Beauty Hair The 10 Best Shampoos for Hair Growth for Long, Strong Strands in 2023 These picks have research-backed ingredients or dermatologist approval. Experiencing hair loss at any age can be a miserable experience. Whether you’re dealing with hair loss from genetics, hormone fluctuations, an illness, or something else, so many factors can contribute to this experience and it can be hard to know what to do about it. Thankfully, there are many products on the market that work to help stimulate the hair follicle and promote growth at the root. Below, we’ve used our own experience with hair growth shampoos, as well as interviewed multiple dermatologists for their favorite shampoos for hair growth that they frequently recommend to patients. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Marc Anthony Grow Long Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Thinning Hair: Davines NaturalTech Energizing Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Dandruff: Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Healthy Hair: Hairtamin Biotin Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Dry Scalp: Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Oily Scalp: Hers Triple Threat Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Luxury : Cucinello Beauty Plush Perfecting Shampoo at Cucinellobeauty.com Jump to Review Best for Natural Hair: Alodia Nourish & Hydrate Creme Shampoo at Alodiahaircare.com Jump to Review Best for Mature Hair: Better Not Younger Volumizing Shampoo at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo System 1 for Fine Hair with Light Thinning Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Walmart Why We Like It: It features minoxidil—a proven hair growth-promoting ingredient. It’s Worth Noting: This works best when used within the full system. Nioxin is known for its quality hair loss products. The Scalp Cleansing Shampoo is a formula that’s safe for color-treated hair and works to strengthen and fortify your strands. According to Corey L. Hartman, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, AL, it is essential to keep the hair that you currently have healthy to avoid additional hair loss, especially if you are working with a physician to assist in hair regrowth. “That being said, the shampoos that are part of larger treatment systems that include a treatment product with minoxidil can work well,” he explains. “Minoxidil is the only ingredient proven to be effective in regrowing hair in both men and women.” This shampoo from Nioxin preps your scalp for ultimate growth when used with their three-step system. The second step is the conditioner, and the third step is scalp and hair treatments, which features minoxidil. Some of the downsides of this pick are that it really needs to be used with the system for full efficacy. Additionally, it’s pretty expensive at $43 per bottle. Price at time of publish: $43 Size: 1 liter | Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, peppermint oil | Sulfate-Free: No Best Budget Marc Anthony Grow Long Super Fast Strength Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Like It: It’s really affordable and easy to find. It’s Worth Noting: It might not promote hair growth super fast. If you find that your hair breaks a lot, preventing you from achieving those long, luscious strands you’re after, consider trying this budget-friendly pick from Marc Anthony. The Grow Long Super Fast Strength Shampoo features caffeine, ginseng, and vitamin E to activate the hair follicle, promote hair growth, and nourish your strands, too. We love that this pick is so affordable ($8 per bottle) and can be found at most drugstores nationwide. Because this shampoo doesn’t have minoxidil, you probably won’t see insanely fast hair growth results with it. However, if you give it some time, it should help prevent hair loss and breakage. Price at time of publish: $8 Size: 8.4 fl oz. | Key Ingredients: Caffeine, ginseng, vitamin E | Sulfate-Free: Yes Best for Thinning Hair Davines NaturalTech Energizing Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Davines.com Why We Like It: It’s gentle, effective, and promotes blood flow on the scalp. It’s Worth Noting: It’s pricey and not super easy to find. Not only does this pick feature a cool bottle, but the formula is pretty amazing, too. The Davines Energizing Shampoo works to stimulate the scalp and add shine to your hair as well. Jeannette Graf, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine likes to recommend this product to her patients experiencing thinning hair. “This gentle formula is perfect for fragile hair, or those who experience frequent hair loss,” says Dr. Graf. “It contains natural ingredients that can help stimulate the scalp and promote blood flow to hair follicles, like caffeine, rosemary, sage, and lemon. It is free of sulfates or parabens, making it a good option for regular use.” The upside is that the product works, and the downside is that it isn’t cheap—this pick will cost you $36 per bottle. Additionally, it’s not the easiest shampoo to find. Price at time of publish: $36 Size: 8.45 fl oz. | Key Ingredients: Caffeine, rosemary, sage, lemon | Sulfate-Free: Yes The Best Foods for Hair Growth, According to Dietitians Best for Dandruff Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Why We Like It: It’s a great option for folks with dandruff and irritated scalps. It’s Worth Noting: It can be too drying for some hair types. Sometimes, dandruff can be the leading cause for your hair loss or decline in hair growth. This formula works to treat dandruff at the root and keep flakes and buildup at bay. “Tackling dandruff is a great step to promote hair growth and prevent thinning,” explains Dr. Graf. “This gentle formula contains ketoconazole to treat dandruff and helps soothe an itchy or irritated scalp.” We love that this formula is available at most drugstores nationwide and most online retailers, too. It’s important to note that, if you are experiencing hair loss, but don’t have dandruff, you should probably opt for another product on this list. This shampoo is strong and can be irritating and drying for some scalps. Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 7 fl oz. | Key Ingredients: Ketoconazole | Sulfate-Free: No How to Get Rid of Dandruff, According to a Dermatologist Best for Healthy Hair Hairtamin Biotin Shampoo Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Walmart Why We Like It: It’s derm-recommended and features a ton of beneficial ingredients. It’s Worth Noting: The scent isn’t great. If you feel like you have healthy hair, but would like some extra help in the growth department, look no further than this pick from Hairtamin. It’ll make your hair appear more voluminous, and contains biotin to promote hair growth. Dr. Graf likes this formula for her patients. “The Hairtamin Biotin Shampoo has a gentle formula that will protect your hair from damage,” she explains. “It also has natural ingredients like argan oil, chamomile, rosemary, and other essential oils that will promote hair growth.” This formula works for folks with healthy hair, but some might find the scent off-putting. Price at time of publish: $27 Size: 7 fl oz. | Key Ingredients: Biotin, peppermint oil, aloe vera | Sulfate-Free: Yes Best for Dry Scalp Pura D'Or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Like It: It’s a fan favorite and features a ton of herbal ingredients to promote hair growth. It’s Worth Noting: This has a bug spray scent. Dry scalp can be caused by many factors — one of them being harsh chemicals. The PURA D’OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo opts for gentler ingredients over strong ones, leaving your hair and scalp feeling happy and healthy. “The Pura D'or Original Gold Label Shampoo is a great option for strengthening the hair and promoting scalp health as it does not contain ingredients like sulfates, parabens, or silicones,” explains Dr. Graf. “It contains ingredients like argan oil, biotin, nettle extract, and other seed oils which will reduce hair thinning.” We think the price is right at $30 for 16 fluid ounces. Be sure to use a conditioner after each use as hair growth shampoos can be drying. Some people also complained that this has a bug spray-like scent. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 16 fl oz. | Key Ingredients: Aloe vera extract, biotin, pumpkin seed | Sulfate-Free: Yes The 10 Best Scalp Massagers That Promote Healthy Hair Growth Best for Oily Scalp Hers Triple Threat Shampoo Amaozn View On Amazon Why We Like It: It features salicylic acid to promote cell turnover. It’s Worth Noting: It might feel drying on folks with dry hair. Oily scalps will love this pick from Hers. It features salicylic acid to exfoliate the scalp, while biotin, saw palmetto, and pumpkin seed oil hydrate, soothe, and promote hair growth, too. Dr. Hartman likes to recommend this pick to his patients who are experiencing hair loss. “The Hers Triple Threat Shampoo effectively cleans the scalp, removing oily residue, and freeing the hair follicle so it can grow,” he explains. This shampoo comes in a 2-pack and costs $25 total. Some shoppers have complained that this shampoo feels a bit drying after use. That’s why we recommend it more for those with oily scalps than those with dry scalps. Price at time of publish: $25 for 2-pack Size: 6.4 fl oz. | Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid | Sulfate-Free: Yes Best Luxury Cucinello Beauty Plush Perfecting Shampoo Cucinello Beauty View On Cucinellobeauty.com Why We Like It: It treats scalp inflammation, which can sometimes be the cause of hair loss or lack of growth. It’s Worth Noting: It’s only available on the brand website. Sometimes, it’s nice to treat yourself to a little moment of luxury, especially in the shower. This pick from Cucinello Beauty features high-quality ingredients to reduce inflammation on the scalp and further prompt hair growth. The rice bran oil works to treat inflammation, maracuja oil slows down the overproduction of oil of your scalp, and organic aloe leaf extract promotes hair growth and reduces flakiness and irritation. Not only does this shampoo smell divine, but also works into a beautiful lather on the scalp, too. The downsides are that it is only currently available on the Cucinello Beauty website. Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 6 fl oz. | Key Ingredients: Rice bran oil., maracuja oil, aloe leaf extract | Sulfate-Free: No Best for Natural Hair Alodia Nourish & Hydrate Creme Shampoo Alodia View On Alodiahaircare.com Why We Like It: It’s hydrating for those with type 3 and 4 hair. It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t foam up. If you prefer to stimulate hair growth with natural ingredients, consider this pick from Alodia. This creme shampoo is sulfate-free and works to promote hair growth and length retention, too. Dr. Graf recommends the Alodia Nourish & Hydrate Creme Shampoo to her patients as a natural option. “This formula includes ingredients like aloe vera, argan oil, and shea butter,” she explains. “This is a gentle option that when used regularly can help strengthen and hydrate your hair.” This product is ideal for folks with natural, textured hair, but can be used on straight, wavy, or curly hair, too. This shampoo doesn’t foam up, so if you prefer a shampoo with a lot of lather, look elsewhere. Additionally, this product is a bit hard to find and not available at many online retailers. Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 8 fl oz. | Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, argan oil, shea butter | Sulfate-Free: Yes Best for Mature Hair Better Not Younger Wake Up Call Volumizing Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: It’s ideal for folks with aging hair who want more growth and volume. It’s Worth Noting: The formula is very watery and thin. Aging can do a number on women’s hormones, including the hair growth cycle. This pick from Better Not Younger works wonderfully for those with aging hair who are concerned about hair loss and lack of volume. The formula includes ingredients like caffeine, biotin, sage, and menthyl lactate to essentially “wake up” the scalp and promote more hair growth. One thing we love about this formula is that, unlike other volumizing shampoos that actually dry out the cuticle to make hair appear more voluminous, this pick is lightweight and moisturizing, and won’t dry out already dry, aging strands. A few things we don’t love: The formula is super watery and thin. If you’re used to a thicker shampoo consistency, you probably won’t love this option. Additionally, the pump that it comes in it seems to cause some users a lot of issues. Price at time of publish: $26 Size: 8.4 fl oz. | Key Ingredients: Caffeine, biotin, sage | Sulfate-Free: Yes How We Selected Dealing with hair loss can be challenging, and finding the right products to help promote hair growth isn’t easy, either. Not only did we use our own experience with using some of these shampoos for hair growth on our strands, but we also interviewed multiple dermatologists (some who specifically focus on hair loss) for the best hair growth shampoos that they recommend to their patients. What to Know About Shampoos for Hair Growth Ingredients to Look For When on the hunt for a great shampoo for hair growth, you want to look out for specific ingredients that might promote growth. “Biotin, niacin, caffeine, keratin, and collagen are all ingredients to look for in a shampoo for hair growth,” explains Dr. Graf. Hairtamin Biotin Shampoo contains biotin and Davines Energizing Shampoo features caffeine. Minoxidil is also the gold standard for growing hair for men and women. Our best overall pick, Nioxin System 1 Scalp Cleansing Shampoo, contains the ingredient. Ingredients to Avoid According to Dr. Graf, there are some ingredients you might want to avoid when purchasing a shampoo for hair growth. “Alcohol can dry out your hair, leading to breakage and hair loss,” she explains. “Silicones can clog the hair follicles, and formaldehyde can contribute to hair loss and dry out your scalp, too.” Two other ingredients Dr. Graf suggests trying to avoid are parabens and sulfate. “Parabens should be avoided as they might affect hair loss and have negative effects on the scalp,” she explains. “Sulfates can strip the hair’s natural oils and potentially dry out your hair.” PURA D'OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo is sulfate, paraben, and silicone-free. Frequently Asked Questions Does biotin shampoo work for hair growth? According to Dr. Hartman, biotin applied to the scalp might not do much. “Biotin is an essential vitamin that, when taken orally, can help boost hair health,” he explains. “But I don’t find biotin applied topically to hair to be effective for hair growth.” Does adding coffee to your shampoo work for hair growth? There is research to suggest that the caffeine in coffee can stimulate hair growth by blocking DHT (dihydrotestosterone, a hormone). Women with an excess of DHT may experience hair loss. “I haven’t seen patients with success adding coffee to their shampoo to stimulate hair growth, but I don’t see any negative effects if you want to try it,” suggests Dr. Hartman. “Just make sure the coffee is cooled down!” Why Trust Shape Daley Quinn is a freelance beauty, lifestyle, and health writer based in New York City. 