Logging long hours in the E.R., making your way back and forth between the nurses’ station, standing next to beds as you comfort and care for patients — a nurse’s work is no joke. And in addition to feeling physically fatigued, your feet are probably feeling downright tired, too. In this profession, comfort over everything else is the top priority, as well it should be. As a nurse, you know that the difference between a successful day and a challenging day can come down to the shoes you’re wearing.

“There are several reasons why nurses need to wear the right shoes,” says Dr. Bruce Pinker of New York’s Progressive Foot Care. “Because nurses are typically standing or walking, or at times, possibly running, their footwear needs to fit properly and be comfortable.”

He reiterates what you likely already know: sneakers are ideal, and in some cases, clogs make for appropriate footwear.

“Some nurses may be dealing with critical patients who are very ill," he adds, noting that foot pain could prevent nurses from carrying out their responsibilities or being quick to respond to patient needs. "Being able to move adeptly to address a patient's concerns is essential for a nurse, and this action is empowered by wearing proper footwear to encourage effective ambulation,” Dr. Pinker says.

Did you catch that? Wearing the right shoes is empowering for a nurse, in more ways than one. And as Dr. Pinker points out, if nurses don't wear the right shoes, they can possibly slip and fall, which can put themselves (and patients) in harm’s way. Or, nurses might develop foot health issues themselves.

Dr. Pinker says, “Foot deformities may develop in nurses from wearing improper footwear, such as bunions, hammertoes, neuromas, as well as ingrown toenails, sores, and blisters. These can be very painful conditions that can prevent nurses from walking and standing while taking care of patients.”

This means avoiding shoes that are loose-fitting, too narrow, or too tight — according to Dr. Pinker, these types of shoes can cause nurses to trip and fall or walk improperly, “which can impede their workflow.”

So, to better serve your patients (and your tootsies in the process), we’re sharing the best shoes for nurses. Hint: if nurse shoes were competing in the Olympics, New Balance would win a lot. In fact, it’s Dr. Pinker’s shoe brand of choice.