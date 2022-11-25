Spanx’s Highly Anticipated Black Friday Sale Is Here, and Jennifer Garner-Approved Leggings Are 20% Off

Admittedly, I’m late to hop on the Spanx train. Growing up in the 2000s, it was a brand I associated with tight-fitting shapewear — it was the modern-day corset for women who shopped at Dillard’s. Little did I know, Spanx’s lineup extends far beyond smoothing and sculpting bodysuits, with a celebrity-approved activewear line and customer-loved denim collection.

This Black Friday, the brand that’s gotten the approval of everyone from Oprah to Jennifer Garner is offering 20 percent off sitewide. We rounded up five must-have items from Spanx’s blowout sale, including booty-lifting leggings and an ultra-supportive sports bra. Because after all, if you’re buying a new indoor bike on Cyber Monday, you’re going to want a workout set to wear while you’re on it.

Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings

If these leggings are good enough for Jennifer Garner, they’re good enough for me. The Booty Boost leggings include a butt-lifting design and contoured waistband, holding you in place even during your toughest workouts. This popular legging is available in nine colors, including the holiday-inspired ‘rich red’ (buy one for yourself and one for your workout buddy).



Buy It: Booty Boost Active Leggings, $78 (was $98), spanx.com

Spanx Medium-Impact Sports Bra

If you’re looking for a middle ground between a bra that might as well be a tank top and one that’s holding you in so tight, you can’t breathe, look no further than this medium-impact sports bra. It features dig-free straps and is made of a four-way stretch material that allows you to move in comfort.

Buy It: Medium-Impact Sports Bra, $46 (was $58), spanx.com

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx is proving you don’t have to forfeit style for comfort with these leather-inspired leggings. One customer described them as, “comfortable, flattering, slightly compressive (perfect to support [their] postpartum core!), and edgy.” And while over 3,100 five-star ratings is enough to convince me, these have also been worn by celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Khloé Kardashian, and Chrissy Teigen.

Buy It: Faux Leather Leggings, $78 (was $98), spanx.com

Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip Sweatshirt

This year, Oprah named this half-zip one of her Favorite Things, noting that its “loose-and-lightweight fabric is like buttah,” and that the sweatshirt feels “light as air.” All five colors are quickly out selling through, so grab your cozy, Oprah-approved sweatshirt before it’s gone.

Buy It: AirEssentials Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $94 (was $118), spanx.com

Spanx Undie-tectable Brief

I’m here to remind you that you’re supposed to replace your underwear every six to 12 months — so why not do it while it’s on sale? The Spanx Undie-tectable Briefs smooth your tummy and ensure no outfits are ruined by panty lines. These are available in nine colors, including classic white, vibrant red, and a playful camo print.

Buy It: Undie-tectable Brief, $19 (was $24), spanx.com

