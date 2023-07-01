Beauty Hair The 13 Best Shampoos for Dry Hair, According to an Expert Hair Stylist Find the right shampoo to help keep dry hair healthy and hydrated. By Danielle Page Danielle Page Danielle Page is a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist whose work has appeared in National Geographic, NBC, USA TODAY, The New York Times, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Elle, AskMen, Women’s Health and many others. Page has held full-time roles as an editor and brand journalist at major publications including The Huffington Post, Bustle, and currently USATODAY.Her ghostwriting client roster includes award-winning celebrities, a-list wellness experts, and well-respected career coaches. A regular contributor to many well-known websites in the lifestyle space, she’s most known for her work covering health, travel, and relationships. She resides in Astoria with her black cat, Nightmare. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on July 1, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How We Selected What To Know FAQ Why Trust Shape We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Shape / Alli Waataja Whether you've dealt with dry hair in the past or suddenly find your locks lacking moisture, dry hair happens to the best of us. "There are many reasons why hair becomes dry — from excessive blow drying and heat styling to change in climate," explains Raven Hurtado, hair stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. But you don't have to ditch your hot tools or skip that tropical vacation to keep your hair hydrated. There are plenty of shampoos on the market that moisturize dry hair effectively. It's just a matter of finding the right product for your needs and preferences. The good news? We're here to help. To help you choose the best shampoo for your dry hair, we've compiled a list of the best shampoos on the market. Our editors recommended some winners, some we found through extensive consumer research, and others through expert interviews. Whether you're looking to hydrate fine hair or thick hair, soothe a dry scalp or solve dry hair with an oily scalp, this list of best shampoos for dry hair has something for every hair type and need. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Under $15: Odele Moisture Repair Shampoo at Ulta Jump to Review Best Splurge: Shu Uemura Ultimate Reset Shampoo at Sephora Jump to Review Best Drugstore: Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Damaged Hair: Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Color-Treated Hair: Redken All Soft Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Fine Hair: Davines NaturalTech Nourishing Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Thick Hair: Briogeo Super Moisture Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Curly Hair: SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Frizzy Hair: Ouidad Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Why We Like It: This formula adds moisture to all hair types without weighing it down.It's Worth Noting: We think this is one of the best-smelling shampoos out there. Prepare to be hooked! This rejuvenating shampoo is specifically formulated to restore moisture to hair and repair hair damage for healthier-looking strands in just a few washes. This formula features everything you'd want in a hydrating shampoo without any unnecessary ingredients or harmful sulfates to weigh hair down. We love that it's suitable for all hair types and even safe on color-treated hair. Though it's pricey, we think this formula is worth the splurge, especially since it protects hair against future damage. Price at the time of publish: $53 Key Ingredients: Biotin, Plant collagen, Niacinamide | Hair Type: All types | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 8.5 oz | Scent: Oribe’s signature scent, Côte d’Azur Best Under $15 Odele Moisture Repair Shampoo Target View On Ulta View On Target View On Odelebeauty.com Why We Like It: Packed with hydrating ingredients, this shampoo is also a steal at under $15. It's Worth Noting: Some reviewers note the bottle's dispenser becomes clogged after multiple uses. This dry hair shampoo works hard to restore moisture but goes easy on your wallet. Formulated with hardworking ingredients like hydrating aloe, amino acids, and quinoa extract, this shampoo will have hair looking noticeably healthier after just one wash. While this formula is suitable for all hair types, the brand recommends those with oily and fine hair to use sparingly. Price at the time of publish: $12 Key Ingredients: Hydrating aloe, humectant glycerin, amino acids | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 13 fl oz | Scent: Fresh notes of cucumber, oakmoss, and ylang-ylang Best Splurge Shu Uemura Ultimate Reset Shampoo Sephora View On Sephora View On Shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com Why We Like It: It provides moisture and shine to even the most damaged hair.It's Worth Noting: Oilier scalps may require multiple washes. If you need to whip dry strands back into shape quickly, this luxury formula from Shu Uemura delivers. The star ingredient in this shampoo is Japanese-sourced rice extract, enriched with powerful minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins that help remove impurities while strengthening strands. This formula helps fortify hair against future breakage and is suitable for all hair types, though those with oilier scalps may need more than one wash for the best results. Price at the time of publish: $48 Key Ingredients: Japanese sourced rice extract | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: No | Size: 10 fl oz | Scent: Top notes of peach and orange blossom blend Best Drugstore Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Like It: This drugstore buy repairs dry hair while delivering shine. It's Worth Noting: We wish the ingredient list were more natural, without sulfates. If you're looking for hair hydration in a pinch, this drugstore find from Dove will do the trick. Formulated with Dove's signature nutri-keratin repair actives, this shampoo nourishes dry hair while repairing damaged hair to deliver more shine and less dry ends. This product won't damage color-treated hair and can be used daily to restore dry hair. Price at the time of publish: $16 Key Ingredients: Gluconolactone, Arginine | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: No | Size: 12 fl oz | Scent: Fresh Best for Damaged Hair Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Why We Like It: This unbeatable formula repairs, protects, and hydrates even the most damaged hair.It's Worth Noting: Use this product sparingly for the best results. Olaplex is a leader in reparative hair products and treatments, so it's no surprise to see Olaplex No 4. Bond Maintenance as the winner in this category. The brand's patented Bond Building Technology repairs damage and split ends and supports hair bonds to help protect against future damage. We recommend pairing it with Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner for best results. Price at the time of publish: $30 Key Ingredients: Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 8.5 | Scent: Fresh The 10 Best Shampoos for Hair Growth for Long, Strong Strands in 2023 Best for Color-Treated Hair Redken All Soft Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Walmart Why We Like It: Softens and restores brittle, color-treated hair.It's Worth Noting: This formula does contain sulfates. Coloring your hair with bleach or dye can dry it out and make it feel stiff and brittle. This formula from Redken works to soothe strands back to their youthful, pre-color state using argan oil and aloe vera. Customer reviews state how fast the product works, with hair noticeably softer and less damaged after just one wash. Price at the time of publish: $35 Key Ingredients: Omega-6 enriched argan oil | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: No | Size: 3.7 oz | Scent: Fresh The 9 Best Purple Shampoos to Cut Down On Brassiness Best for Fine Hair Davines NaturalTech Nourishing Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Davines.com Why We Like It: It contains natural ingredients that hydrate without weighing hair down. It's Worth Noting: Some customer reviews note the scent is too earthy for their liking. Finding a formula that will repair hair without weighing it down is crucial for dry, fine hair. This shampoo from Davines harnesses the natural power of grape extract to restore and repair dry, damaged hair. The clean ingredients make it an excellent pick for fine hair, and the shampoo's creamy texture hydrates even the finest strands. Price at the time of publish: $36 Key Ingredients: Phytoceuticals extracted from grapes | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 8.45 fl oz | Scent: Herbal Best for Thick Hair Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Why We Like It: A clean, natural formula that penetrates thick hair to deliver results. It's Worth Noting: Best when paired with Briogeo's deep conditioning hair mask. Thicker hair tends to dry out more easily than fine hair and can be more difficult to treat. This formula from Briogeo gets the job done for thick hair in serious need of posture thanks to natural hydrating ingredients like algae extract and rose hip oil, which works to hydrate hair, control frizz, and improve hair elasticity. Price at the time of publish: $39 Key Ingredients: Rosehip oil, algae extract, biotin | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 16 fl oz | Scent: Citrus Best for Curly Hair SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Like It: It's well-priced and specifically formulated for curly hair. It's Worth Noting: Some reviews love the coconut scent — others find it too overpowering. Not only does this shampoo help hydrate curls, but it also helps enhance your curl's natural shape to reduce frizz and amplify curl definition. Formulated specifically for curly hair, this shampoo features natural ingredients like silk protein, coconut, and neem oil to restore shine and hydration while gently cleansing curly hair. Price at the time of publish: $10.49 Key Ingredients: Silk protein, coconut oil, neem oil | Hair Type: Thick, curly | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 13 fl oz | Scent: Coconut Best for Frizzy Hair Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Why We Like It: This hydrating formula features anti-frizz technology to keep hair in place. It's Worth Noting: Works best on wavy to curly hair. This hydrating, anti-frizz shampoo from Ouidad uses a protein derived from silk to enhance hair's natural protective barrier. The result? Hair that stays frizz-free even in high humidity. Shea and murumuru butter work to moisturize strands, leaving hair feeling soft and revitalized. Price at the time of publish: $24 Key Ingredients: Shea butter, murumuru butter | Hair Type: Wavy, curly | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 8.5 fl oz | Scent: Floral Best for Dry Scalp WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On IHerb Why We Like It: Treats dry hair and dry scalp simultaneously. It's Worth Noting: Customer reviews note it may be difficult to apply. This shampoo from WOW works to gently break up scalp buildup and open clogged follicles to relieve dry, itchy scalps. It works to revive dry hair thanks to its blend of avocado and coconut oil, which helps strengthen hair and enhance shine. This set comes with a conditioner as well for best results. Price at the time of publish: $15.30 Key Ingredients: Apple cider vinegar, coconut and avocado oils | Hair Type: All | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 16.9 fl oz | Scent: Citrus The Best Scalp Lotions of 2023 for Soothing Your Dry, Itchy Skin Best for Volume L'Oréal Professionnel Expert Volumetry Anti-Gravity Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Beautycarechoices.com Why We Like It: Works on dry hair that's also limp. It's Worth Noting: It can be used as a cleansing shampoo to remove buildup. If you have fine, dry hair in need of a volume boost, this formula from L'Oréal is here to help. The nourishing avocado oil moisturizes hair, while the salicylic acid cleanses and lifts strands. The result? Fuller, healthier-looking hair. Price at the time of publish: $33 Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, avocado oil | Hair Type: Fine, thin hair | Sulfate-free: No | Size: 10.1 fl oz | Scent: Fruity The Best Hair-Thickening Shampoos, According to Customer Reviews Best for Oily Scalp Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Walmart Why We Like It: This shampoo hydrates hair and cleanses oily scalps. It's Worth Noting: Best for fine and medium hair. If your strands are dry, but your scalp is oily, you may find that many shampoos for dry hair don't treat both issues. This formula from Pureology tackles both, providing hydration for hair while gently cleansing oily scalps with natural ingredients. Jojoba moisturizes hair, while green tea extract works to cleanse scalp buildup. Price at the time of publish: $36 Key Ingredients: Jojoba, green tea, sage | Hair Type: Fine to medium | Sulfate-free: Yes | Size: 9 fl oz | Scent: Lavender How We Selected We chose this list based on our research, expert recommendations, and editor insights. We consulted with an industry professional familiar with dry hair needs and researched a wide variety of options for different hair types and preferences. We compiled data from customer reviews and trustworthy review sites, compared them with our own research and expert commentary, and narrowed down our top picks for each category. What To Know About Shampoo For Dry Hair Plenty of products on the market claim to help with dry hair. But if you're out shopping for a shampoo for dry hair, there are certain things to keep in mind that can help you determine whether or not the product will work well for dry hair. Here's what you need to know when choosing a shampoo for dry hair. Key Ingredients When searching for a shampoo to help with dry hair, Hurtado says to look for oils and moisturizers on the ingredient list. "These ingredients are recommended for dry hair because moisturizing agents hydrate and smooth the hair to give life and bounce," she explains. Hair oils like avocado, coconut, argan, or olive oil help give hair shine and bring brittle hair to life. Other moisturizing agents like shea butter and aloe help hydrate and restore dry, damaged hair. Sulfates Many haircare brands have pulled sulfates from their product since there's evidence that these chemicals can damage hair. "Sulfates strip the hair and scalp's natural oils and leave the scalp feeling dry and itchy and hair dull," says Hurtado. When shopping for shampoo for dry hair, avoiding sulfates is a smart move. Alcohol Alcohol is another ingredient to skip when shopping for shampoo for dry hair. "Alcohols also dry out the scalp and hair, making the hair cuticle rough, brittle, and frizzy," Hurtado explains. Opt for alcohol-free formulas for best results. Frequently Asked Questions What causes dry hair? Many factors can cause dry hair, but Hurtado says a common one is frequent heat styling. "If you're excessively blow drying and heat styling, try to limit to once to three times a week," she recommends. A season or weather change can also impact hair, especially in a dry area. "Dry weather causes dry hair; that's why it's important to nourish the hair with a hydrating shampoo and conditioner." It's also possible your hair may not be getting enough biotin or vitamin B7. "Lack of biotin causes brittle, dry, and thinning hair," says Hurtado. If you're noticing not only dry hair but hair that's brittle and thinning, opt for a shampoo that contains biotin to help. How often should people with dry hair wash their hair? If you have dry hair, Hurtado recommends washing your hair every four to seven days to help keep your hair moisturized. "The natural oils from the scalp need to travel down to the hair to allow the oils to moisturize and hydrate the hair," she explains. If you're concerned about oily hair, start by washing every other day to allow your hair time to get used to the change. Should people with dry hair use conditioner? Conditioner is helpful for every hair type, especially for dry hair. "Conditioner seals in moisture and hydration on the hair to keep hair manageable and soft and keeps frizz down," says Hurtado. Hurtado recommends conditioning on wash days to keep hair hydrated. Why Trust Shape Danielle Page has spent the past 12 years writing about health, fitness, and products that make you look and feel your best. As someone with dry hair, she feels personally invested in determining the right product for the job across a wide variety of hair types and needs to make shopping simple. 