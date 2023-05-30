It’s a fact: back pain is one of the worst kinds of pain around. Since the spine is connected to, well, pretty much everything, every little movement when experiencing back pain can feel excruciating, to say the least. Whether you’re dealing with a diagnosed spinal condition, like sciatica or a herniated disc, or if you simply slept wrong or overdid it at the gym, back pain can be unbearable.

While there are many first-line ways to approach back pain, from meds to physical therapy to acupuncture, and of course, seeing your doctor, there’s an additional fix you likely haven’t thought of: your shoes. Starting from your feet all the way up to your spine, substantial pain relief could be achieved by just switching out your footwear.

“Back pain can occur for a variety of reasons,” says Anne Sharkey, D.P.M., a podiatrist based in Austin, Texas. “In my patient population, frequently those with flat feet experience pain in their low backs. In this case, getting my patients into a more supportive shoe and maybe even orthotics can result in improvements in their back pain.”

When recommending shoes, Dr. Sharkey looks for ones that provide ample support, stability, and comfort. Also, she explains that a shoe should have flexibility at the toe box to allow for fluid forward movements and stability throughout the mid-foot to support the arch. Support should also be found around the heel in order to stabilize the foot.

“Looking for a shoe with midsole cushioning can also be advantageous in those with back pain,” she says. “You want a shoe that fits well and is appropriate for your foot type. For example, a stability or motion control shoe for those with flat feet and a cushioned or neutral shoe for those with medium-high arches.”

If you’re wondering if there’s a wrong type of shoe for back pain, the answer is yes. Dr. Sharkey says that these include shoes that are too flexible and lack support, which increases shock and stress throughout the joints in the feet, ankles, knees, and hips.

“Increased forces in these joints continue to travel up the kinetic chain, ultimately resulting in back pain,” she notes.

When back pain begins to impact your daily life, it’s definitely time to visit your doc and rethink your footwear. From running shoes to dress shoes to ones that won’t break the bank, we asked Sondema Tarr, D.P.M., a podiatrist based in Phoenix, Arizona, for her top shoe recommendations. And it’s no surprise at all — classic, tried-and-true brands made the list.