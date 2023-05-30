Apparel and Gear Workout Clothes Shoes The Best Shoes for Back Pain of 2023, According to a Podiatrist Say goodbye to nagging back pain with the help of these supportive shoes. By Shelby Deering Shelby Deering Shelby Deering is a lifestyle writer, print and digital journalist, and storyteller with more than 17 years of writing, editing, and content creation experience who specializes in home, decor, and travel topics. Her work has appeared in Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, Martha Stewart Living, and many more national magazines, regional titles, digital outlets, and trade publications. For the last eight years, she has been a full-time freelance lifestyle writer. Published on May 30, 2023

It's a fact: back pain is one of the worst kinds of pain around. Since the spine is connected to, well, pretty much everything, every little movement when experiencing back pain can feel excruciating, to say the least. Whether you're dealing with a diagnosed spinal condition, like sciatica or a herniated disc, or if you simply slept wrong or overdid it at the gym, back pain can be unbearable. While there are many first-line ways to approach back pain, from meds to physical therapy to acupuncture, and of course, seeing your doctor, there's an additional fix you likely haven't thought of: your shoes. Starting from your feet all the way up to your spine, substantial pain relief could be achieved by just switching out your footwear. “Back pain can occur for a variety of reasons,” says Anne Sharkey, D.P.M., a podiatrist based in Austin, Texas. “In my patient population, frequently those with flat feet experience pain in their low backs. In this case, getting my patients into a more supportive shoe and maybe even orthotics can result in improvements in their back pain.” When recommending shoes, Dr. Sharkey looks for ones that provide ample support, stability, and comfort. Also, she explains that a shoe should have flexibility at the toe box to allow for fluid forward movements and stability throughout the mid-foot to support the arch. Support should also be found around the heel in order to stabilize the foot. “Looking for a shoe with midsole cushioning can also be advantageous in those with back pain,” she says. “You want a shoe that fits well and is appropriate for your foot type. For example, a stability or motion control shoe for those with flat feet and a cushioned or neutral shoe for those with medium-high arches.” If you’re wondering if there’s a wrong type of shoe for back pain, the answer is yes. Dr. Sharkey says that these include shoes that are too flexible and lack support, which increases shock and stress throughout the joints in the feet, ankles, knees, and hips. “Increased forces in these joints continue to travel up the kinetic chain, ultimately resulting in back pain,” she notes. When back pain begins to impact your daily life, it’s definitely time to visit your doc and rethink your footwear. From running shoes to dress shoes to ones that won’t break the bank, we asked Sondema Tarr, D.P.M., a podiatrist based in Phoenix, Arizona, for her top shoe recommendations. And it’s no surprise at all — classic, tried-and-true brands made the list. It’s Worth Noting: The shoes’ claim to fame is being extremely lightweight, so if you prefer a heavier shoe that feels substantial, perhaps this isn’t the pair for you. Quick, responsive, and designed for roads, Dr. Tarr has chosen these shoes as her best overall shoes for back pain. Calling them “lightweight, yet very versatile,” she says that these can be worn during work, with cushioning that will feel good to those who have to stand or walk for hours daily, and they can be sported at the gym, too. They’re also ideal for everyday life. The cushioning and midsole stack height help create proper alignment and make it “so that your gait is normal,” as Dr. Tarr says. “Abnormal gait, if not corrected, can lead to back pain.” And you don’t need even more back pain, right? Price at time of publish: $70 Sizes: 5-12 | Width: Medium | Colors: 8 Best Walking Shoes New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Dsw.com Why We Like It: Between the cushioned midsole, breezy mesh fabric, and stocky rubber outsole, support is your new best friend in these shoes. It’s Worth Noting: That thin fabric could mean less durability. Translation? The shoes could wear out more quickly than you’d like. Time and time again, among podiatrists, New Balance is a beloved brand. And this model, with features like a Fresh Foam midsole, grippy rubber outsole, and adjustable laces, is just right as a walking shoe. Describing it as “a lighter-weight shoe with ample cushion throughout the sole,” Dr. Tarr praises the “rock bottom design,” otherwise known as a rocker that can reduce pressure under the ball of the foot. This structure can help propel you forward more easily. In general, she says that this particular shoe design could be helpful to those with back pain, which means that you don’t have to say goodbye to your daily walks due to backaches. Price at time of publish: $56 Sizes: 5-12 | Width: Medium and Wide | Colors: 8 The Best Shoes for Nurses of 2023, According to a Podiatrist Best Running Shoes Brooks Hyperion Tempo Road-Running Shoes - Women's REI View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Brooksrunning.com Why We Like It: Brooks is a widely acclaimed running shoe brand, and these shoes offer tons of cushioning in several hip hues. It’s Worth Noting: If you need narrow or extra wide shoes, keep searching, because these shoes don’t come in different widths. Pointing out that this is Brooks’ “lightest-weight running shoe offering,” Dr. Tarr says that in general, lighter shoes give runners more of a connection to the ground beneath them, which can have an anchoring, supportive effect for your back and entire body. With a light feel, quick-to-respond midsole, and plenty of cushioning, Dr. Tarr says that this shoe isn’t just a beneficial option to those experiencing back pain – they’re great for runners and athletes overall. She adds, “Brooks is a brand that has been given a stamp of approval by the APMA,” or the American Podiatric Medical Association. Price at time of publish: $100 Sizes: 5-13 | Width: Medium | Colors: 14 Best Sandals Birkenstock Arizona Sandal Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Academy.com Why We Like It: As some of the comfiest shoes around, Birkenstocks are also well-known for their ability to last and last and for their flexibility. They also never go out of style. It’s Worth Noting: They can take a bit to break in and they are pretty expensive, especially for sandals. Referring to Birkenstocks as “a favorite of many people across generations,” Dr. Tarr says that there’s a reason for this. “Birkenstock’s footbed does mold to your foot over time, giving you a custom shoe for your needs,” she explains, noting that the break-in process will take some time. “But it is so worth it to have a unique pair of shoes, molded to you,” she says. Since it’s essentially a custom-made shoe for your body and the way you move, it can also ease back pain in the process. The shoe features a cork-latex footbed, suede footbed lining, and a flexible, lightweight sole. Price at time of publish: $110 Sizes: 4-12.5 | Width: Medium and Wide | Colors: 2 Best Dress Shoes Vionic Mizelle Loafer Zappos View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Belk.com Why We Like It: With a timeless appearance that doesn’t need a high heel to look stylish, these shoes are lightweight and easy to wear, even on your longest days. It’s Worth Noting: These dress shoes can take up to two weeks to fully break in. “Vionic’s dedication to healthy feet and fashionable, modern designs make them a stand-out brand,” Dr. Tarr shares, saying that Vionic’s footbed is designed like an over-the-counter orthotic, providing arch support and additional heel padding. These shoes are outfitted with footbed technology called Vio-Motion Technology that supports your arches and offers extra comfort, and the orthidic support is built right in. But, you should be aware they take a bit to break in. As the company says on its website, “Within one to two weeks you should find the product completely comfortable and supportive.” And at only 1.25 inches, Dr. Tarr says that the low heel can additionally help prevent back pain. A too-high heel can change the way you walk, which can negatively impact your joints all the way up to your spine. Price at time of publish: $95 Sizes: 5-11 | Width: Medium | Colors: 3 Best Budget Saucony Women's Cohesion 15 Running Shoe DSW View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Dsw.com Why We Like It: An old-school brand goes modern-day with a thick foam midsole, substantial traction, and a removable cushioned insole. It’s Worth Noting: With an extra-thick sole, they can wear a little “stiff,” which isn’t great if you prefer a shoe with flexibility and give. Let’s face it — shoes can be downright expensive at times. That’s why finding a great pair at $50 is like stumbling across a unicorn, but here they are. Calling this a “quality shoe,” Dr. Tarr says that Saucony is a brand that’s frequently recommended by podiatrists for its “commitment to making shoes with foot health and proper alignment at the forefront.” This is accomplished through the thick foam midsole and durable sole. “Proper foot alignment and back pain prevention go hand in hand,” Dr. Tarr observes. Price at time of publish: $50 Sizes: 5.5-12 | Width: Medium | Colors: 4 Best Orthopedic Shoes New Balance WW813 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Marylandsquare.com Why We Like It: Compared to old-school orthopedic shoes, these look sleek and streamlined.It’s Worth Noting: There’s only one color available — white. Yup, it’s a huge bummer if you love to show off your personality through your shoes. Dr. Tarr sings the praises of New Balance shoes, especially pointing out their superior orthopedic properties. Apart from back pain, she says that the brand is ideal for anyone who’s diabetic, has severe arthritis in their feet, or has any foot deformities. Coming in an impressive range of sizes and widths (all the way up through XX-Wide), Dr. Tarr says that these shoes, featuring a cushioned collar, a foam midsole, and ROLLBAR® technology that prevents rear-foot movement, will fit nearly all foot types. “Controlling pain in the feet means that a person is less likely to change how they walk, which can help ease back pain,” she says. Price at time of publish: $100 Sizes: 5.5-12 | Width: Narrow, Medium, Wide, X-Wide, and XX-Wide | Colors: 1 Best Work Shoes New Balance Rush v3 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Cushioned, breathable, with excellent grip, these shoes have it all when it comes to work woes like being on your feet all day and encountering slick surfaces. It’s Worth Noting: This might feel like a heavy shoe to you, something that’s not ideal if you need to be quick on your feet at work. Dr. Tarr says that if you work in an environment with slippery floors, and falling is a constant concern for you, anti-skid shoes, like these from New Balance, are a must. As another shoe brand that’s received the stamp of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), Dr. Tarr calls these shoes “very structured,” with support that can help you get through those long shifts. With this level of structure, Dr. Tarr says that this can alleviate foot pain caused by things like heel spurs, Morton’s neuroma, or arthritis, “which all can change how you walk and later on cause back pain.” Price at time of publish: $65 Sizes: 5-12 | Width: Medium and Wide | Colors: 8 Best Slip-On Clarks Breeze Step II Multicolour Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Clarksusa.com Why We Like It: Easy to slip on and perfect for warm weather, this airy shoe offers a surprising level of support for those dealing with back pain. It’s Worth Noting: As some reviewers share, you’ll need to order half a size or a full size up so that your toes won’t feel squished. Available in narrow, medium, and wide widths and machine-washable to boot, these fabric shoes from Clarks are lightweight and breathable, as Dr. Tarr says. All of Clarks’ shoes are designed with something called Ortholite cushioning, which takes the strain off feet and absorbs shock. Also, since it has a flexible sole, Dr. Tarr says that it’s possible to wear an orthotic or insert with these shoes if you need even more support for your back and body as a whole. Price at time of publish: $49 Sizes: 5-12 | Width: Narrow, Medium, and Wide | Colors: 10 How We Selected We started our search for the best shoes for back pain by interviewing two podiatrists: Anne Sharkey, D.P.M., a podiatrist based in Austin, Texas, and Sondema Tarr, D.P.M., a podiatrist based in Phoenix, Arizona. With their expert insight, we sought to understand how shoes can alleviate (or cause) back pain, plus what features to look for when shopping for supportive, cushioned shoes. We also asked these podiatrists to recommend tried-and-tested shoes for back pain, asking them to expand on their insights on cushioning, support, heel-to-toe drop, stability, and more. With their expert recs, we curated this list for readers. What to Know About Shoes for Back Pain Cushioning Cushioning is truly key when it comes to looking for shoes that will reduce back pain. Dr. Sharkey explains that cushioning in shoes helps to decrease the shock and stress propagated through the joints in the body, which results in decreased and/or alleviated back pain. And you’ll have comfier tootsies, too! Support Everyone’s arches can benefit from support, whether they’re low or high, which is why it’s important to seek out shoes that come with supportive elements, like midsole cushioning or built-in orthotics. As Dr. Sharkey states, “Back pain can increase when wearing shoes that lack support.” Heel-to-Toe Drop Never heard this term before? As it turns out, it can prove to be essential if you’re searching for back pain-relieving shoes. “Heel drop is the difference in height between the heel of the shoe and the toe box of the shoe,” Dr. Sharkey says. “Different shoes have different heel drops. For instance, a high-heel or wedge shoe has a significant heel drop, whereas a zero-drop running shoe has none. The lower the heel drop, the more the ankle joint will move through the range of motion.” In other words, anything with a heel can potentially put stress on the spine, while a low-drop or zero-drop shoe will temper down that pressure. Frequently Asked Questions Do you need shoe inserts for lower back pain? “Shoe inserts and orthotics can be very helpful for those experiencing low back pain,” Dr. Sharkey says. “A podiatrist can evaluate foot structure and help you to determine which type of inserts can best help based on your foot type and any other factors that may be playing a role.” Do certain foot conditions cause low back pain? Actually, yes. Dr. Sharkey names flat feet as the top offender when it comes to low back pain. There’s a bit of a domino effect involved. Since your feet are flat, your ankles can roll inward (also known as overpronation), and altering your gait can impact the alignment of your knees and hips. When this is all out of whack, that lack of alignment can show up as low back pain. Why Trust Shape Shelby Deering is a freelance health and lifestyle writer who has been working full-time as a freelance writer for nearly a decade. After earning her master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she worked as a magazine editor for nearly seven years. Since then, she has written on health topics widely ranging from spinal conditions to running advice to mental health disorders, contributing to print outlets and websites including USA Today, Prevention, Runner's World, Healthline, Good Housekeeping, HealthCentral, and more. As a lifetime runner who frequently suffers from plantar fasciitis, she knows the importance of wearing the right shoes.