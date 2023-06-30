To help you navigate the crowded footwear market, we first consulted with Levin Valencia to determine the most important factors and categories to consider for individuals with plantar fasciitis. Then, we tested 25 pairs of shoes to get the most detailed insights possible. The result? Over 4,280 hours of testing logged, and a final list of 12 of the best shoes for plantar fasciitis that you can trust.

The right footwear can make a big impact on easing your pain. But what do you need to look for? “When walking or running on paved or concrete streets, you need shoes that will absorb shock,” says Levin Valencia. “That takes some of the job away from the plantar fascia.”

To be clear, it’s certainly not a city-specific ailment. Plantar fasciitis is extremely common, and it is estimated that approximately 1 in 10 people will develop the painful condition at some point in their life. Think of your plantar fascia like a thick, stretchy rubber band. It connects the bones in your foot together and forms the arch on the bottom of your foot. Anything that irritates or damages it can cause plantar fasciitis, including: being on your feet all day, working on a hard surface, wearing shoes that don’t support your feet well enough (like flip flops), and even walking around barefoot while you’re at home.

“Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common complaints that I see in the office,” says New York City-based podiatrist Diana Levin Valencia, DPM . “Walking pretty much everywhere definitely predisposes people to the condition, but poorly-fitted shoes, standing desks without proper support, as well a person’s foot type in general all play a role.”

Ever felt a dull, constant ache in your arch after a long day on your feet; or a sharp, stabbing pain in your heel with every step? Well, you’re not alone.

Best Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis Overall Asics Gel-Venture 9 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Asics.com Our Ratings Cushioning 5 /5

Responsiveness 5 /5

Stability 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: You won’t need your insoles anymore, thanks to the crazy comfort and support of these shoes. It's Worth Noting: The outsole is designed to be able to use on trails, so you might notice an uneven feeling when walking on flat surfaces. Make room for another pair of sneakers in your closet, because these are about to become your new go-tos for dealing with plantar fasciitis. Thanks to the arch support and extra cushioning in the heel, we have not felt an ounce of pain or discomfort with our plantar fasciitis while wearing these shoes. The heel support is really where this shoe stands out. It holds your foot in place and does not allow any slipping or rubbing at all, giving you a super secure feeling mile in and mile out. And don’t worry about it feeling too snug–the slightly-wider toe box gives your toes plenty of room to move. In fact, they’ll make you feel like you could just keep walking without your feet ever getting tired. This is the first pair we’ve worn that felt just as good as our other shoes–without the need for orthopedic insoles. Price at time of publish: $80 Sizes: 5-12 | Colors: 14 | Widths: Standard | Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm

Best for Running New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v13 4.9 Dick's Sporting Goods View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Dick's Our Ratings Cushioning 5 /5

Responsiveness 5 /5

Stability 4.8 /5

Fit 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: These shoes feel like you’re walking on air, comforted and supported on each and every step. It's Worth Noting: Our feet, ankles, and knees felt supported while wearing without our special inserts, but we felt increased plantar fasciitis relief when we added them. For active women looking for a great walking and jogging shoe that will keep plantar fasciitis at bay, look no further. The first time we put these shoes on, we felt like they were specially designed for our feet. These shoes do an amazing job of supporting high arches and cradling your foot, and they seemed to take pressure off of the balls of our feet. It felt like we were walking on air no matter how many miles we tackled. One small note: We did notice that our arches felt tired when we wore these shoes all day long without our orthopedic inserts. But when we used our inserts? It was like we never had plantar fasciitis at all. Price at time of publish: $140 Sizes: 5-13 | Colors: 7 | Widths: Narrow, Standard, Wide, X-Wide | Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm We Tested Dozens of Running Shoes — And These Were Best for Plantar Fasciitis

Best Everyday Shoes On Running Cloudflyer 4 4.5 On View On Fleetfeet.com View On On-running.com View On REI Our Ratings Cushioning 5 /5

Responsiveness 4 /5

Stability 4 /5

Fit 4.8 /5

Value 3.7 /5 Why We Like It: A stylish, energizing shoe that’s perfect for walking and wearing around town. It's Worth Noting: We did not find that there was enough arch support while running. The first thing you’ll notice when you put these shoes on is their bubbly spring. You’ll find an energizing and more bouncy feel than many sneakers, giving you not only a pep but pop in your step. With no "break-in" period needed, our heel felt completely cradled and cushioned from the very first try on. In fact, we really noticed that these shoes helped calm the usual stinging in our feet. We would wear these all day if we could – but maybe not for more than walking or casual wear. Because unfortunately, our arches weren't as protected as expected while running. We found that we weren’t able to run more than a half mile before feeling arch pain. Price at time of publish: $170 Sizes: 5-11 | Colors: 5 | Widths: Normal | Heel-to-toe drop: 11mm

Best for Nurses Orthofeet Coral Stretch Knit Shoe 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Orthofeet.com Our Ratings Cushioning 5 /5

Responsiveness 5 /5

Stability 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: We could stand on our feet all day without an ounce of pain thanks to the contoured heel and adjustable fit. It's Worth Noting: The additional spacers are intended to be used to help give a better fit, as opposed to a different level of support. Pounding the pavement or standing for hours is no problem when you’re wearing these shoes. Right out of the box, we could feel the major upgrade in comfort and support compared to other shoes we’ve worn. The curve of the heel combined with their gentle stability made it feel like we were walking on soft carpet. The stretchable knitted upper forms and contours your foot, making it feel like it was truly made for you. If they feel a little too loose? You can adjust them to find your perfect fit with two removable spacers that come with the shoes. The one thing you won’t need to adjust is the comfort. Even after long shifts and endless hours on our feet, we did not experience the pain in our heel that we have become used to in other sneakers. Price at time of publish: $145 Sizes: 5-12 | Colors: 9 | Widths: Narrow, Standard, Wide, Extra Wide The 10 Best Sneakers for Standing All Day of 2023, According to Podiatrists

Best for Walking Mizuno Wave Inspire 19 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Academy.com Our Ratings Cushioning 5 /5

Responsiveness 4.8 /5

Stability 4.5 /5

Fit 4 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: Score security and confidence thanks to a snug fit and ample shock absorption. It's Worth Noting: Go at least a half-size up for a better fit, and give these shoes a few days to break in. By far, our favorite part about this shoe is the cushioning and shock support. No matter how far we walked, these sneakers felt like they were propelling us into our next step, but most importantly, they were absorbing the impact–we did not feel the usual stinging shock anywhere from heel strike to toe-off. We found that these shoes needed a few days to break (we felt the heel tab and heel collar hurt our ankle), and we recommend going up at least a half-size up for a more comfortable fit. Note: When you have flat feet and plantar fasciitis, you’ll find relief through arch support. We did not find these to be the best in that regard, but if that’s not a concern for your feet then consider these an excellent choice. Price at time of publish: $140 Sizes: 6-12 | Colors: 5 | Widths: Normal | Heel-to-toe drop: 12mm The 15 Best Walking Sandals for Every Occasion, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Travel ABEO MXV Shift Metatarsal 5 ABEO Footwear View On Amazon View On Abeofootwear.com Our Ratings Cushioning 5 /5

Responsiveness 5 /5

Stability 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: Ideal arch support for high arches, and plenty of cushioning to ease the shock of hard surfaces or high-impact exercises. It's Worth Noting: The brand notes that the removable insert is available in neutral or metatarsal (for high arches). When it comes to travel, you need a lightweight shoe that won’t add bulk to your suitcase but will add comfort and support for long days on your feet. For those needs, we’re sold on these sneakers. (In fact, we’re already thinking about wearing them on our next trip to Europe, where most streets are cobblestone and our feet take a beating when we walk around.) They're extremely light and comfy but hold our heel in place without causing blisters. We felt so stable and secure in these sneakers that we even wore them to dance class. We didn’t stumble once or feel any typical plantar fasciitis pain even after an hour and a half of intense, high-impact choreography. From the mall to grocery store, cement to hardwood floors, we were more than satisfied with the performance of these kicks. Price at time of publish: $140 Sizes: 6-11 | Colors: 4 | Widths: Normal

Best Podiatrist-Approved Altra Paradigm 6 4.9 Zappos View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Altrarunning.com Our Ratings Cushioning 5 /5

Responsiveness 5 /5

Stability 5 /5

Fit 4.2 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: These shoes feel like you’re walking on clouds, thanks to plenty of spring and bounce from the cushioning. It's Worth Noting: We noticed some uncomfortable snugness on the top of the shoe when flexing our feet (like when we were driving the car). The first thing we said when we put these on: "It feels like we’re walking on clouds." Thanks to the midsole foam, our feet, heels, ankles, and knees felt incredibly supported while walking and running. Due to the shoe’s unique anatomical design, your arch and heel will feel snug and secure while you’ll still be able to wiggle your toes. Even after wearing these shoes for long periods of time (8hrs+), we felt none of our usual plantar fasciitis pain. It is 110 percent better than any other shoe we have worn in the past two years since being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis. Price at time of publish: $170 Sizes: 5.5-12 | Colors: 9 | Widths: Normal | Heel-to-toe drop: 0mm

Best Clog Dansko XP 2.0 Clogs 5 Dansko View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Our Ratings Cushioning 5 /5

Responsiveness 5 /5

Stability 5 /5

Fit 4.7 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: An ideal non-sneaker option that provides hours of comfort and cushioning. It's Worth Noting: We can’t comment on their traction on grass, gravel, or dirt, as we did not test these on outdoor surfaces. Now we know why nurses, doctors, chefs, and tons of on-your-feet professionals wear these! These clogs are rock-solid when you try to twist them, but oh-so-comfortable when you slip into them. While they were a bit awkward at first (we’re not used to wearing clogs!), the lightweight midsole and padded instep collar make these incredibly easy to walk in for hours on end. Our feet, heels, ankles, and knees feel stable and supported, and we especially felt their shock-absorbing power in the heel. With plenty of cushioning and arch support, these shoes were so soothing; we never felt any stabbing pain in the heel or ankle area like we’re used to. Price at time of publish: $150 Sizes: 4.5-13 | Colors: 15 | Widths: Medium | Heel-to-toe drop: 1.5 inches

Best Support Dansko Women's Pace Walking Shoe 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Our Ratings Cushioning 5 /5

Responsiveness 5 /5

Stability 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: A unique insert provides extra cushioning and support where you need it most. It's Worth Noting: After walking for a while, we sometimes found we needed to tighten the laces as we felt our foot was sliding a bit. The power of these shoes is all in the details. We noticed a unique heel cup rim around the edge of the heel, with a small oval cushion in the center of the heel for extra comfort. The actual insole was removable and after further inspection, we found that it had some unique features–including extra foam on the balls of the foot and a hard plastic support system that runs from under the arch through the entire heel. The result? A heel cup that hugs and supports while the extra cushion gives plenty of softness with each footfall. The shoe is light, breathable, and easy to walk in; they don't weigh your foot down or feel heavy and clunky in the slightest. After walking for a while, we sometimes found we needed to tighten the laces as we felt our foot was sliding a bit. But that was the only downside we could find in this shoe, which felt absolutely idyllic wearing from morning to night. Price at time of publish: $140 Sizes: 5.5-12 | Colors: 5 | Widths: Medium | Heel-to-toe drop: 0.5 inches

Best Recovery Shoes Oofos OOmg Sport 4.9 Zappos View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Holabirdsports.com Our Ratings Cushioning 5 /5

Responsiveness 4.8 /5

Stability 5 /5

Fit 4.7 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: We were already obsessed with the brand’s sandals, but these slip-on sneakers are an amazing all-season option. It's Worth Noting: The shoes felt snug (but not uncomfortable) the first time we put them on, but did not irritate or cause any hot spots. Plantar fasciitis doesn’t just go away on off days. In fact, when you’re not actively exercising is often the time you need a supportive shoe the most. (Flip flops and ballet flats aren’t going to keep your foot pain at ease.) We were already hooked on the brand’s sandals, and now we’re obsessed with these sneakers. The slip-on nature is incredibly convenient, particularly during warmer-weather months when you don't want to wear socks. These are as easy to put on as a pair of sandals, but more secure and supportive. The foam is said to absorb 37 percent more impact than traditional footwear, while their patented footbed is designed to reduce stress on your knees, ankles, and other joints. We felt almost-immediate plantar fasciitis relief, and we noticed less back pain on the days we wore these shoes. Price at time of publish: $140 Sizes: 5-11 | Colors: 4 | Widths: Normal The Best Slippers and House Shoes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Work Shoes Fitflop Superskate Leather Loafers 4.9 Fitflop View On Fitflop.com Our Ratings Cushioning 5 /5

Responsiveness 5 /5

Stability 5 /5

Fit 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Why We Like It: A casual shoe that can stand up to all-day wear without causing foot pain? Count us in. It's Worth Noting: We’d love to see more color options, as the all-white and black can be slightly limiting depending on your personal style. These smart-casual leather loafers combine sleek minimal style with excellent comfort. Two levels of targeted cushioning deliver true, all-day comfort: firm cushioning in the heel reduces impact, while soft cushioning in the forefoot diffuses pressure. Unlike almost every casual shoe we’ve worn before, we did not notice any pain or instability when walking around in these shoes. For maybe the first time ever, we were able to spend all day on our feet without wearing our special inserts, and we did not experience any pain when we took the shoes off at the end of the day. Price at time of publish: $120 Sizes: 5-11 | Colors: 2 | Widths: Normal