The 13 Best Shampoos for Dry Hair, According to an Expert Hair Stylist

To help you choose the best shampoo for your dry hair, we've compiled a list of the best shampoos on the market. Our editors recommended some winners, some we found through extensive consumer research, and others through expert interviews. Whether you're looking to hydrate fine hair or thick hair, soothe a dry scalp or solve dry hair with an oily scalp, this list of best shampoos for dry hair has something for every hair type and need.

Whether you've dealt with dry hair in the past or suddenly find your locks lacking moisture, dry hair happens to the best of us. "There are many reasons why hair becomes dry — from excessive blow drying and heat styling to change in climate," explains Raven Hurtado, hair stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. But you don't have to ditch your hot tools or skip that tropical vacation to keep your hair hydrated. There are plenty of shampoos on the market that moisturize dry hair effectively. It's just a matter of finding the right product for your needs and preferences. The good news? We're here to help.

Best Overall Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Why We Like It: This formula adds moisture to all hair types without weighing it down. It's Worth Noting: We think this is one of the best-smelling shampoos out there. Prepare to be hooked!

This rejuvenating shampoo is specifically formulated to restore moisture to hair and repair hair damage for healthier-looking strands in just a few washes. This formula features everything you'd want in a hydrating shampoo without any unnecessary ingredients or harmful sulfates to weigh hair down. We love that it's suitable for all hair types and even safe on color-treated hair. Though it's pricey, we think this formula is worth the splurge, especially since it protects hair against future damage. Price at the time of publish: $53 Key Ingredients: Biotin, Plant collagen, Niacinamide | Hair Type: All types | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 8.5 oz | Scent: Oribe’s signature scent, Côte d’Azur

Best Under $15 Odele Moisture Repair Shampoo Target View On Ulta View On Target View On Odelebeauty.com Why We Like It: Packed with hydrating ingredients, this shampoo is also a steal at under $15. It's Worth Noting: Some reviewers note the bottle's dispenser becomes clogged after multiple uses.

This dry hair shampoo works hard to restore moisture but goes easy on your wallet. Formulated with hardworking ingredients like hydrating aloe, amino acids, and quinoa extract, this shampoo will have hair looking noticeably healthier after just one wash. While this formula is suitable for all hair types, the brand recommends those with oily and fine hair to use sparingly. Price at the time of publish: $12 Key Ingredients: Hydrating aloe, humectant glycerin, amino acids | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 13 fl oz | Scent: Fresh notes of cucumber, oakmoss, and ylang-ylang

Best Splurge Shu Uemura Ultimate Reset Shampoo Sephora View On Sephora View On Shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com Why We Like It: It provides moisture and shine to even the most damaged hair. It's Worth Noting: Oilier scalps may require multiple washes. If you need to whip dry strands back into shape quickly, this luxury formula from Shu Uemura delivers. The star ingredient in this shampoo is Japanese-sourced rice extract, enriched with powerful minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins that help remove impurities while strengthening strands. This formula helps fortify hair against future breakage and is suitable for all hair types, though those with oilier scalps may need more than one wash for the best results. Price at the time of publish: $48 Key Ingredients: Japanese sourced rice extract | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: No | Size: 10 fl oz | Scent: Top notes of peach and orange blossom blend

Best Drugstore Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Like It: This drugstore buy repairs dry hair while delivering shine. It's Worth Noting: We wish the ingredient list were more natural, without sulfates. If you're looking for hair hydration in a pinch, this drugstore find from Dove will do the trick. Formulated with Dove's signature nutri-keratin repair actives, this shampoo nourishes dry hair while repairing damaged hair to deliver more shine and less dry ends. This product won't damage color-treated hair and can be used daily to restore dry hair. Price at the time of publish: $16 Key Ingredients: Gluconolactone, Arginine | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: No | Size: 12 fl oz | Scent: Fresh

Best for Color-Treated Hair Redken All Soft Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Walmart Why We Like It: Softens and restores brittle, color-treated hair. It's Worth Noting: This formula does contain sulfates. Coloring your hair with bleach or dye can dry it out and make it feel stiff and brittle. This formula from Redken works to soothe strands back to their youthful, pre-color state using argan oil and aloe vera. Customer reviews state how fast the product works, with hair noticeably softer and less damaged after just one wash. Price at the time of publish: $35 Key Ingredients: Omega-6 enriched argan oil | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: No | Size: 3.7 oz | Scent: Fresh The 9 Best Purple Shampoos to Cut Down On Brassiness

Best for Fine Hair Davines NaturalTech Nourishing Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Davines.com Why We Like It: It contains natural ingredients that hydrate without weighing hair down. It's Worth Noting: Some customer reviews note the scent is too earthy for their liking. Finding a formula that will repair hair without weighing it down is crucial for dry, fine hair. This shampoo from Davines harnesses the natural power of grape extract to restore and repair dry, damaged hair. The clean ingredients make it an excellent pick for fine hair, and the shampoo's creamy texture hydrates even the finest strands. Price at the time of publish: $36 Key Ingredients: Phytoceuticals extracted from grapes | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 8.45 fl oz | Scent: Herbal



Best for Thick Hair Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Why We Like It: A clean, natural formula that penetrates thick hair to deliver results. It's Worth Noting: Best when paired with Briogeo's deep conditioning hair mask. Thicker hair tends to dry out more easily than fine hair and can be more difficult to treat. This formula from Briogeo gets the job done for thick hair in serious need of posture thanks to natural hydrating ingredients like algae extract and rose hip oil, which works to hydrate hair, control frizz, and improve hair elasticity. Price at the time of publish: $39 Key Ingredients: Rosehip oil, algae extract, biotin | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 16 fl oz | Scent: Citrus

Best for Curly Hair SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Like It: It's well-priced and specifically formulated for curly hair. It's Worth Noting: Some reviews love the coconut scent — others find it too overpowering. Not only does this shampoo help hydrate curls, but it also helps enhance your curl's natural shape to reduce frizz and amplify curl definition. Formulated specifically for curly hair, this shampoo features natural ingredients like silk protein, coconut, and neem oil to restore shine and hydration while gently cleansing curly hair. Price at the time of publish: $10.49 Key Ingredients: Silk protein, coconut oil, neem oil | Hair Type: Thick, curly | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 13 fl oz | Scent: Coconut

Best for Frizzy Hair Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Why We Like It: This hydrating formula features anti-frizz technology to keep hair in place. It's Worth Noting: Works best on wavy to curly hair. This hydrating, anti-frizz shampoo from Ouidad uses a protein derived from silk to enhance hair's natural protective barrier. The result? Hair that stays frizz-free even in high humidity. Shea and murumuru butter work to moisturize strands, leaving hair feeling soft and revitalized. Price at the time of publish: $24 Key Ingredients: Shea butter, murumuru butter | Hair Type: Wavy, curly | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 8.5 fl oz | Scent: Floral

Best for Dry Scalp WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On IHerb Why We Like It: Treats dry hair and dry scalp simultaneously. It's Worth Noting: Customer reviews note it may be difficult to apply. This shampoo from WOW works to gently break up scalp buildup and open clogged follicles to relieve dry, itchy scalps. It works to revive dry hair thanks to its blend of avocado and coconut oil, which helps strengthen hair and enhance shine. This set comes with a conditioner as well for best results. Price at the time of publish: $15.30 Key Ingredients: Apple cider vinegar, coconut and avocado oils | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 16.9 fl oz | Scent: Citrus The Best Scalp Lotions of 2023 for Soothing Your Dry, Itchy Skin

Best for Volume L'Oréal Professionnel Expert Volumetry Anti-Gravity Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Beautycarechoices.com Why We Like It: Works on dry hair that's also limp. It's Worth Noting: It can be used as a cleansing shampoo to remove buildup. If you have fine, dry hair in need of a volume boost, this formula from L'Oréal is here to help. The nourishing avocado oil moisturizes hair, while the salicylic acid cleanses and lifts strands. The result? Fuller, healthier-looking hair. Price at the time of publish: $33 Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, avocado oil | Hair Type: Fine, thin hair | Sulfate-free: No | Size: 10.1 fl oz | Scent: Fruity The Best Hair-Thickening Shampoos, According to Customer Reviews