesity, diabetes, playing high-impact sports (like basketball, running, or soccer), or injury.

Can flat feet be corrected? Flat feet can be corrected by surgery, which is usually performed on child patients.

Do flat feet runners need arch support? According to Dr. Garcia, arch support is crucial for runners with flat feet as the condition of flat feet puts a strain on the tendons that run across the bottom of the foot, which can lead to pain. "Shoes with arch support redistribute pressure evenly across the foot, which helps to alleviate pain and keep feet, ankles, knees, hips, and back in the correct alignment when you run.”

Do people with flat feet run faster? There is no evidence to suggest that people with flat feet run faster. If anything, studies have found that people with flat feet tend to perform poorer in athletic tests than people who don’t have flat feet.

