We put 23 pairs of top-rated shoes to the test over six weeks and evaluated them on fit, comfort, responsiveness, stability, and knee protectiveness. The winners then made this shortlist of options based on different shoe characteristics and distances.

One potential reason that you may associate running with knee pain is you’re wearing the wrong shoes. Running shoes should feature support and cushioning in the areas that your running form needs, says Shazad Shaikh, MD, Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon, Atlantic Medical Group & Morristown Medical Center. There isn’t a one-size solution to a complicated issue, so the shoe style that will accomplish this for you may vary.

Runners often hear the warning that running is terrible for your knees. While the sport comes with a lot of repetitive motion as you pound the pavement, new research has found that it’s a myth that running is the cause of knee pain. In fact, multiple studies have found there is no increased risk of knee injuries because of running and the activity may even protect against arthritis. Running can also improve muscle function and strengthen joints.

Best Overall: On Running Cloudrunner Why We Liked It: These offered comfort and stability for HIIT workouts or distance runs. It's Worth Noting: These are a narrower fit. Cloudrunner is an ideal name for our best overall pick, the super lightweight shoe clocks in at just under nine ounces. But don't let the airy shoe fool you: It is packed full of technology, such as CloudTec, the system of cushioning throughout the shoe that absorbs impact to help prevent strains and paints. The cushioning is what gives the bottom of this shoe its honeycomb appearance. It's like you checked into a spa for your feet and the pressure value on your ankles and knees has been released. The plush cushioning doesn't sacrifice support either, the shoe maintains its shape even as you bend, twist, run, and jump. These qualities gave this shoe fives across the board in our testing and they're great for many types of runners — beginners, road warriors, half marathon training alike. We found these to fit a little narrower than other pairs we tested, they are available in a wide width, too. Price at time of publish: $150 Sizes: 5-11 | Colors: 7 | Heel-to-toe drop: 9mm | Weight: 8.8 oz

Best for Races: Asics Magic Speed 2 Why We Liked It: The responsiveness of this shoe is unmatched. It's Worth Noting: These have a narrow toe box. If you had a stellar training cycle and are looking for a race-specific shoe to give yourself the best possible outcome on race day, this is a great option. Many carbon-plated, race shoes can run upwards of $250, making this a more affordable alternative at $150. What makes the Asics Magic Speed 2 Ekiden a great race shoe is the responsiveness. A responsive ride in a running shoe means that your foot hits the ground and it feels like it's being pushed into the next stride. We describe the experience with Asics as feeling like you have mini trampolines in your soles. There is so much bounce that it propels you into the next step. This responsive energy is ideal for race day to increase your turnover speed with the same amount of effort. This pair has a carbon and a TPU plate and while many carbon-plated sneakers are overly stiff, this fits and feels more like a typical training shoe. However, it is designed and best for speed, tempo runs, and races. We found it to be less comfortable for distance or regular training runs. We did experience some toe numbness on our first testing run due to the narrower toe box. We were able to re-lace the shoes to provide more room and fix the issue. Price at time of publish: $150 Sizes: 5-12 | Colors: 5 | Heel-to-toe drop: n/a | Weight: n/a

Best for Stability: Brooks Ghost 14 Why We Liked It: Many foot types and running styles can benefit from the stability in this shoe. It's Worth Noting: Be sure to double knot these, they have a tendency to come untied. The Brooks Ghost sneaker has been a staple of the brand for the last 15 years, now on their 14th iteration of the original design. It's a solid everyday training shoe for those prioritizing stability and cushioning. The soft cushioning feels nice underfoot, however it isn't that squishy, airy sensation, but one that remains durable mile after mile. Stability is really the name of the game for these shoes with a soft midsole and shock absorbers that help the foot transition smoothly from landing to toe off. While not designed specifically for these foot types, overpronators or those with flat feet may benefit from the midsole support. Not the most responsive of the bunch, these shoes reacted well to pace and terrain changes during our testing. There are so many good things to say about the Ghosts, we don't like that these seem easy to come untied — don't forget to double knot and pull extra tight when lacing up. Price at time of publish: $140 Sizes: 5-13 | Colors: 10 | Heel-to-toe drop: 12mm | Weight: 9 oz.

Best for Cushioning: Brooks Glycerin GTS 20 Why We Liked It: We can't emphasize enough how soft these shoes are. It's Worth Noting: A super cushioned shoe is not right for every type of gait and runner. Normally, this descriptive word shows up in leggings review, but the phrase that appeared over and over again in our testing was "buttery soft." This pair of shoes feel like stepping into a fluffy cloud. They are a max cushioning shoe, meaning, you guessed it, this is the most amount of softness in the Brooks line. We also found that the placement of the cushioning provided some ankle support and took away that tippy feeling running shoes can sometimes have. Even with all that padding, the shoes remain responsive and lightweight thanks to the nitrogen infusion process used to create them. The GuideRails technology also provides stability to ensure the healthiest running pattern for your feet, knees, and hips. These were tested on many different terrains — gym floors, cement, sand, and gravel and felt stable on all surfaces. While running shoes are often not the right choice for strength training, these were even worn in a class with squats and burpees and held up to the impact sans aches and pains. There's also plenty of room in the toe box and midfoot to allow the toes to splay and foot to swell without ankle sliding. A max cushioning shoe can be great for distance training and provide cushy support for runners, however they are not the best choice for everyone. Runners who overpronate (feet roll inwards), have a neutral gait, or primarily run on trails should opt for a different running shoe. Price at time of publish: $160 Sizes: 5-12 | Colors: 6 | Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm | Weight: 9.4 oz

Best for Speed: Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Why We Liked It: The Adrenalines were designed for quick transitions. It's Worth Noting: These run narrow with a smaller toe box. If you're just getting into running or have minimal amount of closet space and are looking for one running shoe to suit your needs, Brooks Adrenaline brings versatility. The GuideRails technology keeps movement in check to help prevent injuries and increase stability. The DNA cushioning adapts to runners weight, pace, and stride to remain responsive to that individual's running form. All of these factors come together to create a shoe that is great for speed runs and marathons. The lightweight feeling allows you to pick up speed without causing strain to your knees yet feel stable and balanced enough for quick steps. Runners with neutral gaits and pronation will really appreciate this pair. Sometimes max cushioning or motion controls shoes don't allow for a natural running form and these are lighter, softer, with better heel to forefoot transitions without the shoe's interference. The toe box and body do run narrow, however the shoes are sold in wide and extra wide for those needing more space. Price at time of publish: $140 Sizes: 5-13 | Colors: 31 | Heel-to-toe drop: 12mm | Weight: 9 oz

Most Responsive: Mizuno Wave Rider 26 Why We Liked It: This design nailed the balance of cushioning without feeling clunky. It's Worth Noting: The shoe lacks stability that some runners crave. Want to power up your transitions? Then the Mizuno Wave Rider may be the shoe for you. This put a literal bounce to our step and that airyness also took pressure off the knees when running. As soon as your foot hits down on the pavement, it returns to the air because of the foam and plate design. The plate disperses the energy over larger areas to give a stable platform to push off for faster transitions. They have a high heel-to-toe drop, which may take some getting used to, but is one of the aspects we liked most. It provided lots of cushionings without ever feeling burdensome or heavy. It also was the right size and fit — plenty of room in the toe box and midfoot, but not so much that we experienced sliding or blisters. What the Wave Rider gains in energy return, it lacks in stability. We found the shoe to be less stabilizing and may not be the best choice for those with ankle concerns (go for the On Running Cloud Monster instead) or supinators. Price at time of publish: $140 Sizes: 6-12 | Colors: 6 | Heel-to-toe drop: 12mm | Weight: 8.3 oz

Best Lightweight: New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 Why We Liked It: You won't sink into this cushy shoe. It's Worth Noting: The shoes run big. This is the shoe you want on your team when you reach the dreaded heavy foot point of a long run. You know the one — you're eight miles in and your strides start to feel like you're picking up bricks with every step. On this pair, the foam sole provides comfort and rebound for a light feeling, no matter how many miles you run. The pressure mapping has firmness and support and flexibility where you need it (so you won't sink into the cushioning with no spring). Not only are these great qualities for knee pain, but also make this one of the best shoes for plantar fasciitis, too. The stretchy knit upper has a second skin fit to the foot and is breathable enough to prevent overheating. Typically you would order running shoes in a half size bigger than your street shoes, however this pair runs big. Order your normal size or a half size down from your running shoe size. Price at time of publish: $160 Sizes: 5-13 | Colors: 9 | Heel-to-toe drop: 8mm | Weight: 8.3 oz

Best Ankle Support: On Running Cloud Monster Why We Liked It: The lower drop may keep the feet and ankles in a more neutral position. It's Worth Noting: This is designed for shorter distances and speed. Like knee pain, the features required to support the ankles are not one-size-fits-all. The Cloud Monster has a lower heel-to-toe drop than any others on this list, meaning the difference between the heel and forefoot is less. This may promote a more natural running form and keep the feet at a neutral position, and doing so may improve balance and reduce stress on the ankle joint. However, some people with ankle concerns may prefer the support and cushioning present in a high drop shoe. This shoe still contains the CloudTec cushioning, but we found it provided more ankle support with each step. It had that bouncy effect, yet had a firmless, so it didn't feel like you were attempting to run on top of beanbags. It was great for speedy 5ks or intervals when you need to make snappy transitions from running to sprinting. The shoe is designed for forward rolling AKA it encourages the acceleration in the transition from heel to forefoot. We also found it had a nice grip on wet pavements. The gusseted tongue on the Cloud Monster allows the upper to be snug, but not too constricting. Price at time of publish: $170 Sizes: 5-11 | Colors: 8 | Heel-to-toe drop: 6mm | Weight: 8.1 oz